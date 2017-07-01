जीएसटी-अवधायणा एवं स्‍िति- 1 भई, 2017 िक प्र‍िावना वस्‍तु‍ंवस‍सावर क‍ ल‍गर क‍ क र‍ररकत‍ं ‍अप्रत्‍यऺ‍ क‍ ा ‍सुारक‍ ा ‍ऺा्र ...
र औ‍ ा ‍ पूरस‍ ही‍ है।‍ लकसक ‍ ररकत‍ ं ‍ आयरत‍ क ं‍ रर ा‍ यर‍ ररकत‍ सा‍ त यरणत‍ क ं‍ रर ा‍ ा ‍ दौकर ‍ वस्‍तुओं स‍ ी‍हल ा‍व...
त़ी -लौ रई‍सा‍ ं ‍बहुं त‍सा‍ हीस‍क यर‍ररं र।‍बहुं त‍ ा ‍ागं‍ र औ‍ क‍न्‍यक तं ‍20‍कर‍‍यों‍ ी‍ आवच‍य तर‍ हल ़ी‍ ‍‍योंक ‍ ु ग...
्v)‍ पूरसल‍ प्र रक‍ ा ‍ र क ों‍ ल‍ य र‍ स़ीऱींसिी‍ र क ,‍ यकिीऱींसिी‍ र क ,‍ आईऱींसिी‍ र क ,‍ ंसऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ क‍ऱींसि...
्iv)‍सं ाक त‍ऱींसिी्आईऱींसिी)‍ ल‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍सावरओं स‍ ी‍असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍आपूकततण्‍रसं ‍स्‍िर ‍ ररसहक‍ऱी‍शरां ग‍है)‍पूक‍ग...
्छ)‍ववऻरपू ों‍पूक‍ग रयर‍रर ा‍वरगर‍ क; ्र)‍गरिकी,‍बादिस ‍ क‍ ैंबागस ‍पूक‍ग रं‍रर ा‍वरगर‍ क; ्झ)‍कर‍य‍सास‍ क‍अ्ाररक‍रहरस‍त ‍...
असतक्हल‍ सा।इस ा अगरवर‍ब़ी2स़ी‍स‍‍गरई‍ं ‍वसकगा‍ ं‍वसकगा ं‍आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ंसऱींसिी‍वरगा‍ दहस्‍सा‍ र‍ र औ‍सा‍ सतव्‍य‍कर‍‍य‍ ...
्xxix)‍अ्ा रिकयों‍ ल‍त कीऺ्,‍तगरश़ी,‍र्‍‍त़ी‍ क‍् कलैतरकी‍ र‍अ्ा रक‍दा र। ्xxx)‍ अपू़ीगी‍ प्रर्ा क्ों‍ क‍ पूु :कीऺ्‍ आदाशो...
्viii)‍ंसऱींसिी‍ क‍आईऱींसिी‍ ी‍ं ‍सं र ‍दकों‍सा‍अपूवसल ‍ं ‍ ं ़ी‍आं ़ी‍‍‍योंक ‍इससा‍ पूडलस़ी‍कर‍‍यों‍ं ‍ं ं र र‍दक‍ हीस...
्i)‍उपूरल‍‍तरओं स,‍ं ुदकर‍ववरी ा तरओं स‍ क‍सावर‍प्रदरतरओं स‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍ ा ‍त वरणत‍प्रवरह‍ ा ‍ रक्‍वस्‍...
तरगां ाग‍बाठर र‍हल र।‍ सर‍इसागं‍है‍क ‍आईऱींसिी‍ं स ग‍तब‍त ‍ रं ‍ हीस‍ क‍स तर‍है‍रब‍ त ‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍सक रक‍ं ‍सर ‍ां ग क‍...
10.4‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी,‍स़ीऱींसिी‍ क‍आईऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ ा ‍अ्ाशरस ‍ ा ‍ागं‍‍रम्‍ं ावरक‍हल र।‍इस ा ‍ अततिक‍‍त‍पूराँल‍ववत ददण्‍‍ि‍पू...
‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍*****‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gst concept-

43 views

Published on

Concept of GST

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Gst concept-

  1. 1. जीएसटी-अवधायणा एवं स्‍िति- 1 भई, 2017 िक प्र‍िावना वस्‍तु‍ंवस‍सावर क‍ ल‍गर क‍ क र‍ररकत‍ं ‍अप्रत्‍यऺ‍ क‍ ा ‍सुारक‍ ा ‍ऺा्र ‍ं ‍ं ‍ं हत्‍वपूक्ण‍ दं ‍हल र।‍बड़ी‍ससख्‍यर‍ं ‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ावरकर‍ग रं‍रर‍कहा‍ कों‍ ल‍ां गर क‍अ ा गर‍ं ‍ क‍ ब र‍ ददं‍ रर ा‍ सा‍ कों‍ बहुतरयतर‍ क‍ दलहका‍ करार ‍ ी‍ सं स्‍यर‍ हग‍ हल‍ ररं ़ी‍ क‍ ं ‍ सरं रन्‍य‍कर्‍‍रीय‍बरररक‍ ा ‍ागं‍करस्‍तर‍सरह‍हल‍ररं र।‍उपूरल‍‍तर‍ ी‍ष्‍्‍‍ि‍सा‍दां ‍तल,‍सबसा‍बडर‍ गरर‍यह‍हल र‍क ‍वस्‍तुओं स‍पूक‍ग ा‍वरगा‍ क‍ ा ‍बलझ‍ं ‍ ं ़ी‍आ‍स ा ़ी।‍आर‍यह‍ क‍बलझ‍25‍ प्रततशत‍सा‍30‍प्रततशत‍ ा ‍ग र ‍है।‍ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍गर क‍क ं‍रर ा‍सा‍ररकत़ीय‍उत्‍पूरद‍ेकागक‍त र‍ असतकरण्‍‍रीय‍बरररकों‍ं ‍प्रततस्‍पूारण‍ क‍स ा।‍क ं‍ ं‍अ्‍‍यय ों‍सा‍पूतर‍लगतर‍है‍क ‍इससा‍आ् ण ‍ वव रस‍पूक‍ऱी‍बहुत‍उत्‍सरहर ‍प्रररव‍पूडा र‍ क‍सबसा‍असत‍ं ‍यह‍ ह र‍है‍क ‍इस‍ क‍ ल‍गर क‍ क र‍आसर ‍हल र‍‍‍योंक ‍इसं ‍पूरकदाशणतर‍कहा ़ी‍ क‍ ़ीततयरस‍स्‍वयस‍तैयरक‍ ी‍रर‍स ़ी। उद्भव 2.‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ बरका‍ ं ‍ सबसा‍ पूहगा‍ तत्‍ रगी ‍ र औीय‍ ववत्‍त‍ ं स्र ़ी‍ ा ‍ ददं र ‍ ं ‍ आयर‍ र‍ ‍रस ल‍ उन्‍हों ा‍2007-08‍ ा ‍बरि‍ं ‍व्‍य‍‍त‍क यर‍ र।‍शुू-शुू‍ं ‍ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍1‍अप्रैग,‍2010‍सा‍गर क‍ क ं‍रर ा‍ र‍ववलरक‍ र।‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ववत्‍त‍ं स््र यों‍ ी‍श‍‍‍त‍प्रर‍‍त‍सां तत‍(इ.स़ी.),‍‍रस ा‍कर‍‍यों‍ं ‍ ग रं‍रर ा‍वरगा‍वैि‍ ी‍ूपूकां र‍तैयरक‍ ी‍ ़ी,‍सा‍अ ुकला‍क यर‍ र‍क ‍वह‍ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ागं‍ऱी‍ ं र ण‍प्रशस्‍त‍ का‍ क‍उस ी‍ूपूकां र‍तैयरक‍ का।‍अ्ा रिकयों‍ र‍ं ‍ससयु‍‍त‍ रयण रकी‍दग,‍‍रसं ‍ कर‍‍य‍ क‍ र औ‍दल ों‍ ा ‍प्रततत ्ा‍ ा,‍ र‍ ठ ‍क यर‍ यर‍ र,‍‍रस र‍ रयण ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ववारन्‍ ‍ पूहगुओं स‍ ी‍ररसल-पूकं ‍ क र‍ र‍ क‍अपू ़ी‍िकपूलिण,‍ववशाष क‍छक ि‍ क‍‍त ारणिकत‍्रेशाशल‍‍)‍स़ीं र,‍ सावरओं स‍पूक‍ क‍ग र र/ करकलपू्‍ क‍असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍आपूकततणयों‍पूक‍ करकलपू्‍ ा ‍बरका‍ं ,‍दा र‍ र।‍इ ं ‍ पूकस्‍पूक‍त र‍इ ा ‍ क‍ र औ‍सक रक‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍हुं‍ववलरकववं शण‍ ा ‍आारक‍पूक‍इस‍श‍‍‍त‍प्रर‍‍त‍सां तत‍ ्ई.स़ी.)