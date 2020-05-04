Successfully reported this slideshow.
8 Shallow Sub - Best 8 Car Subwoofer - Mb Quart 8 Inch Subwoofer

Shallow subs are most popular among the car owners all over the world. Because shallow subs are good from many sides. This shallow subs has a shallow mounting depth so it gives a tight sound and bass. This subs are able to be fitted in any tight space. It gives an extra cool look to you and your car. So if you want one of them then please visit us to grab yours one.

visit us: https://outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-shallow-mount-subwoofer/
visit us: https://outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-shallow-mount-subwoofer/

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
8 Shallow Sub - Best 8 Car Subwoofer - Mb Quart 8 Inch Subwoofer

  1. 1. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 1/23 Home Subwoofers Speakers Amplifiers Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 8 Inch Sub: Your old car subwoofer may have conked out. So what do you do? It’s very likely that your car has an 8 inch sub, thus the easiest way to solve your problem is to replace it with another 8 inch sub. The best 8 inch sub is easy to install, and can provide your sound system with an extra bass. For the uninitiated, an 8 inch sub is the smallest subwoofer available on the market. Most cars are equipped with one or two of this subwoofer. It gives good bass response and clarity. But if you’re an audiophile, you may be disappointed with the level of bass that an eight-inch subwoofer adds. That’s not really surprising because given its size, an eight inch sub won’t have enough bass production compared to say, a 12-inch subwoofer.Still, an 8 inch shallow mount subwoofer is a very safe option for you.
  2. 2. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 2/23 Rockford Fosgate is a brand that you can trust if you’re shopping for high quality subs. This 8 inch sub can deliver a punchy bass despite its size. It’s a great addition to depth- challenged cars. This is very much true if you’re looking to replace your old car sub without having to go through the worries of installing a di erently sized subwoofer. Read More>>> Best Slim Line Subwoofers – Guide & Reviews in 2019 Recommended Product Reviews Shallow Mount One of the things I like about this subwoofer is its very shallow mounting depth-- at less than 3 inches (2-11/16 inches, to be exact). Let’s just say there’s a very good chance it would t in well in most compact cars. Its rubber perimeter, on the other hand, is very solid. Some reviewers also suggest that installing it is easy, especially for the typical handyman. Hook up the four wires of this sub on the wires o the stock sub, and it should be ready to go. However, you may encounter some di culties if the screw holes don’t line up in the factory scrub. Sound Quality Rockford Fosgate P3SD2-8 8" Dual Car SubwooferRockford Fosgate P3SD2-8 8" Dual Car Subwoofer Editor's Rating:
  3. 3. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 3/23 One of the main selling points of this subwoofer is its price. According to Kicker, it is one of the cheapest subwoofers in its class. With a very a ordable price, you can’t blame yourself if you settle for this sub. But you may not regret the move at all considering the good qualities of this sub. Despite being small, this shallow mount subwoofer gets good ratings for its sound quality. I’ve read a lot of comments saying there’s very minimal distortion in this sub compared to the factory subwoofers installed in most cars. Most reviewers also comment that the bass is very accurate. It’s not just rumbling that is typical in most cheap shallow mount subs. Moreover, there’s no reported break-in for this subwoofer. You can expect it to perform well right away. Build Quality This subwoofer has a cone made of polypropylene. It is ex resistant, meaning it can retain its shape during low bass and high excursion.  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Kicker 10C84 (10C8-4) 8" Single 4 ohm Car SubwoofersKicker 10C84 (10C8-4) 8" Single 4 ohm Car Subwoofers Editor's Rating:
  4. 4. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 4/23 This sub is part of Rockford’s Punch Stage 3 subwoofers known for delivering superior bass. It may be the smallest in that line of products, but you will be impressed at how this sub performs. Plus, it can t in small vehicles as well. It also has a double, yellow stitching, so that you can be assured of its durability even after years of use. It also makes the sub look premium-grade despite its low price. There’s also a tough steel basket providing the sub with a reliable foundation for its bass. Sound Quality Basing on the reviews on Amazon.com, this subwoofer has a surprisingly good bass production. Sure, it won’t make your car’s windows rattle, but it can generate enough bass to make you hum to your favorite rock or heavy metal songs. You can expect some break-in period for this subwoofer. Some reviewers gave it 10 hours for break-in. Once the subs have been broken in, you can expect it to provide clean and accurate bass. Many reviewers on Amazon.com also agree that this one is a lot better than the old factory subs in their cars.  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Rockford P3SD48 P3 Punch Shallow SubwooferRockford P3SD48 P3 Punch Shallow Subwoofer Editor Rating:
