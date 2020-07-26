They say that the joy of grief, sorrow, and calamity is part of life, while trying to be happy in every situation, is the art of life. It is time to pass it by laughing or crying: I believe that then The world is preoccupied with intense grief and fear, but instead of despair and fear, there is a need for courage and caution. Even trying to keep yourself and others happy, out of frustration.



