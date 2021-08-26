VivaMK Networking Outdoor pets-icat Aray Catalogue 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FAUX FLORAL BOUQUETS ONLY £15/€18 EACH OUTDOOR & PETS PRETTY IN PINK FAUX FLORAL BOUQUETS Available in 2 beautiful styles;...
2 SOLAR POWERED IVY STRING LIGHTS perfect for decorating garden features MICHAEL KHATKAR MANAGING DIRECTOR Dear VivaMK Fri...
3 B. SET OF 3 SOLAR POWERED BUG BEE LIGHTS Create a stunning lighting effect at night with these characterful hanging sola...
B. SOLAR OWL WIND CHIME Colour changing LED. Weatherproof. Requires 1 x AA rechargeable battery (included). Ceramic & meta...
5 C. DOLLY SHEEP Unique handmade decorative metal sheep with beautiful scroll-effect detail that looks beautiful day & nig...
6 A. STARBURST PENDANT Stunning starburst lighting effect. Perfect to hang from trees, pergolas and other outdoor features...
7 PACK OF 5 PARTY FLAMING TORCH LIGHTS create a dramatic effect for outdoor garden spaces PACK OF 5 ONLY £29 €35 C. PACK O...
8 A. PACK OF 10 FLUTED LED MARKER LIGHTS Perfect for marking doorways, paths and features. Charges in direct sunlight. Aut...
9 ENCHANTING GARDEN LIGHTING solar powered, white & multi-coloured LEDs B. PACK OF 4 CRYSTAL STAKE LIGHTS Crystal glass st...
A. SETS OF 50 AND 100 SOLAR POWERED LED OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS Available in sets of 50 or 100 LEDs. Solar powered. Automati...
OUTDOOR GARDEN SOCKETS 11 ✔2 UK sockets ✔3m sheathed cable ✔Spray & splash proof ONLY £29 €35 RETRO 50 LED PARTY STR...
A. PACK OF 2 GUTTER AND FENCE SOLAR LIGHTS Easily and quickly install on guttering and fencing with no wiring required. Th...
C. STAINLESS STEEL SOLAR WALL LIGHT ✔Auto-on sensor ✔Weatherproof C. STAINLESS STEEL SOLAR WALL LIGHT Stainless Steel ...
14 ✔Holds up to 50L B. HEAVY DUTY GO BAG Ideal for garden waste and great for carrying, tidying and storing. Up to 120L ...
15 D. WOOD HANDLE CULTIVATOR A gardeners essential tool. Hand, fork and trowel for weeding, raking and digging Features a ...
B. FEED FOR BASKETS & TUBS 500ML Regular use encourages plants to produce more flowers that last longer. Encourages strong...
17 TAKE CONTROL OVER GARDEN WEEDS helping tackle the root of the problem! E. PATH & PATIO WEED KILLER E. PATH & PATIO WEED...
18 A. SLUGS-BE-GONE BARRIER TAPE Deters slugs and snails from pots, planters and raised beds with a static electric charge...
19 F. KLEENEZE SPIDER FREE This unique natural and effective formula will help keep spiders away from your home. Blended f...
A. ROOF AND GUTTER REPAIR 20 MAINTENANCE REPAIR super handy products - there when you need them! A. ROOF GUTTER REPAIR W...
OUTDOOR CLEANER Max strength disinfectant for tough dirty jobs D. OUTDOOR CLEANER DISINFECTANT Cleans out smelly drains,...
✔ Eliminates odours ✔ Kills bacteria ✔ Cleans shines ✔ Makes up to 10L 22 B. FLEA SPRAY Kills fleas instantly. Idea...
23 F. PET TOWEL Lightweight and absorbent microfibre towel. Size: H60 x W120cm, 100% Polyester. 11554 £7/€8.50 D. MAGIC PE...
24 B. SELF WARMING PET BED Faux sheep skin for comfort, aluminium coated inner to reflect your pets body heat to keep them...
25 E. FAITHFUL FRIENDS CAT BOWL Melamine bowl adorned with cat and fish illustrations on the sides and in the base. Size: ...
26 CREATIVE GARDEN PRODUCTS A. BEEHIVE FEEDER Ideal for a range of bird feed and treats. Hand-painted ceramic construction...
27 E. WOODSTONE CAT PLANTER Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Perfect for plants or succulents. Size: H33 x W21.5 x D26...
28 ONLY £7 €8.50 EACH C. BLUEBELL GIFT BOXED MUG Features bluebell design with a single bluebell printed on the inside rim...
29 E. HIGHLAND COO GIFT BOXED MUG Features highland cow design. Fine china. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Includes presen...
30 B. ROUND GARDEN FURNITURE COVER Protect your garden table from weathering. Designed to withstand extremes in temperatur...
Ordering Terms Conditions Ordering Just got Better... 1. Write the code numbers and product description on your order for...
