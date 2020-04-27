Successfully reported this slideshow.
План встречи 1. Чем опасен «токсичный» сотрудник для команды 2. Agile-реализацию принципа «Учить, лечить, мочить»: a) Обра...
Кого называем «токсичным» 1. Троллит 2. Ленится 3. Не соблюдает договорённостей 4. Идеализм
Чем опасен «токсичный» сотрудник для команды? 1. Троллинг  Недоверие в команде  Торможение групповой динамики 2. Лень 1 ...
Обратная связь C = CONNECTION First, connect with them personally and connect to the issue or project that you would like ...
Когда и как лечить? 1. Обратная связь 2-3 раза про одно и тоже 2. Вынесение проблемы на встречу команды (Ретроспективу) 3....
Расставание 1. Обратитесь к руководителю сотрудника 2. Руководитель (минимум дважды) a) либо сам даёт ОС в одном из формат...
А что там было про коучинг? • Доверие как человек и как коучу • Руководитель – если есть доверие и компетенции • Персональ...
Коучинг: В каком случае поможет? • Сотруднику не нравятся… • … текущие задачи • … именно эти коллеги/эта команда • … руков...
Коучинг: Профит! • Сотрудник решит что-то поменять: • Свое отношение (к работе, к коллегам) • Своё поведение • Команду • П...
  1. 1. Что делать с «токсичными» сотрудниками
  2. 2. План встречи 1. Чем опасен «токсичный» сотрудник для команды 2. Agile-реализацию принципа «Учить, лечить, мочить»: a) Обратная связь 1 на 1 b) Командная обратная связь и ультиматум c) Расставание 3. Как коучинг помогает человеку и команде
  4. 4. Кого называем «токсичным» 1. Троллит 2. Ленится 3. Не соблюдает договорённостей 4. Идеализм
  5. 5. Чем опасен «токсичный» сотрудник для команды? 1. Троллинг  Недоверие в команде  Торможение групповой динамики 2. Лень 1 участника  Лень команды  Снижение производительности 3. 1 не соблюдает договорённости  Остальные не соблюдают договорённости  Снижение качества 4. Тирания в команде  Стресс/выгорание  Отток
  7. 7. Обратная связь C = CONNECTION First, connect with them personally and connect to the issue or project that you would like to discuss. Provide context for the conversation and an emotional link to the topic. O = OBSERVATION Second, share factual descriptions of their behavior. It is important to be as specific as you can and to the point. DO not waste time with dancing… just give them the numbers. I = IMPACT ON TEAM Third, you must clarify the impact that their actions had on the team or business to inspire empathy. How did the client or coworker feel or react? This can be positive or negative! N = NEXT STEPS Finally, suggest or ask for their ideas on what could / should be done differently in the future. Remain encouraging and focused on being more effective when “making the next play” Как давать и принимать обратную связь
  8. 8. Когда и как лечить? 1. Обратная связь 2-3 раза про одно и тоже 2. Вынесение проблемы на встречу команды (Ретроспективу) 3. Если саботирует принятие решения или не придерживается решения, ультиматум 4. Расставание
  9. 9. Расставание 1. Обратитесь к руководителю сотрудника 2. Руководитель (минимум дважды) a) либо сам даёт ОС в одном из форматов (COIN, NVC и т.д.) b) либо транслирует ОС сокомандников 3. Увольняет или переводит в другую команду
  10. 10. А что там было про коучинг? • Доверие как человек и как коучу • Руководитель – если есть доверие и компетенции • Персональный коуч (Agile-коуч, внутренний коуч, внешний коуч) – руководитель должен дать ОС и предложить
  11. 11. Коучинг: В каком случае поможет? • Сотруднику не нравятся… • … текущие задачи • … именно эти коллеги/эта команда • … руководитель • … работодатель • У сотрудника есть желание… • … заняться чем-то ещё/чем-то другим • … профессионально или карьерно вырасти • … достичь каких других профессиональных или личных целей
  12. 12. Коучинг: Профит! • Сотрудник решит что-то поменять: • Свое отношение (к работе, к коллегам) • Своё поведение • Команду • Подразделение • Компанию
  13. 13. Вопросы и Ответы

