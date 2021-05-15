Successfully reported this slideshow.
МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДВНЗ «КИЇВСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ імені ВАДИМА ГЕТЬМАНА» 88-ої щорі...
Статистика 2019 р. Легкість підключення до електромереж - 135 місце Вирішення питань неплатоспроможності - 145 місце Легкі...
Глобальні економічні індекси 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1. Індекс легкості ведення бізнесу 112 96 83 80 76 71 1.1. Легк...
1. Багатство GINI; 90,1% 2. Середній дохід: 10,2% 3. Рівень заощаджень: 1,0% 4. Зовнішній борг: 81,2 5. ВВП у структурі зо...
1. Збір даних про реальне багатство громадян 2. Виокремлення найбідніших та здійснювати виплати на соціальну підтримку (пе...
Література: 1. Oxfam annual report 2017-2018 [Електронний ресурс] // Oxfam International. – 2018. – Режим доступу до ресур...
Havrylov

  1. 1. МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДВНЗ «КИЇВСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ імені ВАДИМА ГЕТЬМАНА» 88-ої щорічної студентської наукової конференції «ІННОВАЦІЙНІ ІДЕЇ ТА КРЕАТИВНІ ПРОЄКТИ В ЦИФРОВІЙ ЕКОСИСТЕМІ» Тематична платформа «НОВІТНІ ІНСТРУМЕНТИ ТА ТЕХНОЛОГІЇ ПУБЛІЧНОГО УПРАВЛІННЯ ЕКОНОМІКОЮ» 17-18 травня 2021 року “ПРОФІЛЬ УКРАЇНИ У ВИМІРІ ГЛОБАЛЬНИХ ЕКОНОМІЧНИХ ІНДЕКСІВ В КОНТЕКСТІ ОЦІНЮВАННЯ ПРОБЛЕМ ТА ПЕРСПЕКТИВ ІНКЛЮЗИВНОГО РОЗВИТКУ” Гаврилов Іван cтудент 3 курсу факультету економіки та управління cпеціальності «Публічне управління та адміністрування» e-mail: havrylovivan@gmail.com Науковий керівник: Л.М.Ємельяненко, д.е.н., професор кафедри національної економіки та публічного управління
  2. 2. Статистика 2019 р. Легкість підключення до електромереж - 135 місце Вирішення питань неплатоспроможності - 145 місце Легкість отримання дозволів на будівництво - 30 місце Легкість отримання кредитів - 32 місце Захищеність прав власності міноритарних інвесторів - 72 місце Міжнародна торгівля - 78 місце Виконання контрактів - 57 місце Легкість сплати податків - 54 місце Легкість сплати податків - 54 місце Легкість реєстрації майна - 63 місце Легкість почати бізнес - 56 місце 1. Росія - 31 місце 2. Польща - 33 3. Білорусь - 37 4. Словаччина - 42 5. Молдова - 47 6. Румунія - 52 7. Угорщина - 53 8. Україна - 71 місце … 190 країн Індекс легкості ведення бізнесу
  3. 3. Глобальні економічні індекси 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1. Індекс легкості ведення бізнесу 112 96 83 80 76 71 1.1. Легкість підключення до електромереж 172 185 137 130 128 135 1.2 Вирішення питань неплатоспроможності 162 142 141 150 149 145 2. Індекс людського розвитку 81 84 - 88 88 74 3. Індекс щастя 111 123 132 138 133 123 4. Інноваційний індекс 63 64 56 50 43 47 4.1 Підіндекс «Людський капітал і дослідження» 45 36 40 41 43 51 Зміна рейтингових позицій протягом 2014-2019 рр. За період з 1990 до 2019 р. очікувана тривалість життя при народженні в Україні збільшилась на 2,1 років, середня кількість років навчання збільшилася на 2,2 роки, а очікувана кількість років навчання зросла на 2,7 років. ВНД на душу населення - скоротився на 25,6% в період між 1990 та 2017 рр. Проте збільшився на 23% в період між 1990 та 2019 рр. і становив 13,216 (в дол. США 2017 р. по ППС) 2010-2012 роках 87
  4. 4. 1. Багатство GINI; 90,1% 2. Середній дохід: 10,2% 3. Рівень заощаджень: 1,0% 4. Зовнішній борг: 81,2 5. ВВП у структурі зовнішнього боргу ($): 347,0 6. Продуктивність L ($): 15845 7. Якість життя: 64,1 8. ВВП на д. н. $: 2906 9. Рівень зайнятості: 53,9% 1. Доходи GINI: 26,3% 2. Рівень бідності: 0,5% 3. Залежність: 45,8% Індекс інклюзивного розвитку 2018 рік
  5. 5. 1. Збір даних про реальне багатство громадян 2. Виокремлення найбідніших та здійснювати виплати на соціальну підтримку (перерозподіл) 3. Використання новітніх технологій в державному секторі з метою зменшення контактів як всередині державного управління, так і між держслужбовцем та громадянином. 4. Стимулювати інноваційний розвиток. У ПКУ зробити акцент на податкове стимулювання інноваційної діяльності підприємств. 5. Формувати через ринок праці людський капітал на вигідні позиції у ГЛСВ. 1. Доки нерівність у країні збільшується, збільшується і втрата в людському розвитку 2. Проблема нерівності (...) глобальна: 1% найбагатших людей у світі отримує 82% світового багатства; / Інтернетом користується трохи більше 51 % світового населення, або 4 мільярди чоловік 3. Корупція посилює нерівність. Одна з негативних характеристик України 4. Сформована податкова культура в Україні ставить під загрозу Конституційні права власності українського народу на національні багатства ВИСНОВКИ
