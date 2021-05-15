Successfully reported this slideshow.
МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДВНЗ «КИЇВСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ імені ВАДИМА ГЕТЬМАНА» 88 СТУДЕНТ...
• Інституційні пастки є результатом недалекоглядних та недостатньо продуманих управлінських рішень. • Феноменом інституцій...
3 Конституція України Укази президента України Постанови та розпорядження Кабінету Міністрів України Міжнародні акти Кодек...
4 Україна 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 ВВП на душу населення, дол. СШ...
5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 ...
6 Корупція Якість управління Людський капітал Міжнародне співробітництво Ефективність органів державної влади, правоохорон...
7 Джерело: Гражевська Н.І., Заваженко А.О. Інституційні пастки ринкового реформування економіки України. Науковий вісник Ч...
Дякую за увагу! 8
Література 1. Чинники і тренди економічного зростання в Україні : колективна монографія / Скрипниченко М.І., Корабліна С.О...
Honchar

КОРУПЦІЯ ЯК ІНСТИТУЦІЙНА ПАСТКА
В ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННІ ЕКОНОМІЧНОГО ЗРОСТАННЯ

Honchar

  1. 1. МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДВНЗ «КИЇВСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ імені ВАДИМА ГЕТЬМАНА» 88 СТУДЕНТСЬКА НАУКОВА КОНФЕРЕНЦІЯ «Інноваційні ідеї та креативні проєкти в цифровій екосистемі» Тематична платформа «Новітні інструменти та технології публічного управління економікою» 17-18 травня 2021 року КОРУПЦІЯ ЯК ІНСТИТУЦІЙНА ПАСТКА В ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННІ ЕКОНОМІЧНОГО ЗРОСТАННЯ Катерина Гончар студентка 4 курсу факультету економіки та управління спеціальності «Публічне управління та адміністрування» e-mail: kate.hhonchar@gmail.com Науковий керівник: Л.М. Ємельяненко д.е.н., професор, кафедра національної економіки та публічного управління КНЕУ
  2. 2. • Інституційні пастки є результатом недалекоглядних та недостатньо продуманих управлінських рішень. • Феноменом інституційних пасток є їхня здатність до існування, навіть після усунення причин її появи через неоднорідність, асинхронність та складність інституційних змін. • Корупція є найпоширенішою інституційною пасткою у всіх країнах світу. 2 Інституційна пастка (корупція, бартер, неплатежі, ухиляння від сплати податків, дисертаційна пастка) різновид інституційної дисфункції, що має деструктивний вплив на механізм взаємодії суб’єктів господарювання стійка інституційна аномалія, що здатна до самопідтримування Чинники 1. Різка зміна макроекономічної політики 2. Недостатнє та недієве державне регулювання національної економіки 3. Відсутність довгострокової стратегії інституційних змін 4. Ухвалення рішень під тиском груп впливу 5. Форсування формальних перетворень, що мають одноразовий характер Наслідки 1. Збільшення тіньового сектору національної економіки 2. Погіршення інвестиційного клімату в країні 3. Зменшення конкурентноспроможності суб’єктів господарювання 4. Збільшення трансакційних витрат суспільства 5. Зменшення добробуту населення Джерело: Чинники і тренди економічного зростання в Україні : колективна монографія / Скрипниченко М.І., Корабліна С.О., Жаліло Я.А., Крючкова І.В., Запатріна І.В. та ін.;за наук. ред. д.е.н М.І.Скрипниченко. НАН України, ДУ «Інститут економіки та прогнозуання. НАН України». К., 2018. 386 с.
  3. 3. 3 Конституція України Укази президента України Постанови та розпорядження Кабінету Міністрів України Міжнародні акти Кодекси України Закони України Рішення НАЗК Накази Мін’юсту України Нормативно-правова база антикорупційного законодавства України Міжнародні антикорупційні стандарти Регіональні міжнародні договори Діяльність міжнародних організацій Конвенції ООН 1. Резолюція Генеральної асамблеї ООН 3514 2.Декларація ООН “Про боротьбу з корупцією та хабарництвом у міжнародних комерційних операціях” 3.Конвенції ООН проти корупції 1. Резолюція Ради Європи (97) 24 “Двадцять принципів боротьби з корупцією” 2.Кримінальна конвенція про боротьбу з корупцією (ETS 173) Ради Європи 3. Цивільна конвенція Ради Європи про боротьбу з корупцією 1. Стамбульський план дій по боротьбі з корупцією 2. Група держав проти корупції (ГРЕКО) 3. Платформа ПАРЄ 4.Трансперенсі Інтернешнл (Transparency International) Інституційне забезпечення антикорупційної політики в Україні Міжнародні антикорупційні інститути
  4. 4. 4 Україна 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 ВВП на душу населення, дол. США Індекс сприйняття корупції, бали Бурунді Греція Залежність між показником ВВП на душу населення та значенням Індексу сприйняття корупції у 50 країнах світу у 2015-2020 роках* Джерело: GDP per capita (current US$). The World Bank Data. URL: https://databank.worldbank.org/reports.aspx?source=2&series=NY.GDP.PCAP.CD, Corruption Perceptions Index. Transparency international URL: https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2020 (дата звернення 14.05.2021) • Корупція впливає на значення показника ВВП на душу населення у середньому на 83,97% • Збільшення індексу сприйняття корупції на 1 пункт збільшує ВВП на душу населення у середньому на 398,55 дол.США. • Дослідження проведено у межах розподілу країн світу на групи за показником ВВП на душу населення: • Країни з низьким доходом (Бурунді, Афганістан, Чад, Того, Мозамбік та ін.) • Країни з нижчим середнім доходом (Бенін, Україна, Молдова, В’єтнам, Індія та ін.) • Країни з вищим середнім доходом (Індонезія, Білорусь, Китай, Туреччина, Росія та ін.) • Країни з високим рівнем доходу (Греція, Австрія, Данія, Швейцарія, США та ін.) Китай Швейцарія США Данія
