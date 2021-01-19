Causa y efectos de la drogadiccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUTORA: UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTONOMA DE NICARAGUA UNAN - LEON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION HUMANIDADES DEPARTAMEN...
TEMA: CAUSAS Y EFECTOS DE LA DROGADICCIÓN EN JÓVENES DE 15 A 18 AÑOS DEL REPARTO ANA VIRGEN ROBLES, SECTOR Nº 2, DEL MUNIC...
INDICE Introducción Pág. Contexto General Escenario Breve descripción de los capítulos en que se divide la Investigación C...
DEDICATORIA ► Dedicamos con mucho agrado el presente trabajo al divino creador por habernos dado la vida y concedido la gr...
AGRADECIMIENTO A Dios nuestro Creador por su infinita bondad la que permitió exitosamente esta meta planteada en nuestra v...
INTRODUCCIÓN Nuestro trabajo de investigación se enmarca motivado a la necesidad de desarrollar actitudes positivas en los...
Historia La historia político-Administrativo desde su origen; nos demuestra que la región de Chinandega estuvo poblada ant...
Se realizó una investigación para la búsqueda de información primaria, pero fue muy poco lo que se pudo encontrar, si enco...
El Capítulo III: Se refiere al marco teórico, donde mencionamos los fundamentos, aspectos conceptuales y contenidos refere...
I. PROPOSITOS DE LA INVESTIGACION 1.1. ANTECEDENTES La Organización Mundial de la Salud; organismo dependiente de Naciones...
Colombia, México, Puerto Rico, Guatemala y otros países latinoamericanos. 1 Aún la juventud de Rusia se ha lanzado desespe...
En algunas culturas el opio o la coca se cultivan y se usa desde hace muchos siglos por lo que forman parte de la tradició...
4 Nuestro trabajo de investigación, analiza las causas y efectos de la drogadicción entre jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del repa...
5 (Biblioteca de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación y Humanidades, UNAN- LEON). Además, se han realizados estudios ci...
6 1.2. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA A través de la observación y el diálogo con diferentes jóvenes del Reparto Ana Virgen Ro...
1.3. JUSTIFICACION En la actualidad el tema de la drogadicción en jóvenes, reviste trascendental importancia, por afectar ...
8 Se pretende que con la información que se genere en este trabajo de investigación, el Ministerio de Educación (MINED) y ...
9 II OBJETIVOS E HIPOTESIS 2.1. OBJETIVOS GENERALES Verificar las causas y efectos que produce el consumo de drogas en los...
10 2.3. HIPOTESIS La drogadicción en los jóvenes incide directamente en la generación de problemas psicosociales, morales ...
III MARCO TEORICO 3.1. MARCO CONCEPTUAL En nuestro trabajo investigativo, abordaremos diferentes conceptos que facilitarán...
concepto; Esto ejerce un gran impacto en el desarrollo de su personalidad y en especial, en su estado de ánimo o depresión...
14 continuada para producir placer o evitar el malestar. Tomado de la enciclopedia Psicología Evolutiva y Pedagógica. Edit...
15 Tolerancia: El proceso por el cual el organismo se habitúa al uso continuado de una sustancia, con lo que para consegui...
16 Enciclopedia Océano de la Psicología, Océano Grupo Editorial tomo II y III España. Relevante: Sobresaliente, excelente,...
16 El empleo de las drogas y su desarrollo El empleo de drogas no es práctica exclusiva de la segunda mitad del siglo vein...
17 En el Continente americano desde el valle del río Mississippi hacia el sur, existe una extraordinaria abundancia de pla...
18 las edades de 15 a 18 años, no respetando las clases sociales, razas y naciones. Nosotros como estudiante de la carrera...
19 Clasificación de las drogas: Se clasifican en Drogas Blandas y Drogas Duras. Drogas blandas: Estupefacientes que produc...
20 Los medicamentos que ejercen algún efecto sobre el cerebro y el sistema nervioso son prescritos bajo las indicaciones, ...
21 Tóxico Es toda sustancia que incorporada al organismo, aun en pequeñas cantidades, puede perjudicar la salud o causar l...
22 La dependencia psíquica: La dependencia psíquica es el deseo psicológico de emplear la droga a causa del estado de bien...
23 IV DISEÑO METODOLOGICO Concepto de investigación: Proviene del latín in (en) vestigare (hablar, inquirir, indagar, segu...
24 elaborada y rigurosa así mismo requiere un mejor esfuerzo además de paciencia y más receptividad por parte del investig...
25 Fundamento teórico Características de la Investigación descriptiva.  Busca específicamente las propiedades, caracterís...
26 tanto indagamos en las actividades de los individuos con problemas de drogadicción y el efecto que vive la sociedad que...
27 4.2. DISEÑO DE MUESTRA Los participantes de este trabajo elegimos una muestra probabilística, descrita como aquéllas en...
28 información de una manera directa y veraz, y observar las dificultades y limitaciones que ocasionen dicho problema. El ...
29 Cabe señalar que las observaciones nos fueron dando pauta en función de nuestro trabajo en cada encuentro que visitamos...
30 La encuesta: es un método de recibida de datos por medio de preguntas cuyas respuestas se obtiene en forma escrita u or...
31 Instrumento, observación: Este instrumento es de suma importancia para nuestro trabajo de investigación, ya que la acti...
Las características de este instrumento es la de tener preguntas abiertas y cerradas, las preguntas cerradas son directas ...
33 V. PROCESAMIENTO DELOS RESULTADOS Resultados de las encuestas dirigidas a los jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Roble Sect...
34 5.2. RESULTADOS Y ANALISIS DE LA ENCUESTA El objetivo de realizar esta técnica es para investigar las causas que con ll...
35 10% Si No 90% Pregunta Nº 1 ¿Has consumido drogas? Si --- no ---- De la muestra de 40 individuos encuestados, 36 jóvene...
36 Pregunta Nº 2 ¿Qué tipo de drogas has consumido? De los jóvenes encuestados 8 dijeron consumir marihuana, lo equivale a...
10% 42.5% Siempre Ocasional 47.5% No Contestaron Pregunta Nº 3 ¿Con qué frecuencia consume droga? De los encuestados 17 jó...
38 10% 40% plac er 25% ignorancia problema No Contes taron 25% Pregunta Nº 4 ¿Por qué causas consumen droga? 16 jóvenes re...
39 Pregunta Nº 5 ¿Qué reacción tienen tu familia cuando consume drogas? 6 jóvenes encuestados dijeron que su familia se po...
40 Pregunta Nº 6 ¿El consumo de drogas lo iniciaste con tus amigos, en el colegio o en la calle? 3 jóvenes encuestados res...
41 10 % Si No 55% No Co nt estar on 35 % Pregunta Nº 7 ¿Has pensado dejar las drogas? 22 jóvenes han pensado dejar las dro...
42 10 % Si 15 % N o N o Co n test aro n 75% Pregunta Nº 8 ¿Has visitado algún centro de rehabilitación? 6 jóvenes respondi...
43 10 % 30 % Si A y ud a No A y ud a No C o st e s ta r on 60 % Pregunta Nº 9 ¿Cuándo visitas un centro de rehabilitación ...
44 10% 17.5% N egativo Positivo No Costestaron 72.5% Pregunta Nº 10 ¿Cuál ha sido el resultado de esta ayuda? 29 jóvenes d...
45 10% 30% Si No No Costeraron 60% Pregunta Nº 11 ¿Se involucra tu familia en las visitas que haces al centro de rehabilit...
46 10% 15% Familia Nadie No Costeraron 75% Pregunta Nº 12 ¿Quién de tu familia es el que más te apoya en tu rehabilitación...
47 Pregunta Nº 13 ¿Qué consejo darías a los que consumen drogas ahora que te rehabilitas? 18 jóvenes contestaron que daría...
48 ENTREVISTAS AL RESPONSABLE DEL CENTRO XOCHIQUETZAL Le estamos solicitando su colaboración para que conteste esta entrev...
49 5. ¿Con qué recursos cuenta este Centro? Con Organismos no gubernamentales y Hermanamiento de países Europeos como: Ale...
50 ENTREVISTA AL RESPONSABLE DE NARCOTICOS ANONIMOS Le estamos solicitando su invaluable colaboración, somos egresadas de ...
51 4. ¿Cuántos de los jóvenes que están en el centro pertenecen al reparto Ana Virgen Robles? De las 40 personas que asist...
52 Análisis de la entrevista a Narcóticos Anónimos. Este Centro esta constituido desde hace una década, cuenta con un coor...
53 ENTREVISTA A PADRES DE FAMILIA Apreciados padres de familia les estamos solicitando su ayuda para contestar esta entrev...
54 alteración a la tranquilidad del hogar y se convierte en un problema para la familia y la sociedad. Análisis de la Entr...
55 ENTREVISTA AL ENCARGADO DE ASUNTOS JUVENILES DE LA POLICIA NACIONAL En vista que estamos realizando nuestro trabajo de ...
56 7. De los jóvenes detenidos del reparto Ana virgen Robles del sector Nº 2 que tienen expedientes por delitos de consumo...
57 12. ¿Con cuánto personal trabaja y cómo lo hacen? No, contamos con personal especializado para tratar con este tipo de ...
58 TRIANGULACION Hemos considerado realizar una triangulación acerca de la información recogida a través de los tres instr...
59 Conclusiones:  Las causas que generan el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes, es motivado por el placer, problemas famili...
61 VII. RECOMENDACIONES Analizando la situación actual de nuestra sociedad en que vivimos por el consumo excesivo de las d...
61 A Padres: -Den confianza a sus hijos para que acudan a los centros de rehabilitación. -Se integren a las actividades qu...
62 7.2. BIBLIOGRAFIA  “Hernández Sampire de Roberto”; Fernando Collado Batista, Lucio Pilar. Metodología de la Investigac...
63 7.3. ANEXO Anexo 1 CRONOGRAMA DE TRABAJO ACTIVIDADES PERIODO RESPONSABLES Elaboración del plan de trabajo Abril- Mayo 2...
64 Anexo 2 FORMATO DE ENCUESTA A JOVENES Encuesta a jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Robles sector número 2, En vista que es...
65 Anexo 3 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A XOCHIQUETZAL Le estamos solicitando su colaboración para que conteste esta entrevista q...
66 Anexo 4 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A NARCOTICOS ANONIMOS Le estamos solicitando su invaluable colaboración, somos egresadas ...