‍ ा‍ वसबक,‍2009‍ं ‍ऱींसिी‍पूक‍अपू र‍प्र ं ‍ववं शण‍पू्र ‍्ंह ़ीपू़ी)‍ररकी‍क यर‍ र।‍इसं ‍ प्रस्‍तरववत‍ऱींसिी‍ ी‍ववशाषतरओं स‍ ल‍बतरयर‍ यर‍है‍ क‍अब‍त ‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍लग ा‍ वरगी‍बरत-ल़ीत‍ र‍आारक‍तैयरक‍क यर‍ यर‍है। जीएसटी औय कें द्र-याज्म िव्‍िीम संफंध 3.‍इस‍सं य‍ववत्‍त़ीय‍श‍‍‍तयों‍ र‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍ववररर‍ससववार ‍ं ‍्ब‍‍ु ग‍स्‍पू्‍‍ि‍क यर‍ यर‍ है‍ क‍ ं -दकसका‍ ा ‍ ऺा्र ‍ ं ‍ क स़ी‍ र‍ लई‍ दं ग‍ हीस‍ है।‍ र औ‍ ल‍ वस्‍तुओं स‍ ा ‍ ववत ं रण्/उत्‍पूरद ‍पूक‍् ा वग‍ं र व‍ ा ‍ावरकर‍प्रयल ‍ं ‍आ ा‍वरगा‍शकरब,‍अहीं ,‍ं रद ‍पूदर ों‍आदद‍ ल‍छलड क)‍पूक‍ क‍ग र ा‍ ी‍श‍‍‍त‍प्रर‍‍त‍है‍रबक ‍कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ ी‍हल ा‍वरगी‍्बरी ी‍पूक‍ क‍ग र ा‍ ी‍श‍‍‍त‍प्रर‍‍त‍है।‍यदद‍्बरी ी‍असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍हलत़ी‍है‍तब‍ र औ‍ ल‍इस‍पूक‍ क‍् र औीय‍्बरी ी‍ क)‍ग र ा‍ ी‍श‍‍‍त‍प्रर‍‍त‍है‍गाक ‍इस‍प्र रक‍ ा ‍ससपूक्ण‍ क‍ ल‍ं कग‍कर‍‍य‍वसकगतर‍है‍ क‍पूककर‍ र‍पूककर‍अपू ा‍पूरस‍कं ‍गातर‍है।‍रहरस‍त ‍सावरओं स‍ ी‍बरत‍है,‍सावर क‍ ल‍ग र ा‍ ी‍श‍‍‍त‍ ा वग‍
  2. 2. र औ‍ ा ‍ पूरस‍ ही‍ है।‍ लकसक ‍ ररकत‍ ं ‍ आयरत‍ क ं‍ रर ा‍ यर‍ ररकत‍ सा‍ त यरणत‍ क ं‍ रर ा‍ ा ‍ दौकर ‍ वस्‍तुओं स‍ ी‍हल ा‍वरगी‍्बरी ी‍पूक‍कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍ लई‍ क‍ग र ा‍ ी‍श‍‍‍त‍ हीस‍है‍अत:‍ र औ‍ही‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ ा ‍आयरत‍यर‍त यरणत‍पूक‍ क‍ग रतर‍है‍ क‍वही‍उसा‍वसकग‍ऱी‍ कतर‍है।‍यह‍ क‍अततिक‍‍त‍स़ीं र‍ शु‍‍ ‍ ा ‍ ूपू‍ रर र‍ ररतर‍ है‍ रलक ‍ आारकरकत‍ स़ीं र‍ शु‍‍ ‍ ा ‍ अगरवर‍ हलतर‍ है।‍ इस‍ अततिक‍‍त‍ स़ीं रशु‍‍ ‍्‍रसा‍सरं रन्‍यतयर‍स़ीव़ी ़ी‍ क‍ंसं ़ी‍ ा ‍ रं ‍सा‍रर र‍ररतर‍है)‍उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ,‍्बरी ी‍ क,‍कर‍‍य‍वैि‍ क‍अन्‍य‍ कों‍ ल‍ससतुागत‍ क‍दातर‍है‍रलक ‍इस़ी‍प्र रक‍ ा ‍ेकागक‍उत्‍पूरदों‍पूक‍ग रं‍ ररता‍हैं।‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍गर क‍ क ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ससववार ‍ं ‍ससशला ‍ क ा‍ ी‍रूकत‍पूडा ़ी,‍‍रससा‍क ‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ग र ा‍ क‍उस ल‍वसकग ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍सं वत ‍श‍‍‍तयरस‍प्रदर ‍ ी‍रर‍ स । 3.1‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍ग र ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ र‍सं वत ‍ऺा्र र्ा रक‍ददं‍रर ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ं ‍ सा‍ अाववत़ीय‍ त र‍ ससस्‍ र त‍ तस्र ‍ ी‍ रूकत‍ पूडा ़ी‍ ‍रससा‍ यह‍ सुत ‍च‍लत‍ हल‍ स ा ‍ क ‍ ऱींसिी‍ ी‍ ससकल र‍ क‍इस ा ‍ड ररइ ‍ं ‍त र‍इस ल‍गर क‍ क ा‍ं ‍दल ों‍ क‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍ ा ‍ावरकर‍ससयु‍‍त‍ ूपू‍सा‍त ्णय‍ागं‍ररंस।‍इस ल‍ रक क‍ब र ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ सा‍तस्र ‍ ा ‍पूरस‍ससवैारत ‍श‍‍‍त‍ र‍हल र‍ रूकी‍है। संिवधान (101वां) संशोधन अधधतनमभ, 2016 4.‍ इ ‍ सऱी‍ क‍ अन्‍य‍ ं ु्ों‍ ा ‍ सं रार ‍ ा ‍ ागं‍ दद रस ‍ 19.12.2014‍ ल‍ 16व़ीस‍ गल सरर‍ ं ‍ ससववार ‍ ्122वरस‍ ससशला )‍ ववााय ‍ प्रस्‍तुत‍ क यर‍ यर।‍ इस‍ ववााय ‍ ं ‍ ं र व‍ ा ‍ उपूरल ‍ वरगा‍ ं‍‍ लहग‍ ा ‍ अगरवर‍ अन्‍य‍ सऱी‍ प्र रक‍ ी‍ वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍ सावरओं स‍ पूक‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ ग रं‍ रर ा‍ र‍ प्ररवार ‍ है।‍ यह‍ क‍ दलहका‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ ूपू‍ ं ‍ अग -अग ‍ ग रयर‍ ररं र‍ गाक ‍ इसा‍ ससे‍ ्स़ीऱींसिी)‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍‍र ं ‍ससे‍कर‍‍य‍ऺा्र ‍‍र ं ‍ववार ‍सरर‍ऱी‍है‍्ंसऱींसिी)/‍ससे‍कर‍‍य‍ ्यकिीऱींसिी)‍ ा ‍ ावरकर‍ सं वत ‍ ूपू‍ सा‍ ग रयर‍ ररं र।‍ सससद‍ ल‍ वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍ सावरओं स‍ ा ‍ असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍ व्‍यरपूरक‍ क‍ वरज्‍‍य‍ ्‍रसं ‍ आयरत‍ ऱी‍ शरां ग‍ है)‍ पूक‍ ऱींसिी‍ ्आईऱींसिी)‍ ल‍ ग र ा‍ र‍अ न्‍य‍अ्ा रक‍हल र।‍ र औ‍सक रक‍ ल‍तसबर क ‍ क‍तसबर क ‍उत्‍पूरदों‍पूक‍ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍अगरवर‍ उत्‍पूरदशु‍‍ ‍ ल‍ऱी‍ग र ा‍ र‍अ्ा रक‍हल र।‍5‍ववत ददण्‍‍ि‍पूारलागयं ‍उत्‍पूरदों‍अ रणत‍री क ,‍हरईस्‍पू़ी ‍ ़ीरग,‍ पूारलग,‍ ंिींह‍ क‍ प्रर ृ तत ‍ ैस‍ ी‍ आपूकततण‍ पूक‍ क‍ र‍ उारह्,‍ ऱींसिी‍ पूिकषद‍ ी‍ ासहरिकश‍पूक‍बतरई‍रर ा‍वरगी‍क स़ी‍बरद‍ ी‍तरकीं ‍सा‍क यर‍ररं र।‍ 4.1‍वस्‍तु‍ंवस‍सावर क‍पूिकषद‍्ऱींसिीस़ी)‍ र‍ ठ ‍क यर‍ररं र‍‍रसं ‍ र औीय‍ववत्‍त‍ं स्र ़ी,‍कर‍‍य‍ ं स्र ़ी‍्कररस्‍व)‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ववत्‍त‍ं स्र ़ी‍हों ा।‍इस‍पूिकषद‍ र‍ रयण‍ऱींसिी‍ ी‍दक,‍इससा‍छक ि‍ क‍ इस ी‍रेशाशल‍‍‍स़ीं र,‍ ा ‍बरका‍ं ‍ासहरिकश‍दा र‍हल र।‍इस र‍ रयण‍यह‍ऱी‍हल र‍क ‍इसं ‍ ौ - ौ ‍ सा‍ क‍ां गरं‍ररंस ा,‍सर ‍ही‍यह‍इस ी‍अन्‍य‍ववशाषतरओं स‍ ा ‍बरका‍ं ‍ऱी‍बतरं र।‍इस‍प्र रक‍ ा ‍ तस्र ‍सा‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍त र‍कर‍‍य-कर‍‍य‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ववारन्‍ ‍ससदरों‍ं ‍ ु छ‍हद‍ त ‍ं ूपूतर‍गरय़ी‍रर‍स ा ़ी।‍ऱींसिीस़ी‍ ा ‍ ु ग‍सदस्‍यों‍ र‍आार‍दहस्‍सर,‍ऱींसिीस़ी‍ ी‍बैठ ों‍ र‍ लकं ‍ब रं र।‍ ऱींसिीस़ी‍ ी‍ बैठ ों‍ ं ‍ लई‍ऱी‍त ्णय‍ क ं‍रर ा‍ वरगा‍ ररिकत‍ ं तदर ‍ ा ‍
