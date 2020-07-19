Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 Actualmente es necesario que la industria de la transformación analice y estudie la capacidad de sus sistemas de producc...
La capacidad de planta es la tasa de producción en la que operan los procesos en condiciones normales, esta se mide en uni...
5 Factores influyentes en el diseño de la capacidad Eficiencia es el porcentaje de la capacidad efectiva que se alcanza en...
6 Criterios de cálculo del número de máquinas El número de máquinas requeridas está en función de la cantidad total por pr...
DONDE: D: Pronóstico del número de unidades (clientes) por año. p: Tiempo de procesamiento (en total de unidades por clien...
8 Factores que intervienen en la toma de decisión sobre el número de máquinas Estimar los requisitos de capacidad Evaluar ...
9 La determinación de las necesidades de capacidad futuras puede ser un procedimiento complicado, basado en gran parte en ...
10 Dos maneras de planificar: bajo certeza
11 Árboles de decisión: cuando hay incertidumbre Es una presentación del proceso de decisión que indica las alternativas d...
12 1 2 Mercado favorable 0,5 Mercado desfavorable 0,5 Mercado favorable 0,5 Mercado desfavorable 0,5 200.000 $ - 180.000 $...
13
14 Pronóstico de la demanda y = 140,11x R2 = 0,8999 0 500 1000 1500 0 5 10 15 Años Ventas Demanda Lineal (Demanda)
15 Conclusión La capacidad de planta es de suma importancia y necesario para toda empresa estudiarla, con el fin de poder ...
  1. 1. 1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder popular para la Educación Superior Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión- Cabimas Capacidad de una planta Realizado por Kairubys Rodriguez
  2. 2. ÍNDICE • Introducción • Definición de capacidad. • Tipo de capacidad: capacidad instalada capacidad efectiva capacidad estimada. • Factores influyentes en el diseño de la capacidad. Eficiencia. Desperdicio. Disponibilidad de la máquina. • Criterios de cálculo del número de máquinas. • Factores que intervienen en la toma de decisión sobre el número de máquinas • Alternativas a considerar cuando se plantea un aumento de la capacidad instalada • Conclusión
  3. 3. 3 Actualmente es necesario que la industria de la transformación analice y estudie la capacidad de sus sistemas de producción con el fin de hacer frente a la demanda optimizando sus utilidades y, con el tiempo, contemplar la posibilidad de expandirse, para aumentar su mercado y brindar un mejor servicio de calidad y satisfacción de necesidades a los clientes de la misma. La importancia de conocer la capacidad del sistema de producción radica en que este conocimiento define los límites competitivos de la empresa. Introducción
  4. 4. La capacidad de planta es la tasa de producción en la que operan los procesos en condiciones normales, esta se mide en unidades producidas por unidades de tiempo. Está dada también de acuerdo al diseño del sistema en el que opera Capacidad de una planta Tipo de capacidad Capacidad instalada Es la producción teórica máxima que un sistema puede alcanzar bajo condiciones ideales. Normalmente se expresa como una tasa, por ejemplo ton/sem. Capacidad efectiva La capacidad efectiva es la capacidad que una empresa puede alcanzar dado su mínimo de producción, métodos de programación, mantenimiento y niveles de calidad Capacidad estimada La capacidad estimada es una medida de la capacidad máxima utilizable de la instalación. La capacidad estimada siempre será menor o igual a la capacidad.
  5. 5. 5 Factores influyentes en el diseño de la capacidad Eficiencia es el porcentaje de la capacidad efectiva que se alcanza en realidad. Desperdicio Está referido a aquellos porcentajes de material procesado, partes fabricadas y productos terminados que son rechazados por no ajustarse a los requerimientos de calidad. Disponibilidad de la máquina: Es un factor relacionado directamente con: — El tiempo que la máquina permanece fuera de servicio — Mantenimiento preventivo — Mantenimiento correctivo
  6. 6. 6 Criterios de cálculo del número de máquinas El número de máquinas requeridas está en función de la cantidad total por producir, del número de las horas de trabajo y de la tasa de producción y utilización de las máquinas. Cuando solo un producto (o servicio) se esta procesando, el número de máquina requerida, M, es: Número de máquinas requeridas = Horas de procesamiento requeridas para la demanda del año Horas disponibles de una maquina por año después de deducir “el colchón deseado” = M=D/p N(1-C/100)
  7. 7. DONDE: D: Pronóstico del número de unidades (clientes) por año. p: Tiempo de procesamiento (en total de unidades por clientes) N: Número total de horas por año, durante el cual funciona el proceso. C: "colchón "de capacidad deseado. Tomando en cuenta tanto el tiempo de procesamiento como el tiempo de preparación, cuando se trata de múltiples productos se obtiene
  8. 8. 8 Factores que intervienen en la toma de decisión sobre el número de máquinas Estimar los requisitos de capacidad Evaluar cada alternativa, tanto cualitativa como cuantitativamente, y hacer una elección final. Desarrollar planes alternativos para cubrir esas brechas Identificar las brechas, comparando los requisitos de capacidad con la capacidad disponible
  9. 9. 9 La determinación de las necesidades de capacidad futuras puede ser un procedimiento complicado, basado en gran parte en la DEMANDA FUTURA PRONOSTICADA. Cuando la demanda futura de bienes y servicio se puede prever con un grado razonable de precisión, la determinación de las necesidades de capacidad es directa Alternativas a considerar cuando se plantea un aumento de la capacidad instalada Planificación de las necesidades de capacidad: FASES: • Pronóstico de la demanda futura con métodos tradicionales como el análisis de regresión • Utilizar estos resultados para determinar las necesidades de capacidad
  10. 10. 10 Dos maneras de planificar: bajo certeza
  11. 11. 11 Árboles de decisión: cuando hay incertidumbre Es una presentación del proceso de decisión que indica las alternativas de decisión. Los estados de la naturaleza y sus respectivas probabilidades, así como, los resultados para cada combinación de alternativa y estado de la naturaleza Ejemplo
  12. 12. 12 1 2 Mercado favorable 0,5 Mercado desfavorable 0,5 Mercado favorable 0,5 Mercado desfavorable 0,5 200.000 $ - 180.000 $ 100.000 $ - 20.000 $ 00 $ El valor monetario esperado (VME) en el nodo 1 = 200.000 x 0,5 + (-180.000) x 0,5 VME 1 = 10.000 $ 100.000 X 0,5 + (-20.000) X 0,5 = 40.000 $
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14 Pronóstico de la demanda y = 140,11x R2 = 0,8999 0 500 1000 1500 0 5 10 15 Años Ventas Demanda Lineal (Demanda)
  15. 15. 15 Conclusión La capacidad de planta es de suma importancia y necesario para toda empresa estudiarla, con el fin de poder abarcar la mayor cantidad de demanda, optimizar las utilidades y contemplar la posibilidad de crecer o expandirse para poder aumentar su mercado y brindar un mejor servicio de calidad. Por lo tanto es importante conocer la capacidad del sistema de producción que radica en este conocimiento que define los límites competitivos de la empresa. De manera específica establece la tasa de respuesta de la empresa a un mercado, su estructura de costos, la composición de su personal, y la estrategia general de inventarios.