67 Anexo 5 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A LA POLICIA NACIONAL En vista que estamos realizando nuestro trabajo de investigación so...
68 11. ¿Existe algún departamento en su institución que atiende directamente los problemas de jóvenes drogadictos? 12. ¿Co...
69 Anexo 6 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A UN PADRE DE FAMILIA A preciados padres de familia les estamos solicitando su ayuda para...
70 Anexo 7 Grupo de jóvenes adictos a las drogas del Reparto Ana Virgen Roble del sector Nº 2 del municipio de Chinandega.
  1. 1. TUTORA: UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTONOMA DE NICARAGUA UNAN - LEON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION HUMANIDADES DEPARTAMENTO DE CIENCAS SOCIALES MONOGRAFIA TEMA Causas y Efectos de la Drogadicción en Jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del Reparto Ana Virgen Robles Sector Nº 2, del Municipio de Chinandega en el periodo, Febrero - Junio del 2008. PARA OPTAR AL TITULO DE LICENCIADA EN CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION MENCION CIENCIAS SOCIALES Elaborada Por: Laura Ledys Canales Vásquez Ana María Carrión Pérez Socorro del Carmen Carrillo Bravo Ligia Maria Betanco García Msc. Herenia de los Ángeles Ortega Morales León, Noviembre del 2008 ¡A LA LIBRERTAD POR LA UNIVERSIDAD!
  2. 2. TEMA: CAUSAS Y EFECTOS DE LA DROGADICCIÓN EN JÓVENES DE 15 A 18 AÑOS DEL REPARTO ANA VIRGEN ROBLES, SECTOR Nº 2, DEL MUNICIPIO DE CHINANDEGA, EN EL PERIODO DE FEBRERO - JUNIO DEL 2008.
  3. 3. INDICE Introducción Pág. Contexto General Escenario Breve descripción de los capítulos en que se divide la Investigación Capítulo I: Propósito de la Investigación 1.1 Antecedentes………………………………………………………………... 1 1.2 Planteamiento del Problema……………………………………..………. 6 1.3 Justificación…………………………………………………………………. 7 Capítulo II: Objetivos e Hipótesis 2.1 Objetivo General y Especifico………………………………………......... 9 2.2 Hipótesis…………………………………………………………………….. 10 Capítulo III: Marco Teórico 3.1 Marco Conceptual………………………………………………………….. 11 3.2 Marco Contextual……….……………………………………….…………. 15 Capítulo IV: Marco Metodológico 4.1 Diseño Metodológico…………………………………………………......... 23 4.2 Diseño de la muestra……………………..………………………………... 27 4.3 Necesidades de la Información…………………………………………... 29 Capitulo V: Resultados de Análisis 5.1 Procesamiento de los Resultados……………………………………..…. 33 5.2 Resultados y análisis de la encuesta…………………………………..… 34 Capítulo VI: Conclusiones………………………………………………..….. 59 Capítulo VII: Recomendaciones…………………………………………..... 60 Bibliografía…………………………………………………………………….... 62 Anexos…………………………………………………………………………… 63
  4. 4. DEDICATORIA ► Dedicamos con mucho agrado el presente trabajo al divino creador por habernos dado la vida y concedido la gracia de estar elaborando este proyecto de investigación. ► A nuestra familia, especialmente a nuestros padres, hijos y personas que han compartido con nosotras, las experiencias durante seis años para lograr esta meta. ► A nuestros maestros por haber sido los sembradores de la semilla del saber que disipó nuestras mentes las negras brumas de la ignorancia hasta convertirnos en hombres y mujeres útiles para la sociedad. Reciban nuestros bienhechores toda nuestra gratitud, cariño y agradecimiento.
  5. 5. AGRADECIMIENTO A Dios nuestro Creador por su infinita bondad la que permitió exitosamente esta meta planteada en nuestra vida. A todos los participantes de nuestra formación, especialmente a nuestros profesores que de manera directa e indirectamente nos trasmitieron sus conocimientos. Con especial mención a nuestra tutora Master Herenia Ortega quién de manera incondicional ha sabido orientarnos y guiarnos en este trabajo. A la dirección, profesores y jóvenes del Reparto Ana Virgen Robles, sector Nº 2, del Municipio de Chinandega; por su disposición y colaboración, quienes hicieron posible nuestro trabajo de investigación; También a todas las personas que brindaron su aporte de manera directa e indirecta haciendo posible la construcción de este trabajo monográfico.
  6. 6. INTRODUCCIÓN Nuestro trabajo de investigación se enmarca motivado a la necesidad de desarrollar actitudes positivas en los jóvenes con problemas de drogadicción del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del sector Nº 2, del municipio de Chinandega. La estructuración de este trabajo monográfico comprende la formulación de las causas y efectos de la drogadicción de los jóvenes entre edades de 15 a 18 años. También abordaremos la justificación del problema en donde expresamos los motivos que nos llevaron a realizar esta investigación, ya que como profesionales de la educación nos sentimos comprometido a indagar las causas y efectos que llevan a los jóvenes al consumo de las drogas. ESCENARIO GENERAL El Departamento de Chinandega, ocupa el extremo occidental de Nicaragua, internándose en el Golfo de Fonseca por la Península de Cosigüina, limita al Norte con la República de Honduras y el departamento de Madríz, al Sur con el Océano Pacífico, al Este con los departamentos de Estelí y León, al Oeste con el Golfo de Fonseca. Extensión territorial Su extensión territorial es de 4,929 Kilómetros cuadrados, su población total es de 85,000 habitantes. De acuerdo a su división político administrativa actual, el departamento de Chinandega esta conformado por 13 municipios, siendo la cabecera departamental y tercera ciudad mas poblada del país, se encuentra rodeada de tierras feraces que le dieran mucho auge en la época del algodón; se localiza a 130 Kilómetros al occidente de Managua y 30 Kilómetro del departamento de León.
  7. 7. Historia La historia político-Administrativo desde su origen; nos demuestra que la región de Chinandega estuvo poblada antes de la conquista por tribus del habla Ulúas, Náhuatl y Maribios. Durante la Colonia tubo importancia El Realejo como principal puerto y astillero de la provincia y el Viejo como pueblo de ingreso al país. En el año de 1858 fue Fundado el departamento de Chinandega y desmembrado de la provincia de Occidente. Economía del departamento La principal actividad económica del departamento Chinandega es la agricultura cultivándose banano, maní, ajonjolí, caña de azúcar que se cultiva desde hace 400 años siendo este el principal cultivo del departamento de Chinandega; también está la ganadería; actividades portuarias como la pesca marina y el cultivo de camarones; y el centro de transporte y comercios. ESCENARIO CONCRETO El Reparto Ana virgen Robles está ubicado al oeste de la ciudad de Chinandega, al sur con el estadio municipal, al oeste con el Reparto Santa Patricia y al norte con la colonia Roberto González y el Reparto Dávila Bolaños. Fue fundado en el año de 1,980 por un grupo de personas que en su momento se tomaron esas tierras, donde antes se cultivaba caña de azúcar, Posee una población de 3,200 habitantes aproximadamente, en donde 659 son jóvenes.
  8. 8. Se realizó una investigación para la búsqueda de información primaria, pero fue muy poco lo que se pudo encontrar, si encontramos que existe un grupo de Alcohólicos Anónimos llamado Nuevo Amanecer, donde en algunos momentos hacen presencia estos jóvenes queriendo esconder la verdadera realidad del problema. En el desarrollo de la investigación implicó necesariamente observar consecutivamente las actitudes y comportamiento en los diferentes momentos que los jóvenes se reunían para consumir drogas, en el reparto Ana Virgen Robles sector Nº 2, esta nos brindó datos muy importantes para llevar a cabo el propósito de nuestro trabajo monográfico. De esta población se tomó una muestra al azar de jóvenes entre 15 y 18 años, que consumen y han sufrido los efectos de las drogas. El presente trabajo para una mejor comprensión de su contenido lo hemos dividido en capítulos los cuales describimos a continuación. El Capítulo I: Se refiere al propósito de la investigación, donde expresamos nuestras intenciones al elegir este tema, la importancia y experiencia de drogadictos. El Capítulo II: Contiene los objetivos e hipótesis del porque desarrollamos este trabajo monográfico verificando las causas y efectos que conllevan al consumo de drogas.
  9. 9. El Capítulo III: Se refiere al marco teórico, donde mencionamos los fundamentos, aspectos conceptuales y contenidos referentes al tema de manera científica. El Capítulo IV: Trata sobre el marco metodológico, necesidades de la información diseño de la muestra y procesamiento de los datos obtenidos, donde planteamos nuestro diseño de investigación tipo de investigación que aplicamos, así como encuestas y entrevistas. El Capítulo V: presentación de los resultados obtenidos, en este capítulo presentamos por medio de tablas estadísticas y diagrama de pastel los resultados obtenidos sobre el consumo de las drogas en el reparto Ana virgen Roble sector Nº 2 del municipio de Chinandega. El Capítulo VI: conclusiones (en este trabajo realizado concluimos que una gran parte de la población juvenil en las edades comprendidas entre 15 y 18 años de este sector consume drogas legales o ilegales) El Capítulo VII: recomendaciones, bibliografía y anexos.