  5. 5. 5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Індекс сприйняття корупції, бали ВВП на душу населення, дол.США ВВП на душу населення Україна, дол. США ІСК Україна • Корупція впливає на значення показника ВВП на душу населення України на 29,15%. • Збільшення індексу сприйняття корупції на 1 пункт збільшує ВВП на душу населення у середньому на 98,49 дол.США. Рівень ВВП на душу населення та Індексу сприйняття корупції в Україні, 2000-2020 роки* 0.00 5.00 10.00 15.00 20.00 25.00 30.00 35.00 40.00 45.00 50.00 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 РІвень тіньової економіки, % від ВВП Індекс сприйняття корупції, бали Роки Індекс сприйняття корупції в Україні Рівень тіньової економіки, % від ВВП Індекс сприйняття корупції та рівень тіньової економіки в Україні, 2000-2020 роки* • В Україні існує сильний зв’язок між корупцією та рівнем тіньової економіки. • Варіація рівня тіньової економіки на 55,24% пояснюється варіацією рівня корупції в Україні. Джерело: GDP per capita (current US$) – Ukraine. The World Bank Data. URL: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.CD?locations=UA, Ukraine Corruption Index. Trading Economics. URL: https://tradingeconomics.com/ukraine/corruption-index, Міністерство розвитку економіки. URL: https://www.me.gov.ua/Documents/List?lang=uk-UA&id=e384c5a7-6533-4ab6-b56f-50e5243eb15a&tag=TendentsiiTinovoiEkonomiki (дата звернення 14.05.2021)
  6. 6. 6 Корупція Якість управління Людський капітал Міжнародне співробітництво Ефективність органів державної влади, правоохоронних органів і т.д. Формування статей державних витрат Розподіл суспільних благ, бідність Захист прав людини Якісний вплив Кількісний вплив Якість освіти Відсутність стимулів для отримання нових навиків Рівень життя Спотворення системи охорони здоров’я Міжнародна економічна діяльність Інвестиційна діяльність Міжнародна допомога Економічне зростання Джерело: Яблоновський Д., Захаров А., Кашко О. Скільки коштує суспільству корупція. Аналітична записка. Центр економічної стратегії. 2016. с.17
  7. 7. 7 Джерело: Гражевська Н.І., Заваженко А.О. Інституційні пастки ринкового реформування економіки України. Науковий вісник Чернівецького університету. 2019.Випуск 820. с.3-10 Варіанти виходу з інституційної пастки*: • Еволюційний варіант (зникнення неефективної інституції та всіх пов’язаних з нею негативних ефектів завдяки циклічним процесам та поступовому інституційному розвитку) • Революційний варіант (повний перегляд та зміна неефективних норм унаслідок реформування та трансформації інституційного середовища) Висновки З метою запобігання нівелювання деструктивного впливу корупції на економічне зростання в Україні необхідно: • створити незалежну та професійну судову гілку влади • зменшити рівень тіньової економіки • зміцнювати інститут громадянського суспільства • проводити системні моніторинги антикорупційної політики • імплементовувати міжнародний досвід протидії корупції • запровадити ефективне та результативне виконання міжнародних антикорупційних стандартів ГРЕКО, ОЕСР, Transparency International та конвенцій ООН • проводити системне оцінювання корупційних ризиків у всіх органах державної влади
  8. 8. Дякую за увагу! 8
  9. 9. Література 1. Чинники і тренди економічного зростання в Україні : колективна монографія / Скрипниченко М.І., Корабліна С.О., Жаліло Я.А., Крючкова І.В., Запатріна І.В. та ін.;за наук. ред. д.е.н М.І.Скрипниченко. НАН України, ДУ «Інститут економіки та прогнозуання. НАН України». К., 2018. 386 с. 2. GDP per capita (current US$). The World Bank Data. URL: https://databank.worldbank.org/reports.aspx?source=2&series=NY.GDP.PCAP.CD (дата звернення 14.05.2021) 3. Corruption Perceptions Index. Transparency international URL: https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2020 (дата звернення 14.05.2021) 4. GDP per capita (current US$) – Ukraine. The World Bank Data. URL: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.CD?locations=UA, дата звернення 14.05.2021) 5. Ukraine Corruption Index. Trading Economics. URL: https://tradingeconomics.com/ukraine/corruption-index, Міністерство розвитку економіки. URL: https://www.me.gov.ua/Documents/List?lang=uk-UA&id=e384c5a7-6533-4ab6-b56f- 50e5243eb15a&tag=TendentsiiTinovoiEkonomiki (дата звернення 14.05.2021) 6. Яблоновський Д, Захаров А., Кашко О. Скільки коштує суспільству корупція. Аналітична записка. Центр економічної стратегії. 2016. 17 с. 7. Гражевська Н.І., Заваженко А.О. Інституційні пастки ринкового реформування економіки України. Науковий вісник Чернівецького університету. 2019.Випуск 820. с.3-10