For more information, contact your distributor: MK000027 MAGNETIC DOOR SCREEN CURTAIN let the fresh air in while keeping b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
Aug. 26, 2021
36 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

VivaMK Networking Outdoor pets-icat Aray Catalogue 2021

Download to read offline

Environment
Aug. 26, 2021
36 views

L@@K buy the products from this catalogue here https://raymondwhittaker.vivamknetwork.biz/Shop/?cid=57

Dear VivaMK Friend
Thank you for your ongoing support of The People’s Business. Local
community partnerships that bring quality products & customer service to
your doorstep. We hope you enjoy these Summery products, as we all hope
for sunnier days ahead when we can live life the way we all want to.
Your support is hugely valued, as we continue to build the spirit of local
business. Please stay safe and together we will face
the sunshine, leaving the shadows behind us.

License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
(0/5)
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
(0/5)
Free
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
(0/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE 2019 Tim Smedley
(5/5)
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
(4.5/5)
Free
Reinventing Electric Utilities: Competition, Citizen Action, and Clean Power Edward Smeloff
(0/5)
Free
Making Sustainability Work: Best Practices in Managing and Measuring Corporate Social, Environmental, and Economic Impacts Marc J. Epstein
(3/5)
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
(0/5)
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
(3.5/5)
Free
Greywater, Green Landscape: How to Install Simple Water-Saving Irrigation Systems in Your Yard Laura Allen
(0/5)
Free
The Fate of the Species: Why the Human Race May Cause Its Own Extinction and How We Can Stop It Fred Guterl
(3/5)
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
(4.5/5)
Free
Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes Thomas Rainer
(4/5)
Free
Shrinking the Technosphere: Getting a Grip on Technologies that Limit our Autonomy, Self-Sufficiency and Freedom Dmitry Orlov
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
(3.5/5)
Free
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
(0/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Prepper's Water Survival Guide: Harvest, Treat, and Store Your Most Vital Resource Daisy Luther
(5/5)
Free
Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways Tyler J. Kelley
(4/5)
Free
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
(4/5)
Free
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
(5/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair With Trash Edward Humes
(4.5/5)
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
(0/5)
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
(3.5/5)
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making a Stock and Other Activities for a Healthy Life and Save the Planet at the Same Time R. L. Gemeinhardt
(0/5)
Free
Greener Living: The Ultimate Guide on How to Become Environmentally-Friendly, Learn All the Best Green Living Ideas That Would Let You Help the Environment Dean Marriner
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

VivaMK Networking Outdoor pets-icat Aray Catalogue 2021

  1. 1. FAUX FLORAL BOUQUETS ONLY £15/€18 EACH OUTDOOR & PETS PRETTY IN PINK FAUX FLORAL BOUQUETS Available in 2 beautiful styles; Mellow Yellow and Pretty In Pink. Create high visual impact with these stunning low maintenance indoor floral bouquets. They add an instant burst of colour to homes or conservatories. Keeps fresh looking year after year, will not wilt. For indoor use only. Size: H40cm. MELLOW YELLOW 11520 PRETTY IN PINK 11521 £15/€18 EACH MELLOW YELLOW
  2. 2. 2 SOLAR POWERED IVY STRING LIGHTS perfect for decorating garden features MICHAEL KHATKAR MANAGING DIRECTOR Dear VivaMK Friend Thank you for your ongoing support of The People’s Business. Local community partnerships that bring quality products & customer service to your doorstep. We hope you enjoy these Summery products, as we all hope for sunnier days ahead when we can live life the way we all want to. Your support is hugely valued, as we continue to build the spirit of local business. Please stay safe and together we will face the sunshine, leaving the shadows behind us. A. IVY STRING LIGHT - 30 LED Ivy string light with 30 warm white LEDs. Ideal for decorating garden features, shrubs, trellis, parasols and doorways. Charges in direct sunlight. Automatically illuminates at night. Rechargeable battery included. Size: L4.9m. 11522 £17/€20.50 ONLY £17 €20.50 A.