  10. 10. I. PROPOSITOS DE LA INVESTIGACION 1.1. ANTECEDENTES La Organización Mundial de la Salud; organismo dependiente de Naciones Unidas, clasifica el uso ilegal de drogas como una lamentable epidemia social. Esta epidemia como cualquier otra, presenta tres escalas fundamentales: En los medios de salud pública se sabe que la mejor forma de combatir es atacar simultáneamente los tres eslabones que la componen. Según esto, en la fatídica cadena de la drogadicción, se debe atacar al agente controlado rigurosamente, la droga a fin de disminuir su disponibilidad. En lo que concierne al usuario (adolescente), se debe hacer todo lo posible para protegerlo por medio de una educación sólida y con base científica, ya que los jóvenes aceptan los dictámenes de la ciencia. Correctamente informamos sobre los riesgos y peligros de la droga. En cuanto al ambiente, representado por la escuela, la familia y el grupo, procura sensibilizar a los dirigentes escolares, especialmente a los profesores. Según informes de la Agencia Policial norteamericana (DEA) encargada del control de estupefacientes, ingresaron clandestinamente a los Estados Unidos más de 100 toneladas de cocaína en 1,989. Resultado igualmente alarmante se han obtenido en encuestas realizadas en Argentina,
  11. 11. Colombia, México, Puerto Rico, Guatemala y otros países latinoamericanos. 1 Aún la juventud de Rusia se ha lanzado desesperadamente en pos de las drogas. La drogadicción juvenil es peor en los EE.UU. y países Europeos. El efecto corruptor del tráfico de drogas sobre la institución política y económica, es cada vez más ampliamente reconocida. Además de las perturbadoras conexiones entre los traficantes de drogas y el terrorismo internacional, vemos a ciertos gobiernos con una fuente de ingresos para apoyar la insurrección y la subversión. La influencia y el poder del tráfico de drogas han alcanzado en el mundo moderno preocupación a los gobiernos y sociedades, pues prospera durante bajo diferentes filosofías a incorporando elementos nuevos e incurables comprometiéndose en políticas internacionales en la lucha armada y el crimen organizado. El tráfico ilícito de tóxicos fomenta la corrupción; socavar por progresos de gobiernos y la estabilidad política y económica, aflige a la sociedad contactos de terrorismo y otros crímenes violentos. Cientos de jueces, abogados, alcaldes, policías y otros funcionarios han participado en la detención y procesamiento de caudillos, edad de la producción y distribución de las drogas. La corrupción policial es un serio problema que las autoridades enfrentan en numerosos lugares, ya que está estimulada por el fácil acceso a importantes cantidades de drogas decomisadas.
  12. 12. En algunas culturas el opio o la coca se cultivan y se usa desde hace muchos siglos por lo que forman parte de la tradición local. Sin embargo, hay muchos gobernantes que comprenden el problema causado por el aumento 2 de consumo mundial de productos tóxicos, porque afecta sus intereses. El número de adictos y de personas comprometidas con el crimen organizado en los países productores, está aumentando, con todo el cortejo de males que esto acarrea. La organización de las Naciones Unidas, estableció un programa denominado Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para el control del uso de drogas Países como: Suecia, Noruega, Australia, Gran Bretaña, Alemania e Italia contribuyen con dinero para el fondo, demostrando así que reconocen que el perjuicio del abuso de los estupefacientes, ha adquirido importancia internacional. El efecto de este programa apoyado por las Naciones Unidas, ya se puede sentir, no sólo en las campañas de erradicación de las plantaciones de coca y amapola, también en campañas de sustitución de esas plantaciones que son las fuentes de ingresos para millones de agricultores en Asia y América Latina. La historia del consumo de productos tóxicos por el hombre se remonta a época perdida en la niebla del pasado.Dentro de este contexto, es lamentable la situación que presentan los jóvenes en la actualidad, en relación, a la problemática de la drogadicción, la cual se va expandiendo poco a poco en nuestra sociedad.
  13. 13. 4 Nuestro trabajo de investigación, analiza las causas y efectos de la drogadicción entre jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del Sector Nº 2 de Chinandega. Al revisar información primaria hemos identificado algunos trabajos relacionados con el tema de nuestro interés, como las siguientes monografías: 1. “Consumo de Tabaco, alcohol y casos aislados de Marihuana y cocaína” Este trabajo investigativo refleja que: "Es evidente en estudiantes involucrados en esta situación donde se refleja en sus comportamientos y el bajo rendimiento académico; esto ha sido motivo de preocupación de profesores y padres de familia ya que podría ocasionar serias consecuencias y a la vez mala influencia para los demás compañeros". (Castro Evangelina, Monografía Consumo de tabaco, alcohol y casos aislados de Marihuana y cocaína Biblioteca UNAN León, Julio 2002 primera edición) 2. “Problema de drogadicción y abandono por parte de su familia”, Fue otro estudio encontrado en Ciencias Jurídicas y Sociales de la ciudad de León, según este estudio realizado, "este fenómeno social, conlleva a que los jóvenes sean un problema psicosocial y económico para la sociedad que los rodea y principalmente su familia."
  14. 14. 5 (Biblioteca de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación y Humanidades, UNAN- LEON). Además, se han realizados estudios científicos que no recomiendan el uso de marihuana, la cocaína, el opio y las vitaminas para mejorar el desempeño intelectual, la creatividad y el control emocional de las personas saludables. Es evidente que se han realizado algunos esfuerzos en identificar esta enfermedad y su impacto en la sociedad, como se nota en lo antes relacionado, las causas que se reflejan están relacionadas con los cambios de comportamiento visible que experimentan estos jóvenes en edad escolar, y su génesis íntimamente relacionada con el abandono por parte de su familias entre otras causas. En estas últimas décadas ha surgido con características alarmantes, una nueva y terrible amenaza: el indiscriminado uso de drogas sumamente tóxicas, que crean hábitos, esclavizan y finalmente destruyen la vida de miles de personas que la usan; aparte de afectar a la juventud entre las edades de 15 a 18 años, no respetando las clases sociales, razas y naciones.
  15. 15. 6 1.2. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA A través de la observación y el diálogo con diferentes jóvenes del Reparto Ana Virgen Robles Sector Nº 2 del departamento de Chinandega, pudimos constatar, que existe una fuerte adicción al consumo de drogas en jóvenes en edades de 15 a 18 años. Es evidente que en el área hay personas que han encontrado en la venta de drogas una alternativa económica de subsistencia, sin importarle el daño que ocasionan a la sociedad. Se evidenció que el núcleo familiar, está conformado aproximadamente de 8 a 13 miembros de los cuales, sólo uno trabaja, quizás este problema, crea áreas de compra y venta de estos productos complementado con cinturón de pobreza, quizás sea uno de los factores determinante en este problema. Lo más crítico es que en algunos jóvenes ya están bien marcadas las secuelas de las drogas, como pérdida de la memoria, alteración del comportamiento y delincuencia social. A partir de este análisis hemos delimitado el siguiente problema La drogadicción en los jóvenes, incide directamente en la generación de problemas psicosociales, morales y económicas para ellos y la familia ocasionando una interactuación negativa dentro de la comunidad.
  16. 16. 1.3. JUSTIFICACION En la actualidad el tema de la drogadicción en jóvenes, reviste trascendental importancia, por afectar el desarrollo integral de la juventud, principalmente en el sector escolar. Conocer “Las Causas y Efectos de la drogadicción de Jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del Sector Nº 2, del municipio de Chinandega”, permitiría generar información en sectores involucrados para atacar este tipo de problemas en estos sectores vulnerables. Identificar el comportamiento en los diferentes eslabones de esta cadena casa, escuela o comunidad que al final incide en los jóvenes en los aspectos físicos, síquicos, económicos y sociales, es determinante para prevenir esta epidemia, que los afecta, en aras de apoyar los programas de rehabilitación que se realizan en el departamento de Chinandega. El presente trabajo investigativo pretende trasmitir un diagnóstico objetivo de los factores que inciden en Las Causas y Efectos que provocan el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años del Reparto Ana Virgen Robles del Sector Nº 2, Chinandega. Como equipo de trabajo pretendemos sensibilizar en primera instancia a nuestra familia, y posteriormente a otras personas que también estén dispuestos en apoyar a estos jóvenes y a otros que logremos contactar en el consumo de sustancias alucinógenas. 7
  17. 17. 8 Se pretende que con la información que se genere en este trabajo de investigación, el Ministerio de Educación (MINED) y el Estado promuevan campañas sostenidas para los jóvenes para que se integren a los centros de estudio o en colegios técnicos para encausarlos en la vida laboral facilitándoles un oficio y su inserción a la sociedad.
  18. 18. 9 II OBJETIVOS E HIPOTESIS 2.1. OBJETIVOS GENERALES Verificar las causas y efectos que produce el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años del Reparto Ana Virgen Roble del sector Nº 2, municipio de Chinandega. 2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS  Identificar las causas que inciden en la drogadicción en los jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años del Reparto Ana Virgen Robles del Sector Nº 2.  Determinar los efectos que ocasionan el uso de las drogas en los jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a18 años.  Analizar las causas y efectos que provoca la drogadicción en los jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años.  Proponer algunas recomendaciones que contribuyan a la prevención del consumo de droga entre las edades de 15 a 18 años en los jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del sector No 2.
  19. 19. 10 2.3. HIPOTESIS La drogadicción en los jóvenes incide directamente en la generación de problemas psicosociales, morales y económicos para ellos y la familia ocasionando una interactuación negativas dentro de la comunidad.
  20. 20. III MARCO TEORICO 3.1. MARCO CONCEPTUAL En nuestro trabajo investigativo, abordaremos diferentes conceptos que facilitarán conocer desde el campo científico las causas y efectos del consumo de drogas. Los efectos tóxicos y destructivos del consumo de drogas son ignorados, por su parte las estadísticas muestran que el número de muertos e inhabilitados supera enormemente al de otros flagelos, incluyendo el cáncer, pero paradójicamente son los mismos afectados. Conceptos Básicos Droga: "Es cualquier sustancia mineral, vegetal, animal o medicamentosa, de efecto estimulante, deprimente o narcótico que al ser consumidas por la persona afecta la mente, el cuerpo, el comportamiento (la familia y la sociedad)". Tomado del libro La Joven moderna y el sexo capitulo 16 página 164 Autor Dr. Juan F Knight segunda edición 1982. Autoestima: "Aprecio o consideración que se tiene una persona de sí misma, siendo este un período importante de la niñez para el desarrollo de su crecimiento, es el sentido de la propia valoración o auto evaluación o la comparación de sus yo reales y sus yo ideales, esto se juega de acuerdo con los estándares y expectativas sociales que han tomado en su auto
  21. 21. concepto; Esto ejerce un gran impacto en el desarrollo de su personalidad y en especial, en su estado de ánimo o depresión". Tomado del diccionario Larousse Ilustrado (1985 – 2002). Droga dependencia: "Estado psíquico y a veces físico causado por la acción recíproca entre un organismo vivo, una droga y el medio que la rodea se caracteriza por modificaciones del comportamiento y otras reacciones que comprenden siempre un impulso irreprimible a tomar la droga de forma continuada o periódica". (Tomado del libro La Joven moderna y el sexo capitulo 16 pagina 168 Autor Dr. Juan F Knight segunda edición 1982). Dependencia física: Presencia de un estado fisiológico alterado que se manifiesta cuando se suprime bruscamente el consumo de la droga pudiendo aparecer intensos trastornos físicos, como el llamado síndrome de Abstinencia agudo, y que desaparecen cuando se reanuda el consumo de la misma. Tomado de la enciclopedia Psicología Evolutiva y Pedagógica. Editorial Progresiva Moscú 1979. Dependencia Psíquica: Al tomar una droga se produce una sensación de satisfacción y a su vez, fuera de este estado, el sujeto experimenta una necesidad irreprimible de buscar, obtener y reiniciar el consumo de la sustancia de forma regular o
  22. 22. 14 continuada para producir placer o evitar el malestar. Tomado de la enciclopedia Psicología Evolutiva y Pedagógica. Editorial Progresiva Moscú 1979. Dependencia Social: Necesidad de consumir como manifestación de pertenencia a un grupo social que proporciona signos de identidad claros. El no consumo puede generar en el sujeto una crisis en las relaciones sociales. Tomado de la enciclopedia Psicología Evolutiva y Pedagógica. Editorial Progresiva Moscú 1979. Violencia Intrafamiliar Es toda acción u omisión cometida por algún miembro de la familia en relación de poder, sin importar el espacio físico donde ocurra, que perjudique el bienestar, la integridad física, psicológica, sexual, o la libertad y el derecho al pleno desarrollo de otras personas en la familia y afecta especialmente a mujeres niñas, niños y ancianos. Enciclopedia Océano Multimedia, "Psicología del Niño del Adolescente", Océano Grupo Editorial S. A España. Síndrome de abstinencia: Conjunto de signos o síntomas desagradables de carácter fisco y psicológico que aparecen cuando de forma brusca, se deja de consumir droga que se tomaba habitualmente y de la que se es dependiente. Enciclopedia Océano Multimedia, "Psicología del Niño del Adolescente", Océano Grupo Editorial S. A España.
