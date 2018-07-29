Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rencontre de caté : découverte des saints

  1. 1. 1 Découverte des saints – Rencontre enfants – 2h Avec les parentsAvec les parentsAvec les parentsAvec les parents : Qu’est-ce que la sainteté ? Comment devient-on saint ? (les étapes). Pourquoi prier les saints patrons ? Découverte du saint patron de la paroisse : Saint Vincent. Qu’est-ce que la sainteté ? Un saint est celui qui invoque le nom de Dieu et qui l’aime. Il suit l’exemple du Christ. Il marche sur ses traces. Tous les hommes sont appelés à devenir des saints. La sainteté n’est pas réservée à une élite, elle est offerte à tous. Chaque baptisé est invité à répondre à l’appel à entrer en communion d’amour avec Dieu. Et chacun est invité à y répondre en cherchant à sa manière comment reprendre le chemin suivi par Jésus. Il suffit quelques fois, simplement, de contempler la vie de quelqu’un pour voir la sainteté de cette personne. Cependant aucun homme et aucune femme ne peut devenir saint par ses propres forces. La sainteté est un don de Dieu, c’est son Esprit Saint qui les sanctifie, qui les fait saints. Certains ont accueilli plus largement que d’autres ce don de Dieu et l’ont laissé rayonner dans leur vie. Il y a les saints connus (comme les figures que l’Eglise nous donne en exemple : St Vincent de Paul, Ste Thérèse de Lisieux, St Augustin, St Paul, St Pierre, St Marie, mère de Dieu …) ils ont particulièrement réussi leur vie de chrétiens : ce sont des papes, des évêques, des prêtres, des moines, des religieuses, mais aussi des rois, des mères de famille, des bergers, des travailleurs, des pauvres, des gens sans instruction comme des savants … . Mais ces figures plus connues ne sauraient faire oublier celles qui, dans l’humble quotidien, ont vécu l’Evangile. Ce sont les saints anonymes qui ont fait le bien dans l’anonymat. Beaucoup de ces saints qui ne sont pas inscrits dans le calendrier sont nos pères dans la foi, dans la justice, dans la liberté, dans l’espérance. En tout cas, connus ou inconnus, ils ont laissé résonner en eux telle ou telle phrase de l’Evangile. Leur rencontre avec Dieu les a transformé à tel point que leur vie met en lumière non pas leur propre vie mais celle de Dieu. Les premiers saints ont été les premiers martyrs, on les représente avec une palme à la main. Mais on n’est pas obligé d’avoir été martyr pour être saint, même si beaucoup d’entre eux ont été déclarés saints. Ce n’est pas le fait d’avoir été martyrisé qui fait qu’on devient saint mais le fait d’être resté fidèle à l’enseignement du Christ et fidèle à son amour. C’est en quelque sorte parce que leur amour de Dieu a été plus fort et plus précieux que tout le reste, même plus fort que leur propre vie qu’ils sont saints. Comment devenir saint ? Être saint selon l’Eglise (voir la procédure de l’Eglise dans le Magnificat donné aux enfants) et être saint aux yeux de Dieu : ce n’est pas pareille. Pour être reconnu saint par l’Eglise, il faut avoir fait un miracle et qu’un « jury» (procès de canonisation, instruit par la congrégation des Saints à Rome) juge que la vie de cette personne est particulièrement remarquable et propose au Pape de déclarer Sainte cette personne aux yeux de l’Eglise et de la donner en exemple, c’est la « canonisation ». Etre saint aux yeux de Dieu c’est vivre dans son amour et aimer son prochain.
