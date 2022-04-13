AI and Healthcare 2022.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 13, 2022
From traffic routing to self-driving cars, Alexa to Siri, AI's reach is extending into all areas of life, including healthcare. Join Kimberley to learn more about how AI is being used now, and will be used in the near future, to facilitate provider-patient communication, mine medical records, assess patients, predict illness, suggest treatments, and so much more.

  1. 1. Artificial Intelligence & Healthcare Kimberley R. Barker, MLIS Librarian for Digital Life Claude Moore Health Sciences Library
  2. 2. Learning Objectives • Learn to define “Artificial Intelligence” • Learn about the history of AI • Learn the difference between AI and machine learning • Learn about AI industry leaders • Learn about popular current uses of machine learning in daily life • Learn about current healthcare applications for AI • Learn about barriers to AI • Learn about possible AI uses in the near future
  3. 3. AI: definition •“…the theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision- making, and translation between languages.”
  4. 4. AI: a brief history •An ancient idea •Talos & Galatea
  5. 5. AI: a brief history, 2 • 1206- Al-Jazari creates a programmable orchestra of mechanical human beings • 1580- Rabbai Judah Loew Ben Bezalel (allegedly) creates the Golem • 1642- Blaise Pascal invents the first digital calculating machine • 1726- Jonathon Swift publishes Gulliver’s Travels à the Engine:“a Project for improving speculative Knowledge by practical and mechanical Operations ”
  6. 6. AI: a brief history 3 • 1818- Mary Shelley publishes Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus- speculates on the ethics of creating life • 1863- Samuel Butler speculates that machines will one day become conscious and supplant humanity • 1941- Konrad Zuse builds first working program-controlled computer • 1945- Game theory is introduced in Theory of Games and Economic Behavior; integral to development of modern AI • 1950- Alan Turing introduces the idea of the Turing Test • 1950- Isaac Asimov publishes The Three Laws of Robotics
  7. 7. AI: a brief history 4 • 1951- first working AI programs written; checkers and chess • 1955- Arthur Samuels builds a program which learns how to play checkers • 1956- Dartmouth College Summer AI Conference organized (term “artificial intelligence” is coined) • 1959- Jonathon McCarthy and Marvin Minsky found the MIT AI Lab • Late 1950’s-early 1960’s- Margaret Masterson and colleagues design semantic nets for machine translation • 1960’s- Ray Solomonoff lays foundation of mathematical theory of AI
  8. 8. AI: a brief history, 5 • 1963- ANALOGY (written by Thomas Evans) demonstrates that computers can solve the same analogy questions that are given on IQ tests • 1965- ELIZA- interactive program that carries on a dialogue in English, on any topic • 1965- DENDRAI, 10-year effort to to deduce the molecular structure of organic compounds using scientific instrument data. First expert system • 1966- Ross Quillian demonstrates semantic nets • 1969- Shakey the Robot demonstrated animal locomotion, perception and problem-solving
  9. 9. AI: a brief history 6 • Early 1970’s- Jane Robinson establishes a Natural Language Processing Center • 1973- Assembly Robotics Group builds Freddy Robot; capable of using visual perception to locate and assemble models • 1975- Marvin Minsky publishes “Frames”; brings together ideas about schemas and semantic links • 1979-the Stanford Cart; first computer-controlled automated vehicle. Successfully navigated a room full of chairs • 1986- robot cars from the University of Munich drove up to 55 mph on empty streets
  10. 10. AI: a brief history 7 • 1986- Barbara Grosz and Candace Sidner create the first computation model of discourse, establishing the field of research. • 1997- Deep Blue chess machine defeats the (then) world chess champion, Garry Kasparov. • 1998- Furby released (first successful attempt at producing a type of A.I to reach domestic market) • 1998- Tim Berners-Lee publishes Semantic Web Road Map • Late 1990’s- Web crawlers and other AI-based information extraction programs become essential in widespread use of the Internet
  11. 11. AI: a brief history 8 • 2000- Nomad robot explores remote regions of Antarctica looking for meteorite samples • 2002- Roomba released (autonomous vacuum) • 2004- DARPA Grand Challenge (prize money for autonomous vehicles) • 2004- “Spirit” and “Opportunity” autonomously navigate Mars • 2005- Recommendation technology based on tracking web activity brings AI to marketing. • 2005- Blue Brain- project to simulate the brain at molecular detail • 2009- Google self-driving car
  12. 12. AI: a brief history 9 • 2010- Microsoft Kinect (machine learning for human motion capture) • 2011- Watson defeats Jeopardy! champions • 2011-2014- Siri, Google Now, Cortana (natural language; recommendations; perform actions) • 2013- NEIL (Never Ending Image Learner) released at Carnegie Mellon University; constantly compared and analyzed relationships between different images • 2015- Hawking, Musk, Wozniak and 3,000 researchers in AI and robotics sign open letter calling for ban on research of autonomous weapons
  13. 13. AI: a brief history 10 • 2017- Asilomar Conference on Beneficial AI; discussed AI ethics and strategies for bringing about beneficial AI while avoiding risk from artificial general intelligence.