  23. 23. 15 Tolerancia: El proceso por el cual el organismo se habitúa al uso continuado de una sustancia, con lo que para conseguir los mismos efectos a nivel orgánico o psicológico que se alcanzaban anteriormente con una dosis mínima, ahora el individuo tiene que tomar una dosis mayor, de esta forma el organismo requiere cada vez y progresivamente una mayor cantidad de drogas. Enciclopedia Océano Multimedia, "Psicología del Niño del Adolescente", Océano Grupo Editorial S. A España. Abuso: Es el abuso de droga reiterado e inadecuado dañando o amenazando con dañar la salud física mental o el bienestar social de un individuo. Enciclopedia Océano Multimedia, "Psicología del Niño del Adolescente", Océano Grupo Editorial S. A España. Sinergia: Es el efecto que le produce al consumidor varias drogas a la vez, éste suele ser más fuerte que la suma que los efectos de cada droga tomada individualmente y en ocasiones el resultado puede ser tan peligroso como desconocido. Enciclopedia Océano de la Psicología, Océano Grupo Editorial tomo II y III España. Sumisión: Del latín Zumbís: sometimiento de alguien a otra u otras personas.
  24. 24. 16 Enciclopedia Océano de la Psicología, Océano Grupo Editorial tomo II y III España. Relevante: Sobresaliente, excelente, importante o significativo. Enciclopedia Océano de la Psicología, Océano Grupo Editorial tomo II y III España. Egresado: Persona que ha terminado un ciclo de estudio medios superiores con la obtención del título correspondiente. Enciclopedia Océano de la Psicología, Océano Grupo Editorial tomo II y III España. Individuo: Ser organizado, respecto a la especie a que pertenece. Enciclopedia Océano Multimedia, "Psicología del Niño del Adolescente", Océano Grupo Editorial S. A España. Conflicto: Combate, lucha pelea. Enciclopedia Océano Multimedia, "Psicología del Niño del Adolescente", Océano Grupo Editorial S. A España.
  25. 25. 16 El empleo de las drogas y su desarrollo El empleo de drogas no es práctica exclusiva de la segunda mitad del siglo veinte. Por ejemplo, ya en el tercer milenio anterior a la era cristiana, tablillas cuneiformes descubiertas en Urok, representan la adormidera planta productora del Opio mediante dos signos. En la China se han encontrado restos de fibras de cáñamo (planta de marihuana) de una antigüedad de más de 3,000 años a.c. Un tratado de medina del siglo I asevera, que la marihuana tomada en exceso “Hace ver monstruos y si se usa durante mucho tiempo puede comunicar con los espíritus y aligerar el cuerpo”. El primer informe botánico Español redactado en (1,496) menciona que los indígenas inhalaban polvo de caoba y yopo para comunicarse con el mundo de los espíritus. En el territorio actualmente ocupado por Venezuela y Colombia menciona el uso de yopo .Uno de ellos proporciona información “usan yopo y el diablo les muestra las vanidades y corrupciones que él quiere que vean”. También la coca ha sido usada desde tiempos inmemorables. La coca era otorgada por autoridad, por lo que se encontraba sometida a grandes restricciones, ya que todos podían usarla. En el territorio desde el Oriente medio hasta la China. Territorio ocupando antiguamente por imperios como el Egipto, el persa y el chino; se cultivaba el opio, narcótico con poderes de agradable entonación.
  26. 26. 17 En el Continente americano desde el valle del río Mississippi hacia el sur, existe una extraordinaria abundancia de plantas psicoactivas tanto a nivel de estimulante leves, nivel de plantas ricas en alcaloide alucinógenos. Las plantas psicoactivas de África son muy abundantes, se consideran autóctonas el cáñamo y la datura. El uso de drogas desde tiempos remotos ha sido un recurso utilizado por chamanes, sacerdotes paganos y brujos para entrar en trance a fin de llevar a cabo sus actividades religiosas, no la usaban en forma repetitiva para crear estados euforias y placer. Los habitantes de ciertas regiones de África y del altiplano de Perú y Bolivia, mastican nuez de betel, hoja de coca y otras Alcaloides para disminuir la sensación de hambre y cansancio; pero en la actualidad la gente que vive en las ciudades del mundo industrializado, que viven en casas con muchas o escasas comodidades, que dispone de alimento exquisito o comunes que ostenta título universitario o con poca educación, que dispone de riqueza o tienen pocos ingresos, se dedican con insistencia a usar numerosas drogas que alteran la mente y perjudican profundamente las funciones cerebrales, con el único propósito de obtener placer a cualquier costo. En estas últimas décadas, ha surgido con características alarmante una nueva y terrible amenaza: el indiscriminado uso de drogas sumamente tóxicas, que crean hábitos, esclavizan y finalmente destruyen la vida de miles de personas que las usan; aparte de afectar más a la juventud entre
  27. 27. 18 las edades de 15 a 18 años, no respetando las clases sociales, razas y naciones. Nosotros como estudiante de la carrera de Ciencias Sociales, pobladores de esta región del Pacifico y docentes del Sistema Educativo Nicaragüense, hemos observado en nuestras prácticas educativa, diversos casos conductuales asociado al consumo de drogas, esto es evidente en jóvenes de 15 a 18 años, quienes lo demuestran en su comportamiento en sus ámbito de influencia. Quizás, una de las posibles causas, es la bajo autoestima y el rechazo de la sociedad ante este fenómeno social. Esto nos motivó, a identificar un tema relacionado con la drogadicción en los jóvenes, para identificar las causales de este tipo de fenómeno social y proponer algunas alternativas de solución por un lado y generar información a instituciones que están librando serias batallas en este campo, para ir disminuyendo las causas e integrar de manera positiva a los jóvenes que han emprendido este camino. Esto nos condujo a identificar el sitio donde este factor estaba siendo visible, así se determinó el reparto Ana Virgen Robles, sector numero 2 de Chinandega para desarrollar nuestro tema de investigación.
  28. 28. 19 Clasificación de las drogas: Se clasifican en Drogas Blandas y Drogas Duras. Drogas blandas: Estupefacientes que producen efectos menores en el organismo, y éstas se clasifican en:  Barbitúricos  No Barbitúricos  Analgésicos Narcóticos  Estimulantes mayores  Estimulantes menores  Alucinógenos propiamente  Disolventes volátiles  Alcaloides naturales de la belladona  Productos sintéticos Drogas duras: Estupefacientes que da lugar a un estado de dependencia, y se dividen en  Marihuana  Cocaína  Crack  Heroína Se recomienda escuchar las advertencias de los médicos y autoridades de la salud contra la automedicación, aun tratándose de remedio comunes como los que se compran fácilmente en cualquier farmacia.
  29. 29. 20 Los medicamentos que ejercen algún efecto sobre el cerebro y el sistema nervioso son prescritos bajo las indicaciones, con receta y control médico. ¿Por qué? Porque todos saben que su libre empleo causaría enormes daños en la salud física-mental de los usuarios. ¿Quién en su sensatez se arriesgaría a ingerirlos sin control a toda hora? Barbitúricos o Sedantes: Son derivados del ácido barbitúricos cuyos cristales en forma de lira dieron origen al nombre de esa clase de psicotrópico, es polvo cristalino de sabor amargo, poco soluble en agua. Existen alrededor de un centenar de estos hipnóticos que difieren entre si solo por la rapidez y duración de su acción Entre ellos se encuentran: Fenobarbital o luminar con efecto parecido al del alcohol y opuestos a los de los estimulantes, otra droga sedante formadora de hábitos son las glutetimida, el hidrato de cloral, el meprobamato, ecuanil y el clorodiaxepoxido. Los pegamentos y solventes volátiles. Cada vez es mayor el número de niños y adolescentes enviciados con esta sustancia y otros parecidos como desecadores para el cabello, cola de aeromodelismo, aerosoles, gasolina, descongestivos. Los adolescentes y aun los niños que huelen pegamento, suelen quedar afectados por graves problemas de salud.
  30. 30. 21 Tóxico Es toda sustancia que incorporada al organismo, aun en pequeñas cantidades, puede perjudicar la salud o causar la muerte. En otras palabras, tóxico equivale a veneno. En estas últimas décadas ha surgido con características alarmante una nueva y terrible amenaza: el indiscriminado uso de drogas sumamente tóxicas, que crean hábitos, esclavizan y finalmente destruyen la vida de miles de personas que las usan; aparte de afectar más promisorio la juventud entre las edades de 15 a 18 años, no respetando las clases sociales, razas y naciones. La dependencia física: Existe cuando el usuario se siente dominado por una necesidad compulsiva de consumir la droga. Un alcohólico crea dependencia y sus efectos como, alucinaciones visuales, confusión mental, escalofríos y acceso de violencia. La crisis que enfrentan los adictos a la morfina a la heroína y aciertos barbitúricos son muchos más traumáticos. La dependencia física también esta relacionada con la gradual tolerancia que la droga propicia en el organismo, lo que obliga al usuario a ir aumentando la dosis para satisfacer la creciente necesidad física que le impone organismo viciado. Y termina repentinamente con arraigado hábito, después que el individuo condicionó su organismo de dosis, es una experiencia terrible, como lo confirma el testimonio de tantos adictos que consiguieron finalmente liberarse del vicio.
