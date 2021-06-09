Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 09, 2021

Sustainable Innovation Fund May 2021 Briefing

Maximising the impact of you innovation project.

  1. 1. www.ktn-uk.org Maximising the impact of you innovation project Sustainable Innovation Fund May 2021 Briefing
  2. 2. Content • Funding competitions • Events • Support programmes • Resources • Contact us
  3. 3. Funding Competitions
  4. 4. Innovation Loans: April 2021 open competition Deadline: 2nd June 2021 11:00am Innovate UK is offering between £250,000 and £1.6 million in loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Loans are for highly innovative late stage projects with the best game changing and disruptive ideas or concepts. There should be a clear route to commercialisation and economic impact. Your project must aim to develop new products, processes or services which are significantly ahead of anything similar in the field. You can also propose an innovative use of existing products, processes or services. Applications can come from any area of technology and be applied to any part of the economy. Read more Funding
  5. 5. Innovate UK Smart Grants: January 2021 Deadline: 26th May 2021 11:00am Innovate UK is investing up to £25 million in the best game-changing and commercially viable innovative or disruptive ideas. All proposals must be business focused. Applications can come from any area of technology and be applied to any part of the economy. Projects of 6 - 18 months must have total eligible project costs between £25,000 and £500,000 and can be single or collaborative. Projects of 19 - 36 months must have total eligible project costs between £25,000 and £2 million and must be collaborative. Read more Funding
  6. 6. Horizon Europe Horizon Europe is an EU research and innovation programme. It has a budget of €95.5 billion and runs until 2027. In January, the government announced that the UK will associate to Horizon Europe. This means UK scientists, researchers and businesses will be able to access funding under the programme on equivalent terms as organisations in EU countries. UK participation - Read more Overview of Horizon Europe Clusters - Webinar Series Funding
  7. 7. Featured Funding on Environmental Sustainability Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition – Strand 1 UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £20m for innovative clean maritime and smart shipping projects. This funding is from the Department for Transport. Deadline: 2nd June 2021 11:00am Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition – Strand 2 UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £20 million for innovative clean maritime and smart shipping projects. This funding is from the Department for Transport. Deadline: 2nd June 2021 11:00am Scottish Enterprise funding for green jobs A new series of funding rounds to help businesses in the Scottish Enterprise area create jobs that contribute to improving the environment and achieving net zero emissions. Deadline: 15th June Hydrogen Transport Hub: demonstration UK registered businesses can apply for a share of £2.5 million to demonstrate how green hydrogen can be used to power transport solutions for end users. Deadline: 16th June 2021 12:00pm Driving the Electric Revolution: Supply Chains for Net Zero UK registered businesses of any size can apply for a share of up to £22 million for innovation projects focused on supply chain development for power electronics, electric machines and drives. Deadline: 30th June 2021 11:00am IETF energy efficiency and decarbonisation studies, Spring 2021 Organisations can apply for a grant to carry out feasibility and engineering studies into energy efficiency and decarbonisation technologies for industrial processes. Deadline: 14th July 2021 11:00am IETF deployment of energy efficiency technologies, Spring 2021 Organisations can apply for a grant to improve the energy efficiency of industrial processes, reducing energy bills and cutting carbon emissions. Deadline: 14th July 2021 11:00am
  8. 8. Events
  9. 9. Women in Innovation: Let’s talk about…Finding great talent 12th May 12:00 You can’t go it alone forever. Businesses are built by great people. We’ll talk about key roles outside of your own to help you build an understanding of how specialists in business strategy, finance, marketing and sales and export could be the game-changers that unlock the next level. Women in Innovation: Let’s talk about…The 'F' word 9th June 13:00 Failure shouldn’t be something to fear, but something to learn from and hone your strategy and direction. We talk about the role failure can play in positively shaping you and your business, and learn from women that have adapted and evolved their businesses, or started new ones, after it all went wrong. Women in Innovation: Time Domination Experience Workshop by Dr Hannah Roberts 16th June 10:00 The Time Domination Experience Workshop delivered by Dr Hannah Roberts as part of the Women in Innovation community, is a 60-minute session, to discover the five-pillar system to time domination, increase your energy and effectiveness and take yourself to the next level in your life and career. Global Research and Innovation in Plastics Sustainability (GRIPS) 2021 GRIPS is a conference, exhibition and showcase that was held online. It was hosted by the UK Circular Plastics Network, organised by KTN and supported by Innovate UK, EPSRC and UKRI. Its aim is to bring together companies and individuals to highlight the best of the UK and selected international activities which will lead to plastics and persistent polymers being less likely to reach landfills, end up incinerated, or become fugitive in the environment. Webinar recordings Events
  10. 10. Support Programmes
  11. 11. Knowledge transfer partnerships: 2021 to 2022, round 2 Deadline: 30th June 2021 11:00am The Knowledge Transfer Partnership scheme allows a UK registered business or not-for-profit organisation (business partner) to partner with a UK higher education or further education institution, Research Technology Organisation or Catapult (knowledge base partner). This partnership brings new skills and the latest academic thinking into the business partner to deliver a specific, strategic innovation project. The knowledge base partner will recruit 1 or 2 graduates (known as ‘associates’) to work on the project. Each application must be led by a knowledge base, working with a business partner. Read more Support Programme
  12. 12. Royal Society Short Industry Fellowships 2021 Deadline: 27th May 2021 This scheme, part of the Royal Society’s Industry programme, enables scientists employed in industry or academia and/or their postdoctoral researcher to have shorter more dynamic engagements between academia and industry, working on a mutually beneficial and collaborative project. Read more Support Programme
  13. 13. Resources
  14. 14. Funding • UKRI funding finder - online guides and support before you apply and preparing an application • KTN Good Application Guide - a guide on how to write a successful Innovate UK grant application • Pitch Guide - a guide on how to prepare and an present an investment pitch • British Business Bank Finance Hub Innovation Development • Accelerators & Incubators in the UK – a creative commons resource of UK programmes. • Innovation Networks - Innovation programme to bring together stakeholders across a technology theme. To promote a shared understanding on emerging technologies cross sector. • Tech Nation UK Startup Ecosystem • Innovation Development Resource Library - a tool to plan the innovation development journey. Supplemented with resources to help address activities and stages of commercialisation • British Library Business & IP Centres - access to training, IP and market research resources Regional & Thematic SME and Business Support • Innovate UK EDGE - regional 1:1 Business support enable ambitious, innovative SMEs to accelerate their growth and achieve • Catapults – provide businesses with access to their expertise and facilities, enabling them to test, demonstrate and improve their ideas. • Growth Hubs - promote and deliver business support based on the regional needs in England • Scottish Enterprise – works with business to help overcome challenges, enhance business practices, explore new markets and opportunities to grow your Scottish company • Business Wales – provides advice and guidance you need to start and grow a business in Wales. Resources
  15. 15. Talk to us Kyra Allen Communications Lead - KTN Programmes kyra.allen@ktn-uk.org KTN is working with Innovate UK to increase the impact of the Sustainable Innovation Fund through Communications and Community Building. Charlotte Thompson Knowledge Transfer Manager, Digital Economy charlotte.thompson@ktn-uk.org
  16. 16. ©KTN All rights reserved | www.ktn-uk.org Contact us

