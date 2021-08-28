Successfully reported this slideshow.
SÍLABO CÁLCULO AVANZADO PARA INGENIERÍA (100000G21T) 2021 - Ciclo 2 Agosto
Logro específico de aprendizaje: Al finalizar la unidad el estudiante resuelve problemas de integrales múltiples usando té...
Tipo Descripción Semana Observación EP2 EVALUACIÓN PERMANENTE 2 8 promedio de actividades virtuales, T2: Tarea 2, Evaluaci...
Unidad 1 Funciones reales de varias variables y funciones vectoriales de variable real 2 3 Sesión Virtual Regla de la Cade...
Unidad 2 Integración múltiple 10 profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de ejercicios y problemas. 6...
9 17 Sesión Virtual • Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. 18 Examen Final Individu...
100000 g21t calculoavanzadoparaingenieria

  1. 1. SÍLABO CÁLCULO AVANZADO PARA INGENIERÍA (100000G21T) 2021 - Ciclo 2 Agosto 1. DATOS GENERALES 1.1. Carrera: Ingeniería Civil 1.2. Créditos: 4 1.3. Modalidad: Semi Presencial (adaptado a la educación no presencial) 1.4. Horas semanales: 4 2. FUNDAMENTACIÓN El curso de Cálculo avanzado para ingeniería tiene su importancia en el desarrollo del pensamiento en el espacio n- dimensional el cual se emplea en los modelos de varias variables; ello permitirá también que el estudiante tenga un punto de vista cuantitativo para la toma de decisiones a través de la aplicación de las diversas herramientas matemáticas 3. SUMILLA Esta asignatura está estructurada en tres unidades de aprendizaje las cuales contemplan la derivabilidad e integralidad de las Funciones de una variable real, la derivabilidad de las Funciones Reales de varias variables y la Integración Múltiple conjuntamente con las Integrales de Línea. 4. LOGRO GENERAL DE APRENDIZAJE Al finalizar el curso, el estudiante aplica el cálculo multivariado en la solución de problemas relacionados al campo de la ingeniería y otras disciplinas. 5. UNIDADES Y LOGROS ESPECÍFICOS DE APRENDIZAJEi Unidad de aprendizaje 1: Funciones reales de varias variables y funciones vectoriales de variable real. Semana 1,2,3 y 4 Logro específico de aprendizaje: Al final de la unidad el estudiante: Expresa integrales dobles dadas en coordenadas cartesianas en integrales dobles usando coordenadas polares. Resuelve integrales dobles con cambio de variable aplicando el Jacobino. Resuelve problemas relacionados con áreas de regiones planas y volúmenes de solidos aplicando las integrales dobles. Temario: Vídeo de Presentación del curso. Videos explicativos de la primera semana. Funciones reales de varias variables. Dominio, rango y gráfica. Superficies y Curvas de nivel. Derivadas parciales. Incrementos y diferencial total. Practica Calificada 1 Retroalimentación Videos explicativos de la segunda semana Regla de la Cadena. Gradiente, derivadas direccionales, Planos tangentes Rectas normales a una Superficie. Evaluación en línea calificada 1 Retroalimentación Videos explicativos de la tercera semana Derivación implícita. Extremos de funciones de dos variables. Multiplicadores de LaGrange. Primera videoconferencia Practica Calificada 2 Videos explicativos de la cuarta semana. Integrales dobles. Teorema de Fubini: integrales iteradas. Cambio de orden de integración. Cambio de Variable: Jacobianos. Integrales dobles mediante coordenadas polares. Evaluación en línea calificada 2 Segunda videoconferencia. Retroalimentación Fuentes de Información STEWART, JAMES (2010) Cálculo de varias variables, International Thomson Editores Unidad de aprendizaje 2: Integración múltiple. Semana 5,6 y 7
  2. 2. Logro específico de aprendizaje: Al finalizar la unidad el estudiante resuelve problemas de integrales múltiples usando técnicas de integración fundamentadas en el uso de coordenadas de diferentes modelos. Temario: Videos explicativos de la quinta semana. Cálculo de áreas y volúmenes. Aplicaciones de las integrales dobles: centro de masa, área de una superficie. Superficies cuadráticas en R3 Tarea Virtual 1 Evaluación Permanente 1 Retroalimentación Videos explicativos de la sexta semana. Integrales triples en coordenadas cartesianas Teorema de Fubini: integrales iteradas. Coordenadas cilíndricas y esféricas. Integrales triples mediante coordenadas cilíndricas. Integrales triples mediante coordenadas esféricas. Retroalimentación Videos explicativos de la séptima semana. Curvas definidas por ecuaciones paramétricas en R2. y R3. Parametrización de curvas descritas por la intersección de dos superficies. Cálculo de la primera y segunda derivada de una curva paramétrica. Cálculo de la longitud de arco Tercera