  3. 3. 3 B. SET OF 3 SOLAR POWERED BUG BEE LIGHTS Create a stunning lighting effect at night with these characterful hanging solar bee bugs. Automatically illuminates at night and charges in direct sunlight throughout the day. Rechargeable battery included. Metal wire structure and plastic body. Size of each: H14 x W12.5 x D10cm. 11523 £35/€42 SET OF 3 SOLAR POWERED BUG BEE LIGHTS celebrate nature’s greatest pollinators that will cheerfully light up at night! PACK OF 3 ONLY £35 €42 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  4. 4. B. SOLAR OWL WIND CHIME Colour changing LED. Weatherproof. Requires 1 x AA rechargeable battery (included). Ceramic & metal. Size: H55 x W16 x D16cm. 11245 £22/€26.50 B. SOLAR OWL WIND CHIME £22 €26.50 CERAMIC OWL 4 A. SOLAR BIRD WIND CHIME Colour changing LED. Weatherproof. Requires 1 x AA rechargeable battery (included). Ceramic & metal. Size: H55 x W16 x D16cm. 11524 £22/€26.50 A. SOLAR BIRD WIND CHIME COLOUR CHANGING LED SOLAR BIRDS WITH MUSICAL WIND CHIMES £22/€26.50 CERAMIC BIRD COLOUR CHANGING
  5. 5. 5 C. DOLLY SHEEP Unique handmade decorative metal sheep with beautiful scroll-effect detail that looks beautiful day & night. Ideal for garden table tops, patio or decking. Multicolour LED produces a decorative scroll pattern on any surface. Up to 6 hours of light each night when fully charged. Includes rechargeable battery. Size: H21.5 x W27 x D14cm. 11525 £29/€35 COLOUR CHANGING C. DOLLY SHEEP £29 €35 D. LED PEACOCK SPIRALIGHT Fun and decorative addition to any garden. Warm white LEDs. Décor by day, light by night. Automatically illuminates at night. Charges in direct sunlight. Metal. Includes rechargeable battery. Size: L26.5 x H23 x W15cm. 11526 £29/€35 D. LED PEACOCK SPIRALIGHT £29/€35 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  6. 6. 6 A. STARBURST PENDANT Stunning starburst lighting effect. Perfect to hang from trees, pergolas and other outdoor features. Switch between warm white or multicoloured LEDs. Static or flashing effect. Solar powered. Rechargeable battery included. Size: Lead 3.28m. 11527 £19/€23 B. MOROCCAN LANTERN Features a realistic flickering candle effect LED candle. Create a charming atmosphere, whether in the home or in the garden. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, on tables, patios, decking and conservatories etc. With no naked flames, the LED candle is safe and will work even in wet and windy conditions. Uses 2 x AA battery (not included). Plastic. Size: H33 x W18cm. 11528 £22/€26.50 A. STARBURST PENDANT £19 €23 B. MOROCCAN LANTERN £22 €26.50 ✔Includes LED candle WARM WHITE MODE MULTI-COLOUR MODE ✔Warm white ✔Multicolour ✔Static or flashing
  7. 7. 7 PACK OF 5 PARTY FLAMING TORCH LIGHTS create a dramatic effect for outdoor garden spaces PACK OF 5 ONLY £29 €35 C. PACK OF 5 PARTY FLAMING TORCH Realistic flaming effect – just like a real flame. Using CoolFlame technology, the torch remains totally safe and cool to the touch. Ideal for creating a dramatic impact in any garden or outside space. Solar powered. Rechargeable battery included. Robust plastic construction. Size: H47 x W7 x D7cm. 11529 £29/€35 PACK OF 5 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  8. 8. 8 A. PACK OF 10 FLUTED LED MARKER LIGHTS Perfect for marking doorways, paths and features. Charges in direct sunlight. Automatically illuminates at night. Rechargable battery included. Stainless steel and plastic construction. Height: 36cm including stake. 11224 £32/€38.50 PACK OF 10 PACK OF 10FLUTED LED MARKER LIGHTS perfect for marking doorways, paths and features ONLY £32 €38.50
  9. 9. 9 ENCHANTING GARDEN LIGHTING solar powered, white & multi-coloured LEDs B. PACK OF 4 CRYSTAL STAKE LIGHTS Crystal glass stake light with a removable glass top which can be used to illuminate patio tables etc. Perfect for gardens, patios or decking. Dual function white and colour changing. Charges in direct sunlight. Automatically illuminates at night. Rechargeable battery included. Stainless steel post and top with glass lens construction. Height: 34cm including stake. Diam:15cm. 11226 £29/€35 ✔ Removable glass top ✔ Ideal for tables B. PACK OF 4 CRYSTAL STAKE LIGHTS £29/€35 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  10. 10. A. SETS OF 50 AND 100 SOLAR POWERED LED OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS Available in sets of 50 or 100 LEDs. Solar powered. Automatically switches on when dark. Requires rechargeable battery (included). Size of 50 lights: L4.9m, lead length 1m. Size of 100 lights: L9.9m, lead length 1m. 50 MULTI COLOUR 14003 £10/€12 50 WARM WHITE 14005 £10/€12 100 MULTI COLOUR 11530 £17/€20.50 100 WARM WHITE 11531 £17/€20.50 A. SETS OF 50 AND 100 SOLAR POWERED LED OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS FROM ONLY £10/€12 WARM WHITE MULTI-COLOUR ILLUMINATE YOUR GARDEN WITH SOLAR POWER FROM ONLY £10/€12 10
