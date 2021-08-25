Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
State the process for defining the Vision and Mission of the Department, and PEOs of the program The vision and mission of...
SWOT ANALYSIS: DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING, FACULTY OF ENGINEERING, DEI STRENGHTS 1. Faculty • qualified, dedicat...
6. Inconsistencies in the capabilities of Faculty and support staff ➢ Pay revision of Teaching Assistants due for a long t...
3. Quality of incoming students (language, analytical thinking, motivation): ➢ Inadequate ➢ The quality of teaching staff ...
• Increasing o publications in high Impact Factor Journals o number of citations per faculty member o number of Ph Ds (at ...
Start specialization streams in the broad based masters programme in Engineering Systems Attract qualified and interested ...
Education in distance mode Design effective curriculum and reach out to under privileged societies in the country Social R...
1.4 a state the process for defining the vision and mission of the department, and pe os of the program
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 25, 2021
16 views

0

Share

1.4 a state the process for defining the vision and mission of the department, and pe os of the program

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 25, 2021
16 views

NBA criterion 1.4 Vision& mission preparation guideline

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1.4 a state the process for defining the vision and mission of the department, and pe os of the program

  1. 1. State the process for defining the Vision and Mission of the Department, and PEOs of the program The vision and mission of the department and the PEOs of the program are defined by taking the views of various stakeholders associated with the Institute/Department, latest developments, future scope and needs of the society. Process for Defining Vision and Mission of the Department: A Committee at Institute-faculty-department level is formed for identification, implementation and review of Vision and Mission statements in consistency with the vision and mission statements of the institute. Various bodies like ACE (Advisory Committee on Education, AAAC (Academic and Administrative Audit Committee) are formed to advice in various matters. In departmental meetings, departmental Vision and Mission statements are reviewed by specifically considering the latest trends, industry demand etc. The proposed Vision and Mission statements are also circulated to the Alumni, Employer, Faculty and Parents and their feedback is taken. After taking into consideration of the feedback received, the Program Advisory Committee prepares draft Vision and Mission statements which are discussed and brainstormed in a meeting consisting of the entire faculty. The statements are then finalized.
  2. 2. SWOT ANALYSIS: DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING, FACULTY OF ENGINEERING, DEI STRENGHTS 1. Faculty • qualified, dedicated and stable with excellent academic backgrounds • Well established department functioning for more than 60 years • Junior classes taught by senior faculty 2. Students • Good Students • Good Performance in National tests, extracurricular activities 3. Research • Strong research focus-publications, R & D projects • Consultancy work 4. A curriculum designed to meet both national needs and comply with international standards • Strong engineering science component • Availability of a good variety of general education courses • A well structured laboratory experience • A strong professional component • Equipped laboratory, library and IT Facilities • ICT enabled classrooms 5. Community Service ➢ Technical consultancy to community & University Weaknesses 1. Concerns in certain outcomes in graduating students ➢ Oral and written communication skills ➢ Integrated design experience and real world applications ➢ More creative and independent laboratory experience 2. Quality of current students ➢ Lack of motivation to excel ➢ Inadequate training in critical or analytical thinking ➢ Less number of full-time Ph.D. students 3. Inappropriate mode of teaching ➢ Lack of active learning ➢ Inadequate classroom assessment ➢ Faculty fails to motivate the students 4. Large proportion of faculty without industrial experience. Limited staff 5. Inadequate reward systems ➢ Inadequate merit based incentives for promoting excellence
  3. 3. 6. Inconsistencies in the capabilities of Faculty and support staff ➢ Pay revision of Teaching Assistants due for a long time ➢ Technicians need motivation and training ➢ Lack of Secretarial and Administrative staff ➢ More emphasis on Professional ethics 7. Insufficient space for expansion ➢ Especially needed due to new specializations 8. Complicated decision-making process at the University level ➢ Complicated purchasing procedures ➢ Complicated hiring procedures ➢ Inadequate database management 9. Insufficient funding support ➢ Research ➢ Less faculty development opportunities (sabbaticals, local mentors) ➢ Less talent in teaching profession ➢ Maintaining and upgrading facilities, new building project OPPORTUNITIES 1. Assessment and accreditation 2. Emerging sustainable technologies ➢ Technologies that do not require extensive industrial infrastructure ➢ Information based technologies ➢ Use of technology for teaching large classes ➢ Distance learning 3. New trends in multi-disciplinary professional education and new teaching methods ➢ Possibility of re-designing curriculum and by-laws to allow multi-disciplinary teaching and learning ➢ Possibility of utilizing e-learning and distance education 4. Young and dynamic society ➢ A good pool for potential students ➢ Readiness to accept changes ➢ Alumni support THREATS 1. Competition (local, regional and global) ➢ Emerging local and regional private colleges ➢ Accessibility of international institutions via distance education ➢ Fast pace of developments in technology (e.g. IT, emerging new fields) ➢ Opening up of engineering education to foreign universities ( and investments) 2. Enrollment in engineering ➢ Lack of sufficient number of quality students with strong interest in engineering
