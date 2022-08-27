Successfully reported this slideshow.
Treatment of class II

Aug. 27, 2022
Treatment of class II

Aug. 27, 2022
Healthcare

Treatment of class 2

Treatment of class 2

Healthcare

Treatment of class II

  1. 1. Dr.Kailash Rathi Dept of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics S.B. Patil intitute for Dental Sciences and Research
  2. 2. CLASS II MALOCCLUSION- • The mesiobuccal cusp of maxillary 1st permanent molar occludes in the interdental space mesial to the mesiobuccal cusp of the Mandibular ist permanent molar and distal to the buccal cusp of the mandibular 2nd premolar • INCIDENCE-20-25% • TYPES-CLASS 2 DIVISION 1 CLASS 2 DIVISION 2
  3. 3. CLASS II DIV I MALOCCLUSION ETIOLOGY- PRENATAL-hereditary -teratogenesis -irradiation -intra-uterine fetal posture NATAL-improper forceps application during delivery can result in trauma to the condylar region leading to underdevelopment of the mandible POSTNATAL-trauma -long term irradiation therapy of the cranio-facial region -infectious conditions eg.rheumatoid arthritis -habits eg.thumb sucking -local factors leading to undergrowth of mandible eg.malnutrition,vitamin deficiencies, hormonal disturbances
  4. 4. FEATURES- -class 2 molar relation -proclined maxillary anteriors -increased overjet -excessive curve of spee -short hypotonic upper lip with lip trap -abnormal buccinator activity -constricted upper arch -convex profile -(sometimes….proclined lower anteriors in the form of a compensation to reduce the overjet) TYPES-Skeletal Dentoalveolar Functional
  5. 5. BEFORE STARTING THE TREATMENT- Assessment of Growth Pattern and Growth Trends is very important TREATMENT OBJECTIVES- -reduction of overjet -reduction of overbite -correction of crowding & local irregularities -correction of molar relationship -correction of posterior crossbites if any -normalizing the musculature
  6. 6. TREATMENT IN DECIDUOUS DENTITION - -Elimination of deleterious habits like thumb sucking -Use of lip bumper,oral screen and lip and tongue excersises -Use of distal shoe space maintainer in case of premature loss of deciduous molar Lip bumper Oral screen
  7. 7. -Anterior bite plane for deep bites -Growth modification procedures are not started due to- -chances of relapse -long period of retention required till growth is complete (patient incompliance) -successful results using pubertal growth spurts can be obtained
  8. 8. TREATMENT OF MIXED DENTITION -Diagnosis of the problem-whether skeletal,dental or functional and functional analysis-Cephalometric analysis are ESSENTIAL GROWTH MODIFICATION has 2 principles (1)should start before adolescent growth spurt period preferably 1-2yrs before as a safety measure (2)it should be continued atleast at reduced levels until growth is essentially complete to prevent relapse -.PRE-ORTHOPEDIC PHASE- If maxillary arch is excessively narrow-slow expansion or R.P.E.required
  9. 9. -WITH USE OF FUNCTIONAL APPLIANCES - •MECHANICS- (1)Acceleration of mandibular growth (2)Restraint of maxillary growth(`Headgear effect`) (3)Backward tipping of maxillary incisors & forward tipping of the mandibular incisors & the entire mandibular dentition (Class II elastics effect) (4)Differential eruption of teeth A)CORRECTION OF MANDIBULAR DEFECIENCY- Class II elastics effect
  10. 10. An ideal patient for a functional appliance- (1)Skeletal mandibular retrusion (2)Normally positioned or retrusive but not protrusive lower incisors (3)Normal or slightly excessive maxillary development (4)Upright or slightly protusive maxillary anterior teeth (5)Normal or slightly short face height FUNCTIONAL APPLIANCES are either teeth borne or tissue borne- •Removable like Activator, Bionator, FRII, Twin Block,etc. Activator FR II Bionator