  11. 11. OUTDOOR GARDEN SOCKETS 11 ✔2 UK sockets ✔3m sheathed cable ✔Spray & splash proof ONLY £29 €35 RETRO 50 LED PARTY STRING LIGHTS available in multi-colour or warm white C. OUTDOOR GARDEN SOCKETS Features 2 UK sockets with spring loaded covers. Suitable for security lighting, water features, power tools and decorative lighting. Spray and splash proof. 3m of sheathed outdoor cable. Size: H39 x W16 x D7.5cm 11534 £29/€35 B. RETRO 50 LED PARTY STRING LIGHTS Set of 50 available in multi-colour and warm white. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Size: total length 12.35m, Lead wire to first bulb 5m. Bulbs spaced 15cm apart. Bulb diameter approx 4.5cm. Complete with indoor use transformer. MULTICOLOUR 11533 £35/€42 WARM WHITE 11532 £35/€42 only £35/€42 each set WARM WHITE MULTI-COLOUR ✔Indoor & outdoor use ✔4.5cm diam. bulbs ✔Multi-colour ✔Warm white FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  12. 12. A. PACK OF 2 GUTTER AND FENCE SOLAR LIGHTS Easily and quickly install on guttering and fencing with no wiring required. They can be used throughout the garden. The solar powered LEDs come on automatically at dusk and remain on throughout the hours of darkness. Each unit has 3 White LEDs With On/Off Switch and Auto-Sensor. Includes 1 x AA Rechargeable Battery. Size: Diam. 11cm x H6cm. 11536 £12/€14.50 ONLY £12 €14.50 B. PACK OF 4 WALL, FENCE & POST LIGHTS £25/€30 B. PACK OF 4 WALL, FENCE & POST LIGHTS Mains free super bright solar light. 3 lumen. Simple to install, wire free solution. Perfect for entrances, patios, garages and sheds . Rechargeable battery included. Size: H18 x W8.5 x D8.5cm. 11223 £25/€30 12 SET OF 2 GUTTER & FENCE SOLAR LIGHTS GUTTERS ✔Weatherproof ✔Easy to install
  13. 13. C. STAINLESS STEEL SOLAR WALL LIGHT ✔Auto-on sensor ✔Weatherproof C. STAINLESS STEEL SOLAR WALL LIGHT Stainless Steel wall light with integrated solar panel. Auto sensor turns on when dark. No wiring needed, Install almost anywhere. 1 x AA rechargeable battery (included). Stainless steel and plastic construction. Includes fittings. Size: H24.5 x W7.8 x D12.5cm. 11537 £9/€11 ONLY £9 €11 13 SOLAR POWERED WALL LIGHTS D. STAINLESS STEEL SECURITY SOLAR LIGHT £19/€23 ✔Motion sensor ✔Weatherproof D. STAINLESS STEEL SECURITY SOLAR LIGHT Stainless steel construction featuring motion sensor and integrated solar panel. Ideal for walls or doors. Solar powered so no running costs. Weatherproof. Requires 1 x AA rechargeable battery (included). Supplied with screw and wall plug. Size H17 x W7.5 x D8cm. 14001 £19/€23 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  14. 14. 14 ✔Holds up to 50L B. HEAVY DUTY GO BAG Ideal for garden waste and great for carrying, tidying and storing. Up to 120L capacity. Stands upright for easy filling. Strong and durable. Includes carrying handles and a tipping strap. Made from woven PP. Size: H60 x W45 x D45cm. 11237 £9/€11 B. HEAVY DUTY GO BAG £9/€11 CARRYING/TIDYING/STORING A. H2GO BAG 50L Easily transport water in your wheelbarrow where no hosepipe is available. Holds up to 50L. Includes non slip mat. Easy to store away. Ideal for garden, building work, livestock and equestrian use. Made from LDPE. Includes carrying handles and a tipping strap. Size: H77 x W59cm. 11538 £12/€14.50 C. BARROW BAG Simply place the bag inside your wheelbarrow and open up. It’s high sides and sturdy structure will allow for easy filling up to a much higher level without spillage. Ideal for collecting garden waste. Easily stored away. Includes carrying handles. Max capacity 270L. Made from woven PP. Size: H60 x W90 x D50cm. 11539 £10/€12 WATER TRANSPORT SYSTEM A. H2GO BAG 50L £12/€14.50 THE ULTIMATE WHEELBARROW BAG increase the capacity of your wheelbarrow by up to 300% ONLY £10 €12
