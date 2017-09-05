WHY 1$ ≠ 1₹ ?
MAIN FACTORS 1. PRODUCTIVITY IN INDIA IS LESSERTHANTHAT IN US. Every Country has their own economic condition depending on...
2. DEMANDOF $IS INCREASING (APPRECIATIONOF $) (DEPRECIATIONOF ₹) • Demand- how much of a product/service of desired @ cert...
WHY 1 RUPEE IS NOT EQUAL TO 1 DOLLAR ???

WHY 1 RUPEE IS NOT EQUAL TO 1 DOLLAR

WHY 1 RUPEE IS NOT EQUAL TO 1 DOLLAR ???

  1. 1. WHY 1$ ≠ 1₹ ?
  2. 2. MAIN FACTORS 1. PRODUCTIVITY IN INDIA IS LESSERTHANTHAT IN US. Every Country has their own economic condition depending on which prices surges up and down EXAMPLE- 3 countries with respective currency Country(currency) X(x) Y(y) Z(z) 1mango costed 10x 10y 10z It means 10x=10y=10z (After some time) Weather conditions Very bad bad good 1 mango costs 30x 20y 10z It means 30x=20y=10z Just like that, due to backwardness Of India in some points (not only weather conditions) 1$ ≠ 1₹
  3. 3. 2. DEMANDOF $IS INCREASING (APPRECIATIONOF $) (DEPRECIATIONOF ₹) • Demand- how much of a product/service of desired @ certain price by buyers. • Supply- how much producer can offer @ certain price. Price- reflection of demand and supply (now this concept is worth primarily to importers & exporters)  IMPORTERS(here India)- Have to pay in dollars for all imports. So, importers demands $ EXPORTERS(U.S)- Receive payments in dollars for all exports. SO, exporters supply $ DEMAND SUPPLY CURVE (market follows)