videoconferencia Practica Calificada 3 Fuentes de Información STEWART, JAMES (2010) Cálculo de varias variables, International Thomson Editores Unidad de aprendizaje 3: Analisis vectorial. Semana 8 y 9 Logro específico de aprendizaje: Al final de la unidad el estudiante resuelve ejercicios aplicados a areas de curvas limitadas por figuras irregulares donde su solucion puede ser expresada por integrales de diferentes teoremas. Temario: Videos explicativos de la octava semana. Integrales de línea sobre campos escalares y vectoriales. Teorema de Green. Integrales de superficie de campos vectoriales y escalares. Teorema de divergencia de Gauss. Teorema de Stokes Tarea virtual calificada 2 Cuarta videoconferencia Evaluación Permanente 2 Retroalimentación Retroalimentación Examen Final Individual Fuentes de Información STEWART, JAMES (2010) Cálculo de varias variables, International Thomson Editores 6. METODOLOGÍA El curso de Cálculo Avanzado para ingenierías se desarrolla a través de metodologías activas, donde el rol del docente es ser un facilitador del aprendizaje. El aprendizaje de la matemática exige un trabajo sistemático por parte de los estudiantes y para lograr dicho objetivo se propone el uso intensivo de las separatas que, conjuntamente con los recursos didácticos disponibles en la plataforma, garantizan promover el aprendizaje autónomo y el aprendizaje colaborativo. Debido a la coyuntura actual y acorde a la normativa, el curso se adaptará, en las sesiones,por tanto, los contenidos, actividades y cronograma serán adaptados por el o la docente para garantizar los aprendizajes señalados en el logro general de aprendizaje del curso. 7. SISTEMA DE EVALUACIÓN El cálculo del promedio final se hará de la siguiente manera: (5%)PC1 + (20%)PC2 + (10%)EP1 + (25%)PC3 + (10%)EP2 + (30%)EXFI Donde: Tipo Descripción Semana Observación PC1 PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA 1 1 individual virtual PC2 PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA 2 3 individual EP1 EVALUACIÓN PERMANENTE 1 5 promedio de actividades virtuales, T1: Tarea 1, Evaluación calificada en línea (1,2) PC3 PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA 3 7 individual
  3. 3. Tipo Descripción Semana Observación EP2 EVALUACIÓN PERMANENTE 2 8 promedio de actividades virtuales, T2: Tarea 2, Evaluación calificada en línea(3) EXFI EXAMEN FINAL INDIVIDUAL 9 individual Indicaciones sobre Fórmulas de Evaluación: 1. La nota obtenida en el EXFN reemplazará la nota NS de solo una Practica Caliﬁcada (PC). Si se diera el caso que, dos o más PC tengan NS, la nota del EXFN reemplazará a la de mayor peso porcentual. 2. No es necesario que el alumno gestione trámite alguno para que este remplazo se realice. 3. El examen de rezagado incluye los contenidos de todo el curso 4. La nota mínima aprobatoria es 12 (doce). 5. La tolerancia de ingreso para rendir prácticas caliﬁcadas será hasta de quince (15) minutos luego de iniciadas las mismas. Pasado dicho lapso de tiempo, no se permitirá el ingreso de los alumnos. 6. Una vez empezado el examen o la práctica, los alumnos no podrán retirarse sino hasta después de los15 minutos de haberse iniciado la evaluación. 7. Las evaluaciones permanentes no se pueden eliminar ni reemplazar 8. FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN Bibliografía Base: STEWART, JAMES (2010) Cálculo de varias variables, International Thomson Editores THOMAS (2015) CALCULO UNA VARIABLE, Pearson Bibliografía Complementaria: STEWART, JAMES (2002) Cálculo multivariable, Thompson ZILL, D. Cálculo de varias variables ANTON, H. Cálculo multivariable 9. COMPETENCIAS Carrera Competencias específicas Ingeniería Civil Competencia básica en STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) 10. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADESii Unidad de aprendizaje Semana Sesión Tema Actividades y evaluaciones 1 Sesión Virtual Vídeo de Presentación del curso. Videos explicativos de la primera semana. Funciones reales de varias variables. Dominio, rango y gráfica. Superficies y Curvas de nivel. Derivadas parciales. Incrementos y diferencial total. Practica Calificada 1 Observa el vídeo de Presentación y evaluación del curso. Observa los vídeos explicativos y hace uso del foro para cualquier consulta o duda. Práctica Calificada 1 (Individual Virtual) Retroalimentación El docente da la 1 bienvenida y explica la modalidad del curso. Se define la fecha y hora de las vídeo conferencias y se elige al 2 delegado(a) del curso. Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de Ejercicios y problemas. Videos explicativos de la segunda semana