  31. 31. 22 La dependencia psíquica: La dependencia psíquica es el deseo psicológico de emplear la droga a causa del estado de bienestar y placer que su uso produce. La razón por lo que se produce esta dependencia a la droga, resulta básicamente de la actitud reproducible entre un individuo y una molécula biológicamente activa, capaz de inducir cierto bienestar placer. El denominador común de toda droga dependencia, es el esfuerzo psicológico resultante de la recompensa del bienestar o placer sentido en el pasado y el deseo de repetirlo en el presente. Esto no causa un gran trauma físico cuando se retira bruscamente del consumo de la droga.
  32. 32. 23 IV DISEÑO METODOLOGICO Concepto de investigación: Proviene del latín in (en) vestigare (hablar, inquirir, indagar, seguir, vestigios). Aplicada a las ciencias y la investigación. Es un procedimiento reflexivo sistemático, controlado y crítico que tiene por finalidad descubrir o interpretar los hechos y fenómenos, relaciones y leyes de un determinado ámbito de la realidad. En la actualidad son múltiples los significados que puede asumir la expresión investigación descriptiva: Definición del Tipo de Investigación: "Los estudios descriptivos sirven para aplicar en el terreno por lo común antecedente". También "Sirve para familiarizarnos con fenómeno ya conocidos, o para más información sobre las posibilidades de llevar acabo una investigación mas concreta sobre un contenido más particular que se considera crucial a los profesionales de determinadas áreas, conocer conceptos o variable provisorias, para que surjan afirmaciones para investigaciones futuras". (Danhker 1898) Introducción al estudio de la investigación científica Primera edición. Editorial el amanecer, S A Managua Nicaragua 1994. "Esta clase de estudio son comunes en la investigación sobre todo si hay mucha información. Los estudios ya explorados en muchas ocasiones contribuyen a reconocer área, ambientes, contexto y situaciones de estudios potencializados entre variables donde la investigación sea más
  33. 33. 24 elaborada y rigurosa así mismo requiere un mejor esfuerzo además de paciencia y más receptividad por parte del investigador. Cuando se aborda un problema del cual se tiene un conocimiento y realiza más esfuerzos de carácter descriptivo con mucha presición metodologica, este tipo de investigación no debe confundirse con la fase explorativa que se inicia en cualquier otra investigación". Julio Piura López Introducción al Estudio de la Investigación Científica Primera Edición. Editorial el Amanecer, S A Managua Nicaragua 1994. Los estudios descriptivos se efectúan normalmente cuando el objetivo es indagar o conocer mas un tema o un problema ya investigado del cual ya se tiene información y se ha investigado antes es decir, cuando la revisión de la literatura revela que hay guía investigada e ideas concretas relacionadas con el problema de estudio o bien si deseamos profundizar sobre temas áreas y ampliar la existente. Roberto Hernández Sampiere, Carlos Fernández Collado y Pilar Batista Lucio Introducción al Estudio de la Investigación Científica Primera Edición. Editorial el Amanecer, S A Managua Nicaragua 1994. Al realizar nuestro trabajo monográfico, se hizo una serie de análisis de los diferentes tipos de investigación que existen, donde se comprobó, que se relaciona al tipo de investigación descriptiva ya que existen trabajos realizados en este campo.
  34. 34. 25 Fundamento teórico Características de la Investigación descriptiva.  Busca específicamente las propiedades, características y los perfiles importantes de las personas, grupos, comunidades o cualquier otro fenómeno que se sometan a un análisis.  Recopilar datos (para los investigadores cuantitativos, medir y para lo cualitativo es recolectar información).  Seleccionar una serie de cuestiones y se mide o se recolecta.  Pretende medir o recoger información de manera independiente o conjunto sobre los conceptos o variables de la que se refieren. PARADIGMA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DESCRIPTIVA Introducción de la ideología explicita y la auto-reflexión crítica en los procesos de los conocimientos. Esta perspectiva tiene como objetivo el análisis de las transformaciones sociales y darle respuesta a determinados problemas. Algunos de sus principales objetivos son: 1. Conocer y comprender la realidad como praxis. 2. Unir teoría como práctica del conocimiento, acción y valores. 3. Orientar el conocimiento de emancipar y liberar al hombre. 4. Aplicar una autorreflexión. En el estudio que hemos realizado diseñamos el modelo de investigación social y utilizamos las características de un paradigma socio crítico, por lo
  35. 35. 26 tanto indagamos en las actividades de los individuos con problemas de drogadicción y el efecto que vive la sociedad que los rodea. Elección del enfoque en el trabajo de investigación Fundamento teórico Para elegir nuestro enfoque es necesario mencionar los siguientes tipos: 1. El enfoque cualitativo; busca llegar al conocimiento desde dentro por medio del entendimiento de intenciones y el uso de la empatía. Es el que utilizaremos en nuestro trabajo de investigación, porque suele incluir una sección donde se presenta el método, la recolección de datos tanto cualitativo como cuantitativo. Los resultados se mostraron a través de gráficas de pastel. 2. Como equipo de trabajo definimos utilizar el enfoque cuali- cuantitativo y el método inductivo, ya que este permite identificar los diferentes problemas que presentan los jóvenes adolescentes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles Sector Nº 2, del municipio de Chinandega. Posteriormente se definió el área de estudio, luego se identificó la muestra con la que se iba a trabajar y se definieron los instrumentos para recolectar la información.
  36. 36. 27 4.2. DISEÑO DE MUESTRA Los participantes de este trabajo elegimos una muestra probabilística, descrita como aquéllas en donde toda la población tiene la misma probabilidad de ser escogida, atendiendo a sus característica el tamaño de la muestra y a través de una selección aleatoria y mecánica de la unidad de análisis. Las muestras probabilísticas son esenciales en los diseños de investigación por encuesta en las que se pretende hacer estimaciones de variables en la población. Las entrevistas están dirigidas a los representantes de los Centros Xochiquetzal, al responsable de Narcóticos Anónimos, al Encargado de la Institución de asuntos juveniles de la Policía Nacional de Chinandega, Padres de familia de jóvenes con problemas de adicción, cabe destacar que la observación se hizo indirecta y directa a los jóvenes antes de analizar las conclusiones. Analizamos los datos donde a través del muestreo aleatorio simple (al azar) dando a todos los elementos de la población la misma posibilidad de ser elegido. El estudio lo realizaremos enfocado en el sector del reparto donde los jóvenes presentan problemas de drogadicción. Aplicamos métodos estadístico que nos ayudaron a verificar nuestro propósito usando como técnica la observación ya que decidimos implementar este instrumento porque nos servirá para recopilar
  37. 37. 28 información de una manera directa y veraz, y observar las dificultades y limitaciones que ocasionen dicho problema. El área de estudio, cuenta con una población total de 3,200 habitantes aproximadamente donde 659 son jóvenes entre 15 a 18 años. Fuente de Departamento de Censo Alcaldía Municipal. Con la observación que realizamos en este sector nos pudimos dar cuenta que 100 jóvenes consumen drogas donde elegimos 40 de ellos, para ser posteriormente encuestados ya que han sufrido las causas y efectos de esta sustancia. Para definir la muestra se realizó una exploración del territorio a intervenir, a través de la observación, esto se complementó con información que nos brindó el líder de la comunidad y un informante clave anónimo. Permitiendo identificar el número de jóvenes que de alguna manera estaban relacionados con el consumo de droga, así definimos una muestra de 40 jóvenes a los que se les realizaría la encuesta, esto supone el 100% de los jóvenes del reparto... El estudio de la muestra lo realizamos en el lugar donde se presenta problema de drogadicción con jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del Sector Nº 2, municipio de Chinandega, donde a través de la observación nos hemos dado cuenta que es un lugar vulnerable para la introducción de drogas.
  38. 38. 29 Cabe señalar que las observaciones nos fueron dando pauta en función de nuestro trabajo en cada encuentro que visitamos, para mejorar nuestra investigación y ver objetivamente las dificultades que se presentaron. 4.3. NECESIDADES E INTRUMENTOS DE LA INFORMACION Para realizar este tipo de investigación fue necesario obtener información primaria, la que sería relacionada con la información que se generaría de la observación, entrevistas y las encuestas. Una vez definida la población y la muestra procedimos a aplicar los instrumentos que se habían formulados. Instrumentos definidos para la obtención de la información: Existen varios instrumentos que facilitan la recopilación de información, como la entrevista, la encuesta y la observación, a continuación detallamos cada uno de ellos. La Observación: ha sido considerada como el método fundamental en la búsqueda de información cuando se estudia un determinado fenómeno. Su importancia radica en que permite contacto más cercano con el fenómeno y el conocimiento más objetivo de sus características y también “Es el registro visual de lo que ocurre en una situación real, clasificando y consignando los acontecimientos pertinentes de acuerdo con algún esquema previsto y según el problema que se estudia. Geordge R Knight Filosofia de la Educación APIA 2002
  39. 39. 30 La encuesta: es un método de recibida de datos por medio de preguntas cuyas respuestas se obtiene en forma escrita u oral, es decir es un método que estudia determinados hechos o fenómenos por medio de lo que los sujetos expresan sobre ellos. Y se obtiene información tomado como fuente las opiniones, pensamientos, y características individuales del sujeto. Se basa en que la información se obtiene a través de preguntas que generalmente se responden por escrito, enviadas ya sea a través del correo o entregada directamente, hay caso en que el sujeto se encuentra limitado porque no puede leer y escribir, entonces puede ser respondida oralmente. Geordge R Knight Filosofia de la Educación APIA 2002 La entrevista: es un método empírico que permite registrar información del fenómeno que se estudia, Es la relación directa establecida entre el investigador y su objeto de estudio a individuos o grupos con el fin de obtener testimonios orales, permite que el investigador recoja la información y establezca una relación más directa del fenómeno que estudia, a través del dialogo que se establece con el entrevistado quien puede ser parte del fenómeno que se investiga o bien alguien que esté en contacto con él. Geordge R Knight Filosofia de la Educación APIA 2002. Debido a las características del área de estudio y la muestra seleccionada se valoró después del análisis de los contextos expresado en cada uno de los instrumentos que era viable su aplicabilidad en el proceso definido para la obtención de la información.
