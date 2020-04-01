Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVISM PRESENTED BY, KAAVIYA L MBA First year 19397028 PONDICHERRY UNiVERSITY 1
CLIMATE CHANGE CLIMATE CHANGE CAUSES NOT HERE AND NOT NOW
Why Activism? •Youth are least responsible for climate change •Protecting and preserving the environment from present gene...
CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVIST Greta Thunberg • School Student, Swedish activist • Greta Effect - youth climate strike movement •...
Germany and climate change Anti Greta • Average air temperature in Germany increased by 1.5C between 1881 and 2018 • Janua...
THANK YOU