  11. 11. Pre treatment photographs Post treatment Activator
  12. 12. •Fixed Functional Appliances like Herbst Appliances,Jasper Jumper Conn`s Mandibular Advancer etc. •Functional Appliances with Magnets like Magnetic advancement Device ( MAD2),Functional Orthopedic Magnaetic Activator(FOMA2) Herbst Applince Jasper Jumper
  13. 13. before after Herbst appliance
  14. 14. before Jasper jumper before after
  15. 15. B)TREATMENT OF MAXILLARY SKELETAL PROTRUSION -WITH USE OF EXTRA ORAL TRACTION- An ideal patient for treatment with Extra-Oral traction- (1)Skeletal maxillary protrusion (2)Some protrusion of maxillary teeth (3)Reasonably good mandibular dental & skeletal morphology (4)Potential for continued spontaneous mandibular growth Cephalometric superimposition showing growth modification produced by extra oral force to the maxilla
  16. 16. Camouflage by extraction of premolars before after
  17. 17. • Cervical Head gear -in patients with decreased vertical dimension •Combination Head Gear (Head Cap with a Cervial neck strap)
  18. 18. To produce maximum skeletal changes with minimum tooth movement - FORCE PRESCRIPTION used- (1) Heavy Force-500-1000gm (half that per side) (2) Force Duration-12-14hrs/day (3) Force direction slightly above the occlusal plane (through centre of resistance of molar teeth) (4) Duration of treatment -12 to 18 months depending on growth and patient cooperation
  19. 19. MAXILLARY DENTOALVEOLAR PROBLEMS- (1) Anteroposterior position of the 4 incisors- Can be TREATED using-Removable appliances like springs,screws etc. Fixed appliances like the utility arches (2)Protrusion of the entire maxillary dental arch EITHER Retract the upper anteriors following removal of 2premolars Move the maxillary dentition `en masse` using distalisation mechanics ..DISTALISATION OF MAXILLARY MOLARS -Removable Appliances like Finger springs Expansion Screws Split Saddle acrylic space regainer Slingshot regainer
  20. 20. -Fixed Appliances like Headgear Open coilsprings-stainless steel or NiTi Pendulum appliance Sliding jigs like Lokar`s appliance Wilson`s Distalising Bimetric Arch Pre & post distalisation using coil springs(unilateral)
  21. 21. MANDIBULAR DENTOALVEOLAR PROBLEMS as per patients need.. Use of -Lip Bumper -Oral Screen -expansion plates and fixed appliances -Functional appliance + Headgear eg.TEUSCHER`S APPLIANCE (Activator +Head gear)
  22. 22. pre post pre post Distalisation using coil springs (bilateral) Distalisation using pendulum appliance
  23. 23. TREATMENT IN PERMANENT DENTITION- CAMOUFLAGE- extraction of teeth and moving the rest of the teeth in the space created (1)Extraction of upper 1st premolars which will permit- reducing premaxillry protusion elimination of excessive overjet establishment of normal perioral musculature (2)Extraction of both Maxillary and Mandibular 1st Premolars in cases of significant arch length discrepancie in both the arches
  24. 24. ORTHOGNATHIC SURGERY in severe skeletal malrelation -on maxilla-Retraction by removal of a premolars, segmentation and movement of the anterior segment into the space created -Le Fort I Osteotomy -on mandible-Bilateral Sagittal Split Osteotomy(BSSC) Line of treatment- -LE FORT I OSTEOTOMY -BILATERAL SAITTAL SPLIT OSTEOTOMY -Before the treatment
  25. 25. before after after
  26. 26. CLASS II DIV II MALOCCLUSION FEATURES- (1)Molars in disto-occlusion (2)Retroclined central incisors and rarely other incisors (3)Deep overbite (4)Broad square face (5)Backward path of closure (6)Deep mentolabial sulcus
