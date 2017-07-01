Assignment - Tender Documentation (Presentation Slide)

1. Pang Kai Yun 2. Sam Wei Yin 3. Sandrabrooke 4. Tan Hwee Min 5. Tan Ming Howe 6. Tan You Liang 7. Sim Chia Ting MEASUREM...
INTRODUCTION Proposed 3 Storey Semi Detached House on Lot 1512, Pekeliling Sempadan, Seksyen 2, Bandar Ayer Itam, Daerah T...
Key plan Location Plan Site Plan PEKELILING SEMPADAN, , SEKSYEN 2, BANDAR AYER ITAM, DAERAH TIMUR LAUT, PULAU PINANG. LOCA...
PLAN Level 1 Level 2 Level 3
FRONT ELEVATION
BACK ELEVATION
RIGHT ELEVATION
SECTION 1
SECTION 2
TENDER DOCUMENT
● This is a form for the tenderer to fill in and sign to declare that they are not under any agreement with any other tend...
● Tender validity period: 60 days from the date of submission of tender. ● Tender Deposit /Tender Documentation Fees: RM50...
PAM 2006 (with quantities) FORM OF CONTRACT
Defects Liability Period: 24 months Insurance cover of third parties and damages to property: RM 1 million Insurance deduc...
Period of Honouring of Certificates: 30 days Percentage of the value of materials and goods included in the Certificate: 7...
BILLS OF QUANTITIES
Scope of work: ● Construction of one unit of 3 storey residential house including external works within lot boundary. ● Co...
Site: ● The site is generally flat. ● All earthwork, site clearance, external infrastructure works such as roads, surface ...
Prime Cost Sum: Cold Water and Sanitary Plumbing Works: RM 20,000.00 Electrical Installation Works: RM 15,000.00 Supply an...
APPENDICES
LIST OF DRAWINGS
SCHEDULE OF FINISHES First Floor
SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Second Floor
SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Third Floor
SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Floor Finishes 600mm X 600mm Niro polish homogeneous tiles 600mm X 600mm Niro homogeneous non-slip ti...
SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Wall Finishes 300mmx600mm “Niro” homogeneous estilo ceramic tile Location: Kitchen 300 x 600mm 'Niro'...
SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Ceiling Finishes Plaster glass ceiling Moisture resistant plaster ceiling Skim coating ceiling
SCHEDULE OF DAYWORK RATES ● For tenderer to fill in daywork rates for labour & machineries. ● Form the basis of payment fo...
PRICES OF BASIC MATERIALS ● For tenderer to fill in daywork rates for the prices of basic materials ● To be used for deriv...
● A standard form with pre-determined wordings for the tenderer’s sourcing of a bank Guarantee for Earnest Money in the ev...
● A standard form with pre-determined wordings for the tenderer’s sourcing of a bank Guarantee for Performance Bond in the...
THANK YOU !
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assignment - Tender Documentation (Presentation Slide)

29 views

Published on

BQS 0317 M4 Assignment - Tender Documentation

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Assignment - Tender Documentation (Presentation Slide)

