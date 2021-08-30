Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab 1 Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Real-World Super-Resolution via Kernel Est...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Super Resolution - For denoising, super resolution (SR) uses fixed bicubic operatio...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Introduction •Almost methods adopt simple bicubic down-sampling from high-quality i...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab RealSR Architecture
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab RealSR – First Stage - Degradation the images LR image K : blurry kernel n : noise ...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab How to collect k and n KernelGAN : https://arxiv.org/pdf/1909.06581.pdf LR image 1....
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab How to collect k and n is function to calculate variance is the max value of varian...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab LR image K : blurry kernel n : noise • Note – all three are unknown. • K and n are ...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Experiments Evaluation Metrics - PSNR - SSIM - LPIPS Dataset - DF2K dataset is arti...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Baselines - EDSR. (Dai et al. CVPRW 2017) - ESRGAN (Wang et al. ECCV2018) - ZSSR (S...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Train set : 3,350 images Validation set : 100 images Results on DF2K
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Train set : 5,614 images Validation set : 100 images Results on DPED
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Results for the NTIRE 2020 Challenge on Real-World Image Super-Resolution: Trak 1 &...
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Contributions •They acquired LR images that share a common domain with real images....
Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Thank you ! 
[CVPRW 2020]Real world Super-Resolution via Kernel Estimation and Noise Injection

This paper is about the Super-Resolution (SR) task and was introduced in CVPRW 2020 as the winner of two tasks with SR competition.
The authors called into question why there are no practical methods for denoising. Because previous papers dealt with ideal noise like bicubic downsampling.
To solve this impractical and ideal problem, the authors proposed to improve the resolution via kernel estimation and noise injection, which means that they do not use it while the training phase. That is why I was interested in this paper.
It is simply for before training. So I was interested in how they explore the proper with real-world images; kernel estimation and noise injection.

In summary, they save some informs of kernels that are applied corresponding to their formula using the eval data, i.e., no have ground truth. Also, the values of noise are as well.
These are what they are emphasizing novel method.
If you guys want to see and know more specifically this paper, you can cite this link:
https://openaccess.thecvf.com/content_CVPRW_2020/papers/w31/Ji_Real-World_Super-Resolution_via_Kernel_Estimation_and_Noise_Injection_CVPRW_2020_paper.pdf

In this presentation, I'll introduce the 'Real-world Super-Resolution via Kernel Estimation and Noise Injection'

[CVPRW 2020]Real world Super-Resolution via Kernel Estimation and Noise Injection

  1. 1. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab 1 Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Real-World Super-Resolution via Kernel Estimation and Noise Injection Minha Kim kimminha@g.skku.ed u Sungkyunkwan University August 26, 2021 Xiaozhong Ji et al., Nanjing University, Tencent Youtu Lab
  2. 2. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Super Resolution - For denoising, super resolution (SR) uses fixed bicubic operation for Down sampling to construct training data pairs. In other words, the images downsempled using bicubic are robust only for bicubic noised images. The results are very blurry with lots of noise. It results in domain gap. Propose To solve these problem, they proposed a Realistic degradation framework for Super-Resolution (RealSR), which contains kernel estimation and noise injection to preserve the original domain attributes. background
  3. 3. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Introduction •Almost methods adopt simple bicubic down-sampling from high-quality images to construct Low-Resolution (LR) and High Resolution (HR) pairs for training which may lose track of frequency-related details. •These SR models trained on the data generated by bicubic kernel can only work well on clean HR data, because the model has never seen blurry/noisy data during training. Problems Contribution •Various blur kernels. •Real noise distributions. Propose To solve these problem, they proposed a Realistic degradation framework for Super-Resolution (RealSR), which contains kernel estimation and noise injection to preserve the original domain attributes.
  4. 4. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab RealSR Architecture
  5. 5. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab RealSR – First Stage - Degradation the images LR image K : blurry kernel n : noise • Note – all three are unknown. • K and n are collected using their method and noise injection method.
  6. 6. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab How to collect k and n KernelGAN : https://arxiv.org/pdf/1909.06581.pdf LR image 1. Kernel Estimation K : blurry kernel n : noise • Note – all three are unknown. • K and n are collected using their method and noise injection method. RealSR – First Stage – Estimation for kernel and noise Downsampled image with ideal kernel Downsampled image with kernel Discriminator
  7. 7. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab How to collect k and n is function to calculate variance is the max value of variance 2. Noise Estimation LR image RealSR – First Stage – Estimation for kernel and noise K : blurry kernel n : noise • Note – all three are unknown. • K and n are collected using their method and noise injection method. is a cropped noise patch from the noise pool consisting of {k1, k2 · · · kl}.
  8. 8. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab LR image K : blurry kernel n : noise • Note – all three are unknown. • K and n are collected using their method and noise injection method. How to apply k and n that were collected RealSR – First Stage - Degradation the images Degradation the images is a cropped noise patch from the noise pool consisting of {k1, k2 · · · kl}.
  9. 9. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Experiments Evaluation Metrics - PSNR - SSIM - LPIPS Dataset - DF2K dataset is artificially added with Gaussian noise. - DPED dataset is taken by the iPhone3 camera. which are more challenging containing noise, blur, dark light and low-quality problems. DF2K DPED
  10. 10. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Baselines - EDSR. (Dai et al. CVPRW 2017) - ESRGAN (Wang et al. ECCV2018) - ZSSR (Shocher et al. CVPR 2018) - K-ZSSR is combination of KernelGAN and ZSSR. DF2K DPED Experiments
  11. 11. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Train set : 3,350 images Validation set : 100 images Results on DF2K
  12. 12. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Train set : 5,614 images Validation set : 100 images Results on DPED
  13. 13. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Results for the NTIRE 2020 Challenge on Real-World Image Super-Resolution: Trak 1 & 2
  14. 14. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Contributions •They acquired LR images that share a common domain with real images. •With those domain-consistent data using their method, they then train a real image super-resolution GAN with a patch discriminator, which can produce HR results with better perception. •RealSR is also the winner of NTIRE 2020 Challenge on two tracks of Real- World Super-Resolution as well as outperforms the SOTA methods.
  15. 15. Data-driven AI Security HCI (DASH) Lab Thank you ! 

This paper is about the Super-Resolution (SR) task and was introduced in CVPRW 2020 as the winner of two tasks with SR competition. The authors called into question why there are no practical methods for denoising. Because previous papers dealt with ideal noise like bicubic downsampling. To solve this impractical and ideal problem, the authors proposed to improve the resolution via kernel estimation and noise injection, which means that they do not use it while the training phase. That is why I was interested in this paper. It is simply for before training. So I was interested in how they explore the proper with real-world images; kernel estimation and noise injection. In summary, they save some informs of kernels that are applied corresponding to their formula using the eval data, i.e., no have ground truth. Also, the values of noise are as well. These are what they are emphasizing novel method. If you guys want to see and know more specifically this paper, you can cite this link: https://openaccess.thecvf.com/content_CVPRW_2020/papers/w31/Ji_Real-World_Super-Resolution_via_Kernel_Estimation_and_Noise_Injection_CVPRW_2020_paper.pdf In this presentation, I'll introduce the 'Real-world Super-Resolution via Kernel Estimation and Noise Injection'

×