  27. 27. TREATMENT OBJECTIVES- -Relief of gingival trauma -Correction of incisor relationship -Relief of crowding and local irregularities -Correction of buccal segment relationship TREATMENT IN DECIDUOUS AND MIXED DENTITION - -Principles remain the same -convert Class II DivII into Class II DivI -PRE-ORTHOPEDIC treatment phase- for Retroclined maxillary incisors using springs and screws -for deep bite- Anterior bite platform,Functional Appliances
  28. 28. -Begg`s Appliance-Anchor bends, `V` bends, Bypass arch wires -Edgewise Appliance-Utility Arches,Reverse Curve of Spee arch wires TREATMENT IN PERMANENT DENTITION- -Same Principles -Bite opening is done with Fixed Appliances like - BEGG`S APPLIANCE EDGEWISE APPLIANCE
  29. 29. MYOFUNCTIONAL APPLIANCES DR. VIVEK P. SONI PROF AND HEAD DEPT. OF ORTHODONTICS MYOFUNCTIONAL APPLIANCES
  30. 30. MYOFUNCTIONAL APPLIANCES  THEY ARE DEFINED AS LOOSE FITTING/ PASSIVE APPLIANCES WHICH HARNESS THE NATURAL FORCES OF THE OROFACIAL MUSCULATURE THAT ARE TRANSMITTED TO THE TEETH AND ALVEOLAR BONE IN A PRE-DETERMINED DIRECTION THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF THE APPLIANCE.  “FUNCTIONAL APPLIANCES REFER TO A VARIETY OF APPLIANCES DESIGNED TO ALTER THE ARRANGEMENT OF VARIOUS MUSCLE GROUPS THAT INFLUENCE THE FUNCTION AND POSITION OF THE MANDIBLE IN ORDER TO TRANSMIT FORCES TO THE DENTITION AND THE BASAL BONE” – BISHARA S.E. (1989)
  31. 31. Activator Bionator Frankel’s functional regulator Herbst Appliance Jasper Jumper
  32. 32. CLASSIFICATION 1. ACCORDING TO PROFITT • TOOTH BORNE- ACTIVE PASSIVE Eg. Elastic open activator, Eg. Activator, Bionator etc. Bimler’s appliance etc. TISSUE BORNE- ACTIVE PASSIVE Eg. Frankel’s functional regulator Eg. Oral screen, Lip bumper etc.
  33. 33. CLASSIFICATION 2.  REMOVABLE (Activator, Bionator..)  FIXED (Herbst, Jasper Jumper..)  SEMIFIXED (Denholtz Appliance) 3.  MYOTONIC (Activator, Bionator…)  MYODYNAMIC (Elastic open activator, Bimler’s…)
  34. 34. CLASSIFICATION 4. ACCORDING TO T.M. GRABER GROUP A- TOOTH SUPPORTED (Catlan’s app.) GROUP B- TOOTH-TISSUE SUPPORTED (Activator) GROUP C- VESTIBULAR POSITIONED (Frankel’s) 5. ACCORDING TO PETER VIG CLASSICAL (ACTIVATOR, BIONATOR..) HYBRID (DOUBLE SCREEN, FR HYBRID..)
  35. 35. MODE OF ACTION  FUNCTIONAL MATRIX THEORY (MELVIN MOSS)  LATERAL PTERYGOID HYPOTHESIS (MCNAMARA)  SERVOSYSTEM THEORY (PETROVIC)
  36. 36. OBJECTIVES • In the natural dentition a functional equilibrium exists under neurological control in response to the tactile stimuli as teeth come in occlusion. A favorable equilibrium of muscle forces between the tongue, lips and cheeks is essential for normal function. • The purpose of functional therapy is to change abberant functional environment of the dentition and promote normal function • Functional therapy aims to unlock the malocclusion and stimulate growth by applying favorable forces that enhance skeletal development
  37. 37. THE ACTIVATOR
  38. 38. ACTIVATOR Kingsley introduced the concept of “Jumping the bite” for patients with mandibular retrusion. In 1879 devised a vulcanite palatal plate to be used in patients having retruded mandible. This vulcanite plate consisted of an anterior incline that guided the mandible to a forward position when the patient closed on it. Hotz devised a `Vorbissplatte` which was a modified form of Kinsley's plate. This was used to treat retrognathism associated with lingually inclined lower incisors. Pierre Robin devised an appliance called ‘Monobloc’ made up of single block of vulcanite. He used it to position the mandible forward in patients with glossoptosis and severe mandible forward it reduced the risk of airways obstruction.