  5. 5. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 5/23 Build quality This subwoofer has a cone made of anodized aluminum, making it light and easy to drive. Its cone is also rigid but capable of maintaining its shape even under extreme load. It is designed to perform well, thanks to features such as Dual tear and fatigue resistant poly- cotton spider to handle heat buildup in the motor structure. No matter how long you’ll be cranking up the volume of your speakers, this sub should remain in tip top shape. Shallow mounting depth This sub will t into tight spaces thanks to its 2-5/8 inches deep mounting depth. Basing on the comments on Amazon.com, it should t perfectly in most cars to replace their stock subs. Most reviewers say they didn’t have to make any modi cations using the screws that go along with the sub. But you may have to make new drilling holes, depending on the vehicle type. Others complain that it didn’t t the factory enclosure of their cars. Audio Quality As you would expect from an 8 inch subwoofer, it hits the lows well. Don’t expect it to produce head-pounding bass, though. Reviewers described the sound as deep and pleasant.  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price MB Quart DS1-204 Discus Series 400-Watt (8")MB Quart DS1-204 Discus Series 400-Watt (8") Editor's Rating:
  6. 6. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 6/23 This is another reasonably priced shallow mount subwoofer that I can recommend if you are on a budget. Let’s just say you won’t be breaking the bank should you go with this sub. The brand isn’t as well-known as Pioneer or Rockford, but basing on reviews on Amazon.com, the sub itself is a very good replacement for your car’s factory sub. Mounting Depth This shallow mount subwoofer has a mounting depth of just 2.8 inches. It won’t take up a lot of space in your car, so your passengers will be able to comfortably sit in your vehicle. Despite its small and compact pro le, it can surprise your passengers with the kind of bass it produces. This subwoofer produces enough bass to pair with a 300 or watt ampli er. It adds enough bass to your favorite tunes to keep you humming while you drive. Just don’t’ expect the bass to be earth shattering. I Installation Another good quality of this 8 inch sub is how easy it is to be installed. It’s called a drop-in sub, meaning you don’t need to modify it at all if you intend to use it as a replacement to your car’s factory sub. You simply have to wire it up in 2 ohm and secure it using the provided self taping screws.  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Kenwood KFC-XW800F - 8" SubwooferKenwood KFC-XW800F - 8" Subwoofer
  7. 7. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 7/23 This is a super slim yet super powerful subwoofer that comes from one of the more prominent brands. It should t in nicely in a small, sealed enclosure what with its 2-3/4 inch mounting depth. Despite being small, I like how it produces serious bass output. Good build quality This subwoofer has a carbon glass ber cone. There’s a honeycomb pattern that is designed to provide quick response without exing. Around it is a beefed up rubber surround that is more than capable of maintaining control over the cone and limit the distortion caused by resonance. Then there’s rock-solid housing thanks to its die-cast aluminum basket. It can allow lots of venting to keep the temperature of the sub in manageable levels no matter how long you use it. You should have no problems connecting it to the amp with its silver plated push terminals. You could have it replace the existing factory sub in the door panel, or t it under your backseat. With its small pro le, nding a place for it won’t be a tough task at all. Sound Quality If we are to base our assessment of the sound quality of this sub on the comments on Amazon.com, then we can say this Pioneer subwoofer lives up to the good name of its maker. Many reviewers on Amazon say it can produce a clean and tight bass. Admittedly, it is not as powerful as a 12 inch sub in a sealed enclosure but for the casual listener, this sub is worth every penny. Editor's Rating:
  8. 8. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 8/23  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Its design encloses the device to provide a compelling bass. It has wires that connect to inside speakers to bring out a great sound. It is very suitable for someone who requires a low- frequency type of music. Editor's Rating: Skar Audio Single SubwooferSkar Audio Single Subwoofer
  9. 9. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 9/23 Its setup enhances the generation of power and audio. Furthermore, the enclosure ensures perfect compatibility. However, it o ers high performance. Features Easy to install We all would wish for something that will take e ortless energy to deal with during installation. Additionally, with this best8-inch sub, you can easily install it in your ride. You won't need a professional to help you x it. It comes with a precise manual with all the right procedures you need to follow. Furthermore, the design of this 8-inch subwoofer enhances easy installation. You will probably have a hassle-free experience. Another exciting factor about this device is the ampli ers.It comes with eight speakers wring kit that makes installation easy. Features an enclosure It wraps well around the subwoofer. This8-inch sub ensures that the device produces a great sound, and it is easily compatible. It brings us to the buying guide of a subwoofer. You should ensure that the enclosure is ideal for that subwoofer. If you not, you will risk losing the quality of sound and its output. Note that every subwoofer has a di erent enclosure. However, with this model of the cabinet, it includes every feature. Additionally, it eliminates terrible sound quality. Besides, it gives a powerful bass to your car. Comes in a quality material The material that encloses the best8-inch sub is of high quality. It is a sturdy, durable material that withstands frequent use. The box of the 8-inch sub has a premium seal. Additionally, the box has an impressive nish that comprises of charcoal-like carpet that is colorful. The material also plays a vital role in enhancing the sound of the subwoofer. It gives an in-depth, accurate sound bass good enough to get your car to a party. Generates a great sound Thisbest8-inch sub inbox can make up to 300 watts of sound at peak power. It also can produce 150 watts. This great sound can play at a high volume. You will love the device.
