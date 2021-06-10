Full Twitter-Marketing

Whether pop-culture, local or global news, work, or the

brands I use and wear, Twitter is a powerful social

networking tool and search engine in which I can

typically find the latest information about virtually any

topic. This also includes updates from the companies

and businesses I care about.

Businesses, like HubSpot, are able to market on Twitter

to engage users and followers, increase brand

awareness, boost conversions, and more (we’ll discuss

the “more” shortly).