  39. 39. HISTORY Viggo Anderson in 1908 in Denmark developed a loose fitting appliances which he first used on his daughter. He made a modified Hawley type of retainer on the maxillary arch to which he added a lower lingual horse shoe-shaped flange which helped in positioning the mandible forward. He made this appliance for his daughter who was going on a 3 month vacation. On her return 3 months later he found a marked sagittal correction and improvement of the facial profile. Andresen called it the “ biomechanical working retainer”. Later Andresen moved over to Norway and teamed up with Karl Haupl, a periodontist, and brought about lot of changes in his device they called it “Functional Jaw Orthopedics”. As Andresen and Haupl were in Norway while developing the appliance it was also called the “Norwegian Appliance”. They later called it the “Activator” due to its ability to activate muscle forces
  40. 40. INDICATIONS - IT IS PRINCIPALLY A GROWTH MODULATION APPLIANCE TO BE USED IN GROWING CHILDREN.WITH A FAVORABLE GROWTH PATTERN. -THE MAXILLARY AND MANDIBULAR TEETH SHOULD BE FAIRLY WELL ALIGNED ON THE BASAL BONE. -THE LOWER INCISORS SHOULD BE UPRIGHT ON THE BASAL BONE. IT CAN BE USED IN THE FOLLOWING CASES- * Class II, Division 1 malocclusion * Class II Division 2 malocclusion * Class III Malocclusion * Class I Open bite malocclusion. * Class I deep bite malocclusion * As a preliminary treatment before major fixed appliances therapy to improve skeletal jaw relations. * For Post-Treatment retention * Children with lack of Vertical development tin lower facial height.
  41. 41. CONTRAINDICATIONS The appliance is not used in correction of class I problems of crowded teeth caused by disharmony between tooth size and jaw size The appliance is contraindicated in children with excess lower facial height and extreme vertical mandibular growth. The appliance is not used in children whose lower incisors are severely procumbent. The appliance cannot be used in children with nasal stenosis caused by structural problems within the nose or chronic untreated allergy. The appliance has limited application in non-growing individuals .
  42. 42. MODE OF ACTION • ACCORDING TO ANDRESEN AND HAUPL, THE ACTIVATOR INDUCES A MUSCULOSKELETAL ADAPTATION BY INTRODUCING A NEW PATTERN OF MANDIBULAR CLOSURE. • MOST CHANGES ARE INSTIGATED BY HOLDING THE MANDIBLE FORWARD (HYPERPROPULSION), STRETCHING THE ELEVATOR MUSCLES OF MASTICATION, WHICH IN TURN CONTRACT, THEREBY SETTING UP A MYOTACTIC REFLEX • THIS REFLEX GENERATES A KINETIC ENERGY WHICH HAS A RESTRAINING EFFECT ON THE MAXILLARY SKELETAL & DENTO ALVEOLAR GROWTH. • THIS IN TURN PRODUCES A RECIPROCAL INFLUENCE ON THE MANDIBLE STIMULATING FORWARD MANDIBULAR DEVELOPMENT. • THERE IS ALSO A FAVORABLE CONDYLAR ADAPTATION BY UPWARD AND BACKWARD GROWTH OF THE CONDYLE.