  15. 15. 15 D. WOOD HANDLE CULTIVATOR A gardeners essential tool. Hand, fork and trowel for weeding, raking and digging Features a sturdy wooden handle. Size: 26cm x 15cm x 7cm. 11542 £3.50/€4.20 F. DELUXE HEDGE SHEARS Keep your garden trim with these deluxe comfort grip handled shears with 10” (25.5cm) blades. Size: L60 x W21 x D3cm 11541 £19/€23 E. BYPASS PRUNING SHEARS Trim tough, sticky stems and branches with these Bypass Shears. They feature long lasting and durable blades made from lightweight carbon steel. Size: L25 x W8 x D2cm. 11540 £3.50/€4.20 G. EXPANDING HOSE Keep the garden hydrated with this lightweight and compact expanding hose. Easy to store. Includes connector & spray gun. Extends from 15ft to 50ft (15m). 11543 £17/€20.50 EXPANDING HOSE - 15 TO 50 FT ONLY £17 €20.50 ✔Kink free ✔Lightweight F. DELUXE HEDGE SHEARS £19/€23 ✔Comfort grip handles ✔10” blades ONLY £3.50 €4.20 E. BYPASS PRUNING SHEARS D. WOOD HANDLE CULTIVATOR ONLY £3.50 €4.20 ✔Expandable INCLUDES 7 DIAL SPRAY GUN & HOSE CONNECTOR FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  16. 16. B. FEED FOR BASKETS & TUBS 500ML Regular use encourages plants to produce more flowers that last longer. Encourages strong healthy growth. Easy to use. Makes up to 5 litres of plant feed. 500ml. (£0.70/€0.84 per 100ml) 11545 £3.50/€4.20 ONLY £3.50 €4.20 B. FEED FOR BASKETS AND TUBS C. MULTIPURPOSE GROW EASY 500ML Suitable for a wide range of flowers, shrubs, fruits & vegetables. Balanced blend of nutrients to promote healthy growth. Helps promote full flavoured edible crops. Helps to produce bigger & more abundant blooms. 500ml. (£0.70/€0.84 per 100ml) 11546 £3.50/€4.20 16 A. POUR & FEED TOMATO 500ML Great for indoors, outdoors, grow bags. Can be used to feed tomatoes, fruits and other vegetables. Encourages strong, healthy growth in the garden and under glass. High quality food source to promote the development of full flavour produce. Makes up to 5 litres of plant feed. 500ml. (£0.70/€0.84 per 100ml) 11544 £3.50/€4.20 A. POUR AND FEED TOMATO ONLY £3.50 €4.20 ONLY £3.50 €4.20 C. MULTIPURPOSE GROW EASY ALL THE FEEDS FOR YOUR GARDENS’ NEEDS flowers/vegetables/fruits/shrubs
  17. 17. 17 TAKE CONTROL OVER GARDEN WEEDS helping tackle the root of the problem! E. PATH & PATIO WEED KILLER E. PATH & PATIO WEED KILLER Ready to use. Kills weeds & roots – covers up to 15m2 . Suitable for patios, driveways & paths. Controls annual & deep rooted perennial weeds. Systemic weedkiller that works by transporting the weedkiller down to the root. 500ml. (£0.70/€0.84 per 100ml) 11238 £3.50/€4.20 ✔Ready to use ✔Kills weeds and roots ✔Covers 15m2 D. WEED KILLER CONCENTRATE Each sachet mixes with 800ml of water and will treat up to 32sqm. 3 sachets to treat a total of 96sqm. Will kill foliage and plant roots of unwanted vegetation. No residual activity in the soil, planting may take place after treated vegetation has died back. Contains 90G/L glyphosate in a soluble solution. 11547 £7/€8.50 D. WEED KILLER CONCENTRATE ✔Kills weeds and roots ✔Concentrated ✔3 sachets ✔Covers 96m2 ONLY £7 €8.50 ONLY £3.50 €4.20 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  18. 18. 18 A. SLUGS-BE-GONE BARRIER TAPE Deters slugs and snails from pots, planters and raised beds with a static electric charge. Harmless to the environment. Static electric charge causes slugs to retreat, it does not kill them. 2m long self-adhesive copper tape. 11241 £3.50/€4.20 A. SLUGS-BE-GONE BARRIER TAPE DETERS SLUGS AND SNAILS FROM: ✔Raised beds ✔Planters ✔Pots C. 8M SLUG AND SNAIL BARRIER Cruelty-free way to protect your plants. Place the copper tape flat or upright around beds and fix them with the pegs, as snails and slugs have an aversion to copper there will be no way to get through. Can be cut to size. Includes 8 plastic pegs for fixing the tape. Size: H2cm x L8m. 11240 WAS £12/€14.50 NOW £11/€13.50 C. 8M SLUG AND SNAIL BARRIER NOW ONLY £11 SAVE £1 €13.50 SAVE €1 B. SLUG AND SNAIL KILLER Shower proof up to 10 days. Ready to use. Reduces damage caused by slugs & snails. Approved for use in organic systems. Treats approx. 78m2 . 300g. 11548 £5/€6 ONLY £3.50 €4.20 ONLY £5 €6 B. SLUG & SNAIL KILLER
  19. 19. 19 F. KLEENEZE SPIDER FREE This unique natural and effective formula will help keep spiders away from your home. Blended from natural ingredients spiders do not like. Spider Free does not kill spiders and is harmless to people and pets. Simply spray inside around your doorways and windows. Perfect to use in sheds, caravans, tents and lofts. 500ml. (£1.40/€1.70 per 100ml). 80011 £7/€8.50 ✔ Spider repellent ✔ Contains no poison ✔ Easy to use ✔ Natural ingredients ONLY £7 €8.50 F. ✔ Ant repellent ✔ Contains no poison ✔ Easy to use ✔ Natural ingredients ONLY £7.50 €9 G. G. ARTHUR’S ANTS Natural ant control and repellent with effective deterrent properties. Doesn’t kill or harm ants. Simply spray around windows, doors and entry points to create an ant barrier and deterrent. Continued use will see a drastic reduction in ants around the house. Arthur’s Ants is made from natural ingredients and scents that deter ants without causing harm. 750ml. (£1.00/€1.20 per 100ml). 