  3. 3. त़ी -लौ रई‍सा‍ ं ‍बहुं त‍सा‍ हीस‍क यर‍ररं र।‍बहुं त‍ ा ‍ागं‍ र औ‍ क‍न्‍यक तं ‍20‍कर‍‍यों‍ ी‍ आवच‍य तर‍ हल ़ी‍ ‍‍योंक ‍ ु ग‍ रगा‍ ं‍ ं तों‍ ं ‍ र औ‍ र‍ वािार‍ ं -ततहरई‍ क‍ सऱी‍ कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍ ां गर क‍उ र‍वािार‍दल-ततहरई‍हल र।‍ 4.2‍इस ा ‍पूहगा‍ं ई,‍2015‍ं ‍ससववार ‍ससशला ‍ववााय ‍ ल‍गल ‍सरर‍ावरकर‍पूरिकत‍क यर‍ यर‍ र।‍कहक‍इस‍ववााय ‍ ा ‍12.05.2015‍ ल‍कर‍‍यसरर‍ ी‍लय ‍सां तत‍ ा ‍पूरस‍रार‍ददयर‍ यर‍ र।‍ इस‍ लय ‍ सां तत‍ ा‍ 22.07.2015‍ ल‍ अपू ़ी‍ िकपूलिण‍ सौंपू‍ दी‍ ़ी।‍ ु छ‍ ससशला ों‍ ा ‍ सर ‍ यह‍ ववााय ‍कर‍‍य‍सरर‍ं ‍असततं ‍ूपू‍सा‍पूरिकत‍हल‍ यर।‍उस ा बरद‍अ स्‍त‍2016‍ं ‍इसा‍गल सरर‍ ा‍ पूरिकत‍ क‍ददयर।‍कहक‍अपूाक्षऺत‍ससख्‍यर‍ं ‍कर‍‍यों‍ावरकर‍इस ी‍अारपूु‍्‍‍ि‍ऱी‍हल‍ ई‍ क‍8‍ासतसबक,‍ 2016‍ ल‍इस‍पूक‍कर्‍‍रपूतत‍ ल‍सहं तत‍ऱी‍हल‍ ई‍ क‍यह‍16‍ासतसबक,‍2016‍सा‍ससववार ‍्101वरस‍ ससशला ‍अ्ात यं ,‍2016)‍ ा ‍ूपू‍ं ‍अ्ात यां त‍हल‍ यर‍है। व‍िु एवं सावाकय ऩषयषद (जीएसटीसी) 5.‍ऱींसिीस़ी‍ ल‍12‍ासतसबक,‍2016‍सा‍अ्ासक्लत‍क यर‍रर‍लु र‍है।‍ऱींसिीस़ी‍ ी‍सहरयतर‍ ा ‍ ागं‍इस र‍ं ‍स्लवरगय‍ऱी‍है।‍अब‍त ‍इस‍ऱींसिीस़ी‍ ी‍13‍बैठ ‍हल‍लु ी‍हैं।‍इ ‍बैठ ों‍ं ‍ ऱींसिीस़ी‍ ा‍त म्‍ ागजं त‍त ्णय‍ागं‍हैं- ्i)‍छक ि‍ ी‍रेशाशल‍‍‍स़ीं र‍20‍गरं ‍ूपूं‍हल ़ी।‍ससववार ा ‍अ ुच्‍छाद‍279 ‍ं ‍अततिक‍‍त‍ववशाष‍व ण‍ ा ‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ागं‍छक ि‍ ी‍रेशाशल‍‍‍स़ीं र‍10‍गरं ‍ूपूं‍त ारणिकत‍ ी‍ ई‍है। ्ii)‍ स पूलऱीश ‍ रेशाशल‍‍‍ 50‍ गरं ‍ ूपूं‍ हल ़ी।‍ स पूलऱीश ‍ स्‍ ीं ‍ असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍ आपूकततण‍ तरणओं स,‍ सावर‍ प्रदरतरओं स‍्कास्‍तकरस‍ससवरओं स‍ ल‍छलड क)‍ क‍ववाश्‍‍ि‍व ण‍ववत ं रण् तरणओं स‍ ा ‍ागं‍उपूग्‍‍ा‍ हीस‍है। ्iii)‍ र औ‍ यर‍ कर‍‍य‍ सक रकों‍ ावरकर‍ लगरई‍ रर‍ कही‍ वतणं र ‍ क‍ प्रलत्‍सरह ‍ यलर रओं स‍ ल‍ ससबस्ात‍ सक रक‍ बरि‍ ा ‍ ं र्‍‍यं ‍ सा‍ प्रततपूकततण‍ क ा ‍ ररकी‍ कं ‍ स त़ी‍ है।‍ या‍ यलर रंस‍ अपू ा‍ इस़ी‍ ूपू‍ ं ‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍असत णत‍ हीस‍लग‍स त़ी‍हैं। ्iv)‍इसं ‍ कों‍ ी‍लरक‍दक‍य र‍5‍प्रततशत,‍12‍प्रततशत,‍18‍प्रततशत‍ क‍28‍प्रततशत‍हल ़ी।‍इस ा ‍ अगरवर,‍ ु छ‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍सावरओं स‍ ल‍छक ि‍प्रर‍‍त‍ं दों‍ ी‍सकल़ी‍ं ‍कं र‍ररं र।‍ं क‍‍यवर ‍ारतुओं स‍ ी‍ ीं तों‍ ल‍अऱी‍त ारणिकत‍क यर‍रर र‍है।‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍गर क‍क ं‍रर ा‍सा‍कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍रल‍कररस्‍व‍ ी‍ हरत ‍हल ़ी‍उस ी‍रकपूरई‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍पूरसल‍वषण‍ ी‍अव्ा‍त ‍ववगरासतर‍वरगी‍वस्‍तुओं स‍पूक‍ 28‍प्रततशत‍ ी‍अ्ा तं ‍दक‍सा‍ं ‍सावर क‍‍ग रयर‍ररं र।‍ऱींसिी‍पूिकषद‍ ा‍अ्ा रिकयों‍ ी‍ सां तत‍सा‍ हर‍है‍क ‍वह‍वतणं र ‍ क‍ससकल र‍ ल‍दां ता‍हुं‍क स‍स्‍गैब‍ं ‍ ौ - ौ ‍स़ी‍वस्‍तुंस‍ क‍सावरंस‍आंस ़ी‍इस ल‍त ‍च‍लत‍ क।
  4. 4. ्v)‍ पूरसल‍ प्र रक‍ ा ‍ र क ों‍ ल‍ य र‍ स़ीऱींसिी‍ र क ,‍ यकिीऱींसिी‍ र क ,‍ आईऱींसिी‍ र क ,‍ ंसऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ क‍ऱींसिी‍ स पूसाश ‍ ल‍ं सरककी‍ां ग‍ ई‍है। ्vi)‍ासस ग‍इसिकहा स‍सुत ‍च‍लत‍ क ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍90‍प्रततशत‍ कदरतरओं स‍पूक,‍‍र र‍ ु ग‍ रकलबरक‍1.5‍ कलड‍ूपूं‍सा‍ ं ‍ र‍हल र,‍कर‍‍य‍ क‍प्रशरस ‍ र‍प्रशरसत ‍त यस्र ्‍हल र‍ क‍10‍प्रततशत‍पूक‍ र औीय‍ क‍प्रशरस ‍ र‍त यस्र ्‍हल र।‍इस ा ‍अगरवर,‍‍र ‍ कदरतरओं स‍ र‍ रकलबरक‍1.5‍ कलड‍ूपूं‍ सा‍अ्ा ‍है‍उ ‍पूक‍50‍प्रततशत‍ र औ‍ क‍50‍प्रततशत‍कर‍‍य‍ क‍प्रशरस ‍ र‍त यस्र ्‍हल र। ्vii)‍ आईऱींसिी‍ अ्ात यं ‍ ा ‍ असत णत‍ श‍‍‍तयों‍ ल,‍ ु छ‍ अपूवरदों‍ ल‍ छलड क‍ स़ीऱींसिी‍ क‍ ंसऱींसिी‍अ्ात यं ों‍ ी‍तकह‍ं ‍दकसका‍ ल‍ऱी‍दी‍ररं ़ी। ्viii)‍रक-ऺा्र ़ी‍रग‍्िािकिलिकयं ‍वरिक)‍ं ‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍वसकग‍ क ा‍ ी‍श‍‍‍त‍कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍प्रदत्‍त‍ ी‍ ररं ़ी। ्ix)‍ऱींसिी‍ऺततपूकततण‍उपू क‍ ा ‍हरं कणगर‍ क‍तस्र ‍ ल‍असततं ‍ूपू‍दा‍ददयर‍ यर‍है।‍ ्x)‍इ पूुि‍ क‍री ा ड ि,‍ससकल र‍उारह्,‍ससरी ं ्‍प्ररवार ों‍ क‍ं क‍‍य‍त ारणक्‍ ा ‍ससबसा‍ं ‍4‍त यं ों‍ ी‍ासहरिकश‍ ी‍ ई‍है।