  43. 43. Construction bite The construction bite is an intermaxillary wax record used to relate the mandible to the maxilla in the three dimensions of space. They are used to reposition the mandible in order to improve the skeletal inter-jaw relationship. The bite registration involves repositioning the mandible in a forward direction as well as opening the bite vertically. In most cases the mandible is advanced by 4-5 mm and the bite opened to the extent 2-3 beyond the freeway space . The general consideration for construction bite includes. In case the overjet is too large , the forward positioning is done step wise in 2-3 phases. In case of forward positioning of the mandible by 7-8 mm, the vertical openings should be slight to opening should be slight to moderate i.e 2-4 mm. If the forward positioning is not more than 3-5 mm, then the vertical opening can be 4-6 mm.
  44. 44. Low construction:- Low construction bite with marked mandibular forward positioning:This kind of construction bite is characterized by marked forward positioning of the mandible but minimal vertical openings . A rule of thumb the anterior advancement should not exceeded more than 3 mm posterior to the most protrusive position. Vertically the openings in minimal and is within the limits of the inter-occlussal clearance. This kind of activator constructed with marked sagittal advancement but minimal vertical openings is called an `H activator`. The h activator is indicated in a patient with class II . Division 1 Malocclusion having a horizontal growth pattern.
  45. 45. High construction bite with slight mandibular forward positioning The mandibles positioned anteriorly by 3-5 mm only and the bite is opened vertically by 4-6mm or a maximum of 4mm beyond the resting position . This kind of activator constructed with minimal sagittal advancement but marked vertical opening is called a ‘V activator ~ The V type of activator is indicated ib a class II< division 1 malocclusion having a vertical growth pattern.
  46. 46. Construction bite without mandibular forward position:- Sometimes a construction bite without forward positioning of the mandible is made in cases such as deep bite ands opened bite. Construction bite with opening posterior positioning of the mandible: In Class III malocclusion , the bite is taken after retruding the mandible to a more posterior position. In addition , the bite is opened sufficiently to clear the bite. In general a vertical opening of 5mm and a posterior positioning of about 2mm is required.
  47. 47. FABRICATION OF ACTIVATOR:- Impressions:- Impressions of the upper and lower arches are made to construct 2 pairs of models:- 1. Studying models 2. Working models.
  48. 48. Bite registration:- • The amount of sagittal and vertical advancement of the mandible is planned. • A horse – shoe shaped wax block is prepared for insertion between the upper and lower teeth. It should be 2-3 mm thicker than the planned vertical openings. • The patients is made to sit in an upright relaxed and non-strained position • The mandible is guided to the desired sagittal position. The operator should merely guide the mandible using the thumb and forefinger. He should not use pressure or force. • The patients is asked to participate placements of mandible at the desired sagittal position a few times before registration of the bite. • The horse shoe shaped wax block is placed over the occlussal surface of the lower cast and is gently pressed so as to form the indentations of the lower cast and is gently pressed so as to form the indentions of the lower buccal teeth. • The wax block is placed on the lower jaw and the patient is asked to bite at the desired sagittal position • It is then remove and placed on the models and checked. • It found all right , it is chilled and once again tried on cast. the excess wax is trimmed off. • The hardened wax block is again tried in the patient's mouth.
  49. 49. Articulation of the model: The wax bite registration is placed on the occlussal surface between the upper and lower models. The models are then articulated in a reverses direction so that the anterior teeth face the hinges . this kind of articulation ensures sufficient access to the palatal surface of the upper and lingual surface of lower models during the fabrications of the appliance. Preparation of the wire elements :- The usual design requires an labial bow. The labial bow is made with 0.8 or 0.9 mm wire and consists of a horizontal section 2 vertical loops. The ends of the vertical enter the acrylic body between the canine and deciduous first molar (or first premolar). The labial bow can be archived or passive.
  50. 50. Fabrication of the Arcylic portion :- The appliance consists of 3 parts Maxillary part Mandibular part Inter Occlussal part The appliance can be fabricated by using either heat cure resin or cold cure resin. In case of heat cure resin the models are first waxed and then they are flasked .
