Women in Innovation: Building Success - Grant Writing

Grant Writing - delivered by Ian Tracey, and hosted by the Knowledge Transfer Network.



Grants can be a real enabler in realising your innovative ideas and supporting business growth. But applying for a grant requires a significant investment of time.



For businesses looking to grow through the grant landscape – and specifically wishing to apply for Innovate UK funding this webinar is for you.



The webinar covered:



- How to write a good grant proposal

- Why particular questions are asked

- How to effectively structure information clearly and concisely for Innovate UK applications

- What resources are available to help you





Find out more: https://ktn-uk.co.uk/news/women-in-innovation-programme-building-success-webinar-series