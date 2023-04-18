Intern Presentation.pptx

Breast Cancer Needs Assessment KAITLYN BROWER

Community Health Care Systems Inc.  CHCS is a federally qualified health center that takes all types of insurance and if you do not have insurance, they can place you on a sliding fee scale based on your income. We have 15 different locations along with 3 school clinics! We offer Primary care, Women's Health, and Mental Health and Family and Marriage Counseling.

My time at CHCS

My Roles at CHCS  Create Flyers  Getting together materials for patients that we have seen  Working in Eclinicals to call and schedule referrals.  Help and Attend with Outreach Events

What was my biggest takeaway?  I think that my biggest takeaway from this whole experience was the love that I have found for rural healthcare. I feel that is where I was meant to be placed and I am very glad I chose this site for my internship.

Goals and Objectives Goals  Reach out to others and explain to them the importance of getting your mammogram.  Help at least 5 individuals schedule a mammogram.  Give back to those communities that are underserved and provide them with information and resources.  Reward those who fill out the survey, by providing an incentive.

The Health Issue  When discussing a project with Dr. Callins she explained to me that a lot of her patients did not even know where to get a mammogram or that they could get them for FREE!  After conducting the survey, it came apparent that a lot of women did not even know how often they should be getting a mammogram.  Above I have listed a question that was on my survey, the blue line is 20% of women did not know you should get a mammogram every year!

Conducting the Data  I was able to receive all my data using the app SurveyMonkey this app made it super easy to analyze my results and helped me tremendously for getting the data I needed for my assessment.  I was able to collect over 70 responses for the first part of this needs assessment which was AMAZING!  As of right now we are still in the process of collecting data for the 2nd part of my project which is when women can bring proof that they completed a breast exam, and they can be entered for a chance to win a $250 Victoria Secret gift card!

Proposed Implementation WHEN THERE IS A PROJECT THAT IS IMPLEMENTED, THERE ARE SIX STEPS THAT ARE TAKEN TO MAKE SURE THE PROJECT IS WELL PLANNED. THESE INCLUDE: DISCOVERY AND PLANNING DESIGN DEVELOPMENT TESTING DEPLOYING ON GOING SUPPORT

Planning  To start the project, I knew I wanted to do something related to Women's Health, so I went to the OBGYN here at CHCS which is Dr. Keisha Callins. Dr. Callins has her Master's in Public Health as well as her Doctorate, I knew she was the perfect person to help me with my project!  We had to determine which communities we were going to target, and we decided on Wilkinson County and Twiggs County.  The two counties were a target because they are very rural communities with little access to doctor offices.

Planning  After deciding the communities, I was able to put together a flyer with information about breast cancer.  The survey was also on the flyer it was done through a QR code, so they were able to do it on their phones.  We went out to Jeffersonville Elementary School and Wilkinson County Elementary to hand out flyers to the parents in the pickup lines. After, not getting a ton of responses from that we expanded it to the community and put flyers in local businesses.

Survey/ Design Development  I would love for everyone to see my survey, below I have attached the survey please feel free to look at the questions that were asked!  This survey was super beneficial and helped me get the results I needed for my needs assessment.  Dr. Callins and I collaborated on the questions and were able to produce questions that were informative about breast cancer and their knowledge of the disease.

Testing  In this stage this is when Dr. Callins and I sent several emails back and forth to ensure that we were able to get the questions just right for what we were trying to accomplish.  She was able to use her medical knowledge and I took my public health background to make sure all grounds were covered in the questions.

Deploying This was my first launch of the project I was able to go to the two elementary schools in the two counties and pass the flyers out to the parents in the pickup line. After, we were not getting a ton of results from this we decided to open the survey in the community and put the flyers around different local places in each town.

On Going Support!  This lovely woman was one the participants in my study and she was the winner of the $100 Victoria Secret Gift Card!

Evaluation of Project  Overall, I was very satisfied with my results with this project. I think I did make an impact on breast cancer in these communities it made people think about their actions and would allow them to see maybe they needed to get checked or reminded them that they should get checked.  Even with just the informational flyer it may have struck up an interest in someone who saw the flyer even if they did not fill out the survey.  I am so thankful for this opportunity and having to been able to work alongside with Dr. Callins, this was such and fun and impacting project!

Goals and Objectives Goals  Reach out to others and explain to them the importance of getting your mammogram.  Help at least 5 individuals schedule a mammogram.  Give back to those communities that are underserved and provide them with information and resources.  Reward those who fill out the survey, by providing an incentive.