‍इस ा ‍अगरवर‍पूसऱी क्,‍इ वरयस,‍रु तर ,‍िकि ण‍ क‍िकहस ‍ ा ‍ससबसा‍ं ‍ 5‍त यं ों‍ ल‍ासतसबक,‍2016‍ं ‍असततं ‍ूपू‍ददयर‍ यर‍त र‍सससद‍ं ‍पूुक:स्‍ रवपूत‍ऱींसिी‍ववााय ों‍ ा ‍आगल ‍ं ‍ससशल्ात‍क ं‍अ ुसरक,‍ ी‍ऱी‍ासहरिकश‍ ी‍ ई‍है।‍‍ जीएसटी की प्रभुख िवशाषिाएं 6.‍ऱींसिी‍ ी‍प्रं ुं ‍ववशाषतरंस‍इस‍प्र रक‍हैं-‍ ्i)‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ ल‍ववत ं रण्,‍यर‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ ी‍्बरी ी‍यर‍सावरओं स‍ ा ‍प्ररवार ‍पूक,‍रल‍ क‍ ी‍ वतणं र ‍अवारक्र‍है,‍उस ा ‍ंवर‍ं ‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍सावरओं स‍ ा ‍आपूकततण‍पूक‍ग रयर‍ररं र। ्ii)‍ ऱींसिी‍ उत्‍पू‍त्‍त‍ आारिकत‍ करकलपू्‍ ा ‍ वतणं र ‍ ासधांरसत‍ ा ‍ बदगा‍ सतव्‍य‍ आारिकत‍ उपूरल ‍ करकलपू्‍ ा ‍ासधांरसत‍पूक‍आारिकत‍हल र। ्iii)‍यह‍ं ‍प्र रक‍ र औीय‍ऱींसिी‍हल ़ी,‍‍रसं ‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍ं ‍ही‍आारक‍पूक‍सर -सर ‍ क‍ ग र‍स ता‍हैं।‍ र औ‍ ा ‍ावरकर‍ग रय़ी‍रर ा‍वरगी‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍ र औीयऱींसिी‍्स़ीऱींसिी)‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ावरकर्इ ं ‍वा‍ससे‍कर‍‍य‍ऱी‍आता‍हैं‍‍र र‍अपू र‍ववार ं स ग‍है)‍ग रं‍रर ा‍वरगा‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍ कर‍‍य‍ऱींसिी‍्ंसऱींसिी)‍ हर‍ररं र।‍्ब र‍ववार ‍ं स ग‍वरगा‍ससे‍कर‍‍यों‍ावरकर‍ग र ‍रर ा‍ वरगा‍ऱींसिी‍ ल‍ससे‍कर‍‍य‍ऱींसिी‍्यकिीऱींसिी)‍ हर‍ररं र।
  5. 5. ्iv)‍सं ाक त‍ऱींसिी्आईऱींसिी)‍ ल‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍सावरओं स‍ ी‍असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍आपूकततण्‍रसं ‍स्‍िर ‍ ररसहक‍ऱी‍शरां ग‍है)‍पूक‍ग रयर‍ररं र।‍इसा‍ र औ‍ावरकर‍वसकगर‍ररं र‍तरक ‍‘री ा ड ि‍ला ’‍ं ‍ लई‍ व्‍यवार ‍आ ा‍पूरं। ्v)‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ ा ‍आयरत‍ ल‍असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍आपूकततण‍ं र र‍ररं र‍ क‍इस‍पूक‍गर क‍स़ीं रशु‍‍ ‍ ा ‍अगरवर‍ आईऱींसिी‍ग ा र। ्vi)‍सावरओं स‍ ा ‍आयरत‍ ल‍असतकरण‍‍य़ीय-‍आपूकततण‍ं र र‍ररं र‍ क‍इ पूक‍आईऱींसिी‍ग ा र। ्vii)‍स़ीऱींसिी,‍ंसऱींसिी/यकिीऱींसिी‍ंवस‍आईऱींसिी‍ ल‍उस‍दक‍सा‍ग रयर‍ररं र‍‍रस‍पूक‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍ऱींसिी‍पूिकषद‍्ऱींसिीस़ी)‍तत्‍वरवार ‍ं ‍सहं त‍हों ा। ्viii)ऱींसिी‍ त म्‍ ागजं त‍ कों‍ ी‍र ह‍ ग रयर‍ररं र‍ ‍रन्‍ह‍ इस‍सं य‍ र औ‍ ग र‍ कहर‍ है‍ क‍ वसकग‍कहर‍है- ् )‍ र औीय‍उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ; ्ं )‍उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ‍् ष्ा ‍ंवस‍प्रसरा ‍उत्‍पूरद); ् )‍अततिक‍‍त‍उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ‍्ववशाष‍ं हत्‍व‍ ी‍वस्‍तुंस); ्े)‍अततिक‍‍त‍उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ‍्वस्‍्र ‍ंवस‍वस्‍्र ‍उत्‍पूरद); ् )‍अततिक‍‍त‍स़ीं रशु‍‍ ‍्‍रसा‍सरं रन्‍यतर‍स़ीव़ी ़ी‍ ा ‍ रं ‍सा‍रर र‍ररतर‍है); ्ल)‍ववशाष‍अततिक‍‍त‍स़ीं रशु‍‍ ‍्ंसं ़ी); ्छ)‍सावर‍ क; ्र)‍उपू क‍ क‍अ्ा रक,‍रहरस‍त ‍क ‍वा‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍सावरओं स‍ ी‍आपूकततण‍सा‍ससबस्ात‍है; ्ix)‍रल‍कर‍‍य‍ क‍इस‍ऱींसिी‍ं ‍ां गरं‍ररंस ा‍वा‍इस‍प्र रक‍हैं- ् )‍कर‍‍य‍वैि; ्ं )‍ र औीय‍्बरी ी‍ क; ् )‍ं कीद‍ क; ्े)‍ववगरासतर‍ क; ् )‍प्रवाश‍ क‍्सऱी‍प्र रक‍ ा ); ्ल)‍ं लकसर ‍ क‍्उ ल‍छलड क‍रल‍स्‍ र ़ीय‍त रयों‍ावरकर‍ग रं‍ररता‍हैं);
  6. 6. ्छ)‍ववऻरपू ों‍पूक‍ग रयर‍रर ा‍वरगर‍ क; ्र)‍गरिकी,‍बादिस ‍ क‍ ैंबागस ‍पूक‍ग रं‍रर ा‍वरगर‍ क; ्झ)‍कर‍य‍सास‍ क‍अ्ाररक‍रहरस‍त ‍वा‍सावरओं स‍ ा ‍सरं र ‍ ी‍आपूकततण‍सा‍ससबस्ात‍हैं; ्x)‍गल ों‍ ा ‍ावरकर‍उपूरल ‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ल,‍ं‍‍ लहग‍ ल‍छलड क‍अन्‍य‍सऱी‍प्र रक‍ ी‍वस्‍तुओं स‍पूक‍ ऱींसिी‍गर क‍हल र। ्xi)‍ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍पूरसल‍ववाश्‍‍ि‍पूारलागयं ‍उत्‍पूरदों‍् च्‍लर‍ताग,‍पूारलग,‍ ़ीरग,‍ंिींह‍ क‍प्रर ृ तत ‍ ैस)‍पूक‍उस‍तरकीं ‍सा‍ग रयर‍ररं र‍‍रस‍तरकीं ‍सा‍ग र ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ऱींसिी‍पूिकषद‍ासहरिकश‍ का ़ी। ्xii)‍तसबर क ‍ क‍तसबर क ‍उत्‍पूरदों‍पूक‍ऱी‍ऱींसिी‍ग रयर‍ररं र।‍इस ा ‍अततिक‍‍त‍ र औ‍इस‍पूक‍ र औीय‍ उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ‍ग रतर‍कहा र। ्xiii)‍ं ‍सरं रन्‍य‍रेशाशल‍‍‍छक ि‍स़ीऱींसिी‍ क‍ंसऱींसिी‍दल ों‍पूक‍ही‍गर क‍हल ़ी।‍ सा‍ कदरतर‍ ‍र र‍ रकलबरक‍ 20‍ गरं ‍ ूपूं‍ ्ससववार ‍ ा ‍ अ ुच्‍छाद‍ 279 ‍ ं ‍ य र‍ ववत ददण्‍‍ि‍ ववशाष‍ व ण‍ ा ‍ कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ागं‍ 10‍ गरं ‍ूपूं)‍ ल‍ ऱींसिी‍ सा‍छक ि‍ प्रर‍‍त‍ हल ़ी।‍ ं ‍ वव ‍‍पू‍ स पूरउसड स ‍प‍‍श ‍ ्रैसा‍ ववत्‍त‍ री ा ड ि‍ ा ‍ लैगैि‍ काि‍ सा‍ क‍ अदर‍ क ा‍ ा ‍ ागं)‍ उ ‍ छलिा‍ ं लिा‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ल‍ हल र‍ ्‍रसं ‍ववाश्‍‍ि‍व ण‍ ा ‍ववत ं रणतर‍ क‍सावर‍प्रदरतर‍ऱी‍आता‍हैं)‍‍र र‍वरवषण ‍ रकलबरक‍50‍गरं ‍ ूपूं‍त ‍ र‍हल र।