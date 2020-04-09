Women in Innovation: Building Success - Grant Writing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Building Success – Grant Writing 9th April 2020 #WomenInnovate
©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 2 Answering the assessors’ prayer “Oh, Lord, send me a good one!” @KTNU...
July 19 3 Support for businesses ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
Challenge Led Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund Responsive Smart Grants Business Growth Pilots: Innovation Loans & Invest...
Catapult Network Providing access to expert technical capabilities, equipment and other resources required to take innovat...
6 Enterprise Europe Network is part of Innovate UK’s connecting network. It helps growing businesses to: - manage innovati...
7 KTN is a network partner of Innovate UK. It helps businesses get the best out of creativity, ideas and the latest discov...
Like all exams, the keywords and answers are contained in the questions. A lot of technique for individual Qs but also req...
… when you include the Project Summary Please provide a short summary of your project. We will not score this summary. Thi...
Please describe your project in a way that is understandable to the general public. ▪ This is only published if successful...
How does this application align with the specific competition scope? ▪ Read the scope first when looking to apply for a co...
What is the business need, citizen challenge, technological challenge or market opportunity behind your innovation? “Here’...
13 Describe or explain: the main motivation for the project the business need, technological challenge or market opportuni...
14 Need or Challenge… Our main motivation for this project was seeing the amount of plastic film being unrecycled and disc...
July 19 15 Assessors crib sheet 1. Need or challenge ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
What approach will you take and where will the focus of the innovation be? “We will technically solve the challenge by x, ...
Who is in the project team and what are their roles? “Our team is the best - and here’s a list of credentials/track record...
What does the market you are targeting look like? The market looks like (this) and here’s the trends with numbers and rece...
How are you going to grow your business and increase your productivity into the long term as a result of the project? “The...
What impact might this project have outside the project team? “There are external (wider) benefits to (economic/social/env...
How will you manage the project effectively? “Here’s a tickety-boo project plan (work packages, costed, research category,...
What are the main risks for this project? “Here’s a thorough risk assessment (project/technical/commercial/environmental /...
Describe the impact that an injection of public funding would have on this project. “We seriously need support. It will no...
How much will the project cost and how does it represent value for money for the team and the taxpayer? “It’s excellent va...
small print … … will kill you! Scope. If in doubt, check with lead technologists at Innovate UK. Use the competition help....
feedback … … will kill you, too! Typically 5 assessors assigned: will love it! will “i’ll give it five” (more like 7, actu...
#Innovatio Top Tips 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Fit Scope Agree key points with partners Be clear and concise Make a realistic pl...
28 Undertakings in Difficulty When accumulated losses are more than 50% of subscribed shares AND More than 3 years old. @K...
29 Business-led innovation in response to global disruption (de minimis) a clearly innovative and ambitious idea, which wo...
30 Women in Innovation Round 3 Opens Summer 2020 10 Award of £50,000 and a bespoke package of mentoring, coaching and busi...
Support for businesses Electronic copy available https://ktn-uk.co.uk/news/how-to-prepare- the-best-application-for-grant-...
Support for businesses July 19 32 Customer support service Email support@innovateuk.ukri.org Phone 0300 321 4357 ©KTN All ...
Sign up for KTN newsletters Sign up to receive monthly KTN newsletters about funding and other innovation news by sector/t...
Stand out from the Crowd! @KTNUK #InnovationLoans ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 34 Ian Tracey ©KTN Al...
Thank you Register for our updates: www.ktn-uk.org ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 35@KTNUK #WomenInnov...
Newsletter: https://ktn-uk.co.uk/newsletter Online Community: www.worldlabs.org/womenininnovation Email: siwan.smith@ktn-u...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Women in Innovation: Building Success - Grant Writing

31 views

Published on

Grant Writing - delivered by Ian Tracey, and hosted by the Knowledge Transfer Network.

Grants can be a real enabler in realising your innovative ideas and supporting business growth. But applying for a grant requires a significant investment of time.

For businesses looking to grow through the grant landscape – and specifically wishing to apply for Innovate UK funding this webinar is for you.

