Successfully reported this slideshow.

Father’s Day 2022 Special — How well do you know your father? (QUIZ)

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
1 of 4

Father’s Day 2022 Special — How well do you know your father? (QUIZ)

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Father’s Day 2022 date is approaching. Father’s day 2022 is on 19th June 2022, so we thought to do a Father’s Day Special video. In this video, we will do a Father’s Day challenge. Kabir has to take a challenge about — How Well Do You Know Your Father.

Father’s Day 2022 date is approaching. Father’s day 2022 is on 19th June 2022, so we thought to do a Father’s Day Special video. In this video, we will do a Father’s Day challenge. Kabir has to take a challenge about — How Well Do You Know Your Father.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
(5/5)
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
(5/5)
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
(5/5)
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
(0/5)
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
(5/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
(5/5)
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
(5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free

Father’s Day 2022 Special — How well do you know your father? (QUIZ)

  1. 1. Full Video Link https://youtu.be/Zgm0O6sOwEo Father’s Day 2022 How Well Do You Know Your Father?
  2. 2. Father’s Day 2022 - Quiz Time With Family Father’s Day 2022 date is approaching. Father’s day 2022 is on 19th June 2022, so we thought to do a Father’s Day Special video. In this video, we will do a Father’s Day challenge. Kabir has to take a challenge about — How Well Do You Know Your Father. Please try this at home, and I am sure you would love this game. If you are looking for more interesting ideas for Father's Day 2022, please email us at kabirbajaj2013@gmail.com or WhatsApp us at 8130831694
  3. 3. Download List Of Questions As a bonus, we are sharing the downloadable pdf for all the questions that can be used by you and your loved ones for the game. Download Question Challenge List
  4. 4. Contact Us If you liked this video of the Father’s Day 2022. Please subscribe to our YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/c/KabirBajaj/ If you are looking for more interesting ideas for Father's Day 2022, please email us at kabirbajaj2013@gmail.com or WhatsApp us at 8130831694

×