  4. 4. Unidad 1 Funciones reales de varias variables y funciones vectoriales de variable real 2 3 Sesión Virtual Regla de la Cadena. Gradiente, derivadas direccionales, Planos tangentes Rectas normales a una Superficie. Evaluación en línea calificada 1 Observa los vídeos explicativos de la semana 2 El estudiante realiza la primera evaluación en línea calificada 1 – EP1 4 Retroalimentación Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de Ejercicios y problemas. 3 5 Sesión Virtual Videos explicativos de la tercera semana Derivación implícita. Extremos de funciones de dos variables. Multiplicadores de LaGrange. Primera videoconferencia Observa los vídeos explicativos de la semana 3 El docente realiza la primera videoconferencia 6 Practica Calificada 2 Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de ejercicios y problemas Práctica Calificada 2 (Individual) 4 7 Sesión Virtual Videos explicativos de la cuarta semana. Integrales dobles. Teorema de Fubini: integrales iteradas. Cambio de orden de integración. Cambio de Variable: Jacobianos. Integrales dobles mediante coordenadas polares. Evaluación en línea calificada 2 Segunda videoconferencia. Observa los vídeos explicativos de la semana 4 El estudiante realiza la evaluación en línea calificada 2 El docente realiza la segunda videoconferencia 8 Retroalimentación Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de Ejercicios y problemas. 5 9 Sesión Virtual Videos explicativos de la quinta semana. Cálculo de áreas y volúmenes. Aplicaciones de las integrales dobles: centro de masa, área de una superficie. Superficies cuadráticas en R3 Tarea Virtual 1 Evaluación Permanente 1 Observa los videos explicativos de la semana 5 El estudiante realiza el primer trabajo virtual-EP1 Evaluación Permanente 1 (Promedio De Actividades Virtuales, T1: Tarea 1, Evaluación Calificada En Línea (1,2)) Retroalimentación Se aclaran las dudas y se
  5. 5. Unidad 2 Integración múltiple 10 profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de ejercicios y problemas. 6 11 Sesión Virtual Videos explicativos de la sexta semana. Integrales triples en coordenadas cartesianas Teorema de Fubini: integrales iteradas. Coordenadas cilíndricas y esféricas. Integrales triples mediante coordenadas cilíndricas. Integrales triples mediante coordenadas esféricas. Observa los vídeos explicativos de la semana 6 El estudiante realiza la evaluación en línea calificada 3- EP2 12 Retroalimentación Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de Ejercicios y problemas. 7 13 Sesión Virtual Videos explicativos de la séptima semana. Curvas definidas por ecuaciones paramétricas en R2. y R3. Parametrización de curvas descritas por la intersección de dos superficies. Cálculo de la primera y segunda derivada de una curva paramétrica. Cálculo de la longitud de arco Tercera videoconferencia Observa los vídeos explicativos de la semana 7 El docente realiza la tercera videoconferencia 14 Practica Calificada 3 Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolucion de ejercicios y problemas Práctica Calificada 3 (Individual) Unidad 3 Analisis vectorial 8 15 Sesión Virtual Videos explicativos de la octava semana. Integrales de línea sobre campos escalares y vectoriales. Teorema de Green. Integrales de superficie de campos vectoriales y escalares. Teorema de divergencia de Gauss. Teorema de Stokes Tarea virtual calificada 2 Cuarta videoconferencia Evaluación Permanente 2 Observa los vídeos explicativos de la semana 8 El estudiante realiza el segundo trabajo virtual – EP2 El docente realiza la cuarta videoconferencia Evaluación Permanente 2 (Promedio De Actividades Virtuales, T2: Tarea 2, Evaluación Calificada En Línea(3)) 16 Retroalimentación Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. Resolución de Ejercicios y problemas. Retroalimentación
  6. 6. 9 17 Sesión Virtual • Se aclaran las dudas y se profundiza en el tema de los vídeos explicativos. 18 Examen Final Individual Examen Final Individual ( Individual) i Debido a la coyuntura actual y acorde a la normativa, el curso se adaptará, en las sesiones presenciales, excepcionalmente a la educación no presencial, por tanto, los contenidos, actividades y cronograma serán adaptados por el o la docente para garantizar los aprendizajes señalados en el logro general de aprendizaje del curso. ii Debido a la coyuntura actual y acorde a la normativa, el curso se adaptará, en las sesiones presenciales, excepcionalmente a la educación no presencial, por tanto, los contenidos, actividades y cronograma serán adaptados por el o la docente para garantizar los aprendizajes señalados en el logro general de aprendizaje del curso.