  2. 2. 2 Pourquoi prier les saints patrons ? Cela rejoint la communion des saints, on est tous solidaires dans la vie comme dans la mort, ceux qui sont morts peuvent intercéder pour nous. Quand on prie les uns pour les autres c’est du même ordre. Quand on prie un saint, on reconnait ce qui a fait sa grandeur, ce qui a fait qu’il a été proche de Dieu. Cela peut nous aider à nous approcher de Dieu. C’est la solidarité entre les vivants et les morts. Faire mémoire des saints, c’est parcourir la longue histoire des disciples du Christ à travers vingt siècles et cinq continents. La litanie des saints prend toute son envergure lors du sacrement de l’ordination. Le futur ordonné est couché par terre et toute la communauté prie les saints et ça l’enracine dans cette histoire des chrétiens, dans ce long chemin où plein d’hommes et femmes ont dédié leur vie. Ils sont dans le corps de Dieu. A travers notre nom, nous sommes inscrits pour toujours dans le cœur de Dieu. L’Eglise tout au long de l’année, fait mémoire des saints en en fêtant quelques- uns tous les jours. Elle les associe tous dans la même joie, pour la fête de la Toussaint. Lors de cette fête, célébrée en Orient dès le 4ème siècle et en Occident au 7ème siècle, l’Eglise propose d’honorer la foule innombrable de ceux qui ont su donner consistance à leur nom (c’est à dire ceux qui ont réalisé par leur vie ce que c’est qu’être enfants de Dieu) en l’honneur de tous les saints. L’Eglise est sainte car elle est corps du Christ. C’est un « déjà là « et un « pas encore », elle a vocation d’être sainte. Mais comme elle est composée d’hommes et de femmes, elle n’est pas encore pleinement sainte et reste marquée par le péché. On ne prie pas les saints comme on prie Dieu. En aucun cas, ils ne doivent prendre la place de Dieu ou de Jésus. Quand on prie les saints c’est pour qu’ils intercèdent auprès de Dieu et du Christ. Découverte de Saint Vincent. (Lire le dialogue sur St Vincent). Avec les enfantsAvec les enfantsAvec les enfantsAvec les enfants : Visée : Dieu nous appelle tous à la sainteté. Par notre Saint Patron, nous découvrirons la vie de certains Saints. Découvrir les saints patrons des églises de notre paroisse et en particulier saint Vincent, patron de notre paroisse. I. Les saints patrons de nos prénoms. La carte d’identité de mon Saint patron : 1- Introduction : A notre baptême, nos parents nous ont donné un prénom. Pour beaucoup, ce prénom est celui d’un saint. En nous donnant ce prénom, nos parents nous confient particulièrement à ce saint. Par exemple, les « Paul » sont confiés tout particulièrement à saint Paul. Saint Paul est le saint patron de tous les « Paul ». Peut-être qu’aucun saint ne porte votre prénom, cela peut arriver et ce n’est pas grave. Vous aurez une belle mission : être le premier saint à porter ce prénom ! 2- Echange avec les enfants : Leur demander s’ils savent comment leur prénom a été choisi ? Qui l’a choisi ? Pourquoi ce prénom a-t-il été choisi ? Laisser les enfants s’exprimer. Savent-ils quel est le jour de leur fête ? Vérifier sur un calendrier. En parcourant le
  3. 3. 3 calendrier, les enfants vont sans doute citer d’autres noms car ils font partie de leur connaissance ou parce qu’ils sont rares… . Laisser les parler tout en maitrisant le temps de parole. 3- Activité pour entrer dans le thème : Puis, demander aux enfants d’écrire en belles lettres leur prénom sur leur cahier, en ayant pris soin auparavant d’écrire le titre : « A la découverte des saints ». Leur demander s’ils connaissent l’histoire de leur saint patron. • Réaliser une « La carte d’identité de son saint patron ». Pour faire cette activité, vous avez plusieurs propositions : a- Soit vous avez la possibilité d’aller sur Internet, si vous faites la rencontre chez vous. Dans ce cas-là, vous aller sur le site « nominis.cef.fr » pour faire les recherches avec les enfants. Les enfants complètent sur leur feuille les informations trouvées sur leur saint. b- Soit vous avez eu le temps de chercher avant la rencontre d’enfants, et vous arrivez avec tous les éléments. Dans ce cas, avec les enfants, vous faites une recherche à partir des documents papiers que vous avez apportés. Les enfants complètent sur leur feuille les informations trouvées sur leur saint. c- Soit vous laisser aux enfants le soin d’aller chercher eux-mêmes à la maison, les éléments en leur donnant l’adresse du site. De toute façon, nous garderons un temps pour reprendre tout ça dans le prochain module. II. Qu’est-ce qu’un saint ? A- Les saints : la grande famille des amis de Jésus. 1- Echange et recherche avec les enfants : Question : Pour toi qu’est-ce qu’un saint ? Eléments de réponse : Un saint est un grand ami de Jésus, un témoin de la Parole de Dieu qui a annoncé l’Evangile sur les chemins du monde. C’est un homme dont on veut garder la mémoire dans le peuple des chrétiens. C’est une manière aussi de montrer qu’on fait partie de la grande famille des amis de Jésus. Question : Et est-ce que vous connaissez des saints ? On laisse les enfants s’exprimer. Eléments de réponse : Saint Jean, Saint Luc, Saint Pierre, Saint Matthieu, Saint Thomas, Saint Paul… Saint Augustin, Sainte Blandine, Saint Vincent de Paul, Sainte Thérèse de Lisieux… (Donner des éléments d’après les pages 102 à 105 de Pierres Vivantes). 2 - Activité : • On note les noms des saints sur une étiquette et on la colle surun panneau. En face de chaque nom, on écrit en deux mots la vie de ce saint si on la connait. Sinon, on laisse la case vide. B- Comment devient-on Saint ? 1- Lire sur les feuilles, les trois étapes du reportage « Comment devient-on saint ? » en prenant bien soin de mettre en valeur les étapes. Ne pas trop s’y attarder tout de même.
