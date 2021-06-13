3. 13 6 21 your eyes need exercise too

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The study, published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, found that exercise, particularly strength training, a...
Thank You Very Much for Sharing YourValuable Thoughts Your Eyes Need Exercise Too!
The study, published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, found that exercise, particularly strength training, affected mood in individuals over 62. According to Arent, one reason for that is what strength training does for seniors’ self-esteem. “Strength training prevents loss of muscle mass and bone density, conditions that can interfere with the independence and quality of life of an older person,” he says. “Mundane tasks that were once difficult, such as grocery shopping, are no longer an issue.” And when an older person can resume abandoned physical activities, like playing with grandkids or gardening, it’s amazing how quickly his or her depression lifts.

  The study, published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, found that exercise, particularly strength training, affected mood in individuals over 62. According to Arent, one reason for that is what strength training does for seniors' self-esteem. "Strength training prevents loss of muscle mass and bone density, conditions that can interfere with the independence and quality of life of an older person," he says. "Mundane tasks that were once difficult, such as grocery shopping, are no longer an issue." And when an older person can resume abandoned physical activities, like playing with grandkids or gardening, it's amazing how quickly his or her depression lifts. Want to earn money online Eye Exercise Rub your hands together to make them warm. (You can shake them or hold them in front of a heat vent if you prefer) Then close your eyes. Cover your eyes with your warm hands. Make sure your hands do not touch your eyelids and that you do not rest your cheekbones on your hands. If you want to place the weight of your head on your hands, but the weight on the forehead. Then look at the dark. If you see spots or zaps of light, wait till you see the...
  Thank You Very Much for Sharing YourValuable Thoughts Your Eyes Need Exercise Too!