11476 £7.50/€9 D. CAT DOG REPELLENT Helps to prevent cats dogs from fouling in all areas of the garden. 100% natural non toxic. Suitable for use around flowers, pots, shrubs, bordering lawns driveways. 240g. 11239 £3.50/€4.20 D. CAT AND DOG REPELLENT ONLY £3.50 €4.20 E. PAPER DECOY WASPS NEST ONLY £3.50 €4.20 E. PAPER DECOY WASPS NEST Wasps hate competition and when wasps see your decoy nest, they will flee the area leaving your garden wasp free. Complete with hanging hook. Size H28 x W21.5cm. 11549 £3.50/€4.20 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  20. 20. A. ROOF AND GUTTER REPAIR 20 MAINTENANCE REPAIR super handy products - there when you need them! A. ROOF GUTTER REPAIR Waterproof. Quick easy repair of small leaks on all exposed surfaces. Standard size cartridge that fits perfectly with item B Caulk Gun. Black. 450g. 11577 £3.50/€4.20 C. MIRACLE RUBBERISED STICKATAPE Ideal for home repairs or DIY projects. Extra strong adhesive - Patches, bonds, seals repairs. Black. Even works under water. Size: W10cm x L150cm. 11550 £5/€6 B. CAULK GUN Easy to use. Fits all standard sized sealant, filler, glue caulk cartridges. Made from metal. Size: L29.5 x H15 x W5cm. 11578 £4/€4.80 ✔Stops leaks fast ✔Works under water ✔Thick rubber backing B. CAULK GUN ONLY £3.50 €4.20 ONLY £4 €4.80 ✔Black ✔Waterproof ✔Easy to use ONLY £5 €6 Miracle Rubberised Stickatape ITEMS A B ARE COMPATIBLE
  21. 21. OUTDOOR CLEANER Max strength disinfectant for tough dirty jobs D. OUTDOOR CLEANER DISINFECTANT Cleans out smelly drains, stables and chicken coups. Removes moss and algae from driveways. Full strength disinfectant for outdoor use only. 1 litre. (£1/€1.20 per 100ml). 80005 £10/€12 ✔Clears mould, algae fungi ✔Paths ✔Patios ✔Driveways ✔Garden walls ✔Drains ✔Bins ✔Plant pots ✔Stables ✔Kennels ✔Chicken coups E. ONE COAT BLACK RUST CONVERTER One Coat Black Convert Rust is formulated with a rust converter, which when applied to metal surfaces neutralisers the rust leaving a satin finish. It is water-based making brush clean up simple. Low odour paint that can be used for interior and exterior purposes. Non-flammable. One coat application for minimum brush marks. Uses: ideal for use on drainpipes, guttering, gates, vehicle parts, wood burners, plastic, PVC, glass, metal hinges, wood, brick, stone and much more. 1L. (£3.50/€4.20 per 100ml). 11049 £35/€42 D. OUTDOOR CLEANER DISINFECTANT £10/€12 ONE COAT BLACK RUST CONVERTER E. £35/€42 ✔Neutralises rust ✔Heat resistant ✔Non-flammable ✔Superior results ✔Long lasting ✔No cracking 21 BEFORE AFTER FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  22. 22. ✔ Eliminates odours ✔ Kills bacteria ✔ Cleans shines ✔ Makes up to 10L 22 B. FLEA SPRAY Kills fleas instantly. Ideal for pet beds and soft furnishings. Effective against crawling insects such as ants, cockroaches, fleas other crawling insects. Works in cracks crevices. 200ml. 11551 £3.50/€4.20 A. DISINFECTANT PET FRESH Makes up to 10 Litres of disinfectant. Kills bacteria. Eliminates odours. Lasting freshness. Cleans shines.150ml 11552 £3.50/€4.20 ✔Tie handles ✔Strong thick ✔Scented C. PACK OF 200 SCENTED DOGGY WASTE BAGS ONLY £3.50 €4.20 C. PACK OF 200 SCENTED DOGGY WASTE BAGS Handy dispenser carton. Easily sealed with tie handles. Fragranced bag to subtly disguise odour. Strong thick bags. 11057 £3.50/€4.20 A. DISINFECTANT PET FRESH ONLY £3.50 €4.20 ONLY £3.50 €4.20 B. FLEA SPRAY KILLS FLEAS IN AN INSTANT ✔ Dog beds ✔ Hutches ✔ Kennels ✔ Carpets ✔ Soft furnishings USE ON:
  23. 23. 23 F. PET TOWEL Lightweight and absorbent microfibre towel. Size: H60 x W120cm, 100% Polyester. 11554 £7/€8.50 D. MAGIC PET HAIR REMOVAL WAND Ideal for removing fur, lint and dust from garments and upholstery. Use the brush by swiping against the grain on the clothing, allowing the micro bristles to effortlessly collect hair and dust. Once used, place the brush into the stand to scrape off the dust and open the detachable base over a bin for easy dirt removal. Size H31.5 x W10 x D4.5cm. 11553 £12/€14.50 F. PET TOWEL ONLY £7 €8.50 ONLY £12 €14.50 MAGIC PET HAIR REMOVAL WAND the pawfect tool for homes with pets! E. CAR SEAT COVER Adjustable straps allow cover to be securely fastened to rear headrests providing protection for rear seat rear footwell areas. Polyester with pvc back, nylon straps and plastic clips. Grey. Size: L146 x W143cm. 11555 £14/€17 E. CAR SEAT COVER ONLY £14 €17 ✔ Water resistant ✔ Seat belt apertures ✔ Durable ✔ Fully adjustable MICRO BRISTLES COLLECT PET HAIR EFFORTLESSLY STAND COLLECTS DIRT FROM THE BRUSH DETACHABLE BASE FOR DIRT REMOVAL FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  24. 