  4. 4. 4 2- Les coller sur le cahier. C- Et nous sommes-nous ou pouvons-nous devenir des saints ? 1- Discussion avec les enfants : A votre avis, est-ce que nous pouvons devenir des saints ? Faut- il faire des choses extraordinaires pour être saints ? Est-ce qu’on est obligé de souffrir … . 2- Apport de l’animateur : Eléments de réponse : Souvenez-vous de la définition pour être un saint, on peut le résumé en une phrase « être un ami de Jésus ». Nous n’avons pas besoin de souffrir comme les martyrs pour être saints. Devenir saint, c’est découvrir combien Dieu nous aime et se laisser aimer par lui. Il est vrai que beaucoup de saints ont souffert. Ce n’est pas à cause de ses souffrances qu’on est saint ; c’est grâce à son grand amour pour Jésus et les autres. Il faut savoir aussi qu’un saint n’est pas un super héros, c’est quelqu’un qui cherche à toujours mieux à faire la volonté de Dieu. Pour résumer : on pourrait dire qu’à votre âge, le chemin pour être saint, c’est chercher à faire avec amour les petites choses que Dieu vous demande tous les jours : jouer même avec ceux que vous aimez moins, rendre service avec le sourire, consoler celui qui est triste, renoncer à faire quelque chose que vous aimez pour faire plaisir aux autres, même si c’est difficile… . On peut trouver d’autres exemples. III. Les saints patrons de nos églises. 1- Introduction : Chacune de nos églises porte le nom d’un saint. Savez-vous qui est le saint de l’église de votre village ? Laisser les enfants réfléchir un instant. 2- Activité : 1- Puis donner aux enfants, la feuille où est inscrit le nom des saints des différentes églises de la paroisse. La coller sur le cahier. 2- Passer au stabilo ou en couleur, le nom du saint de l’église du village où ils habitent. 3- Regarder sur le calendrier quel jour est leur fête et faire noter la date en face du nom du saint. IV. La vie d’un saint : Saint Vincent. 1. Introduction : En 1999, lorsque notre évêque, à l’époque, le père Joatton a créé les paroisses nouvelles (les 22 anciennes paroisses regroupées en une seule), nous lui avons donné un nom pour montrer l’unité de la paroisse nouvelle et aussi pour lui donner une caractéristique de notre région. Nous sommes une région où il y a beaucoup de vignes. Nous avons donc choisi de lui donner le nom du saint patron des vignerons. Question : Connaissez-vous le nom du saint patron des vignerons ? Ou alors connaissez-vous le nom du saint qui représente notre paroisse ? Ou le nom de notre paroisse.
  5. 5. 5 Eléments de réponses : « Saint Vincent » est le patron des vignerons et notre paroisse s’appelle « Saint Vincent en Lignon ». A l’époque, les paroissiens ont été concertés pour choisir un nom à leur paroisse. Ils ont choisi « Saint Vincent en Lignon » pour marquer l’importance de la vigne dans notre région et le passage de la rivière « le Lignon ». 2. Mise en scène : Jouer le dialogue entre saint Vincent et un homme contemporain pour découvrir la vie de saint Vincent et pourquoi il est désigné comme étant le saint patron des vignerons. 3. Eclairage : Nous ne pouvons affirmer pourquoi saint Vincent est patron des vignerons, puisqu’il y a plusieurs hypothèses mais il est probable que ce soit parce qu’il est mort écrasé sur une maie de pressoir (comme on presse le vin). V. Temps prière. 1- Changer de lieu si possible. Mettre sur une table : bougie, Livre de la Parole, une icône de Jésus. Se mettre dans une disposition de prière avec un fond musical. 2- Lire le texte de Saint Jean 6,67-69, puis celui de Saint Paul 2Co1, 1-2 Jn, => 67 « Alors Jésus dit aux Douze: " Et vous, ne voulez-vous pas partir ? "68 Simon-Pierre lui répondit : " Seigneur, à qui irions-nous ? Tu as des paroles de vie éternelle. 69 Et nous, nous avons cru et nous avons connu que tu es le Saint de Dieu. " Paul : => Paul, apôtre du Christ Jésus, par la volonté de Dieu et le frère Timothée, à l’Eglise de Dieu qui est à Corinthe, ainsi qu’à tous les saints qui se trouvent en Grèce. A vous grâce et paix de la part de Dieu notre Père et du Seigneur Jésus- Christ. » 3- Prière : « Jésus, toi qui es le Saint de Dieu, tu nous invites à suivre ton chemin pour que nous devenions Saints à ta suite ». Laisser un moment de silence pour que chacun essaie de trouver ce qu’il pourrait faire pour suivre Jésus, pour marcher à sa suite. 4- Prendre la litanie des saints p 60 dans le Magnificat. L’animateur lit le nom des saints et les enfants reprennent « Priez pour nous ». (La chanter ou la lire si vous ne chanter pas). Inviter à la fête de la saint Vincent le dimanche 22 janvier à 10h30 à l’église de Boën. Dire que toutes les familles sont invitées à la plantation de ceps de vigne et à l’apéritif qui suivra la messe.