  40. 40. 31 Instrumento, observación: Este instrumento es de suma importancia para nuestro trabajo de investigación, ya que la actividad de las drogas es ilícita y no se realiza al aire libre, éste permitió conocer ampliamente la cadena de las drogas, en el lugar donde habitan los jóvenes que la consumen entre las edades de 15 a 18 años en el reparto Ana Virgen Robles Sector Nº 2 del departamento de Chinandega, esta fue realizada de febrero a junio del año 2007. El tiempo dedicado a la aplicación de este instrumento fue de 1 hora diaria diurno, por dos semanas. El segundo instrumento formulado fue la Encuesta Estructurada: Ésta fue aplicada a los jóvenes que consumen drogas entre las edades de 15 a 18 años siendo el día 18 de febrero del año dos mil ocho. Instrumento Formulado: Entrevista: Ésta se realizó a diferentes personas de los Centros de rehabilitación e institución claves que trabajan en materia de drogadicción y que en algún momento están relacionadas con los jóvenes con problemas de drogadicción como: - Responsable de Narcóticos Anónimos del departamento de Chinandega. -Encargado de Asuntos Juveniles en la Policía Nacional de Chinandega. -Padres de familia del reparto Ana Virgen Robles de la ciudad de Chinandega. -Responsable de Xochiquetzal de la ciudad de Chinandega.
  41. 41. Las características de este instrumento es la de tener preguntas abiertas y cerradas, las preguntas cerradas son directas lo que no permite divagar en la contestación en cambio en la abierta los individuos pueden responder con una o varias frases según la orientación que se le brinde o explique. 33
  42. 42. 33 V. PROCESAMIENTO DELOS RESULTADOS Resultados de las encuestas dirigidas a los jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Roble Sector Nº 2 del municipio de Chinandega departamento de Chinandega. Edad y sexo de los individuos de la muestra. Edad Sexo “F” % Sexo “M” % Total % 13-14 4 10 5 12.5 9 22.5 15-16 6 15 3 7.5 9 22.5 17-18 10 25 12 30 22 55 Total 20 50 20 50 40 100 El universo de jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años es de 659,en el reparto Ana Virgen Robles y la población que consumen drogas es una cantidad de 100 personas, de la cual elegimos una muestra de 40 jóvenes para ser encuestados. El sexo femenino representa el 50 % y el sexo masculino 50 % de los cuarenta elegidos para ser encuestados.
  43. 43. 34 5.2. RESULTADOS Y ANALISIS DE LA ENCUESTA El objetivo de realizar esta técnica es para investigar las causas que con llevan a estos jóvenes al consumo de drogas y los efectos que esta ocasiona en los jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del sector Nº 2, de 100 jóvenes que consumen drogas de 15 a 18 años que viven en este reparto, se aplicó la muestra a 40 personas que habitan en este sector, obteniendo los siguientes datos:
  44. 44. 35 10% Si No 90% Pregunta Nº 1 ¿Has consumido drogas? Si --- no ---- De la muestra de 40 individuos encuestados, 36 jóvenes responden que si consumen drogas, esto equivale a un 90 %, 4 jóvenes expresaron que no consumen drogas, equivalente a un 10 %. Consumen de drogas Nº % Si 36 90 No 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 1
  45. 45. 36 Pregunta Nº 2 ¿Qué tipo de drogas has consumido? De los jóvenes encuestados 8 dijeron consumir marihuana, lo equivale a un 20 %, 7 consumen pega que es un 17.5 %, 7 consumen cocaína equivalente a un 17.5 %, 8 consumen tabaco que es el 20 %, 6 jóvenes consumen de todos los tipos de drogas con un 15 % y 4 jóvenes no contestaron que corresponde a un 10 %. Tipos de drogas Nº % Marihuana 8 20 Pega 7 17.5 Cocaína 7 17.5 Tabaco 8 20 Todas 6 15 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 2 10% 20% M arihuana 15% Pega Coca ina 17.5% Tabaco To das No Cont estaron 20% 17.5%
  46. 46. 10% 42.5% Siempre Ocasional 47.5% No Contestaron Pregunta Nº 3 ¿Con qué frecuencia consume droga? De los encuestados 17 jóvenes expresaron que la consumen siempre lo que equivale a un 42.5 %, 19 dijeron que lo hacen ocasional que es un 47.5 % y 4 no respondieron que equivale a un 10 %. Gráfic o Nº 3 37 Frecuencias del Consumo de drogas Nº % Siempre 17 42.5 Ocasional 19 47.5 No contesta 4 10 Total 40 100
  47. 47. 38 10% 40% plac er 25% ignorancia problema No Contes taron 25% Pregunta Nº 4 ¿Por qué causas consumen droga? 16 jóvenes respondieron que por placer lo cual corresponde a un 35 %, 10 jóvenes dijeron que por ignorancia lo que corresponde a un 25 %,10 dicen por problemas económicos y emocionales correspondiente a un 25 % y 4 no contestaron que equivale a un 10%. Causas que consumen drogas Nº % Placer 16 40 Ignorancia 10 25 Problema 10 25 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 4
  48. 48. 39 Pregunta Nº 5 ¿Qué reacción tienen tu familia cuando consume drogas? 6 jóvenes encuestados dijeron que su familia se pone nerviosa, esto equivale a un 15%, 12 dijeron que los rechazaban, con un 30 %, 18 jóvenes mencionaron que su familia se enojaba con ellos para un 45 %, y 4 no contestaron con un 4 %. Reacción Familiar Nº % Nerviosismo 6 15 Rechazo 12 30 Enojo 18 45 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 5 10% 15% Ne rvio sism o Rec hazo En oj o No Con te staro n 30% 45%
  49. 49. 40 Pregunta Nº 6 ¿El consumo de drogas lo iniciaste con tus amigos, en el colegio o en la calle? 3 jóvenes encuestados responden que iniciaron el consumo drogas en el colegio equivalente a un 7.5 %, 12 dicen que en las calles con un 30%, 21 con los amigos con un 52.5 % y 4 no contestaron con un 10%. Con quienes y en que lugar iniciaron el consumo de drogas Nº de individuos % Colegios 3 7.5 Calles 12 30 Amigos 21 52.5 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 6 10% 7.5% 30% Co legi os Ca lles Am igos 52.5% No Co n test aro n
  50. 50. 41 10 % Si No 55% No Co nt estar on 35 % Pregunta Nº 7 ¿Has pensado dejar las drogas? 22 jóvenes han pensado dejar las drogas que corresponden a un 55 %, 14 respondieron que no dejarían las drogas para un 14 % y 4 no contestaron que corresponden a un 10 %. Dejar las drogas Nº % Si 22 55 No 14 35 No constataron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 7
  51. 51. 42 10 % Si 15 % N o N o Co n test aro n 75% Pregunta Nº 8 ¿Has visitado algún centro de rehabilitación? 6 jóvenes respondieron, si visitaron un centro de rehabilitación que corresponde a un 15%, 30 jóvenes respondieron que no, lo que corresponde a un 75% y 4 jóvenes no contestaron correspondiente a un 10%. visita al centro de rehabilitación Nº % Si 6 15 No 30 75 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 8
  52. 52. 43 10 % 30 % Si A y ud a No A y ud a No C o st e s ta r on 60 % Pregunta Nº 9 ¿Cuándo visitas un centro de rehabilitación te ayuda o n o? 12 jóvenes que visitaron el centro expresan que si les ha ayudado, correspondiente 30%, 24 jóvenes respondieron que no han visitado ningún centro de rehabilitación lo que corresponden a un 60 % y 4 no contestaron que corresponde a un 10%. Centro de rehabilitación Nº % Si ayuda 12 30 No ayuda 24 60 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 9
  53. 53. 44 10% 17.5% N egativo Positivo No Costestaron 72.5% Pregunta Nº 10 ¿Cuál ha sido el resultado de esta ayuda? 29 jóvenes dicen tener resultados negativos por reincidir en el consumo de drogas lo que equivale a un 72.5%, 7 dijeron que es positivo porque no la consumen equivalente a un 17.5 % y 4 no contestaron que corresponde a un 10 %. Resultados Nº % Negativo 29 72.5 Positivo 7 17.5 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 10
  54. 54. 45 10% 30% Si No No Costeraron 60% Pregunta Nº 11 ¿Se involucra tu familia en las visitas que haces al centro de rehabilitación? 12 jóvenes respondieron que si se involucra su familia lo que corresponde a un 30%, 24 jóvenes respondieron que su familia no se involucra lo que corresponde a un 60% y 4 no contestaron correspondiente a un 10%. Involucra tu Familia Nº % Si 12 30 No 24 60 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 11
  55. 55. 46 10% 15% Familia Nadie No Costeraron 75% Pregunta Nº 12 ¿Quién de tu familia es el que más te apoya en tu rehabilitación? 30 jóvenes contestaron que tienen apoyo de sus padres que equivale a un 75 %, 6 jóvenes contestaron que nadie los apoya que corresponde a un 15 % y 4 no contestaron que equivale a un 10 %. Apoyo Nº % Familia 30 75 Nadie 6 15 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 12
  56. 56. 47 Pregunta Nº 13 ¿Qué consejo darías a los que consumen drogas ahora que te rehabilitas? 18 jóvenes contestaron que darían consejos positivos para la juventud, que equivale a un 45 %, 18 jóvenes no darían consejos alguno que equivale a un 45 % y 4 jóvenes no contestaron para un 10 %. Consejos Nº % Positivos 18 45 Negativos 18 45 No contestaron 4 10 Total 40 100 Gráfico Nº 13 10% 45% Positivos Negativos No Costestaron 45%
  57. 57. 48 ENTREVISTAS AL RESPONSABLE DEL CENTRO XOCHIQUETZAL Le estamos solicitando su colaboración para que conteste esta entrevista que permitirá contribuir al desarrollo de nuestro trabajo monográfico sobre el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles. Le agradecemos de ante mano su participación. 1. ¿Cuál es el objetivo de este Centro en trabajar con jóvenes adictos a las drogas? Bajar el índice de jóvenes adictos a las drogas del municipio. 2. ¿Cómo se comportan los jóvenes adictos? Se comportan agresivos irrespetuosos en un inicio pero luego de estar visitando Xochiquetzal, su carácter cambia para bien, pero no en su totalidad. 3. ¿Atienden a jóvenes adictos del reparto Ana Virgen Roble? ¿Por qué? No atendemos exclusivamente a jóvenes de este sector sino que nuestra ayuda va dirigida a todos los barrios del municipio de Chinandega, Porque nuestra organización es pequeña y limitada, ya que nuestro trabajo es preventivo. 4. ¿Cómo hace la organización para que los jóvenes adictos se acerquen a este Centro? Realizamos diferentes actividades que los motiven a participar en las diferentes disciplinas deportivas de su agrado, organizándose de forma grupal y por temporada.
