Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE SEGUNDO MARIANO GUEVARA GUERRERO
APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO
APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO Un aprendizaje es significativo cuando los contenidos son relacionados de modo no arbitrario y s...
CONDICIONES PARA EL APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO
LA SESION DE APRENDIZAJE
LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE rEs la secuencia de situaciones de aprendizaje, en cuyo desarrollo interactúan los^ alumnos, el d...
Características de la sesión de aprendizaje • Es un sistema de acciones o tareas orientadas a lograr un propósito específi...
PROCESOS PEDAGÓGICOS
PROCESOS PEDAGÓGICOS DE LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE Motivación Recuperación de saberes previos Conflictos cognitivos Procesam...
LA MOTIVACIÓN
MOTIVACIÓN PARA EL APRENDIZAJE MOTIVACIÓN Es el proceso permanente mediante el cual el docente crea las condiciones, despi...
FACTORES PARA LA MOTIVACIÓN EN EL APRENDIZAJE FACTORES INTERNOS • Nivel de desarrollo de las Capacidades • Saberes previos...
PRINCIPIOS PARA MOTIVAR EL
TIPOS DE MOTIVACION MOTIVACIÓN INTRÍNSECA MOTIVACIÓN EXTRÍNSECA Es el impulso interior del estudiante para realizar una ta...
Centran la atención de la persona, incrementan el esfuerzo y la persistencia METAS Son los resultados o logros personales ...
PROCESOS DE ^MOTIVACIÓN EN LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE
SABERES PREVIOS
Son aquellos conocimientos que el estudiante ya sabe acerca de los contenidos que se abordaran en la sesión. Se activan al...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS SABERES PREVIOS Se construyen a partir de sus experiencias al querer explicar algún hecho o fenómen...
CONFLICTO COGNITIVO
CONFLICTO COGNITIVO
EL CONFLICTO COGNITIVO EN LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE Es el catalizador para que se produzca el aprendizaje CONFLICTO COGNITI...
Aprendizaje esperado. Identifica los países que conforman el continente americano. Secuencia didáctica OBSERVA Como aparec...
GRACIAS...
Sesion de aprendizaje
Sesion de aprendizaje
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sesion de aprendizaje

16 views

Published on

SEGUNDO MARIANO GUEVARA GUERRERO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sesion de aprendizaje