  51. 51. Management of the Appliance :- The patient should be sufficiently convinced about the benefits he is going to derive. The patients is also taught how to use place and remove the appliance by himself. Usually the patients is asked to wear the appliances for 2-3 hours a day during the day time for the first week. During the second week the patient is asked to wear 3 hours during the day. A trimming plan should be devolved based on the individual needs of the patient . Some orthodontics prefer the appliance to be worn for a week without any grinding so that the patients can get used to it.
  52. 52. Trimming of the Activator :- After fabrication of the activator it is usually found to fit tightly as acrylic is interposed between the upper and lower occlussal surfaces. Planned trimming of the appliance in tooth contact area is carried out to bring an out dent alveolar changes so as to guide the teeth in to good relation in all the 3 planes of space. Selective trimming of acrylic is done in the direction of tooth movement . the acrylic that transmit the desired force. Approximate trimming can be done on the plaster casts However , final trimming should be done at the chair side.
  53. 53. TRIMMING of ACTIVATOR Trimming of Activator for vertical control Selective trimming of the activator can be done to intrude or extrude the teeth. Intrusion of teeth :- Intrusion of the incisors are achieved by loading the incisal edge of these teeth with acrylic. In case labial bows are used , they should be placed below the area of greatest convexity i.e. incisal to aid in the intrusion fig (9.a) In case intrusion of posteriors is needed then only the cusp tips are loaded with acrylic. The fosse and fissures are free of acrylic. This applies a vertical intrusive force on the molars
  54. 54. Extrusion of teeth :- In case of extraction of the incisors, the lingual surface is loaded above the area greatest convexity in the maxilla and below the area of greatest convexity in the mandible . The extrusive movements can be enhanced by placing a labial bow above the area of greatest convexities in the gingival 1/3 of the labial surface. In case of molars , extrusion is brought about by loading the lingual surface above the area of greatest convexity in mandible.
  55. 55. TRIMMING OF THE ACTIVATOR FOR SAGITAL CONTROL Selective trimming of the activator can be done to protrude or ret rude the anterior teeth and also to improve the molar relation of the buccal teeth. Protrusion of incisors : in case the incisors should be protruded, lingual surface of the teeth is loaded with acrylic and a passive labial bow is given that is kept away from teeth to prevent perioral soft tissues contacting the teeth. This acrylic loading of the lingual surface can be of two types.
  56. 56. Entire lingual surface is loaded . Since the area of contact is more the force for proclination is also low. Only the incisal portion of the lingual surface is loaded. As acrylic contact is small greater degree of force is generated to tip the incisors labially.
  57. 57. Retrusion of incisors : The acrylic is trimmed away from the lingual surface and an active labial bow is used to bring about Retrusion of the incisors.
  58. 58. Movement of posterior teeth in sagittal plane: The teeth in the buccal segment can be moved mesially and distally to help in treating Class II And Class III malocclusion . In Class II malocclusion , the maxillary molars are allowed to move distally while the mandibular molars are allowed to move mesially by loading the maxillary mesiolinguial surface and mandibular distolingual surface. Fig
  59. 59. MOVEMNTS OF TEETH IN TRANSIVE PLANE It is possible to trim the activator stimulate expansion of the buccal segment . This is done by allowing the contact of the acrylic on the lingual surfaces of the teeth to be moved transversely. But better expansion is possible by placing a jack screw in the activator.
  60. 60. MODIFICATION OF ACTIVATOR;- Over the years a number of modification of the classical activator have been describe. The bow activator of A.M.schwarz: The bow activator is a horizontal split activator having a maxillary portion and a mandibular portion connected together by an elastic bow . This kind of modification allows step wise sagittal advancements of the mandible by adjustments of the bow . In addition this design allows certain amount of transverse of the mandible . The independents maxillary and the mandibular portions can have a screw incorporated to allow arch expansions.
