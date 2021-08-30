This paper is about the Super-Resolution (SR) task and was introduced in CVPRW 2020 as the winner of two tasks with SR competition. The authors called into question why there are no practical methods for denoising. Because previous papers dealt with ideal noise like bicubic downsampling. To solve this impractical and ideal problem, the authors proposed to improve the resolution via kernel estimation and noise injection, which means that they do not use it while the training phase. That is why I was interested in this paper. It is simply for before training. So I was interested in how they explore the proper with real-world images; kernel estimation and noise injection. In summary, they save some informs of kernels that are applied corresponding to their formula using the eval data, i.e., no have ground truth. Also, the values of noise are as well. These are what they are emphasizing novel method. If you guys want to see and know more specifically this paper, you can cite this link: https://openaccess.thecvf.com/content_CVPRW_2020/papers/w31/Ji_Real-World_Super-Resolution_via_Kernel_Estimation_and_Noise_Injection_CVPRW_2020_paper.pdf In this presentation, I'll introduce the 'Real-world Super-Resolution via Kernel Estimation and Noise Injection'