  14. 14. “Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is estimated to become a $77.6 billion industry by 2022.”- IDC in 2018
  15. 15. Neural Networks- crucial to development •“A Neural Network is a computer system designed to work by classifying information in the same way a human brain does. It can be taught to recognize, for example, images, and classify them according to elements they contain.”
  16. 16. AI in Pop Culture • C-3PO • Skynet • Baymax • WOTAN (Doctor Who) • Omnius (Dune) • Cylons • Transformers • The Matrix
  17. 17. AI vs. Machine Learning • AI is the broad category; machine learning is one application of AI • “AI is basically the intelligence – how we make machines intelligent, while machine learning is the implementation of the computer methods that support it.” For examples, if the category was pasta, tortellini would be one type of pasta.
  18. 18. Machine Learning- definition • “Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides systems the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning focuses on the development of computer programs that can access data and use it learn for themselves.” • *pattern recognition • ML is really “start of the art” of AI; true AI isn’t a reality yet
  19. 19. Examples of Machine Learning • Virtual Personal Assistants- Siri, Alexis, Cortana • Traffic predictions • Surveillance systems • Computer vision à how Pinterest knows which pins to recommend • Facial recognition • Chatbots- the Facebook kerfluffle • Shopping recommendations (Alibaba)
  20. 20. Examples of Machine Learning • Purchase predictions • Video games • Self-driving cars • Fraud detection • News generation • Pandora
  21. 21. AI Industry Leaders
  22. 22. Examples of AI start-ups • Zipline- blood & vaccine delivery via drones • Everlaw- trial preparation through document analysis • Voicera- personal assistant • ShieldAI- drones in combat situations (mapping, identification)
  23. 23. Why AI in healthcare? •Save time/efficiency •Shortage of clinicians •Improve patient outcomes
  24. 24. Why AI now? •The perfect storm •Tons of data (big data) •Robust algorithms •Processing power
  25. 25. Barriers to use of AI in healthcare •Dirty data (data management has to happen first) •Silo’d data •Lack of infrastructure/data management plan •DMP should be predicated on International Data Corporation (IDC) Third Platform Principles, which are anchored by 4 areas: •Big Data & Analytics •Cloud •Mobile •Social
  26. 26. AI & healthcare • Predictive analytics/modeling • Pattern recognition • Disease detection • Patient self-monitoring (builds on the “quantified self”) • Scheduling
  27. 27. Predictive Analytics/Modelling • Increase the accuracy of diagnoses • Improve preventive medicine and public health • Enhance personalized care • Accurately predict insurance costs • Streamline research and development with prediction models • Guide drug development to deliver medications that meet public need • Better patient outcomes
  28. 28. Pattern Recognitionàdisease detection • Skin cancer detection software • Arterys- AI assistant for radiologists (1st FDA approval)
  29. 29. Patient Self-Monitoring • Chronic and acute conditions; post-surgery • PeerWell- AI for total joint replacement • Patients begin using app before surgery. Patients receive customized daily lessons and tasks which require them to input their results directly into the app. Machine learning algorithm adjusts pre- and post-surgery instructions based on patient input. • AI apps for more common ailments • Diabetes management • Palliative care • Congenital heart disease
  30. 30. Patient Self-Monitoring, cont’d •Extended Visual Assistant (EVA) •Voice-controlled eyewear for the visually impaired •Uses machine learning to ecognize objects, text, signs, etc, and verbally describes what it sees
  31. 31. Scheduling • The Baymax Messenger bot- works through popular messaging apps to take health information from patients, scans info on doctors, looks at available appointments, and schedules patients with the appropriate care provider.
