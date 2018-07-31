KPR Credential(eng)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUGUST 2018 CREDENTIALS The information and ideas contained in this presentation are confidential and intended solely for ...
Mission Statement “KPR is a leading provider of comprehensive, effective, and dependable solutions for your communications...
Sports Marketing Institute Social Communications Research Lab AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS Award-winning PR consultancy recognize...
The Climb KPR was founded in 1989, and ever since, we have been a pioneer in the Korean PR industry 2000 2004 2008 2012 Ri...
Public Affairs Measurement & Analytics CI / BI / PI Promotion Strategy Development B2B Communications Financial Communicat...
Advisor / Senior Consultant Tailored to Client Needs Our organization is built to fully meet client requirements with the ...
Core Competencies Global Network Our network ensures links between global strategy and local execution. MSLGROUP Advisors ...
Client Portfolio of our experience is with global brands/companies 58% of our clients are Financial Times global 500 compa...
Current Clients We build real partnerships with all of our clients
Awards & Recognition Our strategic approaches are recognized every year at the local and international level. We pride our...
Long-lasting Partnership with Clients We are honored to have sustained partnerships with our valued clients Years of Servi...
Why Award-winning PR Firm Differentiated by separate CSR and sports marketing teams and Social Communication Research Lab ...
www.kpr.co.kr blog.kpr.co.kr www.facebook.com/withKPR webmaster@kpr.co.kr (+82-2) 3406 2100, 2200 (Main) (+82-2) 2273 9277...
  1. 1. AUGUST 2018 CREDENTIALS The information and ideas contained in this presentation are confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to which they are presented or addressed. No part of this presentation may be reproduced, copied or altered without the written permission of KPR & Associates, Inc. Thank you for your cooperation in advance. Copyright@2018 KPR & ASSOCIATES, INC. All rights reserved.
  2. 2. Mission Statement “KPR is a leading provider of comprehensive, effective, and dependable solutions for your communications needs.” Compatible Business Partner Encouragement for Personal Development Open Communications Professional Standards Creative Ideas & Proactive Implementation Integrity & Trust Team Harmony Mutual Respect for Staff Systemized Infrastructure Challenging Spirit Focused Vision Core Values
  3. 3. Sports Marketing Institute Social Communications Research Lab AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS Award-winning PR consultancy recognized at the local and international level STAFF 120 SPECIALIZED TEAMS Senior PR professionals with over ten years of experience: 15 Former journalists: 10 LEADERSHIP 2 Kay Imm, Founder & Chair Sung-In Shin, President & CEO Joo-ho Kim, Head of collabo K Hak-Kyun Kim, Executive Vice President INDEPENDENT INSTITUTES YEAR FOUNDED 12 1989at a Glance “Today KPR is recognized as the leader of Korea’s PR industry” SERVICES Full-service public relations consultancy 40+
  4. 4. The Climb KPR was founded in 1989, and ever since, we have been a pioneer in the Korean PR industry 2000 2004 2008 2012 Rise of IT Ventures 2002 FIFA World Cup 2002 CSR Team Issue & Crisis Management Team Public Service Team Healthcare Team Sports Marketing Institute Visual Design & Production team Seoul Olympics 1988 1989 Founded Consumer Product PR Team Corporate & Finance PR Team Smartphones introduced Social Communications Research Lab IT PR Team Online PR Team 1st KPR Collegiate PR Idea Contest 2018 29 Years of Solid Growth and Respected Reputation 29 Years 15th KPR Collegiate PR Idea Contest IMC Service Brand
  5. 5. Public Affairs Measurement & Analytics CI / BI / PI Promotion Strategy Development B2B Communications Financial Communications Corporate Social Responsibility Sports Marketing Issue & Crisis Management Digital PR Media Relations Comprehensive Client Services KPR, a full-service PR consultancy, offers specialized services across a broad spectrum of business and practice fields Marketing Communications Special Event Planning and Management Media Training Visual Content Development Healthcare Communications International PR IT PR
  6. 6. Advisor / Senior Consultant Tailored to Client Needs Our organization is built to fully meet client requirements with the ability to assign additional resources whenever necessary Sports Marketing Institute Social Communications Research Lab IT PR Consumer Product PR Corporate & Finance PR Event & Promotion Issue & Crisis Management Online PR Healthcare PR Public Service CSR Administration Translation & Copyediting Visual Design & Production Leadership