  10. 10. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 10/23  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Kicker CompC 44CWCD84 SubwooferKicker CompC 44CWCD84 Subwoofer Pros It produces a great sound O ers a low clean sound Comes at an a ordable price It is easy to install Suitable for cars Cons The music is not so loud The sealed box lacks low ends
  11. 11. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 11/23 You will love the package that comes when you purchase this subwoofer. It comes with a box that has wires and a kit that eases the installation process. The 8-inch sub box can produce 400 watts of sound. Additionally, its design consists of ventilations that distribute music equally in all directions. Features Has a unique design It is the best 8-inch sub that is versatile and provides a high sound bass. You can enjoy your music with this kind of subwoofer. Ingeneral, this 8-inch sub in a box delivers a good quality sound, and it is high performing.  Editor's Rating:
  12. 12. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 12/23 The 8-inch subwoofer box design is fantastic. It features a dual enclosure that enhances the production of sound. Additionally, it features some cabinets that have round corners. It gives the best 8-inch sub a pretty design. It provides the woofer with an internal strength when in use. It produces quality sound The 8-inch kicker subproduces a pretty impressive sound for its music. It has the ability to produce up to 400 watts of music at its peak power. Additionally, this best 8-inch sub can adequately handle its high hitting bass. Its bass hit harder with a more profound punch. At times it can add a fantastic layer of texture to music performances. It can also produce more bass than what you would expect. At a maximum volume, it might shake the windows of your car or your entire vehicle. It additionally gives a deep low-end sound that adds to the depth of your music. Features a quality material As the name suggests, it is a dual woofer. The woofer features 2 ohms that comprise of polypropylene material. It is a quality material that is tough and lightweight. Its enclosing material ensures that the woofer is durable and can withstand any frequent use. It also works to prevent risks of distortion of sound from occurring. The subwoofer is solid It comes in a sturdy construction that is so durable. Furthermore, the cabinets inside the subwoofer cover the two woofers. It works to reduce the vibration that might occur. Additionally, a material comprises the subwoofers to prevent them from scratches.
  13. 13. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 13/23  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Skar Audio IX-8 D2 subwooferSkar Audio IX-8 D2 subwoofer Pros Can handle higher hitting bass It comes at an a ordable price Feature a good quality material The subwoofer is durable Provides an excellent sound quality Cons It might not be compatible for any charger
  14. 14. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 14/23 The 2 ohm helps attain a higher volume for its listeners. The 8-inch jbl subwoofer is one of the cheapest kinds of car woofers. The good thing about this sub is that it ts in a place where a regular woofer cannot. Features It is a high performing When we talk about the performance of this subwoofer, you will be surprised. It produces 300 watts of peak power and 150 RMS power. It makes it a powerful generating model of the best audio. It ensures that it continuously provides quality sound, a paper cone must surround this best 8-inch sub.The paper cone o ers a cooling system and prevents the 8-inch subwoofer jbl It has a fantastic design and style best for your car. It also comes in a vast model that might not t all types of vehicles. The best 8-inch sub has three massive subs that work bring out a high bass audio type of sound.  Editor's Rating:
  15. 15. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 15/23 audio from overheating. It ensures that your car music system is on track. It performs at rates with ease. Features a quality material It features a single premium ferrite magnet. The material o ers a more extended period of use. The ferrite works a two-inch voice coil that works conservatively with to bring about a better sound. The box for the 8-inch sub is enclosed in a material that prevents them from getting damaged. It ensures that the excellent quality of sound retains. Easy to install The best 8-inch sub comes with pre-wires that you can x it quickly when installing. Furthermore, the subwoofer's design is robust and sturdy. It allows you to make holes on the woofer without damaging it. With such a device, you can install it without the help of a professional. It is affordable With its price, it gives you high power and quality. The device o ers excellent sound for an a ordable price. Additionally, it is durable, so you won't spend much money on repairs.
