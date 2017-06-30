Assignment - Single Storey Show House (Presentation)

SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE, BUILDING AND DESIGN BACHELOR OF QUANTITY SURVEYING ESTIMATING (QSB 60504) Lecturer: Ms Azrina Md Y...
Organisation Chart
Introduction In the date of 17th April 2017, we had received an invitation to tender a single storey show house project in...
CADANGAN MEMBINA SATU RUMAH CONTOH DI ATAS LOT 123, MUKIM PETALING JAYA, NEGERI SELANGOR DARUL EHSAN.
1. Obtain quotation from supplier ● All Hardware Trading ● Majuhin Timber Sdn Bhd ● Sp Sinaran Perkasa Enterprise ● Fortun...
1. Obtain quotation from supplier (email) Estimating Planning and Coordination
http://myn3c.cidb.gov.my/cidb_n3c/output/n3clist.php 1. Obtain quotation from supplier (website) Estimating Planning and C...
http://www.quantitysurveyoronline. com.my/materials-prices.html http://nasmuning.com/pricelist.htm 1. Obtain quotation fro...
2. List out the lowest quotation Estimating Planning and Coordination
No. Element Name 1. Work Below Lowest Floor Level Le Jia Nian 2. Frame Sylvester Tang Kiok Heng 3. Roof Construction and F...
Estimating Planning and Coordination 4. Final Summary
● Submission of tender: 8th of June 2017 ● Disqualified due to late submission ● Tender amount is the second highest among...
1. Recommended Nominated Sub-contractor Strengths of the Company Tender
1. Recommended Nominated Sub-contractor Strengths of the Company Tender
1. Recommended Nominated Sub-contractor Strengths of the Company Tender
2. Reputable source of company Strengths of the Company Tender
3. Propose same quality material with lower price Strengths of the Company Tender 4. Good workmanship ● Painting change fr...
1. High material price Weakness of the Company Tender ● Unable to get a lower material price ● Price of door leaf is too h...
1. Calculation error Errors in the Tender ● External Wall
1. Calculation error Errors in the Tender ● Internal Wall Tender Amount Total Less: RM 2,303.61
1. Tender amount is higher than other tenderer 2. Late submission 3. Does not have good time management 4. Less experience...
1. Good time management 2. Be punctual 3. Communication 4. Improve negotiation skill with the supplier 5. Developing a goo...
Thank You !
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assignment - Single Storey Show House (Presentation)

5 views

Published on

BQS 0317 Estimating Assignment - Tender Submission

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Assignment - Single Storey Show House (Presentation)

  1. 1. SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE, BUILDING AND DESIGN BACHELOR OF QUANTITY SURVEYING ESTIMATING (QSB 60504) Lecturer: Ms Azrina Md Yaakob Project Tendering for Single Storey Show House
  2. 2. Organisation Chart
  3. 3. Introduction In the date of 17th April 2017, we had received an invitation to tender a single storey show house project in Mukim Petaling Jaya, Selangor.
  4. 4. CADANGAN MEMBINA SATU RUMAH CONTOH DI ATAS LOT 123, MUKIM PETALING JAYA, NEGERI SELANGOR DARUL EHSAN.
  5. 5. 1. Obtain quotation from supplier ● All Hardware Trading ● Majuhin Timber Sdn Bhd ● Sp Sinaran Perkasa Enterprise ● Fortune Tiling Sdn. Bhd. ● SKB shutters ● ATKC Warehouse ● Kok Ming Enterprise ● Saujana Putra Hardware ● Linpros Construction Sdn Bhd ● Pembinaan YSH Sdn Bhd ● Ag Promo Industries ● Seng Pang Enterprise ● D’Lock Boutique Sdn Bhd ● Chuan Li Steel Sdn Bhd ● Henlico Industrial Supplier Sdn. Bhd ● Berjaya Hardware (B'worth) Sdn. Bhd ● Y Soon Construction ● CSM Engineering Hardware Sdn Bhd ● City Amoeba Sdn Bhd ● Abad Hebat Hardware ● Who Sang Hardware & Timber Trading Sdn Bhd ● Prima Solutions Enterprise ● PMH Timber Industries Sdn Bhd ● Best design construction and trading ● Seng Kong Shutter Industries Sdn Bhd ● Syarikat Perniagaan Cheng Huat Estimating Planning and Coordination
  6. 6. 1. Obtain quotation from supplier (email) Estimating Planning and Coordination
  7. 7. http://myn3c.cidb.gov.my/cidb_n3c/output/n3clist.php 1. Obtain quotation from supplier (website) Estimating Planning and Coordination
  8. 8. http://www.quantitysurveyoronline. com.my/materials-prices.html http://nasmuning.com/pricelist.htm 1. Obtain quotation from supplier (website) Estimating Planning and Coordination
  9. 9. 2. List out the lowest quotation Estimating Planning and Coordination
  10. 10. No. Element Name 1. Work Below Lowest Floor Level Le Jia Nian 2. Frame Sylvester Tang Kiok Heng 3. Roof Construction and Finishes Yeo Kai Wen 4. External Wall Mathilde Nicolas 5. Internal Wall Loh Jiun Shen 6. Doors & Ironmongeries Bryan Teh Qing Da 7. Internal Wall Finishes Sam Wei Yin 8. Internal Floor Finishes Constance 9. Internal Ceiling Finishes Tan Hwee Min 10. External Finishes Terence Tan Peng Ong 3. Calculation Estimating Planning and Coordination
  11. 11. Estimating Planning and Coordination 4. Final Summary
  12. 12. ● Submission of tender: 8th of June 2017 ● Disqualified due to late submission ● Tender amount is the second highest among all the tenderers Summary of the Company Tender Positions Position of Opening Tenderer Tender Amount (RM) 1. BINASONG BHD 170,331.79 2. LUMICON COMPANY 195,913.22 3. UB COMPANY 209,167.16 4. ABC CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD 219,088.37 5. QUANTITATIVE SDN BHD 233,241.59 6. ALPHALETE 267,011.74 7. AETRIO SDN BHD 249,901.41
  13. 13. 1. Recommended Nominated Sub-contractor Strengths of the Company Tender
  14. 14. 1. Recommended Nominated Sub-contractor Strengths of the Company Tender
  15. 15. 1. Recommended Nominated Sub-contractor Strengths of the Company Tender
  16. 16. 2. Reputable source of company Strengths of the Company Tender
  17. 17. 3. Propose same quality material with lower price Strengths of the Company Tender 4. Good workmanship ● Painting change from “Dulux” brand to “Nippon” brand ● Price are 10% to 15% lower ● All labour are well trained and skilled ● Can produce high quality work
  18. 18. 1. High material price Weakness of the Company Tender ● Unable to get a lower material price ● Price of door leaf is too high ● Should find more supplier to get a lower price
  19. 19. 1. Calculation error Errors in the Tender ● External Wall
  20. 20. 1. Calculation error Errors in the Tender ● Internal Wall Tender Amount Total Less: RM 2,303.61
  21. 21. 1. Tender amount is higher than other tenderer 2. Late submission 3. Does not have good time management 4. Less experience in preparing tender document Reasons of Failure
  22. 22. 1. Good time management 2. Be punctual 3. Communication 4. Improve negotiation skill with the supplier 5. Developing a good relationship with supplier 6. Find more price for a material to get the lowest price 7. Minimize errors 8. Fill in all the form in tender document Conclusion and Recommendations
  23. 23. Thank You !

×