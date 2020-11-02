From the leaves and branches of the canopy to the roots and soil of the understory, the forest is a complex, interconnected world filled with plants, birds, mammals, insects, and fungi. The Living Forest, by award-winning photographer Robert Llewellyn, is a visual journey into this magical place. With fine-art photography that celebrate the small and the large, the living and the dead, and the seen and unseen, alongside lyrical essays by Joan Maloof, The Living Forest is an ideal blend of art and science that immerses you deep into the woods from the comfort of your home.