  61. 61. Pretreatment picture & picture of appliances in the mouth
  62. 62. Post treatment picture
  63. 63. Wunderer`s modification : This is an activator modification that is mostly used in treatment of class III malocclusion. This type of activator is characterized by maxillary and mandibular portions connected by an anterior screw . By opening the screw the maxillary portion is moved anteriorly with a reciprocal backward thrust on the mandibular portion connected by an anterior screw . By opening the screw the maxillary portion is moved anteriorly with a recricipol backward thrust on the mandibular portion.
  64. 64. THE REDUCED ACTIVATOR OR CYBERNATOR OF SCHMUTH:_ This modification of the activator is proposed by Professor G.P.F Schmuth. This Appliance resembles a bionator with the acrylic portion of the activator reduced from the maxillary anterior area leaving a small flange of acrylic on the palatal slopes . The Two halves may bee connected by an omega shaped palatal slopes. THE two halves may be connected by an omega shaped palatal wire similar to bionator.
  65. 65. The propulsor:- This is an activator modification conceived by Muhlemann and refined by Hotz. This appliance can be be said to be a hybrid appliance can that combines the features of both the monoloc and the oral screen. The propulsor is devoid of any wire components and consists of acrylic that covers the maxillary buccal portion like an oral screen . This acrylic portion extend in to the inner occlussal area and also as a lingual flange that helps position the mandible forward.
  66. 66. CUTOUT OR PALATE FREE ACTIVATOR:- This is a modification proposed by Metzelder to combine the advantage of bionator and the Andresen's activator .The Mandibular and the Anderson Activator . The mandibular portion of the appliance resembles an activator while the maxillary portion has acrylic covering only the palatal aspect of the buccal teeth and a small part of the adjoining gingival . The palate thus remains free of acrylic thereby making the appliances more convenient for longer hours. Due to the greater amount of wearing time , success should be greater with the palate free activator . According to Dr. Klawas Metzelder the appliance is excellent in mandibular positioning in T M J dysfunction cases
  67. 67. The Karwetzky modification :- This consists of maxillary and mandibular plates joined by a `U` bow in the region of the first permanent molar . The maxillary and mandibular plates not only cover the lingual tissues and lingual aspect of the teeth , it is also extends over the occlussal aspect of all teeth.
  68. 68. This type of activator allowsstepwise advancement of the mandible by adjustment of the U loops. The U loops has a largerandshorter arm . Based on their placementpattern we can have three types of Karwetzkyactivators.
  69. 69. Type I This is used in the treatment of Class II Division 1. In this modification , the larger lower leg is placed posterior . Thus When the two arms of the U Bow are squeezed the lower plate moves sagitally forwards.
  70. 70. Type II This is used for the treatment of Class III malocclusion. In this appliance the larger lower leg is placed anteriorly. Thus when the U bow is squeezed the mandibular plate moves distally
  71. 71. Type III They are used in bringing about asymmetric advancements of the mandible . The U bow is attached anteriorly on one side and posterior on the other side to allow asymmetric sagittal movements of the mandible
  72. 72. This activator allows mobility of the mandible and therefore makes the activator more comfortable to wear . The appliances allows gradual and sequential forward positioning of the lower jaw. Herren`s modification of the Activator:- Herren modified the activator in two ways:- By over – compensating the ventral position of the mandible in the construction wax bite. By seating the appliances firmly against the maxillary dental arch by means of clasps( arrow head, triangular or Jackson)
  73. 73. The construction bite is taken is a strong mandibular protrusion. Herren recommends maximum forward positioning of the mandible reaching sometimes the feasible maximum. This advanced position of the mandible causes retractor muscles to try to bring mandible position . this causes a backwardly directed force on the upper teeth and a mesial directed force on the lower teeth. Accordingly to Herren , with every 1mm increases of forward position of the mandible, the sagittal force on the jaws will increases by )) gm. A vertical openings of 2-4 mm is recommended.
  74. 74. Triangular or Jackson clasps are used to firmly seat the appliance to the maxillary dentition Expansion screws can be used for expansion. Mobility of the mandible is restricted by extending the lingual flange of the activator as far as possible towards the floor of the mouth.