  4. 4. 3. Quality of incoming students (language, analytical thinking, motivation): ➢ Inadequate ➢ The quality of teaching staff 4. Increase in importance attached to number of research papers diluting quality of teaching 5. Self Complacency 6. Lack of ethics and measures to check violation of ethical standards. Vision of the Department To be among top Electrical Engineering Departments of the country known for excellence in teaching and research in Electrical Engineering with due emphasis on relevance to contemporary societal needs Mission of the Department M1:Academic Excellence To develop outstanding engineers well versed in the theory and practice of electrical engineering discipline. M2:Systems Approach and Total Quality Management To follow a holistic approach based on excellence, initiative, creativity and innovation that ensures competence in electrical engineering with specialization in emerging areas. M3:Social Responsibility& Sustainable Development To contribute to National Development by meeting the needs of the society and industry, empowering weaker and underprivileged sections, and to build economy through research and frugal innovation, anchored in the principle of achieving more with less. M4:Ethics & Values To uphold the highest ethical standards, inculcate values, create willingness and capacity to work with one’s hands, promote respect for dignity of labour and a spirit of self-sacrifice to serve humanity. To bring this vision & Mission to reality, our department is committed to Attaining national and international recognition among peer institutions for excellence in both research and teaching by: • Producing Graduating students who are well educated in technical knowledge, with solid communication & teamwork skills, sensitive to societal needs and posses high ethical standards. • Partnering with academic, industrial and government entities and consultancy to multinational and other blue-chip companies • Updating and strengthening the quality of its programs according to the needs of the society • Sustaining an entrepreneurial culture by public/private partnerships. • Keeping pace with scientific and technological progress in engineering • Achieving higher quality placement while retaining 100 % placement as measured by number of top companies visiting campus e.g. high turnover companies, blue-chip companies etc.
  5. 5. • Increasing o publications in high Impact Factor Journals o number of citations per faculty member o number of Ph Ds (at least one per faculty member per year) Period Goal Strategy 2012-2016 Review and update of curriculum Make the curriculum at par with 10 best departments in the country keeping the institute core course structure intact Better & More Modern Laboratories Utilize SAP grant effectively Apply for MODROBs schemes of AICTE every year for lab up gradation Design new experiments for effective lab experience FIST-II FIST-I completed, submit good completion report Create a comprehensive proposal for FIST-II including all achievements of the department Pursue and present the proposal effectively Increased R & D projects in the department Every faculty to have at least one R & D Project Involve and encourage students in R & D activities i.e. Earn while Learn scheme Encourage M. Tech. students to contribute more by providing more exposure in National & International events Measurable Indicators of Goal Achievements a. R & D Outlay b. FIST-II sanction c. International Events d. Student achievements e. Student feedback f. Alumni feedback g. Quality of research papers Period Goal Strategy 2017 - 2021 Review and update of curriculum Ensure that the curriculum is at par with 10 best departments in the country keeping the institute core course structure intact Review the specialization streams Adapt to the needs of the time SAP-DRS(II) for the department Utilize SAP –I grant effectively Apply for MODROBs schemes of AICTE every year for lab up gradation Design new experiments for effective lab experience Seek clearance from relevant agencies Establish lab. Infrastructure
  6. 6. Start specialization streams in the broad based masters programme in Engineering Systems Attract qualified and interested Research Students Organize one international event to increase visibility of the Department Plan for Int. Conference on Computational Intelligence in EE Seek and obtain funding from DST, UGC, AICTE and sponsorships etc. Establish Centre of Excellence One Centre of Excellence in the area of strength Visiting faculty Invite Star Professors/individuals of international repute Education in distance mode Design effective curriculum and reach out to under privileged societies in the country Social Responsibility More involvement of faculty members in solving highly relevant problems e.g. water, energy, transportation which need local solutions. Measurable Indicators of Goal Achievements a. R & D Outlay b. SAP-DRS( II) sanction c. International Events d. Standard of students graduating e. Student feedback f. Alumni feedback g. Quality of research papers Period Goal Strategy Review and update of curriculum Ensure that the curriculum is at par with 10 best departments in the world keeping the institute core course structure intact 2022-2026 Improve infrastructure in the department Utilize SAP –II grant effectively Review of labs and other infrastructure facilities and comparison with world’s top 10 departments Generate resources for the same Establish centre of Excellence after competing SAP-I and SAP- II Addition of least one center of Excellence Incubation centre for startups Generate resources for Incubation center Establish Regional Test Centre for Electrical Equipment (Get NABL accreditation) Generate resources and equipment to be eligible IPR Cell for promoting IP, Patents, Copyrighted material etc. IP awareness to be spread in students and staff Innovative products to be developed and TOT (Transfer of Technology) to developing industries. Promote projects based on innovative ideas/ solutions; provide infrastructural, financial and administrative support to the staff and students. Organize one international event every year as per calendar Organize to have maximum impact and minimum disruption in the routine.
  7. 7. Education in distance mode Design effective curriculum and reach out to under privileged societies in the country Social Responsibility More involvement of faculty members in solving highly relevant problems e.g. water, energy, transportation which need local solutions. Measurable Indicators of Goal Achievements a. R & D Outlay b. SAP-DRS( II) completion c. International Events d. Standard of students graduating e. Student feedback f. Alumni feedback g. Quality of research papers Period Goal Strategy 2027-2031 R & D Projects to touch new projects of 1 crore/year Motivate faculty members to actively aim for extra mural funding Administrative support for minimizing paperwork At least two full time Research scholars per faculty members Attract full time research scholars per faculty members Provide attractive lab facilities Departments to have Research Collaborations with major National and International Organizations MOU with IITs, IISc and others in teaching and research Encourage innovation and entrepreneurship • University support in the form of FITT. UG students to be encouraged to do practical projects. • Alumni to support budding entrepreneur from faculty. • Hold Entrepreneurship Development Programmes regularly to motivate students to become entrepreneur • Upgrade IIPC to EDC (Entrepreneurship Development Cell Measurable Indicators of Goal Achievements • Revise departmental assessment plans and monitor their implementation • Continue periodic surveys to assess outcomes, and learning environment • Survey and benchmark student and faculty outcomes • Establish an international academic advisory board

    Be the first to comment

NBA criterion 1.4 Vision& mission preparation guideline

Views

Total views

16

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×