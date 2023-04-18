Intern Presentation.pptx

Community Health
Care Systems Inc.
CHCS is a federally qualified
health center that takes all types
of insurance and if you do not
have insurance, they can place you
on a sliding fee scale based on
your income. We have 15 different
locations along with 3 school
clinics! We offer Primary care,
Women's Health, and Mental
Health and Family and Marriage
Counseling.
My Roles at CHCS
Create Flyers
Getting together materials for patients that we have seen
Working in Eclinicals to call and schedule referrals.
Help and Attend with Outreach Events
What was my
biggest
takeaway?
I think that my biggest takeaway from this
whole experience was the love that I have
found for rural healthcare. I feel that is
where I was meant to be placed and I am
very glad I chose this site for my internship.
Goals and Objectives
Goals
Reach out to others and explain to them the importance of
getting your mammogram.
Help at least 5 individuals schedule a mammogram.
Give back to those communities that are underserved and
provide them with information and resources.
Reward those who fill out the survey, by providing an
incentive.
The Health
Issue
When discussing a project with
Dr. Callins she explained to me
that a lot of her patients did not
even know where to get a
mammogram or that they could
get them for FREE!
After conducting the survey, it
came apparent that a lot of
women did not even know how
often they should be getting a
mammogram.
Above I have listed a question
that was on my survey, the blue
line is 20% of women did not
know you should get a
mammogram every year!
Conducting the
Data
I was able to receive all my data using the
app SurveyMonkey this app made it super
easy to analyze my results and helped me
tremendously for getting the data I needed
for my assessment.
I was able to collect over 70 responses for
the first part of this needs assessment which
was AMAZING!
As of right now we are still in the process of
collecting data for the 2nd part of my
project which is when women can bring
proof that they completed a breast exam,
and they can be entered for a chance to win
a $250 Victoria Secret gift card!
Proposed Implementation
WHEN THERE IS A
PROJECT THAT IS
IMPLEMENTED, THERE
ARE SIX STEPS THAT
ARE TAKEN TO MAKE
SURE THE PROJECT IS
WELL PLANNED.
THESE INCLUDE:
DISCOVERY AND
PLANNING
DESIGN
DEVELOPMENT
TESTING DEPLOYING ON GOING SUPPORT
Planning
To start the project, I knew I wanted to do something
related to Women's Health, so I went to the OBGYN
here at CHCS which is Dr. Keisha Callins. Dr. Callins
has her Master's in Public Health as well as her
Doctorate, I knew she was the perfect person to help
me with my project!
We had to determine which communities we were
going to target, and we decided on Wilkinson County
and Twiggs County.
The two counties were a target because they are very
rural communities with little access to doctor offices.
Planning
After deciding the communities, I was able to put
together a flyer with information about breast
cancer.
The survey was also on the flyer it was done
through a QR code, so they were able to do it on
their phones.
We went out to Jeffersonville Elementary School
and Wilkinson County Elementary to hand out
flyers to the parents in the pickup lines. After, not
getting a ton of responses from that we expanded
it to the community and put flyers in local
businesses.
Survey/ Design Development
I would love for everyone to see my survey, below I have
attached the survey please feel free to look at the
questions that were asked!
This survey was super beneficial and helped me get the
results I needed for my needs assessment.
Dr. Callins and I collaborated on the questions and were
able to produce questions that were informative about
breast cancer and their knowledge of the disease.
Testing
In this stage this is when
Dr. Callins and I sent
several emails back and
forth to ensure that we
were able to get the
questions just right for
what we were trying to
accomplish.
She was able to use her
medical knowledge and I
took my public health
background to make sure
all grounds were covered
in the questions.
Deploying
This was my first launch of the project I
was able to go to the two elementary
schools in the two counties and pass the
flyers out to the parents in the pickup
line.
After, we were not getting a ton of results
from this we decided to open the survey
in the community and put the flyers
around different local places in each
town.
On Going Support!
This lovely woman was one the participants in
my study and she was the winner of the $100 Victoria
Secret Gift Card!
Evaluation of Project
Overall, I was very satisfied with my results with this project. I think I did make an
impact on breast cancer in these communities it made people think about
their actions and would allow them to see maybe they needed to get checked or
reminded them that they should get checked.
Even with just the informational flyer it may have struck up an interest in someone
who saw the flyer even if they did not fill out the survey.
I am so thankful for this opportunity and having to been able to work alongside
with Dr. Callins, this was such and fun and impacting project!
Conclusion
On May 1st we will be doing our second
drawing for the final part.
Overall, this experience has been a great
experience and I believe that every major
should have the opportunity to do
something like this.
This internship and the project gave me a
great insight on how things will be in the
real world, and I am so excited for the
future and what is to come!