24. 24 B. SELF WARMING PET BED Faux sheep skin for comfort, aluminium coated inner to reflect your pets body heat to keep them warm. Anti slip base, machine washable cover. Cover 100% Polyester, inner polyester with aluminium coating. Size: L64 x W49cm. 11219 WAS £14/€17 NOW £11/€13.50 B. SELF WARMING PET BED ✔Washable outer ✔Aluminium coated inner for insulation ✔Wipe clean ✔Pet friendly non-toxic cooling gel C. PET COOLING MAT A. ALL YOU NEED DOG MUG ONLY £7 €8.50 NOW ONLY £11 SAVE £3 €13.50 SAVE €3.50 NOW ONLY £11 SAVE £3 €13.50 SAVE €3.50 A. ALL YOU NEED DOG MUG Beautiful fine china mug in gift box. Not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. Size: H9 x Diam 8cm. 11556 £7/€8.50 C. PET COOLING MAT Provides instant cooling for your pet. Non-toxic cooling gel reacts to your pets body heat helping them to stay cool on warm days or after vigorous exercise. Durable cover. Outer: nylon, filling: cooling gel. Indoor/outdoor use. Wipe clean with damp cloth. Size: L50 x W40cm. 11220 WAS £14/€17 NOW £11/€13.50 DOG LOVERS CORNER S U I T ABLE FOR CATS T O O ! S U I T ABLE FOR CATS T O O !
  25. 25. 25 E. FAITHFUL FRIENDS CAT BOWL Melamine bowl adorned with cat and fish illustrations on the sides and in the base. Size: Diam 16.5cm at base. 11562 £4/€4.80 D. ALL YOU NEED CAT MUG ONLY £7 €8.50 E. FAITHFUL FRIENDS CAT BOWL ONLY £4 €4.80 D. ALL YOU NEED CAT MUG Beautiful fine china mug in gift box. Not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. Size: H9 x Diam 8cm. 11561 £7/€8.50 CAT LOVERS CORNER KITTICAT TRACK BALL TOWER ONLY £14 €17 PRINTED ON THE BASE F. KITTICAT TRACK BALL TOWER Stop your cat getting bored and encourage play with this strongly constructed 3 level tower. The balls spin and roll inside the track encouraging interaction. Size: H13 xW24 x D24cm. 11557 £14/€17 FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  26. 26. 26 CREATIVE GARDEN PRODUCTS A. BEEHIVE FEEDER Ideal for a range of bird feed and treats. Hand-painted ceramic construction. Metal hanging loop. Size H17 x W14cm. 11565 £17/€20.50 C. WINDOWATCH BIRD FEEDER Attracts a wide variety of birds. This innovative design is perfect when outdoor space is in short supply. Easy to install - simply attach to a window and enjoy hours of unobstructed viewing from indoors. Size: H17 x W20.5 x D9.5cm. 11563 £14/€17 B. EASY-UP DEVICE Basket lowering and raising device. Ideal for hanging baskets and bird feeders. Retractable line. 11564 £16/€19.50 B. EASY-UP DEVICE ONLY £17 €20.50 A. BEEHIVE FEEDER ONLY £16 €19.50 ONLY £14 €17 WATCH BIRDS FEED UP CLOSE! C. WINDOWATCH BIRD FEEDER ✔Hanging baskets ✔Bird feeders IDEAL FOR:
  27. 27. 27 E. WOODSTONE CAT PLANTER Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Perfect for plants or succulents. Size: H33 x W21.5 x D26cm. 11568 £32/€38.50 F. WOODSTONE DOG PLANTER Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Perfect for plants or succulents. Size: H33 x W26 x D22.5cm. 11567 £32/€38.50 ONLY £32 €38.50 ONLY £32 €38.50 E. WOODSTONE CAT PLANTER F. WOODSTONE DOG PLANTER D. SECRET HANGING MOON FAIRY This sweet, charming fairy will transform your garden into a fairy tale. Ceramic. Size: H25 x W18.5 x D9.5cm. 11566 £14/€17 ONLY £14 €17 Charming Garden Décor D. SECRET HANGING MOON FAIRY FREE DELIVERY from your distributor
  28. 28. 28 ONLY £7 €8.50 EACH C. BLUEBELL GIFT BOXED MUG Features bluebell design with a single bluebell printed on the inside rim. Fine china. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Includes presentation box. Size: H10 x W9cm. 11560 £7/€8.50 MUGS FOR NATURE LOVERS each mug comes with its own presentation gift box GIFT BOXED A. BIRDS GIFT BOXED MUG B. DAFFODIL GIFT BOXED MUG C. BLUEBELL GIFT BOXED MUG GIFT BOXED GIFT BOXED A. BIRDS GIFT BOXED MUG A selection of illustrated birds with their names. Fine china. Includes presentation box. (Not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use.) Size: H12 x W9cm. 11570 £7/€8.50 B. DAFFODIL GIFT BOXED MUG Features daffodil design with a single daffodil printed on the inside rim. Fine china. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Includes presentation box. Size: H10 x W9cm. 11569 £7/€8.50