The webinar covered:

- How to write a good grant proposal
- Why particular questions are asked
- How to effectively structure information clearly and concisely for Innovate UK applications
- What resources are available to help you


Find out more: https://ktn-uk.co.uk/news/women-in-innovation-programme-building-success-webinar-series

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Women in Innovation: Building Success - Grant Writing

  1. 1. Building Success – Grant Writing 9th April 2020 #WomenInnovate
  2. 2. ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 2 Answering the assessors’ prayer “Oh, Lord, send me a good one!” @KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  3. 3. July 19 3 Support for businesses ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  4. 4. Challenge Led Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund Responsive Smart Grants Business Growth Pilots: Innovation Loans & Investment Accelerator Knowledge Transfer Partnerships Managed Programmes: Procurement, DMCS & CCAV, Late-stage (e.g APC) How do Innovate UK fund? @KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  5. 5. Catapult Network Providing access to expert technical capabilities, equipment and other resources required to take innovation ideas from concept to reality. @KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  6. 6. 6 Enterprise Europe Network is part of Innovate UK’s connecting network. It helps growing businesses to: - manage innovation, commercialise great ideas and grow - access long-term finance from the public and private sectors - connect to a network of advisors spanning more than 60 countries - connect to partners to develop products or services - expand into new countries with help from local experts Enterprise Europe Network Local presence, global connections @KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  7. 7. 7 KTN is a network partner of Innovate UK. It helps businesses get the best out of creativity, ideas and the latest discoveries to strengthen the UK economy and improve people’s lives. KTN links new ideas and opportunities from all sectors with expertise, markets and finance through a network of businesses, universities, funders and investors. Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN) Find markets. Find solutions. Find funding. @KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  8. 8. Like all exams, the keywords and answers are contained in the questions. A lot of technique for individual Qs but also requires a compelling narrative. Essentially 10 scored questions (+ 3 appendices) requiring answers of no more than 400 words each, giving you 4400 words to convince them… It’s an exam and a story … ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 8@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  9. 9. … when you include the Project Summary Please provide a short summary of your project. We will not score this summary. This is the first thing they read. They need to read it and say: ‘wow!, I get this and I like this’ Top tip: ‘Economist’ editorial style. 9 word sentences, active tense. ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 9@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  10. 10. Please describe your project in a way that is understandable to the general public. ▪ This is only published if successful ▪ Mandatory, but the text will not be assessed Public Description ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 10@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  11. 11. How does this application align with the specific competition scope? ▪ Read the scope first when looking to apply for a competition ▪ Avoid being rejected before assessment Gateway Question (Scope) ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 11@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  12. 12. What is the business need, citizen challenge, technological challenge or market opportunity behind your innovation? “Here’s an unmet business need that is costing or denying (John/s) value. We can develop the tech/service/product to fix this challenge and when we do, (John/s) will buy it.” “Here’s some stuff that shows we understand the wider context, too.” https://horizons.innovateuk.org/ 1. Need or challenge ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 12@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  13. 13. 13 Describe or explain: the main motivation for the project the business need, technological challenge or market opportunity the nearest current state-of-the-art, including those near market or in development, and its limitations any work you have already done to respond to this need, for example if the project focuses on developing an existing capability or building a new one the wider economic, social, environmental, cultural or political challenges which are influential in creating the opportunity, such as incoming regulations, using our Horizons tool if appropriate
  14. 14. 14 Need or Challenge… Our main motivation for this project was seeing the amount of plastic film being unrecycled and discarded at the recycling plant. As we explored we discovered that the unmet business need was being able to recycle the plastic film into a useful material at recycling centres. The technological challenge is the melting point of this plastic interferes with the current process. If we over come these hurdles we can see a market opportunity worth over 5 Billion a year, based on 1 000 tonnes of plastic in each of the 50 recycling centres in the UK being worth 100 UKP a ton. This example is completely made up - honest !
  15. 15. July 19 15 Assessors crib sheet 1. Need or challenge ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  16. 16. What approach will you take and where will the focus of the innovation be? “We will technically solve the challenge by x, y, z. This is better than competitors a, b, c because … Based on earlier work (patent searches) we have freedom to operate. We will deliver (this/these) outputs.” “and here’s a picture (Appendix Q2) that oozes ‘wow factor!’” 2. Approach and innovation ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 16@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  17. 17. Who is in the project team and what are their roles? “Our team is the best - and here’s a list of credentials/track record that shows we can build it and get traction in the market. We will additionally need (these) resources and this is where we get them” Do not be shy! 3. Team and Resources ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 17@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  18. 