‍रेशाशल‍‍‍ क‍ स पूरउसड स ‍स्‍ ीं ‍वै ‍‍‍पू ‍हल र। ्xiv)छक ि‍प्रर‍‍त‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍सावरओं स‍ ी‍सकल़ी‍छलिी‍सा‍छलिी‍कं ़ी‍ररं ़ी‍ क‍य र‍ससरव‍इसा‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ागं‍ क‍सऱी‍कर‍‍यों‍ं ‍ं ‍सं र ‍कं र‍ररं र। (xv) त यरणत‍ऱीकल‍कािा ‍हल र। ्xvi)‍इ पूुट्स‍पूक‍रु तर ‍ ी‍ ई‍स़ीऱींसिी‍ ी‍री ा ड ि‍ र‍प्रयल ‍ ा वग‍स़ीऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ‍ं ‍ क यर‍रर‍स तर‍है‍ क‍इ पूुि‍पूक‍रु तर ‍ ी‍ ई‍ंसऱींसिी/यकिीऱींसिी‍ ी‍री ा ड ि‍ र‍प्रयल ‍ ा वग‍ ंसऱींसिी/यकिीऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ रु तर ‍ ं ‍ क यर‍ रर‍ स तर‍ है।‍ दकसका‍ श्‍‍दों‍ ं ‍ ह‍ तल‍ आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ी‍असतकरण‍‍य़ीय‍आपूकततण‍ ल‍पूिक‍स्‍ ततयों‍ ा ‍अगरवर‍अन्‍य‍क स़ी‍‍स्‍ तत‍ं ‍ इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍्आईिीस़ी)‍ ा ‍दल‍प्र रकों‍ं ‍दकसका ा ‍ागं‍प्रयल ‍ हीस‍क यर‍रर‍स तर‍है।‍इस‍ री ा ड ि‍ र‍त म्‍ ागजं त‍तकी ा ‍सा‍प्रयल ‍क यर‍रर‍स तर‍है- ् )‍उस़ी‍री ं ‍ ा ‍तहत‍स़ीऱींसिी‍ ा ‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍ र‍प्रयल ‍स़ीऱींसिी क‍आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ‍ं ‍क यर‍रर‍स तर‍है। ्ं )‍उस़ी‍री ं ‍ ा ‍तहत‍ंसऱींसिी‍ ा ‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍ र‍प्रयल ‍ंसऱींसिी‍ क‍आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ‍ं ‍क यर‍रर‍स तर‍है। ् )‍उस़ी‍आदाश‍ ा ‍ावरकर‍यकऱींसिी‍ ा ‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ड ि‍ र‍प्रयल ‍यकिीऱींसिी‍ क‍आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ‍ं ‍क यर‍रर‍स तर‍है। ्े)‍उस़ी‍आदाश‍ ा ‍तहत‍आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍ र‍प्रयल ‍आईऱींसिी,‍स़ीऱींसिी‍ क‍ंसऱींसिी/यकिीऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ‍ं ‍क यर‍रर‍स तर‍है। स़ीऱींसिी‍ ा ‍इ पूुि‍री ा ड ि‍ र‍प्रयल ‍ंसऱींसिी/यकिीऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ‍ं ‍ हीस‍क यर‍रर‍स तर‍ है‍ क‍ ‍ही‍इस र‍उ‍‍िर‍हल‍स तर‍है। ्xvii)‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍सं य-सं य‍पूक‍गां र-रलं र‍हलतर‍कहा र‍तरक ‍आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍रु तर ‍ ं ‍प्रयल ‍क ं‍रर ा‍वरगा‍ंसऱींसिी‍ ा ‍री ा ड ि‍ र‍उद्भव-कर‍‍य‍सा‍ र औ‍ ल‍असतक्‍सुत ‍च‍लत‍हल‍ स ा ।‍ इस़ी‍ प्र रक‍ ंसऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ रु तर ‍ ं ‍क ं‍रर ा‍ वरगा‍ री ा ड ि‍ र‍ र औ‍ सा‍ सतव्‍य‍ कर‍‍य‍ र‍
  7. 7. असतक्हल‍ सा।इस ा अगरवर‍ब़ी2स़ी‍स‍‍गरई‍ं ‍वसकगा‍ ं‍वसकगा ं‍आईऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ंसऱींसिी‍वरगा‍ दहस्‍सा‍ र‍ र औ‍सा‍ सतव्‍य‍कर‍‍य‍ ा ‍असतक्‍हल र।‍इस‍प्र रक‍पूैसा‍ र‍असतक्‍ कदरतरओं स‍ावरकर‍दरयक‍ िकि ण‍ं ‍दी‍ ई‍रर रकी‍ ा ‍आारक‍पूक‍क यर‍ररं र। ्xviii)‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍्आईिीस़ी)‍ र‍आारक‍ववस्‍तृत‍हल र‍‍‍योंक ‍इसा‍क स़ी‍व्‍यरपूक‍ ा ‍दौकर ‍यर‍ इस ल‍आ ा‍बढर ा‍ ा ‍दौकर ‍वस्‍तु‍यर‍सावरओं स‍यर‍दल ों‍ ी‍क स़ी‍ऱी‍आपूकततण‍पूक‍रु तर ‍क ं‍रर ा‍ वरगा‍ क‍ ा ‍ससबसा‍ं ‍उपूग्‍‍ा‍ करयर‍ररं र। ्xix)‍ववारन्‍ ‍ िपह‍तरकीं ‍त ‍ववारन्‍ ‍व ण‍ ा ‍व्‍य‍‍‍तयों‍ावरकर‍अपू ा‍िकि ण‍ ल‍इगा‍‍रॉत ‍ तकी ा ‍सा‍रक र‍हल र। ्xx) क‍अदर‍ क ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ा ‍पूरस‍ ई‍तकी ा ‍हों ा‍रैसा‍क ‍इसिक ाि‍बैंक स ,‍ ा्बि/री ा ड ि‍ र ण,‍ क‍ ाश ग‍इगै‍‍ररत ‍हस ‍ररससहक‍्ं ईंहिी)/कीयग‍िरइं ‍रलस‍सािागं ि‍्आकिीऱींस); ्xxi)‍ सा‍ ततपूय‍ व्‍य ‍‍तत‍ रल‍ क ‍ आपूकततण‍ ल‍ प्रर‍‍त‍ क ा‍ वरगा‍ हों ा‍ रैसा‍ क ,‍ ‍रसं ‍ सक रकी‍ ववरर ,‍स्‍ र ़ीय‍प्रर्ा रकी‍ क‍सक रकी‍ंरासयरस‍ऱी‍आत़ी‍हैं,‍यह‍दरतयत्‍व‍हल र‍क ‍वा‍रहरस‍क स़ी‍ अ ुबसा‍ ा ‍असत णत‍आपूकततण‍ र‍ ु ग‍ं क‍‍य‍दल‍गरं ‍पूलरस‍हररक‍ूपूं‍्2.50‍गरं ‍ूपूं)‍सा‍अ्ा ‍ हल,‍क ं‍ ं‍रु तर ‍ं ‍सा‍यर‍आपूकततण तरण‍ ा ‍री ा ड ि‍ं ‍सा‍ं ‍प्रततशत‍ ी‍दक‍सा‍ क‍ ी‍ िौत़ी‍ क‍गा। ्xxii)‍ कदरतर‍ क‍ सा‍अन्‍य‍व्‍य‍‍‍तयों‍‍रन्‍हों ा‍ क‍ ा ‍ररक‍ र‍वह ‍क यर‍है,‍ ल‍ कों‍ र‍िकहस ‍ ं रस ‍स त़ी‍है।‍ ्xxiii)‍इगा‍‍ररत ‍ ॉं सण‍आपूकािकों‍ र‍यह‍दरतयत्‍व‍ब तर‍है‍क ‍वा‍अपू ा‍पूलिणगों‍ ा ‍ं र्‍‍यं ‍सा‍ वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍सावरओं स‍ ी‍आपूकततण‍ क ा‍वरगा‍आपूकततण तरणओं स‍ ल‍क ं‍ ं‍रु तर ‍ं ‍सा‍रोतलत‍पूक‍ क‍ ी‍ िौत़ी‍ क‍ग‍रलक ‍‍ क‍वरगा‍आपूकततणयों‍ ा ‍त वग‍ं क‍‍य‍ ा ‍ं ‍प्रततशत‍सा‍अ्ा ‍ हीस‍हल।‍ (xxiv)‍पूसऱी ृ त‍व्‍य‍‍‍तयों‍ावरकर‍रु तर ‍क ं‍रर ा‍वरगा‍ कों‍ र‍स्‍व-आ ग ।‍ ्xxv)‍इस‍अ्ात यं ‍ ा ‍प्ररवार ों‍ ा ‍अ ुपूरग ‍ र‍सत्‍यरपू ‍ क ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍पूसऱी ृ त‍व्‍य‍‍‍तयों‍ ी‍ गां र-पूकीऺर‍ कर र।