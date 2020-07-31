Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hablemos de Agricultura Urbana Ing. MSc. Kiuz Chacón Cárdenas
Agricultura Urbana Enfoque Agricultura Urbana Complejidad Edgar Morín Teoría de Sistemas Bertalannfy Agroecología Miguel A...
Agricultura Urbana AU
Concepto de Agricultura Urbana AU Coherencia interna. ¿Es la agricultura urbana es realmente lo que llamamos, o queremos l...
Agricultura Urbana AU Agricultura Urbana Actividades económicas Ubicación Áreas Escala Productos Destino Mougeot, Luc
Agricultura Urbana AU La agricultura urbana está ubicada dentro (intraurbana) o en la periferia (periurbana) de un pueblo,...
Agricultura Urbana AU Actividad tan antigua como las ciudades Puede encontrarse en distintas formas en todo el mundo Tipo ...
Agricultura Urbana AU La agricultura urbana desde una perspectiva global La agricultura urbana constituye un componente de...
Agricultura Urbana AU
Agricultura Urbana AU
Agricultura Urbana AU Agricultura Urbana Sistema económico Sistema social Sistema ecológico Sistema urbano Sistema Complej...
Características de la agricultura urbana • Espacio en el que se desarrolla la agricultura urbana. Superficies dentro de la...
Algunos datos de la Agricultura Urbana Organización de las Naciones Unidas. ONU • Población mundial se estima en 7.700 mil...
Agricultura Urbana AU  La agricultura urbana representa un aporte decisivo para la seguridad alimentaria y para generar i...
Hablemos de Agricultura Urbana. Kiuz Chacón
Hablemos de Agricultura Urbana. Kiuz Chacón

Presentación realizada en el foro chat "Hablemos de Agricultura Urbana"

Hablemos de Agricultura Urbana. Kiuz Chacón

  1. 1. Hablemos de Agricultura Urbana Ing. MSc. Kiuz Chacón Cárdenas
  2. 2. Agricultura Urbana Enfoque Agricultura Urbana Complejidad Edgar Morín Teoría de Sistemas Bertalannfy Agroecología Miguel Altieri
  3. 3. Agricultura Urbana AU
  4. 4. Concepto de Agricultura Urbana AU Coherencia interna. ¿Es la agricultura urbana es realmente lo que llamamos, o queremos llamar así, o lo que percibimos en la realidad?. La definición global debe llevarnos a un sistema o edificación conceptual completos, una estructura de compartimentos interconectados anclado en experiencias del mundo real conceptos afines. Funcionalidad externa. Se necesita saber la posición de la agricultura urbana en relación con otros conceptos, como : agricultura rural, desarrollo urbano sustentable o sistemas urbanos de abastecimiento de alimentos. El concepto debe ser lo suficientemente claro para que los usuarios puedan percibir fácilmente su potencial de complementariedad y sinergia con conceptos afines.
  5. 5. Agricultura Urbana AU Agricultura Urbana Actividades económicas Ubicación Áreas Escala Productos Destino Mougeot, Luc
  6. 6. Agricultura Urbana AU La agricultura urbana está ubicada dentro (intraurbana) o en la periferia (periurbana) de un pueblo, una ciudad o una metrópoli, y cultiva o cría, procesa y distribuye una diversidad de productos alimentarios y no alimentarios, (re)utilizando en gran medida recursos humanos y materiales, productos y servicios que se encuentran en y alrededor de dicha zona, y a su vez provee recursos humanos y materiales, productos y servicios en gran parte a esa misma zona urbana. L. Mougeot (2000)
  7. 7. Agricultura Urbana AU Actividad tan antigua como las ciudades Puede encontrarse en distintas formas en todo el mundo Tipo de agricultura que está experimentando un renacimiento en el Sur y en el Norte globales y ofrece una importante contribución al sistema social y ecológico y al régimen económico para una ciudad sostenible. Estrategia efectiva contra el hambre y la pobreza, y también aporta efectos positivos en tiempos de calentamiento global.
  8. 8. Agricultura Urbana AU La agricultura urbana desde una perspectiva global La agricultura urbana constituye un componente del sistema urbano Se relaciona con manifestaciones locales, culturales y sociales Es necesario proyectar espacios humanos dignos, garantizar la seguridad alimentaria urbana La producción urbana de alimentos fue desarrollándose hasta convertirse en una praxis existencial Siglo XXI Crecimiento poblacional mundial concentrado en las ciudades Desafíos socio ecológicos, socio económicos y políticos
  9. 9. Agricultura Urbana AU
  10. 10. Agricultura Urbana AU
  11. 11. Agricultura Urbana AU Agricultura Urbana Sistema económico Sistema social Sistema ecológico Sistema urbano Sistema Complejo en el cual se siguen los principios básicos de la agroecología.
  12. 12. Características de la agricultura urbana • Espacio en el que se desarrolla la agricultura urbana. Superficies dentro de las ciudades y alrededor de ellas. • Las actividades agrícolas urbanas pueden desarrollarse tanto en superficies ubicadas en las cercanías inmediatas del lugar de residencia (on-plot) como también en parcelas que se encuentran lejos del domicilio real (off-plot). • El terreno puede ser arrendado o puede ser propiedad de los campesinos urbanos, también puede desarrollarse en superficies semipúblicas (patios traseros o predios pertenecientes a instituciones) o en lugares públicos (parques, márgenes de las calles, terrenos linderos del ferrocarril) • Los huertos urbanos presentan una producción intensiva y se cultivan diversas especies . La mayoría de los productos cosechados son destinados para el consumo humano, también se pueden cultivar plantas ornamentales, plaguicidas ecológicos y, en pequeñas cantidades, como bioenergía. • La producción generalmente es para autoconsumo y los excedentes se destinan a la venta o al trueque
  13. 13. Algunos datos de la Agricultura Urbana Organización de las Naciones Unidas. ONU • Población mundial se estima en 7.700 millones para finales del 2020 y el 55% vive en zonas urbanas. • Tokio 37 Millones de habitantes, Nueva Delhi 29 millones, Shanghai 26 millones, Ciudad de México y Sao Paulo 22 millones de habitantes. Se espera que para el 2030 el mundo tenga 43 megaciudades con mas de 10 millones de habitantes. • Es necesario garantizar la seguridad alimentaria a la población urbana. Organización de la Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura. FAO • 800 millones de habitantes de ciudades de todo el mundo participan en actividades relacionadas con AU que generan ingresos y producen alimentos. • La Agricultura Urbana y Peri urbana genera el 34% de la producción total de carne y el 70% de la producción de huevos en el mundo.
  14. 14. Agricultura Urbana AU  La agricultura urbana representa un aporte decisivo para la seguridad alimentaria y para generar ingresos, como así también para la interacción y la inclusión social en sociedades urbanas.  La agricultura urbana influye positivamente tanto en el microclima de las ciudades como en la protección de los recursos urbanos (agua, suelo y biodiversidad).  Tiene efectos sobre la estructuración del espacio y el paisaje urbano y también sobre los propios habitantes.  La importancia de la producción urbana de alimentos radica especialmente en sus distintas funciones y en su implementación en los sistemas social, económico y ecológico de las áreas urbanas  Es necesario es adaptar la producción urbana de alimentos a las particularidades y condiciones locales e integrarla a los sistemas social, económico y ecológico.