18. What does the market you are targeting look like? The market looks like (this) and here’s the trends with numbers and recent references that show we really know our stuff. Our target addressable market is (sensible, conservative, argued numbers). 4. Market Awareness ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 18@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  19. 19. How are you going to grow your business and increase your productivity into the long term as a result of the project? “The value proposition to our target customers is (how they benefit in a business sense and it’s worth x to them). Our routes to market are (credible ideas, preferably relevant to market identified in Q4). Currently we sit (here) in the market but this project will take us to (there).” 5. Outcomes and Route to Market ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 19@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  20. 20. What impact might this project have outside the project team? “There are external (wider) benefits to (economic/social/environmental/greater good stuff) attributable to this solution being implemented and they are worth (some sort of guestimate). Stress any regional impacts (local economy stuff).” 6. Wider Impacts ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 20@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  21. 21. How will you manage the project effectively? “Here’s a tickety-boo project plan (work packages, costed, research category, description of deliverables, management techniques and structure”. “and here’s a funky Gantt chart (AppendixQ7)”. 7. Project Management ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 21@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  22. 22. What are the main risks for this project? “Here’s a thorough risk assessment (project/technical/commercial/environmental /regulatory/whatever) with risk ownership assigned and sensible mitigation suggested along with a description of how risk will be managed during the project.” “and here’s a nice initial risk register (AppendixQ8).” Top tip - this is a ‘graph question’, label the axes. 8. Risks ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 22@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  23. 23. Describe the impact that an injection of public funding would have on this project. “We seriously need support. It will not happen without it. Support enables (faster time to market; derisking to the point where private investors will come in) – and look at those awesome (stakeholder and/or wider) benefits.” 9. Added Value ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 23@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  24. 24. How much will the project cost and how does it represent value for money for the team and the taxpayer? “It’s excellent value for money - look how modestly the work packages are costed. Subcontracts are justified because (they’re the best/we worked well with them previously/etc). The return to the tax payer comes from (increased VAT/payroll taxes/ improved productivity/ efficiency/ contribution to govt strategy/etc.)” 10. Costs and Value for Money ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 24@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  25. 25. small print … … will kill you! Scope. If in doubt, check with lead technologists at Innovate UK. Use the competition help. They are helpful. ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 25@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  26. 26. feedback … … will kill you, too! Typically 5 assessors assigned: will love it! will “i’ll give it five” (more like 7, actually) would rather eat worms than see your project funded 1 3 1 ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 26@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  27. 27. #Innovatio Top Tips 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Fit Scope Agree key points with partners Be clear and concise Make a realistic plan Be convincing Remember risk and innovation Quantify and justify assertions Check all deadlines Get advice and feedback Don’t leave it too late to ask Q and submit ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 27@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  28. 28. 28 Undertakings in Difficulty When accumulated losses are more than 50% of subscribed shares AND More than 3 years old. @KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  29. 29. 29 Business-led innovation in response to global disruption (de minimis) a clearly innovative and ambitious idea, which would realistically and significantly meet a societal need … due to the Covid-19 pandemic or the need … industry .. that you have the capacity and capability to deliver … the working restrictions of Covid-19 the ability to start your project no later than June 2020 Themes: very broad Competition closes: Friday 17 April 2020 12:00pm You can claim 100% of your project costs up to the maximum of £50,000. These will be paid in advance of the project start date. More Info: https://qrgo.page.link/63b5Q
  30. 30. 30 Women in Innovation Round 3 Opens Summer 2020 10 Award of £50,000 and a bespoke package of mentoring, coaching and business support. Looking for those who: • Have the potential (capability, experience and personal drive) to become leaders in business innovation • Want to be role model for others • Have a clear vision for their business • Are looking to develop a game changing novel idea or business innovation • Know what they are hoping to achieve from the award and how to measure success • Fit the scope Remember this is about more than just funding!
  31. 31. Support for businesses Electronic copy available https://ktn-uk.co.uk/news/how-to-prepare- the-best-application-for-grant-competitions July 19 31©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  32. 32. Support for businesses July 19 32 Customer support service Email support@innovateuk.ukri.org Phone 0300 321 4357 ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  33. 33. Sign up for KTN newsletters Sign up to receive monthly KTN newsletters about funding and other innovation news by sector/tech area https://ktn-uk.co.uk/register July 19 33©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  34. 34. Stand out from the Crowd! @KTNUK #InnovationLoans ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 34 Ian Tracey ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org April 20 6 Connect with me on linkedIn Us the QR code @KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  35. 35. Thank you Register for our updates: www.ktn-uk.org ©KTN All rights reserved. | www.ktn-uk.org July 19 35@KTNUK #WomenInnovate
  36. 36. Newsletter: https://ktn-uk.co.uk/newsletter Online Community: www.worldlabs.org/womenininnovation Email: siwan.smith@ktn-uk.org #WomenInnovate

×