‍ ्xxvi)‍ं रस ‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ी‍अव्ा‍ ी‍स़ीं र‍वरवषण ‍िकि ण‍ ल‍दरयक‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ी‍असततं ‍तरकीं ‍सा‍ यर‍्र ुदि‍ससबसा़ी‍िकि ण‍ ी‍तरकीं ‍सा‍त़ी ‍वषण‍ ी‍हल ़ी‍यर‍्र ुदि‍ससबसा़ी‍िकि ण‍रु तर ‍ र‍ ं ‍हल ा‍यर‍ कों‍ र‍रु तर ‍ ‍हल ा‍यर‍्र ुदिपूक्ण‍िकहस ‍ क‍सरं रन्‍य‍ं रं गों‍ं ‍इस र‍न्‍यरयत ्णय ‍सा‍ससबस्ात‍ हल ़ी।‍ ्xxvii)‍ं रस ‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ी‍अव्ा‍ ी‍स़ीं र‍वरवषण ‍िकि ण‍ ल‍दरयक‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ी‍असततं ‍तरकीं ‍सा‍ अ वर‍‍ालं र-ाड़ी,‍अ्ारी ं ्‍यर‍रर बकझ‍ क‍ ी‍ ई‍ गत‍बयर ़ी‍ ा ‍ं रं गों‍ं ‍्र ुदि‍ससबसा़ी‍िकि ण‍ रु तर ‍ र‍ ं ‍हल ा‍यर‍ कों‍ र‍रु तर ‍ ‍हल ा‍ ा ‍्र ुदिपूक्ण‍िकहस ‍ क‍इस ा ‍न्‍यरयत ्णय ‍ ी‍ तरकीं ‍सा‍पूराँल‍वषण‍ ी‍हल ़ी।‍‍ ्xxviii)‍ववारन्‍ ‍तकी ों‍ ल‍अपू र क‍ क‍ ा ‍ब रयर‍ ी‍वसकगी‍ क र‍‍रसं ‍ क‍रं र‍ हीस‍ क ा‍ वरगा‍व्‍य‍‍‍तयों‍ ा ‍सरं र ों/लग‍ क‍अलग‍ससपू‍त्‍तयों‍ ल‍र्‍‍त‍ क र‍ क‍उ ी‍्बरी ी‍ क र‍ऱी‍ शरां ग‍है।
  8. 8. ्xxix)‍अ्ा रिकयों‍ ल‍त कीऺ्,‍तगरश़ी,‍र्‍‍त़ी‍ क‍् कलैतरकी‍ र‍अ्ा रक‍दा र। ्xxx)‍ अपू़ीगी‍ प्रर्ा क्ों‍ क‍ पूु :कीऺ्‍ आदाशों‍ ा ‍ ावरकर‍ पूरिकत‍ आदाशों‍ ा ‍ जं गरह‍ अपू़ीगों‍ ी‍ सु वरई‍ ा ‍ ागं‍ र औ‍ सक रक‍ ावरकर‍ वस्‍तु‍ ंवस‍ सावर क‍अपू़ीगीय‍ न्‍यरया़ी क्‍ ी‍ स्‍ रपू र‍ क र।‍ कर‍‍य,‍ससबस्ात‍ंसऱींसिी‍अ्ात यं ‍ं ‍प्रर्ा क्‍ ा ‍ससबसा‍ं ‍प्ररवार ों‍ ल‍अस ़ी रक‍ क ा।‍ ्xxxi)‍प्रस्‍तरववत‍ववार ‍ ा ‍प्ररवार ों‍ ा ‍उ‍‍गसे ‍ ी‍‍स्‍ तत‍ं ‍दस ‍ग र ा‍ र‍प्ररवार ।‍ ्xxxii)‍ं वरसस‍ूागस ‍प् कीिी‍ ी‍स्‍ रपू र‍‍रससा‍क ‍ कदरतर‍ववरर ‍सा‍ क‍ससबसा़ी‍ं रं गों‍ं ‍ अत वरयणत:‍सुस्‍पू्‍‍ितर‍ र‍पूतर‍ग ‍स ा ।‍ ्xxxiii)‍गरर‍प्रततकला़ी‍प्ररवार ‍क ं‍ ं‍हैं‍‍रससा‍क ‍वस्‍तुओं स‍यर‍सावरओं स‍यर‍दल ों‍पूक‍ कों‍ं ‍रल‍ िौत़ी‍हल‍उस र‍गरर‍उपूरल‍‍तरओं स‍ ल‍ां ग र‍सुत ‍च‍लत‍हल‍स ा ।‍ ्xxxiv)‍ वतणं र ‍ कदरतर‍ सा‍ ऱींसिी‍ ी‍ व्‍यवस्‍ र‍ ा ‍ सहर‍ असतक्‍ ा ‍ ागं‍ ववस्‍तृत‍ पूिकवतण ़ीय‍ प्ररवार ।‍ जीएसटी सा राब 7. (क) भाक इन इंडिमा- ्i)‍ सा‍ ररकत‍ ं ‍ ं ‍ सरं रन्‍य‍ कर्‍‍रीय‍ बरररक‍ पूैदर‍ हल र‍ ‍रससा‍ ववदाश़ी‍ त वाश‍ ल‍ क‍ ‘ं ा ‍ इ ‍ इसड यर’‍अारयर ‍ ल‍बढरवर‍ां गा र। (ii)‍सा‍ कों‍ ा ‍प्रपूरत‍ ल‍कल र‍रर‍स ा र‍‍‍योंक ‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍सऱी‍प्र रक‍ ी‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍ सावरओं स‍पूक‍त र‍इ ी‍आपूकततण‍ ा ‍हक‍स्‍तक‍पूक‍उपूग्‍‍ा‍हल ़ी। ्iii)‍सा‍ र क ़ी‍प्रकरी यरओं स‍ क‍ क‍ ी‍दकों‍ं ‍ं ूपूतर‍आं ़ी। ्iv)‍सा‍त यरणत‍ क‍उत्‍पूरद ‍करी यर गरपूों‍ ल‍बढरवर‍ां गा र‍त र‍कलर रक‍ र‍ क‍अ्ा ‍सृर ‍हल‍ स ा र।‍इस‍प्र रक‍ऱी ़ीपू़ी‍ं ‍बढलतकी‍हल ़ी‍त र‍गररप्रद‍कलर रक‍पूैदर‍हल र‍‍रससा‍पूयरण‍‍त‍आ् ण ‍ वव रस‍हल‍स ा र। ्v)‍सा‍असतत:‍ कीब़ी‍ ा ‍उन्‍ं कग ‍ं ‍ं दद‍ां गा ़ी‍‍‍योंक ‍इससा‍ क‍अ्ा ‍कलर रक‍पूैदर‍हों ा‍त र‍ क‍वव‍त्‍तय‍ससशरा ‍वव ासत‍क ं‍रर‍स ा। ्vi)‍ सा‍ कों‍ ल‍ ससतुागत‍ क यर‍ रर‍ स ा र‍ ववशाष क‍ त यरणत‍ ल‍ ं र्‍‍यं ‍ सा‍ ‍‍योंक ‍ इससा‍ हं रका‍ उत्‍पूरद‍असतकरण्‍‍रीय‍बरररकों‍ं ‍प्रततस्‍पूारण‍गा‍स ा‍त र‍ररकत़ीय‍त यरणत‍ ल‍बढरवर‍ां गा र। ्vii)‍दाश‍ं ‍सं र‍त वाश‍ ा ‍पूिकवाश‍ं ‍सुारक‍आं र‍‍रससा‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍वव रस‍ं ‍ं दद‍ां गा ़ी।
  9. 9. ्viii)‍ंसऱींसिी‍ क‍आईऱींसिी‍ ी‍ं ‍सं र ‍दकों‍सा‍अपूवसल ‍ं ‍ ं ़ी‍आं ़ी‍‍‍योंक ‍इससा‍ पूडलस़ी‍कर‍‍यों‍ं ‍ं ं र र‍दक‍ हीस‍गर क‍हल र‍त र‍कर‍‍य‍ ा ‍ऱीतक‍त र‍कर‍‍य-कर‍‍य‍ ी‍्बरी ी‍ं ‍ऱी‍ ं ं र ़ी‍दक‍ हीस‍गर क‍हों ़ी।‍ ्ix)‍ सा‍ स पूत यों‍ पूक‍ सत‍ क‍ ररक‍ ऱी‍ ं ‍ हल‍ स ा र‍ ‍रससा‍ ीं तों‍ ं ‍ ऱी‍ ं ़ी‍ आ ा‍ ी‍ ससररव र‍है‍ क‍ ीं तों‍ं ‍ ं ़ी‍हल ा‍ र‍ं तगब‍है‍ं पूत‍ं ‍बढलतकी‍हल र‍‍रससा‍उत्‍पूरद ‍बढा र‍ क‍उायल ों‍ ा ‍वव रस‍ं ‍ं दद‍ां गा ़ी।‍इससा‍ररकत‍ं ‍‘ं ैन्‍युहा ‍‍लिकस ‍हब’‍ ा ‍ूपू‍ं ‍उरक क‍ सरं ा‍आं र। (ख)‍इज ऑप िूइंग बफजनास ्i)‍ क‍व्‍यवस्‍ र‍आसर ‍हल ़ी‍ क‍छक िों‍ ी‍ससख्‍यर‍बहुत‍ ं ‍हल ़ी। ्ii)‍ कों‍ ी‍बहुगतर‍ं ‍ ं ़ी‍आं ़ी‍रलक ‍इस‍सं य‍अप्रत्‍यऺ‍ क‍व्‍यवस्‍ र‍पूक‍हरव़ी‍है।‍इससा‍ सकगतर‍ क‍ं ूपूतर‍आं ़ी। ्iii)‍अ ुपूरग ‍गर त‍ं ‍ ं ़ी‍आं ़ी-‍‍‍योंक ‍तकह-तकह‍ ा ‍ कों‍ ल‍ब रं‍कं ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ढाक‍सरका‍ िक र ण‍ ी‍रूकत‍ हीस‍पूडा ़ी-‍इससा‍िक र ों‍ ल‍ब रं‍कं ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ससशरा ों‍ क‍श्रं श‍‍‍त‍ं ‍ ‍‍यरदर‍त वाश‍ हीस‍ क र‍पूडा र।‍ ्iv)‍ववारन्‍ ‍प्र रक‍ ी‍प्रकरी यरओं स‍रैसा‍क ‍पूसऱी क्,‍िकि ण,‍िकहस ,‍ करु तर ‍इत्‍यरदद‍ ी‍प्रकरी यरंस‍ सकग‍ क‍स्‍वलरागत‍हल‍स ़ी। ्v)‍सरकी‍बरतल़ीत‍ऱींसिीं ‍ ा ‍सरं रन्‍य‍पूलिणग‍पूक‍हल‍स ा ़ी।‍इससा‍ कदरतरओं स‍ क‍ क‍प्रशरस ‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍पूकस्‍पूक‍बरतल़ीत‍ ी‍रूकत‍ ं ‍पूडा ़ी।