  1. 1. LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE SEGUNDO MARIANO GUEVARA GUERRERO
  2. 2. APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO
  3. 3. APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO Un aprendizaje es significativo cuando los contenidos son relacionados de modo no arbitrario y sustancial con los saberes previos de los estudiantes Una relación es sustancial y no arbitraria cuando los contenidos se relacionan con algún aspecto existente en las estructuras cognitivas del estudiante Estructura cognitiva es el conjunto de conceptos, ideas ◄---► que un individuo posee de un determinado campo del conocimiento
  4. 4. CONDICIONES PARA EL APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO
  5. 5. LA SESION DE APRENDIZAJE
  6. 6. LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE rEs la secuencia de situaciones de aprendizaje, en cuyo desarrollo interactúan los^ alumnos, el docente y el objeto de aprendizaje con la finalidad de generar en los estudiantes procesos cognitivos que les permita aprender a aprender y aprender a ^pensar._______________________________________________________________ _____________ Es un sistema de operaciones intelectuales y acciones que realizan los alumnos bajo la orientación y guía del profesor, en un tiempo y espacio determinados, para desarrollar las capacidades propuestas en la unidad didáctica. _________________________________________/ Es un espacio de aprendizaje los estudiantes vivencian experiencias e interactúan en grupos dinámicos unidos en función del rol que les corresponde. desempeñar. <____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________>Constituye la unidad básica del proceso educativo, ya que en ella se materializan las intenciones del PCI. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________/
  7. 7. Características de la sesión de aprendizaje • Es un sistema de acciones o tareas orientadas a lograr un propósito específico: aprendizajes y actitudes. • En su desarrollo interactúan los alumnos, el docente y el objeto de aprendizaje. • Es formativa por que forma la personalidad de los alumnos. • Es científica por que desarrollar la función básica de la investigación: indagar, descubrir, construir, inferir, acopiar, organizar, etc. • Es integral por que desarrolla todos los aspectos que conforman la personalidad del alumno. • Es creativa por que en ella el docente pone en juego toda su experiencia y creatividad para orientar el aprendizaje de los alumnos • La duración de una sesión de aprendizaje coincide con los bloques horarios en que se organiza el trabajo pedagógico de cada área.
  8. 8. PROCESOS PEDAGÓGICOS
  9. 9. PROCESOS PEDAGÓGICOS DE LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE Motivación Recuperación de saberes previos Conflictos cognitivos Procesamiento de la información Reflexión sobre el aprendizaje Evaluación Son procesos recurrentes y no tienen categoría de momentos fijos
  10. 10. LA MOTIVACIÓN
  11. 11. MOTIVACIÓN PARA EL APRENDIZAJE MOTIVACIÓN Es el proceso permanente mediante el cual el docente crea las condiciones, despierta y mantiene el interés del estudiante por su aprendizaje. Orienta los propósitos, contenidos y actividades de aprendizajes en función de los intereses y necesidades de los estudiantes. Diseña actividades y procedimientos claros y diversos que permitan alcanzar los propósitos de aprendizaje y las metas personales de los estudiantes. Diseña actividades de acompañamiento y ayuda que permita, al estudiante, superar sus dificultades durante su aprendizaje.
  12. 12. FACTORES PARA LA MOTIVACIÓN EN EL APRENDIZAJE FACTORES INTERNOS • Nivel de desarrollo de las Capacidades • Saberes previos • Intereses y necesidades • Emociones y afectos • Formación en valores. CAPACIDADES ACTITUDES QUE EXPRESAN MOTIVACIÓN PROCESO MOTIVACIONAL (Estrategias) FACTORES EXTERNOS • Muestra interés en las actividades de aprendizaje. • Intensidad y esfuerzo en las actividades que realiza. • Búsqueda y aplicación de su mejor estrategia. • Persistencia para alcanzar el logro APRENDIZAJE • Ambiente físico (aula / Taller). • Recursos Educativos • Apoyo y monitoreo • Normas sociales del docente CONDICIONES
  13. 13. PRINCIPIOS PARA MOTIVAR EL
  14. 14. TIPOS DE MOTIVACION MOTIVACIÓN INTRÍNSECA MOTIVACIÓN EXTRÍNSECA Es el impulso interior del estudiante para realizar una tarea o conseguir un logro. Está en función: • De las metas que se propone el estudiante: ser más competente, tener más capacidad, ser el ganador, obtener el premio. • De la satisfacción personal del estudiante (valor intrínseco). El aprender no dependen de recompensas externas sino de la satisfacción personal que genera. Es el impulso promovido desde afuera (desde la realidad objetiva). Está en función: • De los estímulos y expectativas que despierta el docente, el contexto, los recursos educativos y el reconocimiento de los demás. • De las expresiones valorativas que recibe: el apoyo y reconocimiento de los demás, considerarlo perdedor, no aprobar la materia, el castigo.
  15. 15. Centran la atención de la persona, incrementan el esfuerzo y la persistencia METAS Son los resultados o logros personales que se esperan alcanzar Deben ser específicas, difíciles y desafiantes Metas relacionadas con tareas que promueven su desarrollo personal. a. Desarrollar sus capacidades. b. Disfrutar de la tarea que realiza. Metas relacionadas con la valoración social. a. Conseguir aprobación de los profesores b. Conseguir la aprobación de los compañeros. Metas relacionadas con el yo. a. Demostrarse así mismo que se es capaz de hacer. b. Demostrarse así mismo que no se es menos ni peor que los otros. Metas relacionadas con la búsqueda de recompensas externas. a. obtención de reforzadores tangibles.
  16. 16. PROCESOS DE ^MOTIVACIÓN EN LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE
  17. 17. SABERES PREVIOS
  18. 18. Son aquellos conocimientos que el estudiante ya sabe acerca de los contenidos que se abordaran en la sesión. Se activan al comprender o aplicar un nuevo conocimiento con la finalidad de organizarlo y darle sentido. SABERES PREVIOS Se vincula con el nuevo conocimiento para producir aprendizajes significativos. Algunas veces suelen ser erróneos o parciales, pero es lo que el estudiante utiliza para interpretar la realidad.
  19. 19. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS SABERES PREVIOS Se construyen a partir de sus experiencias al querer explicar algún hecho o fenómeno cotidiano del mundo que le rodea. No siempre tienen sustento científico. En algunas ocasiones son explicaciones que cada quien genera para una mejor comprensión de algún hecho o fenómeno. En algunos casos son conocimientos implícitos, es decir no se manifiestan en lo que el estudiante dice o verbaliza, sino en lo que el estudiante espera que ocurra o predice que va a ocurrir en determinadas Son resistentes al cambio, a la vez persistentes en el tiempo.
  20. 20. CONFLICTO COGNITIVO
  21. 21. CONFLICTO COGNITIVO
  22. 22. EL CONFLICTO COGNITIVO EN LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE Es el catalizador para que se produzca el aprendizaje CONFLICTO COGNITIVO Esta presente en cada una de las actividades de aprendizaje SECUENCIA DIDÁCTICA DE LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE Actividad 1 Actividad 2 Actividad 3 Actividad 4 Actividad 5 Las actividades iniciales se orientan a plantear desafíos, tareas que se realizarán en la sesión Las actividades de proceso deben: • Generar la necesidad de buscar nuevos saberes. • Plantear problemas o tareas que con lleven a la solución de los desafíos. • Cada tarea debe tener un resultado.
  23. 23. Aprendizaje esperado. Identifica los países que conforman el continente americano. Secuencia didáctica OBSERVA Como aparece el conflicto cognitivo Actividad 1 Actividad 2 Actividad 3 Actividad 4 Observación de mapamundi. Considerando la conformación de la Tierra entre océanos y continentes ¿Cuál de los que observas crees que es América? Elaboración de un cuadro comparativo. Los estudiantes con ayuda del mapamundi elaboran un cuadro comparativo de los países de América. Completando el mapa mudo. Los estudiantes completan el mapa mudo de América ubicando los países correctamente. Responde preguntas sobre países de América. Los estudiantes responden correctamente sobre la ubicación y nombres de los países de América. Como ubicación geográfica. Como tarea elaborar un cuadro comparativo. Como tarea completar el mapa mudo. Como argumento de sus respuestas.
  24. 24. GRACIAS...

×