  7. 7. Core Competencies Global Network Our network ensures links between global strategy and local execution. MSLGROUP Advisors Our Issue&Crisis Management Team has seasoned consultants that provide compre- hensive situation analysis and develop the strategies to respond appropriately. Issue & Crisis Consultants Relationships More than 29 years of experience with the Korean media, and highly regarded among domestic news outlets. Thought Leadership Targeting We successfully spread key client messages and captivating stories that position clients as leaders in their fields. Expertise Tailored Localization Thorough knowledge of the Korean market and media environment. IMC Services Providing IMC services through convergence of diverse fields, concordance of communication, cooperation with third party groups International Coordination Cooperation Core personnel rich in international experience, providing responsive and timely support, across languages and time zones. Our experience, expertise and systems ensure that clients have access to the industry’s best practices Specialization Dedicated Teams Teams wholly dedicated to CSR, international clients, events&promotions, online, broadcast&photography, and sports marketing. Media Outreach
  8. 8. Client Portfolio of our experience is with global brands/companies 58% of our clients are Financial Times global 500 companies 20% maintained partnerships with KPR for more than 5 years 25%of our clientsOver KPR’s clients 5 years Over 25% of KPR’s clients Experience across all industries and sectors Consumer Marketing Healthcare Corporate Financial IT Public Affairs InternationalSocial Media Sports Marketing CSR Global 58% Local 42% We have a long history of working on behalf of Korean and multinational companies & organizations across markets and industry sectors
  9. 9. Current Clients We build real partnerships with all of our clients
  10. 10. Awards & Recognition Our strategic approaches are recognized every year at the local and international level. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver best-in-class work to our clients 2006 PR Consultancy of the Year 2010 Stevie Award PR Agency of the Year in Asia 2011 Korean Consultancy of the Year PR Consultancy of the YearPR Gold Award PR Company of the Year 2013 Top 3 PR Agency 2012 Most Admired PR Firm Consultancy of the Year Awards 2007 2012 2013 CSR AwardsCSR Awards 2007 KPRA Excellence Award in CSR 2012 Gold Stevie Award CSR Program of the Year in Asia 2013 Seoul Mayor’s Commendation in CSR 20132017 PR Consultancy Of the Year
  11. 11. Awards & Recognition Our strategic approaches are recognized every year at the local and international level. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver best-in-class work to our clients Korea Blog Award Best Agency 2013 Bronze Stevie Award Best Writing / Content Website 2014 Korea Blog Award 3M Happy House 2012 Digital PR Awards 2015 Korea Blog Award Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Gold Stevie Award Social Media Focused PR Campaign of the Year 2004 AMBE Gold Award 2008 Asia Pacific PR Award 2009 PR Campaign of the Year 2012 Gold Stevie Award Best Consumer Products Website PR Campaign of the Year 2014 Communicator Award Marketing Effectiveness Social Media 2015 Silver Stevie Award Innovation in Consumer Events <Water for Lives> Silver Stevie Award Innovation in General Information Websites <Open! Mission Relay> Gold Stevie Award Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications <Let’s collect Seoul> 2017 Bronze ECI Award Marketing Innovation <Water for Lives> Marketing PR Awards 2017 Korea SNS Award Best Agency
  12. 12. Awards & Recognition Our strategic approaches are recognized every year at the local and international level. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver best-in-class work to our clients 2010 IPRA Golden World Award Asia Pacific PR Award 2009 PR Company CEO of the Year MERCURY Excellence Awards Gold Winner 2005 ~ 2007 EMC Mindshare Award 2004 ~ 20052003 2014 PR Agency with Outstanding Reputation for 2014 by The PR Silver Stevie Award Best PR Event 2011 Korea Communication Award SABRE Awards Investment Promotion SABRE Awards Special Event with 3M Best PR Practice Award Excellence Award 2015 The President Cup 2016 Korea PR Award International PR Grand Prize Global Idea Contest <Open! Mission Relay> 2017 CA Technologies Asia Pacific & Japan Communications Agency Excellence Award Other Noteworthy Awards
  13. 13. Long-lasting Partnership with Clients We are honored to have sustained partnerships with our valued clients Years of Service 12 years (June 2006 ~ ) (Dec. 1995 ~ )22 years (Nov. 1998 ~ )19 years 6 years (Dec. 2011 ~) (May 2001 ~ )17 years 7 years (Sept. 2011 ~ ) 8 years (Apr. 2008 ~ Dec. 2009, May 2012 ~) (July 2009 ~ Aug. 2013, June 2014 ~)
  14. 14. Why Award-winning PR Firm Differentiated by separate CSR and sports marketing teams and Social Communication Research Lab Good mixture of clients from conventional to high-tech industries Broad network with local media and SFCC members Quick mobilization of additional resources whenever necessary Rich experience in strategic consultation International PR network Separate online PR and issue/crisis management teams Account team’s commitment to client service High ethical standards in business Long history and highly experienced staff/Established track record
  15. 15. www.kpr.co.kr blog.kpr.co.kr www.facebook.com/withKPR webmaster@kpr.co.kr (+82-2) 3406 2100, 2200 (Main) (+82-2) 2273 9277~8 With www.youtube.com/withKPR www.linkedin.com/company/kpr&associates www.slideshare.net/KPRANDASSOCIATES twitter.com/withKPR 14th Floor, Namsan Square, 173 Toegyero (Chungmuro 3-ga), Jung-gu, Seoul 04554, Korea www.collabok.co.kr