‍ ्vi)‍इससा‍प गरइ ‍दरयक‍क ं‍रर ा‍वरगा‍सऱी‍प्र रक‍ ा ‍िकि ण‍ ा ‍अ ुपूरग ‍ ा ‍पूिकवाश‍ं ‍सुारक‍ आं र।‍ इ पूुि‍ िै‍‍स‍ री ा ड ि‍ र‍ प गरइ ‍ सत्‍यरपू ‍ हल‍ स ा र। क‍ र र‍ कदहत‍ ससव्‍यवहरक‍ ल‍ बढरवर‍ां गा र। ्vii)‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ा ‍पूसऱी क्,‍ कों‍ ा ‍िकहस ,‍ कों‍ ा ‍िकि ण‍ ा ‍ं ‍सं र ‍हरकं ाि,‍ कों‍ ा ‍सरं रन्‍य‍ आारक‍ वस्‍तुओं स‍ क‍ सावरओं स‍ ा ‍ सरं रन्‍य‍ व क्‍ आदद‍ सा‍ क‍ प्र्रगी‍ ं ‍ ‍‍यरदर‍ सा‍ ‍‍यरदर‍ सुत ‍च‍लततर‍आं ़ी। ्viii)‍पूसऱी क्,‍िकहस ‍आदद‍रैसा‍प्रं ुं ‍करी यर गरपूों‍ ल‍सं य‍सा‍पूककर‍क यर‍रर‍स ा र। ्ix)‍पूकका‍ररकत‍वषण‍ं ‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍ ी‍इगै‍‍रॉत ‍ं ्ल ‍ ी‍रर‍स ा ़ी‍ क‍इस‍प्र रक‍ ी‍ प्रकरी यर‍ क‍अ्ा ‍पूरकदश ‍त र‍उत्‍तक‍दरय़ी‍हल ़ी। (ग) उऩबोक्िाओं ं को राब
  10. 10. ्i)‍उपूरल‍‍तरओं स,‍ं ुदकर‍ववरी ा तरओं स‍ क‍सावर‍प्रदरतरओं स‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍इ पूुि‍िै‍‍स‍री ा ड ि‍ ा ‍त वरणत‍प्रवरह‍ ा ‍ रक्‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ ी‍असततं ‍ ीं त‍ ं ‍हल‍स ़ी।‍ ्ii)‍ स़ी‍आशर‍है‍क ‍छलिा‍ववरी ा तरओं स‍ ी‍ससख्‍यर‍तुग रत्‍ं ‍ूपू‍सा‍बड़ी‍हल ा‍सा‍यर‍तल‍इ ल‍ क‍सा‍ छक ि‍ां ग‍स ा ़ी‍यर‍इ ‍पूक‍ ं ‍दक‍सा‍ क‍ग रयर‍रर‍स ा र।‍ सर‍ं ‍ससयु‍‍त‍यलर र‍ ा ‍तहत‍ हल‍स ा र-‍‍‍योंक ‍इ ‍गल ों‍सा‍ं कीद‍ क ा‍ं ‍उपूरल‍‍तरओं स‍ ल‍‍‍यरदर‍व्‍यय‍ हीस‍ क र‍पूडा र। ्iii)‍ स पूत यों‍पूक‍ सत‍ क‍ररक‍ ं ‍हल र‍‍रससा‍ ीं तों‍ं ‍ ं ़ी‍आ ा‍ ी‍उम्‍ं ़ीद‍है‍ क‍ ीं तों‍ ं ‍ ं ़ी‍हल ा‍ र‍ं तगब‍है‍इ ी‍ं पूत‍ं ‍बढलतकी‍हल र। व‍िु एवं सावाकय नाटवक 8.‍सक रक‍ावरकर‍ंत‍च‍ं ‍पूकवण‍ स पू ़ी‍अ्ात यं ,‍1956‍ ी‍ारकर‍25‍ ा ‍असत णत‍ं ‍त ऱी‍ स पू ़ी‍ ा ‍ूपू‍ं ‍वस्‍तु‍ंवस‍सावर क‍ ािव ण ‍्ऱींसिीं )‍ ी‍स्‍ रपू र‍ ी‍ ई‍है।‍यह‍ऱींसिीं ‍त़ी ‍तकह‍ ी‍सावरंस‍प्रदर ‍ का र‍रैसा‍क ‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ा ‍पूसऱी क्,‍रु तर ‍ क‍िकि ण‍ससबसा़ी‍सावर।‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ल‍इ ‍सावरओं स‍ ल‍प्रदर ‍ क ा‍ ा ‍अगरवर‍ऱींसिीं ‍25‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ागं‍बै -ंस ‍आईिी‍ं ॉड्यक‍‍स‍ स्‍ रवपूत‍ का र।‍यह‍कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ागं‍वै ‍‍‍पू ‍हल र।‍वतणं र ‍ कदरतरओं स‍ र‍ं रइराश ‍ वसबक‍2016‍ सा‍शुू‍हल‍ यर‍है।‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍दल ों‍ ा ‍ही‍कररस्‍व‍ववरर ‍इस‍सं य‍ ा ‍पूसऱी ृ त‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ल‍ इस‍बरत‍ ा ‍ागं‍करऱी‍ क‍कहर‍है‍क ‍वा‍वस्‍तु‍ंवस‍सावर क‍ ािव ण ‍ावरकर‍ससलरागत‍आईिी‍ासस्‍िं ‍ं ‍ अपू ़ी‍सरकी‍ पूलरिक तरंस‍पूककी‍ क‍गा‍तरक ‍उ र‍सहगतरपूकवण ‍ं रइराश ‍हल‍स ा ।‍ग र ‍60‍ प्रततशत‍वतणं र ‍पूसऱी तरणओं स‍ ा‍ऱींसिी‍ासस्‍िं ‍ं ‍पूहगा‍ही‍ं रइराि‍ क‍ागयर‍है।‍ऱींसिीं ‍ ा‍ पूहगा‍ ही‍ ं ैससण‍ इ हलासस‍ ल‍ ं ै ा‍‍‍ सववणस‍ प्रलवरइ क‍ ा ‍ ूपू‍ ं ‍ पूराँल‍ वषण‍ ी‍ अव्ा‍ ा ‍ ागं‍ त यु‍‍त‍ क‍ागयर‍है‍ क‍इस‍पूक‍ग र ‍1380‍ कलड‍ुपपूं‍ र‍ं लण‍आं र।‍ 8.1‍ऱींसिीं ‍ ा‍34‍आईिी,‍आईिीईंस‍ क‍ववत्‍त़ीय‍प्रौायल् ी‍ स पूत यों‍ र‍लय ‍क यर‍है।‍ ‍र ल‍ऱींसिी‍सुववार‍प्रदरतर‍्ऱींसपू़ी)‍ हर‍ररं र।‍ऱींसपू़ी‍ सर‍आवाद ‍तैयरक‍ का र‍‍रस र‍ क ‍ कदरतर‍ऱींसिीं ‍ ा ‍सर ‍ससपू ण ‍ ा ‍ागं‍प्रयल ‍ क‍स ा।‍ अन्म िवधामी वव्‍मकिाएं 9.‍ सससद‍ ा‍ स़ीऱींसिी‍ ं‍‍ि,‍ यकिीऱींसिी‍ ं‍‍ि,‍ आईऱींसिी‍ ं‍‍ि‍ क‍ ऱींसिी‍ ्कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍ ऺततपूकततण)‍ं‍‍ि‍पूरिकत‍क यर‍है‍ क‍इ ल‍12‍अप्रैग,‍2017‍सा‍अ्ासक्लत‍ऱी‍ क‍ददयर‍ यर‍है।‍ तागस र र,‍्बहरक,‍कररस्‍ र ,‍झरकं स ‍कर‍‍यों‍त र‍लस ़ी ढ‍ससे‍कर‍‍य‍ ा‍ऱी‍ंसऱींसिी‍ं‍‍ि‍पूरिकत‍ क यर‍है।‍आशर‍ ी‍ररत़ी‍है‍क ‍अन्‍य‍कर‍‍य‍ऱी‍ं ई‍2017‍ ा ‍ं ही ा‍ं ‍इ ‍ं‍‍ि‍ ल‍पूरिकत‍ क‍ द ा।‍ 9.1‍ कों‍ ी‍वसकगी‍तऱी‍शुू‍ ी‍रर‍स त़ी‍है‍रब‍सऱी‍ववार ं स ग‍ऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ ल‍पूरिकत‍ क‍ द ा।‍ इस ा ‍ अगरवर,‍ स्‍िाि‍ वैि‍ ा ‍ ववपूिकत‍ इस‍ क‍ ल‍ वसकग ा‍ ा ‍ ागं‍ र औ‍ क‍ कर‍‍यों‍ ा ‍ ब़ील‍
  11. 11. तरगां ाग‍बाठर र‍हल र।‍ सर‍इसागं‍है‍क ‍आईऱींसिी‍ं स ग‍तब‍त ‍ रं ‍ हीस‍ क‍स तर‍है‍रब‍ त ‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍सक रक‍ं ‍सर ‍ां ग क‍ रं ‍ हीस‍ क ा।‍‍ सीफीईसी की बूमभका 10.‍ स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ ऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ क‍ प्रकरी यरओं स,‍ ववशाष क‍ स़ीऱींसिी‍ क‍ आईऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ ल‍ तैयरक‍ क ा‍ं ‍सकरी य‍रकां र‍त रर‍कहर‍है।‍रलक ‍अ न्‍य‍ूपू‍सा‍ र औ‍ ा ‍ रयण‍ऺा्र ‍ं ‍आतर‍है।‍ इस ा ‍अगरवर‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ ल‍इस ा ‍करी यरन्‍वय ‍ ी‍लु ौततयों‍ र‍ऱी‍पूहगा‍सा‍ही‍सरं र‍ क र‍हल र‍ रलक ‍ रही‍ पूकाशर ़ी‍ वरगर‍ है।‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ी‍ ससख्‍यर‍ ं ‍ ऱी‍ रही‍ वृवधां‍ हल ा‍ ी‍ ससररव र‍ है।