  16. 16. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 16/23  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Pioneer TS-SWX2002 subwooferPioneer TS-SWX2002 subwoofer Pros It is e ortless to install Comes with adjustable clips on the sub Gives a more substantial power and enclosure Has a solid construction                            Comes at a budget-friendly price Cons It tends not to respond well to higher volumes without distortion The wood has no enough space to correct if you make big holes It might not t in all cars
  17. 17. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 17/23 The angles come at a variety of positions best for it. It has a large surface that allows them to draw holes for installation. These sound devices produce a high-end sound that is clear. Keep in mind that the speakers are great. Features Has angle push terminals In the past years, most of the best 8-inch sub did not feature a variety of options. Currently, most of these devices come in a variety of angles. The gauge wires can mount quickly and The subwoofer produces a high-quality sound for its size. The power distributes well across the ranges. Additionally, the device comes with wires that help it easy for perfect installation.  Editor's Rating:
  18. 18. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 18/23 bend to provide a high performance. The edges can also turn easily, thus enhance the xing of the machine. Furthermore, this gives you a straight connection. When you have a straight connection onthe 8-inch subwoofer for sale, improve the installation process. Its surface features tight bass that is oversized One thing about this device is that is can be installed shallowly. So due to this, you will need the brass to be tight. It avoids falling o of the subwoofer. The oversized cone structure provides a more excellent surface without the need for changing the initial dimensions of the device. The surface gives the hoofer an opportunity to produce deep brass with the moving air. The rigidity of the cone makes it durable and withstand frequent use. It additionally provides an accurate bass. Has a unique enclosure system The 8-inch sub has a suitable enclosure that improves the performance of the subwoofer. It gives you an opportunity to install it easily in the luggage area, which, in return, minimizes the space. Additionally, thecompact spaces make it easy to install the device. Furthermore, the enclosure design comprises of a durable material that prevents scratches. Features a good quality material The material is rigid and lasts longer. It can withstand the frequent use of hitting hard music. The 8-inch sundown audio sub material prevents the device from overheating. It works to serve the equipment correctly and ensure it achieves a high provision of clear sound.
  19. 19. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 19/23  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price KICKER 11HS8 subwooferKICKER 11HS8 subwoofer Pros Comes with a compact design Features an enclosed non-scratch material It does not take up much space O ers a high resistance of ohms across the terminals Cons It tends to distort if played at high volume With poor settings, the sound changes fast
  20. 20. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 20/23 It is also enclosed in a material that is ultra-compact to enhance the durability of the subwoofer. The design is sturdy and is solidly built. It enables the subwoofer to last longer for more periods. It comes with eight gauges that make it easy for installation. It also features quick high-level inputs for increased performance. Features Comes in a sturdy, rigid material The material that makes this device tends to be tough. It, in return, helps to maintain the speakers. It ensures that the most sensitive parts are not exposed to the outside. Therefore, it retains the sound and prevents distortion. Additionally, the material enhances the production It is one of the best 8-inch subs that are highly powered. It has a compact design, and it is very slim. It produces a power rating of 150 watts with a power that is ampli ed.    Editor's Rating:
  21. 21. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 21/23 of the bass sound. Since it encloses the area, the depth of the audio becomes deep thus comes out clearly and powerfully. Features a slim size The device comes in a perfect size that suits any car. The sliminess of the machine enables it to install correctly and e ciently in the car. The design of these machines allows room to amend correction. The width is perfect; hence if you dig a wrong hole, you can quickly correct it. Additionally, the 8-inch sub comes with a warranty. Works well and just has a perfect size with a loud ambiance. Produces powerful watts perfect for its size It is a small size slim subwoofer. However, the sub can produce a loud sound that will shock you. It can produce up to 150 watts of sound. Its ability to generate power enhances the excellent quality of sound that comes out. It has a depth of up to 8 inches. It means that it can produce a fantastic bass sound. Provides a high-quality bass The 8-inch sub comprises of high-end compact decks that work to bring out great audio. It gives you a 100% audio that is not harmful to your ears. Additionally, it comes with everything you will need to achieve a great sound.
  22. 22. 3/28/2020 Best 8 Inch Sub – Guide & Reviews in 2020 https://www.outdoorsumo.com/best-8-inch-sub-guide-reviews-in-2020/ 22/23 Final Verdict These are all good quality, 8 inch sub that you can choose from if you’re thinking of replacing your default sub in the car. While these subs won’t be able to match up the bass production of a 12 inch sub, these subs are likely better than the existing subwoofer in your vehicle. Installing them should not be much of a problem as well. So if I were you, I would start shopping for these models online, compare their prices and features, and chose the right sub for my ride.  Check Latest PriceCheck Latest Price Pros It comes with additional accessories that make installation easy It can produce a great bass sound Produces 150 wattsIt features an ultra-compact surface best for tight areas Provides plenty of high-quality basses Cons It tends to blow o easily