  32. 32. Future applications of AI in healthcare
  33. 33. Questions?
  34. 34. Resources • Timeline of Artificial Intelligence https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_artificial_intelligence • History of Machine Learning https://www.estory.io/timeline/view/JlYn6L/445/History_of_Machine_Learning • “What Is The Difference Between Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning?” https://bit.ly/2jHOxFA • Everlaw- trial prep via document analysis https://www.everlaw.com/ • Voicera- https://www.voicera.com/ • Extended Visual Assistant (EVA), AI assistant
  35. 35. Resources • “Neural Network | Human Brain versus computer” https://techbuf.com/human-brain-neural-network/ • ShieldAI- drones for combat situations https://www.shield.ai/ • Wordsmith- https://automatedinsights.com/wordsmith • AI’s role in healthcare starts small, gets bigger” https://bit.ly/2F93JZu • “How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems in 2017” https://bit.ly/2qWvugp • “Google, Fitbit, startups storm into healthcare AI” https://bit.ly/2ryvJgn
  36. 36. Resources • “Artificial intelligence messenger bot, Baymax” https://www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com/artificial-intelligence- messenger-bot/ • “’Big Hero 6': The Science Behind Baymax, Disney's Big, Soft Robot” https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/gadgets/big-hero-6-science-behind- baymax-disneys-big-soft-robot-n240241 • “No, Facebook Did Not Panic and Shut Down an AI Program That Was Getting Dangerously Smart” https://gizmodo.com/no-facebook-did-not- panic-and-shut-down-an-ai-program-1797414922 • “Google Self-Driving Cars Have Learned How to Interpret Cyclists' Hand Signals” http://fortune.com/2016/07/06/google-self-driving-cars-cyclist/
  37. 37. Resources • “Predictive analytics in health care using machine learning tools and techniques” https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8250771/ • “How artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the patient experience in healthcare” https://www.telusinternational.com/articles/ai-patient- experience-healthcare/ • “These ER Docs Invented a Real Star Trek Tricorder” https://www.nbcnews.com/mach/technology/these-er-docs-invented- real-star-trek-tricorder-n755631 • “What Companies Are Winning The Race For Artificial Intelligence?” https://www.forbes.com/sites/quora/2017/02/24/what-companies-are- winning-the-race-for-artificial-intelligence/#34820637f5cd
  38. 38. Resources • “Just a Few of the Amazing Things AI Is Doing in Healthcare” https://singularityhub.com/2018/03/29/just-a-few-of-the-amazing-things-ai-is- doing-in-healthcare/#sm.00000ffrfb4hgpe2xxzxbtpckn6ws • “Artificial intelligence powers digital medicine” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-017-0012-2 • “Man against machine: AI is better than dermatologists at diagnosing skin cancer” https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-05/esfm- mam052418.php • "Contributed: Top 10 Use Cases for AI in Healthcare” https://www.mobihealthnews.com/news/contributed-top-10-use-cases-ai- healthcare • Can Artificial Intelligence detect Melanoma? https://www.mskcc.org/news/can-artificial-intelligence-detect-melanoma
  39. 39. Resources • Arterys Resources https://www.arterys.com/resources-library • “The future is now? Zipline http://www.flyzipline.com/ • “Zipline, which delivers lifesaving medical supplies by drone, now valued at $1.2 billion” https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/17/zipline-medical-delivery-drone-start-up- now-valued-at-1point2-billion.html • AITopics https://aitopics.org/search • Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=IDC_P33198