‍ स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ र‍वतणं र ‍आईिी‍ क‍ससकल र‍ं ‍उपूयु‍‍त‍सुारक‍ क ा‍ ी‍रूकत‍है‍‍रससा‍क ‍इत ा‍ ररकी-रक ं ‍ आस डों‍ र‍ प्रससस्‍ क्‍ क यर‍ रर‍ स ा ।‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ वव्ा ‍ प्ररवार ों‍ क‍ इस ी‍ प्रकरी यरओं स‍ ा ‍ आारक‍ पूक‍ व ण -लैगल‍ सॉलैिवायक‍ रैसा‍ क ‍ ंस़ीईंस‍ ्पिलं ािा ‍ सरग‍ ं‍‍सरइर‍ ंस ‍ सववणस‍िै‍‍स)‍ ी‍ववषय‍वस्‍तुओं स‍ ी‍िकइस‍रत यिकस ‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ी‍रूकत‍हल ़ी।‍ ़ीऱी,‍ासस्‍िं ‍ं ‍ स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ ा ‍ऱींसिी‍ासस्‍िं ‍ ल‍करी यर‍न्‍वत‍ क ा‍ ा ‍ागं‍ं ‍ससलरग ‍सां तत‍ र‍ ठ ‍क यर‍है।‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍असत णत‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ ी‍आईिी‍पूिकयलर र‍ ल‍ं स््र ं स ग‍ ा‍28‍ासतसबक‍2016‍ ल‍ं सरककी‍दा‍ दी‍है।‍इस‍पूिकयलर र‍ र‍ रं ‍सऺं ‍है‍ क‍इस‍पूिकयलर र‍ र‍ ु ग‍ं क‍‍य‍2256‍ कलड‍ुपपूयर‍है।‍ 10.1‍यह‍ऱी‍ं हसकस‍क यर‍ यर‍ र‍क ‍सस ठ रत्‍ं ‍ससकल र‍ क‍ं र व‍सससरा ों‍ ी‍तै रत़ी‍ ी‍ सं ़ीऺर‍ ी‍रूकत‍है‍तरक ‍ऱींसिी‍ र‍सकग‍ क‍ रक क‍करी यरन्‍वय ‍हल‍स ा ।‍ं ‍ रयण रकी‍दग‍ ा‍ ववस्‍तृत‍ ववलरक-ववं शण‍ क‍ अ्‍‍यय ‍ ा ‍ पूच‍लरत‍ अपू ़ी‍ िकपूलिण‍ दा‍ दी‍ है‍ ‍रस ल‍ सक रक‍ ा‍ अ ुं लददत‍ऱी‍ क‍ददयर‍है।‍ 10.2‍ं र व‍सससरा ों‍ ल‍बढरयर‍रर र‍रूकी‍हल र‍तरक ‍दाश‍रक‍ं ‍है गा‍ऱींसिी‍ं ‍ कदरतरओं स‍ ा ‍ ब ा‍आारक‍ ल‍दां र‍रर‍स ा ।‍ऺं तर‍त ं रण्‍ववशाष क‍ववरर ़ीय‍अ्ा रिकयों‍ ा ‍गां र‍ क‍सकल र‍ प्रौायल् ी‍ ा ‍ऺा्र ‍ं ,‍ं ‍बडर‍ रयण‍है।‍ रसा ‍ ा ‍ ातृत्‍व‍ं ‍ं ‍लरक‍स्‍तकीय‍व्‍यरपू ‍प्राशऺ्‍ रयणरी ं ‍लगरयर‍रर‍कहर‍है।‍इस‍प्राशऺ्‍पूिकयलर र‍ र‍उ्ाच‍य‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ ा ‍60‍हररक‍अ्ा रिकयों‍ क‍ कर‍‍य‍ सक रकों‍ ा ‍ वरज्‍‍य‍ क‍ अ्ा रिकयों‍ ल‍ ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍ र क ‍ क‍ प्रकरी यर‍ ा ‍ बरका‍ ं ‍ प्राशऺ्‍दा र‍है।‍स़ींऱी‍ ा ‍ रयरणगय‍ ा ‍अ्ा रकी‍ऱी‍इस‍ रयणरी ं ‍ं ‍रर ‍गा‍कहा‍हैं‍ क‍प्राशऺ्‍ प्रर‍‍त‍ क‍कहा‍हैं।‍50000‍सा‍अ्ा ‍अ्ा रकी‍्इसं ‍कर‍‍यों‍सा‍त कीब ‍20000‍अ्ा रकी‍शरां ग‍ हैं)‍प्राशऺ्‍प्रर‍‍त‍ क‍लु ा ‍हैं।‍ 10.3‍यह‍उम्‍ं ़ीद‍ ी‍ररत़ी‍है‍क ‍ऱींसिी‍रैसर‍ं ‍ं हत्‍वपूक्ण‍सुारक,‍व्‍यरपूरक‍ क‍उायल ‍ ा ‍ागं‍ गल वप्रय‍है‍ क‍इससा‍वा‍रगी-ररसतत‍पूिक्लत‍हैं‍रलक ‍इस‍सुारक‍ ा ‍सुहग‍ रयणन्‍वय ‍ं ‍ं हत्‍वपूक्ण‍ पू्ारकी‍हैं।‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ ा ‍ववारन्‍ ‍ रयरणगयों‍ावरकर‍आयल‍रत‍क ं‍रर‍कहा‍बडा‍सरवणरत ‍पूहुसल‍ क‍ ऻर ‍ ल‍सरझर‍क ं‍रर ा‍ससबसा़ी‍ रयणरी ं ,‍ं ॉ ग‍ऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ ा ‍सरवणरत ‍ लं ा ‍ं ‍कं ा‍रर ा‍ ा ‍पूच‍लरत,‍ब़ीस‍हररक‍सा‍अ्ा ‍दशण ों‍त ‍पूहुसल‍लु ा ‍हैं।‍
  12. 12. 10.4‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी,‍स़ीऱींसिी‍ क‍आईऱींसिी‍ र क ‍ ा ‍अ्ाशरस ‍ ा ‍ागं‍‍रम्‍ं ावरक‍हल र।‍इस ा ‍ अततिक‍‍त‍पूराँल‍ववत ददण्‍‍ि‍पूारलागयं ‍उत्‍पूरदों‍त र‍तसबर क ‍उत्‍पूरदों‍पूक‍ र औीय‍उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ‍ ा ‍उारह्‍ क‍ससरह्,‍ ा ‍ससबसा‍ं ‍उत्‍पूरद‍शु‍‍ ‍व्‍यवस्‍ र,‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ावरकर‍अ्ाशरासत‍ ी‍रर र‍ररकी‍कहा ़ी।‍ स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍स़ीं रशु‍‍ ‍ड्यकिी‍ ा ‍उारह्‍ क‍ससरह्‍सा‍ससबस्ात‍ रयण‍ऱी‍दां तर‍कहा र।‍ 10.5‍स़ीब़ीईस़ी‍ ी‍वाबसरइि‍www.cbec.gov.in पूक‍त म्‍ ागजं त‍सकल रंस‍उपूग्‍‍ा‍है-‍ ्i)‍ऱींसिी‍ र‍प्रदशण ‍ ्ii)‍ऱींसिी‍–‍अवारक्र‍ क‍वस्‍तु‍‍स्‍ तत‍ ्iii)‍असराऱी‍त र‍दहसदी‍ं ‍ऱींसिी‍पूक‍ंहं‍‍यक‍ ्iv)‍स़ीऱींसिी,‍आईऱींसिी,‍यकिीऱींसिी‍त र‍ऱींसिी‍्कर‍‍यों‍ ल‍ऺततपूकततण‍अ्ात यं )‍ ्v)‍प्ररूपू‍त यं रवगी‍ ्vi)‍ससववार ‍ससशला ‍अ्ात यं ‍ वगा का या‍िा 11.‍आ ा‍दां ता‍हुं,‍ सा‍ ई‍गक्ष्‍य‍हैं‍‍रन्‍ह,‍दाश‍ं ‍ऱींसिी‍ ा ‍गर क‍क ं‍रर ा‍सा‍पूकवण‍पूककर‍क ं‍ रर ा‍ ी‍आवच‍य तर‍है।‍त म्‍ ागजं त‍ रयों‍ ल‍पूिकररवषत‍सं य-स़ीं र‍ ा ‍ऱीतक‍पूककर‍क ं‍रर ा‍ ी‍ आवच‍य तर‍है।‍ ्i)‍सऱी‍कर‍‍य‍ववार ‍ं स गों‍ावरकर‍ंसऱींसिी‍ र क ों‍ र‍पूरिकत‍क यर‍रर र।‍ ्ii)‍ऱींसिी‍पूिकषद‍ावरकर‍ं ॉ ग‍ऱींसिी‍त यं ों‍ ी‍ासहरिकश।‍ ्iii)‍ऱींसिी‍त यं रवगी‍ ी‍अ्ासकल र।‍ ्iv)‍ऱींसिी‍पूिकषद‍ावरकर‍ऱींसिी‍िै‍‍स‍दकों‍ ी‍ासहरिकश।‍ ्v)‍सकल र‍प्रौायल् ी‍ढरसला‍ र‍ ठ ‍ क‍अपूरा ाश ।‍ ्vi)‍ रयरणन्‍वय ‍लु ौततयों‍ ल‍पूककर‍ क र।‍ ्vii)‍ र औ‍ क‍कर‍‍य‍ क‍प्रशरस ों‍ ा ‍ब़ील‍प्रररव रकी‍सं न्‍वय‍स्‍ रवपूत‍ क र।‍ ्viii)‍ही‍‍‍ रयरणगयों‍ र‍पूु णठ ‍ क र।‍ ्ix)‍ ं णलरिकयों‍ र‍प्राशऺ्‍ क‍ ्x)‍व्‍यरपूरक‍ क‍उायल ‍र त‍सदहत‍सऱी‍पू्ारिकयों‍ ा ‍ागं‍आउिकील‍ रयणरी ं ।‍‍
  13. 13. ‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍*****‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍

×