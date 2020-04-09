Women in Innovation: Building Success - Grant Writing

-
Grant Writing - delivered by Ian Tracey, and hosted by the Knowledge Transfer Network.
Grants can be a real enabler in realising your innovative ideas and supporting business growth. But applying for a grant requires a significant investment of time.
For businesses looking to grow through the grant landscape – and specifically wishing to apply for Innovate UK funding this webinar is for you.
The webinar covered:
- How to write a good grant proposal
- Why particular questions are asked
- How to effectively structure information clearly and concisely for Innovate UK applications
- What resources are available to help you
Find out more: https://ktn-uk.co.uk/news/women-in-innovation-programme-building-success-webinar-series