  58. 58. 49 5. ¿Con qué recursos cuenta este Centro? Con Organismos no gubernamentales y Hermanamiento de países Europeos como: Alemania y España etc. Estos apoyan en equipos de Utilajes y diferentes disciplinas deportivas. 7. ¿Existe algún requisito para pertenecer a los grupos que atiende Xochiquetzal? Sí, como: - Responsabilidad y puntualidad en los trabajos asignados. -No consumir drogas antes y durante el juego. -Respetar las orientaciones asignadas. -Ser disciplinados de lo contrario será expulsado. Análisis de la Entrevista a Xochiquetzal. Como pedemos ver en el municipio existe un centro de rehabilitación como es Xochiquetzal que no cuenta con recursos del estado ni con ayuda de la población del municipio sin embargo el objetivo de dicho centro es rescatar a los jóvenes adictos a la drogadicción por tal razón se interesa en buscar ayuda con organismos no gubernamentales que provienen de países europeos la ayuda consiste en brindar utilajes deportivos para que se sientan motivados a permanecer en el centro y dejar la drogadicción. Por ello no tiene la capacidad de atender a muchos jóvenes con problemas de adicción. Este Centro contribuye de manera positiva a la lucha por el rescate a los jóvenes que salgan del consumo de estas sustancias tóxicas.
  59. 59. 50 ENTREVISTA AL RESPONSABLE DE NARCOTICOS ANONIMOS Le estamos solicitando su invaluable colaboración, somos egresadas de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación Y Humanidades, de la Carrera de Ciencias de la Educación, Ciencias Sociales. Estamos realizando nuestro trabajo de investigación: Causas y Efectos de la drogadicción en los Jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del sector Nº 2 del municipio de Chinandega. 1. ¿Cuándo se fundó este Centro? Este Centro fue fundado en mayo de 1998. 2. ¿Cuál es el objetivo del Centro? Ayudar a los jóvenes con problemas de adicción sin ningún lucro ni distinción de razas, estrato social, nacionalidad e integrarlos a diferentes actividades como tal en la sociedad. 3. ¿Qué proyecto tiene para los jóvenes adictos a las drogas cuando ya pertenecen al Centro de rehabilitación? Una vez que los jóvenes pertenecen al Centro, se integran a proyectos educativos, deportivos y económicos. Entre los proyectos educativos tenemos: capacitaciones sobre prevención de enfermedades de trasmisión sexual, costura, computación y juegos deportivos como: baseball, basquetbol, voleibol y en lo económicos realizamos rifas, kermés, basares donde ellos se integran.
  60. 60. 51 4. ¿Cuántos de los jóvenes que están en el centro pertenecen al reparto Ana Virgen Robles? De las 40 personas que asisten diariamente, 15 jóvenes son del reparto Ana Virgen Robles. 5. ¿Cuáles han sido los problemas que presentan estos jóvenes? Drogadicción, alcoholismo y problemas con la sociedad. 6. ¿Cuántos de estos jóvenes se rehabilitan o se han rehabilitado? y ¿cuántos han recaído en el consumo de drogas? De estos jóvenes, Seis se rehabilitan, cuatro se han rehabilitados y cinco han recaído continuamente. 7. ¿Qué beneficio obtienen estos jóvenes que están en proceso de rehabilitación? Han conseguido trabajos estables, no consumen drogas y se han reconciliado con la familia y la sociedad. 8. ¿Cómo financian su proyecto? Con actividades propias que realiza el centro. 9. ¿Con qué tipo de personal cuenta este Centro? Cuentan con un psicólogo gratuito que los visita 2 veces al mes para impartir charlas y un dirigente que es nuestro líder. 10.¿Qué estrategias utilizan para mantener la asistencia de los jóvenes en la fundación? Hacemos encuentros deportivos, conferencia y actividades como: kermés, y basares, de esta manera fortalecemos la unidad entre los jóvenes y Centro para que continúen en el programa.
  61. 61. 52 Análisis de la entrevista a Narcóticos Anónimos. Este Centro esta constituido desde hace una década, cuenta con un coordinador y un especialista en psicología brindándoles apoyo a los jóvenes con problemas de adicción, a través de charlas. El centro realiza actividades propias como encuentros deportivos, kermés, basares las que están dirigidas en dos direcciones una para estimular a los jóvenes al vender lo que elaboran manualmente y la otra para la manutención del Centro, ya que no cuenta con la ayuda del Estado ni de otros organismos. A pesar de la poca asistencia de los jóvenes adictos del reparto, este Centro contribuye positivamente a que estos jóvenes se rehabiliten para la integración a la sociedad.
  62. 62. 53 ENTREVISTA A PADRES DE FAMILIA Apreciados padres de familia les estamos solicitando su ayuda para contestar esta entrevista que permitirá contribuir al desarrollo de nuestro trabajo monográfico. Le agradecemos de antemano su participación. 1. ¿A qué se dedica su hijo? Estudia 2. ¿Es de su conocimiento si su hijo consume droga? SÍ 3. ¿A qué le atribuye usted el consumo de drogas? A la mala influencia de los amigos. 4. ¿Es frecuente este consumo? Si es frecuente. 5. ¿Cómo la consigue? Tomando algunas cosas de la casa, cambiándolos por drogas o les pide a sus amigos. 6. ¿Cómo es su comportamiento? Se vuelve inquieto, violento, agresivo y ante la familia reacciona de manera indignante. 7. ¿Qué efectos considera usted que ha ocasionado el consumo de drogas en él y en la familia? Cambia de actitud, exceso de malhumor sin explicación o causa evidente, disminución del rendimiento escolar, se relaciona con malas compañías,
  63. 63. 54 alteración a la tranquilidad del hogar y se convierte en un problema para la familia y la sociedad. Análisis de la Entrevista a Padres de Familia. Los padres de familia de este sector se sienten imposibilitados de impedir que sus hijos en algún momento se inserten a este flagelo que golpea principalmente en los barrios y repartos marginales del municipio de Chinandega. Identificando el problema de sus hijos cuando ya están muy metidos en las drogas se vuelven adictos a estas sustancias, presentando un cambio de actitud indiferente frente a las necesidades, responsabilidades y cumplimiento de las normas familiares, afectando y alterando la tranquilidad de su hogar y la sociedad. Es evidente que las familias están expuestas a este problema y necesitan el apoyo principalmente del Estado y Organismos a fines, para realizar campañas permanentes en función de contribuir a la erradicación del consumo de drogas en los jóvenes.
  64. 64. 55 ENTREVISTA AL ENCARGADO DE ASUNTOS JUVENILES DE LA POLICIA NACIONAL En vista que estamos realizando nuestro trabajo de investigación sobre el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles, le solicitamos su apoyo para que respondan de forma sincera las siguientes preguntas 1. ¿De qué manera se ha dado cuenta del consumo de drogas en los jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Robles sector Nº 2? Por la recepción de denuncia de la población y por los jefes de la Policía del sector que atienden en cada zona del municipio. 2. ¿En esta institución han detenido a jóvenes de este sector? Si 3. ¿Cuántos han sido detenidos? No, brindaron información al respecto. 4. ¿Entre qué edades oscilan estos jóvenes detenidos? Entre las edades de 15 a 18 y 18 a 30 años. 5. ¿Son jóvenes reincidentes? Si, porque han hecho desorden en público, llegan a cometer delitos en su hogar y fuera de ésta, es decir, la sociedad, roban a otras personas e incluso en su propia casa. 6. ¿Al detener a estos jóvenes qué hace la institución como tal? o ¿tienen algún objetivo para ellos? Por el momento no, pero se está gestionando un proyecto para ayudar a estos jóvenes pero todavía no se ha aprobado.
  65. 65. 56 7. De los jóvenes detenidos del reparto Ana virgen Robles del sector Nº 2 que tienen expedientes por delitos de consumo y expendedores de drogas ¿Han sido detenidos por otras situaciones? No, porque existe una organización benéfica, todo lo que se hace, es coercitivo y no en sociedad, ya que lo primero que hacen es pasar por la fiscalía o se procesa, no se trata de manera especializada, pero es la juez quien determina si necesita tratamiento o no porque la mayoría son menores de edad. 8. ¿De qué manera actúa el joven drogadicto una vez detenido? El joven actúa de forma violenta, otros un poco sereno, pero al final colaboran con el arresto. 9. ¿Les dan seguimiento a estos jóvenes una vez que han quedado en libertad? No, porque la policía no está especializada para estos casos, tal vez en un futuro más adelante cuando se apruebe nuestro proyecto. 10. ¿Hay alguna institución a las que ustedes solicitan ayuda para estos jóvenes con problemas de drogadicción de este sector? Si, de cierta manera se trabaja con narcóticos anónimos. 11. ¿Existe algún departamento en su institución que atiende directamente los problemas de jóvenes drogadictos? No, pero existen coordinaciones con la Comisión Municipal de la Niñez y Adolescencia (instituciones del estado), Mi familia, Alcaldía, Sistema Penitenciario, la casa de jóvenes Xochiquetzal.
  66. 66. 57 12. ¿Con cuánto personal trabaja y cómo lo hacen? No, contamos con personal especializado para tratar con este tipo de jóvenes pero solicitáramos ayuda a estudiantes universitarios (psicología clínica) para darles tratamiento a estos jóvenes. Análisis de la entrevista ha encargado de Asuntos Juveniles de la Policía Nacional de Chinandega La tendencia de la policía ha cambiado, no solo con el poder coercitivo, sino la idea de formular proyectos para la rehabilitación de estos jóvenes e integrarlos a la sociedad. Poseen un plan articulado con la organización a fines que apoyan a estos jóvenes con programas dirigidos a controlar la venta de drogas en sectores aledaños a Centros de estudios, porque no cuentan con un departamento especializado para tratar este tipo de problema en los jóvenes.