  29. 29. 29 E. HIGHLAND COO GIFT BOXED MUG Features highland cow design. Fine china. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Includes presentation box. Size: H9 x 8.5cm. 11571 £7/€8.50 H. HIGHLAND COO SPOON REST Melamine. Size: L23.5 x W9.5 x D2.5cm. 11572 £5/€6 THE HIGHLAND COO RANGE a complete collection for highland cow tea lovers alike GIFT BOXED E. HIGHLAND COO GIFT BOXED MUG G. HIGHLAND COO CUSHIONED LAP TRAY £22/€26.50 D. HIGHLAND COO COASTER SET OF 4 Cork Coasters with printed laminated image. Size: L10.5 x W10.5cm. 11559 £5/€6 F. HIGHLAND COO TEABAG TIDY Melamine. Size: L12 x W9.5cm. 11558 £3/€3.60 D. HIGHLAND COO COASTER SET OF 4 £5/€6 F. HIGHLAND COO TEABAG TIDY £3 €3.60 H. HIGHLAND COO SPOON REST G. HIGHLAND COO CUSHIONED LAP TRAY Laminated top with plastic rim. Poly Beads in the cushioned base covered by fabric. Size: L43 x W34 x D5cm. 11573 £22/€26.50 £7/€8.50 £5 €6
  30. 30. 30 B. ROUND GARDEN FURNITURE COVER Protect your garden table from weathering. Designed to withstand extremes in temperature, frost, snow, rain and UV. Includes 2 cords for tightening around base of covering. Easy to clean with a waterproof laminated finish. Size: H87 x Diam 163cm 11574 £24/€29 ROUND GARDEN FURNITURE COVER help to prolong the life of your garden furniture ONLY £24 €29 A. 3-SEATER GARDEN BENCH COVER Protect your garden bench from weathering. Designed to withstand extremes in temperature, frost, snow, rain and UV. Includes 2 cords for tightening around base of covering. Easy to clean with a waterproof laminated finish. Size: H89 x W160 x D66cm 11575 £17/€20.50 3-SEATER GARDEN BENCH COVER help to prolong the life of your garden bench 163cm 163cm 87cm 89cm 66cm ONLY £17 €20.50 163cm 87cm 160cm 89cm 66cm
  31. 31. Ordering Terms Conditions Ordering Just got Better... 1. Write the code numbers and product description on your order form and place the catalogue and order form back in the bag and leave outside for collection 2. Your distributor will deliver your order straight to your door. Payment on delivery (not before). 3. All door to door orders have FREE Delivery Love or Return We offer a 30-day money back guarantee on all our products. You may return your products in their original condition and packaging, accompanied with your proof of purchase, to your distributor, within 30 days of receipt of your goods for a full refund. If you are returning any personal protection items, then please note due to hygiene reasons, these products must be unopened, unused and in a re-saleable condition with all tamper-resistant seals and packaging intact. Terms and Conditions Due to continuous product development and availability, the goods supplied to you may differ slightly from those illustrated. For full ordering terms and conditions please refer to the back of your order form provided in this catalogue pack. VivaMK Network Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales under number: 11400025 and whose registered office is at: International House, 142 Cromwell Road, London, England, SW7 4EF 31 ONLY £7.50 €9 ULTRA UPVC CLEANER for restoring all your upvc back to ‘as good as new’ condition C. ULTRA UPVC CLEANER Designed to be used on all upvc products both indoors and outdoors such as window frames, guttering, furniture and doors. Quick and easy to use - simply spray and leave to work for a minute then wipe down with clean dry cloth. 750ml. (£1.00/€1.20 per 100ml). 11519 £7.50/€9 ✔UPVC guttering ✔UPVC doors ✔UPVC windows ✔UPVC furniture
  32. 32. For more information, contact your distributor: MK000027 MAGNETIC DOOR SCREEN CURTAIN let the fresh air in while keeping bugs out! MAGNETIC DOOR SCREEN CURTAIN Allows hands-free walk through. Fits single and sliding doors. As you walk through, the 9 magnet system separates to open the mesh screen and then closes again to keep flies out. Easy installation - no drilling or screwing required. White. 100% polyester. Size: H210 x W90cm approx. 11576 £9/€11 ✔ HANDS FREE WALK THROUGH ✔ 9 MAGNET FAST CLOSE SYSTEM ✔ EASY INSTALLATION ✔ FITS SINGLE AND SLIDING DOORS ONLY £9 €11

    Be the first to comment

L@@K buy the products from this catalogue here https://raymondwhittaker.vivamknetwork.biz/Shop/?cid=57 Dear VivaMK Friend Thank you for your ongoing support of The People’s Business. Local community partnerships that bring quality products & customer service to your doorstep. We hope you enjoy these Summery products, as we all hope for sunnier days ahead when we can live life the way we all want to. Your support is hugely valued, as we continue to build the spirit of local business. Please stay safe and together we will face the sunshine, leaving the shadows behind us.

Views

Total views

36

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×