FA27 Assignment 4: Part 2

  1. 1. Assignment 4 Manipulated Images: Part 2 Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  2. 2. Original Image Kailey Tenn Digital Design
  3. 3. Cropping Kailey Tenn Digital Design
  4. 4. Brightness Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  5. 5. Contrast Kailey Tenn Digital Design
  6. 6. Curves Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  7. 7. Black and White Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  8. 8. Original Image Kailey Tenn Digital Design
  9. 9. Image Rotation Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  10. 10. Burning Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  11. 11. Dodging Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  12. 12. Saturating Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  13. 13. De-Saturating Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  14. 14. Text Tool Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  15. 15. Opacity Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  16. 16. Spot Healing Brush Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design
  17. 17. Magnetic Lasso Tool Kailey Tenn, Logan Kelly, Alaina Todd Digital DesignLogan Kelly, Kailey Tenn, Alaina Todd Digital DesignKailey Tenn Digital Design