  1. 1. 1. Pang Kai Yun 2. Sam Wei Yin 3. Sandrabrooke 4. Tan Hwee Min 5. Tan Ming Howe 6. Tan You Liang 7. Sim Chia Ting MEASUREMENT IV TENDER DOCUMENT Group Member: Lecturer: Sr Loo Seong King
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Proposed 3 Storey Semi Detached House on Lot 1512, Pekeliling Sempadan, Seksyen 2, Bandar Ayer Itam, Daerah Timur Laut, Pulau Pinang.
  3. 3. Key plan Location Plan Site Plan PEKELILING SEMPADAN, , SEKSYEN 2, BANDAR AYER ITAM, DAERAH TIMUR LAUT, PULAU PINANG. LOCATION
  4. 4. PLAN Level 1 Level 2 Level 3
  5. 5. FRONT ELEVATION
  6. 6. BACK ELEVATION
  7. 7. RIGHT ELEVATION
  8. 8. SECTION 1
  9. 9. SECTION 2
  10. 10. TENDER DOCUMENT
  11. 11. ● This is a form for the tenderer to fill in and sign to declare that they are not under any agreement with any other tenderers or parties to submit any pre-determined tender amount. DECLARATION OF NON-COLLUSION
  12. 12. ● Tender validity period: 60 days from the date of submission of tender. ● Tender Deposit /Tender Documentation Fees: RM500.00 non-refundable in the form of cash or Banker’s Cheque made payable to the Quantity Surveyor ● Tender Bond / Earnest Money: RM 10,000.00 in the form of a Bank Guarantee or Banker's Cheque made payable to the Employer. ● Fixed completion period: 10 months ● Tendering period: 2 weeks from the date of the letter of invitation to tender. INSTRUCTION & CONDITIONS OF TENDERING
  13. 13. PAM 2006 (with quantities) FORM OF CONTRACT
  14. 14. Defects Liability Period: 24 months Insurance cover of third parties and damages to property: RM 1 million Insurance deductible amount: RM 50,000.00 Percentage to Cover Professional fees for reinstatement: 10% of Contract Sum Amount for removal of Debris: 1% of Contract Sum Liquidated damages: At the rate of RM 1,000.00 per day Period of Delay: 3 months Interim Claim Interval: 1 month FORM OF CONTRACT
  15. 15. Period of Honouring of Certificates: 30 days Percentage of the value of materials and goods included in the Certificate: 75% Percentage of Certified Value Retained: 10% Limit of Retention: 5% of the Contract Sum Period to complete the Final Account: 6 months Amount of Performance Bond: 5% of Contract Sum FORM OF CONTRACT
  16. 16. BILLS OF QUANTITIES
  17. 17. Scope of work: ● Construction of one unit of 3 storey residential house including external works within lot boundary. ● Cold water and Sanitary Plumbing and Electrical Installation are nominated sub-contract works ● Supply of sanitary fittings is nominated supply sub-contract works ● Fixing of sanitary fittings, in-coming cold water supply and soil pipes and manholes within lot boundary are included under Cold Water and Sanitary Plumbing PRELIMINARIES
  18. 18. Site: ● The site is generally flat. ● All earthwork, site clearance, external infrastructure works such as roads, surface water drains and sumps, soil drainage pipes and manholes and water supply mains leading to and around the site have already been completed by others. PRELIMINARIES
  19. 19. Prime Cost Sum: Cold Water and Sanitary Plumbing Works: RM 20,000.00 Electrical Installation Works: RM 15,000.00 Supply and Delivery to Site of Sanitary Fittings: RM 10,000.00 Provisional Sum: Contingencies: RM 100,000.00 PC AND PROVISIONAL SUM
  20. 20. APPENDICES
  21. 21. LIST OF DRAWINGS
  22. 22. SCHEDULE OF FINISHES First Floor
  23. 23. SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Second Floor
  24. 24. SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Third Floor
  25. 25. SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Floor Finishes 600mm X 600mm Niro polish homogeneous tiles 600mm X 600mm Niro homogeneous non-slip tiles 300mm X 600mm Niro non-polish homogeneous tiles
  26. 26. SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Wall Finishes 300mmx600mm “Niro” homogeneous estilo ceramic tile Location: Kitchen 300 x 600mm 'Niro' horizon stone (PONE) LAPPATO ceramic tile Location: Bath
  27. 27. SCHEDULE OF FINISHES Ceiling Finishes Plaster glass ceiling Moisture resistant plaster ceiling Skim coating ceiling
  28. 28. SCHEDULE OF DAYWORK RATES ● For tenderer to fill in daywork rates for labour & machineries. ● Form the basis of payment for daywork ordered by the Architect. ● Avoid protracted argument on the reasonable rates to be used
  29. 29. PRICES OF BASIC MATERIALS ● For tenderer to fill in daywork rates for the prices of basic materials ● To be used for deriving new rates for variation ordered by the Architect. ● Avoid protracted argument on the reasonable rates to be used
  30. 30. ● A standard form with pre-determined wordings for the tenderer’s sourcing of a bank Guarantee for Earnest Money in the event of a successful tender. BANK GUARANTEE FORM FOR EARNEST MONEY
  31. 31. ● A standard form with pre-determined wordings for the tenderer’s sourcing of a bank Guarantee for Performance Bond in the event of a successful tender. BANK GUARANTEE FORM FOR PERFORMANCE BOND
  32. 32. THANK YOU !

×