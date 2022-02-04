Successfully reported this slideshow.
The global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected to grow from $40.74 billion in 2021 to $42.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected to reach $51.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

  1. 1. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Report 2022 Market Size, Trends, and Global Forecast 2022-2031
  2. 2. @The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Characteristics The global single-family housing green buildings market size is expected to grow from $105.26 billion in 2021 to $120.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The single-family housing green buildings market is expected to reach $209.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7%. The report covers the single-family housing green buildings market’s segments- By Product By Manufacturer By Application By Type New Constructions, Remodeling Projects
  3. 3. @The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 is the most comprehensive report available on this market, and helps gain a truly global perspective as it covers 60 geographies worldwide. It identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches. The report provides market size and growth forecasts for the global template market, global market share, market segments, and so much more. Click Here To View Complete Report
  4. 4. @The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Key Market Players Major companies in the market include Click Here To Get A Sample Report Turner Construction Co. Clark Group AECOM Hensel Phelps Holder Construction
  5. 5. @The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. How can the report help you? ▪ Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive market research report available on this market covering 60+ geographies ▪ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis ▪ Understand how the market is being affected by COVID-19 and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the coronavirus abates ▪ Identify growth segments for investment ▪ Outperform competitors using market forecast data and the market drivers and trends shaping the global market ▪ Understand customers based on the latest market research findings ▪ Benchmark performance against key competitors of the market Click Here To Get Purchase Options
  6. 6. @The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Get In Touch However you want to grow and expand, The Business Research Company can help as we provide research consulting solutions for businesses, government agencies consultancies, and market research companies. Americas The Business Research Company, 1295 N Providence Rd, Media, PA 19063, USA +1 3156230293 Europe The Business Research Company 47 Anchorage Point, 42 Cuba Street, Canary Wharf, London, England, E14 8NE +44 207 1930 708 Asia The Business Research Company, 1st Floor, Anshu Colors Building, Road Number 1, Park View Enclave, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad (India), 500033 +91 8897263534 info@tbrc.info https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebu sinessresearchcompany/ https://www.facebook.com/TheBusines sResearchCompany/ https://twitter.com/tbrc_info https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC 24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