  67. 67. 58 TRIANGULACION Hemos considerado realizar una triangulación acerca de la información recogida a través de los tres instrimumentos: entrevistas, observaciones y encuesta, es decir un contraste entre lo que dicen los jóvenes adictos, las instituciones, centros de rehabilitación, padres de familia y lo que pudimos observar. Haciendo un análisis nos atrevemos a decir que los padres mostraron un rechazo al no querer dar a conocer la problemática que están viviendo los hijos en cuanto al consumo de sustancias tóxicas, y negando rotundamente frente a las autoridades que sus hijos tengan que ver el consumo y expendio de drogas. A pesar que existe Centros de rehabilitación tales como Xochiquetzal y Narcóticos Anónimos e institución como la Policía, los Padres de familia no contribuye en actividades que crea el centro para subsistencia ni integran a los jóvenes en el proceso de rehabilitación esto nos demuestra que los padres no están a sumiendo, con su responsabilidad como forjadores de valores en la familia, aunque ellos estén consiente de la triste realidad que viven y de los efectos que ocasionan el consumo de drogas en sus hijos.
  68. 68. 59 Conclusiones:  Las causas que generan el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes, es motivado por el placer, problemas familiares y personales.  La drogadicción es un factor social, que aumenta cada día en nuestro territorio, siendo mas crítico en los jóvenes adolescente, que por aventura, escape o curiosidad, se deciden a iniciar el consumo de las drogas.  Las Falta de relación y comunicación entre Padres e hijos es una de la causa a que estos jóvenes lleguen a consumir drogas.  Los Padres familia y la comunidad no brinda colaboración a los Centros de rehabilitación.  La Policía cuenta con un departamento especializado para tratar los asuntos relacionados con las drogas, pero no para prever el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes.  Los Centros de rehabilitación no cuentan con recursos para asistir a más jóvenes con problemas de drogadicción. Por la falta de apoyo de los Padres de familias y del Estado.  El consumo de drogas ocasionan a los jóvenes efectos de agresividad, ansiedad, nerviosismo, el rechazo por parte de su familia y la comunidad.
  69. 69. 61 VII. RECOMENDACIONES Analizando la situación actual de nuestra sociedad en que vivimos por el consumo excesivo de las drogas tanto legales como ilegales, independientemente de la edad y sexo, surge la gran necesidad de la búsqueda de nuevas alternativas de solución al problema más sentido por la población, por esta razón nos planteamos las siguientes recomendaciones: A los Centros de rehabilitación: -Gestionen ayuda a la municipalidad para llevar acabo el proyecto encaminado hacia la prevención y al rescate a los jóvenes que consumen sustancias tóxicas. -Crean estrategias de integración a los padres de familia a las actividades que ejecuta el Centro. -Brinden tratamiento psicológico y de orientación en relación a la problemáticas que presentan sus hijos. A Policía -El Estado brinden los medios necesarios a la Policía, para que coordinen con las actividades que ejecuta los centros de rehabilitación y poder ayudar a los jóvenes con problemas de drogadicción. -Exista una educación permanente dirigida a la transmisión de conocimiento y al desarrollo de valores, actitudes, habilidades y destrezas.
  70. 70. 61 A Padres: -Den confianza a sus hijos para que acudan a los centros de rehabilitación. -Se integren a las actividades que realizan los centros de rehabilitación en apoyo a los jóvenes con problemas de drogadicción. -Establecer una relación más cercana con los centros de rehabilitación e institución a través de las actividades que estos realizan. -En los centros de estudios, la dirección a través del consejo escolar de padres de familia incluyan en su plan de trabajos charlas preventivas antidrogas mensualmente dirigidas tanto a los alumnos como a sus Padres.
  71. 71. 62 7.2. BIBLIOGRAFIA  “Hernández Sampire de Roberto”; Fernando Collado Batista, Lucio Pilar. Metodología de la Investigación. Tercera Edición Editorial MCGRAW- HILL Interamericano.  Piura López Julio. Introducción al estudio de la investigación Científica. Primera Edición Editorial “El Amanecer” C.A Managua, Nicaragua 1984.  Latorre Antonio, Del Rincón Delio, Amal Justo-Bases Metodológicas de la investigación Educativa. Primera Edición, Barcelona, Septiembre 1996.  Biblioteca de Consulta Microsoft en carta 2,005.  Enciclopedia Océano práctico Tercera Edición Editorial Océano 2,004.  El Pequeño Larousse Ilustrado. Segunda Edición Editorial Océano.  Diccionario de Real Lengua Española.  "Psicología evolutiva y pedagógica", editorial Progreso, Moscú, 1979 Enyelmayer Cliffor La drogas y la adolescencia, primera Edición Alemania 1988 pag 28- 763  Enciclopedia Océano Multimedia, Psicología del niño y el Adolescente, Océano Grupo Editorial, S A, España  La Joven Moderna y el Sexo Dr Juan F. Kniight segunda Edición 1982.
  72. 72. 63 7.3. ANEXO Anexo 1 CRONOGRAMA DE TRABAJO ACTIVIDADES PERIODO RESPONSABLES Elaboración del plan de trabajo Abril- Mayo 2008. Equipo de Trabajo Ejecución de la Investigación (primera parte) Mayo-Julio 2008. Equipo de Trabajo Exposición de la primera parte de la Investigación. Julio- 2008. Equipo de Trabajo Ejecución de la segunda parte de la Investigación. Agosto - Noviembre 2008. Equipo de Trabajo Informe Final Diciembre - 2008 Equipo de Trabajo .
  73. 73. 64 Anexo 2 FORMATO DE ENCUESTA A JOVENES Encuesta a jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Robles sector número 2, En vista que estamos realizando nuestra investigación sobre el consumo de drogas, le solicitamos su apoyo para que respondan de forma sincera las siguientes preguntas que a continuación le haremos ya que esto nos permitirá desarrollar nuestro trabajo de investigación. 1. ¿Has consumido drogas? Si --- no ---- 2. ¿Qué tipo de drogas ha consumido? 3. ¿Con qué frecuencia consume drogas? 4. ¿Por qué causas consume droga? 5. ¿Qué reacción tienen tu familia cuando consumen drogas? 6. ¿El consumo de drogas lo iniciaste con tus amigos, en el colegio o en la calle? 7. ¿Has pensado dejar las drogas? 8. ¿Has visitado algún centro de rehabilitación? 9. ¿Cuándo visitas un centro de rehabilitación te ha ayudado o no ? 10. ¿Cuál ha sido el resultado de esta ayuda? 11. ¿Se involucra tu familia en las visitas que haces al centro de rehabilitación? 12. ¿Quién de tu familia es el que más te apoya en tu rehabilitación? 13. ¿Qué consejo darías a los que consumen drogas ahora que te rehabilitas?
  74. 74. 65 Anexo 3 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A XOCHIQUETZAL Le estamos solicitando su colaboración para que conteste esta entrevista que permitirá contribuir al desarrollo de nuestro trabajo monográfico sobre el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles. Le agradecemos de ante mano su participación. 1. ¿Cuál es el objetivo de este Centro en trabajar con jóvenes adictos a las drogas? 2. ¿Cómo se comportan los jóvenes adictos? 3. ¿Atienden a jóvenes adictos del reparto Ana Virgen Roble? ¿Por qué? 4. ¿Cómo hace la organización para que los jóvenes adictos se acerquen a este centro? 5. ¿Con qué recurso cuenta el Centro? 6. ¿Existe algún requisito para pertenecer a los grupos que atiende Xochiquetzal ?
  75. 75. 66 Anexo 4 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A NARCOTICOS ANONIMOS Le estamos solicitando su invaluable colaboración, somos egresadas de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación Y Humanidades, de la Carrera de Ciencias de la Educación, Ciencias Sociales. Estamos realizando nuestro trabajo de investigación: Causas y Efectos de la drogadicción en los Jóvenes entre las edades de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles del sector Nº 2 del municipio de Chinandega. 1. ¿Cuándo se fundó este Centro? 2. ¿Cuál es el objetivo del Centro? 3. ¿Qué proyecto tiene para los jóvenes adictos a las drogas cuando ya pertenecen al Centro de rehabilitación? 4. ¿Cuántos de los jóvenes que están en el Centro pertenecen al reparto Ana Virgen Robles? 5. ¿Cuáles han sido los problemas que presentan estos jóvenes? 6. ¿Cuántos de estos jóvenes se rehabilitan o se han rehabilitado? y ¿cuántos han recaído en el consumo de drogas? 7. ¿Qué beneficio obtienen estos jóvenes que están en proceso de rehabilitación? 8. ¿Cómo financian su proyecto? 9. ¿Con qué tipo de personal cuenta este Centro? 10. ¿Qué estrategias utilizan para mantener la asistencia de los jóvenes en la fundación?
  76. 76. 67 Anexo 5 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A LA POLICIA NACIONAL En vista que estamos realizando nuestro trabajo de investigación sobre el consumo de drogas en los jóvenes de 15 a 18 años del reparto Ana Virgen Robles, le solicitamos su apoyo para que respondan de forma sincera las siguientes preguntas 1. ¿De qué manera se ha dado cuenta del consumo de drogas en los jóvenes del reparto Ana Virgen Robles sector Nº 2? 2. ¿En esta institución han detenido a jóvenes de este sector? 3. ¿Cuántos han sido detenidos? 4. ¿Entre qué edades oscilan estos jóvenes detenidos? 5. ¿Son jóvenes reincidentes? 6. ¿Al detener a estos jóvenes qué hace la institución como tal? o ¿tienen algún objetivo para ellos? 7. De los jóvenes detenidos del reparto Ana virgen Robles del sector Nº 2 que tienen expedientes por delitos de consumo y expendedores de drogas ¿Han sido detenidos por otras situaciones? 8. ¿De qué manera actúa el joven drogadicto una vez detenido? 9. ¿Les dan seguimiento a estos jóvenes una vez que han quedado en libertad? 10. ¿Hay alguna institución a las que ustedes solicitan ayuda para estos jóvenes con problemas de drogadicción de este sector?
  77. 77. 68 11. ¿Existe algún departamento en su institución que atiende directamente los problemas de jóvenes drogadictos? 12. ¿Con cuánto personal trabaja y cómo lo hacen?
  78. 78. 69 Anexo 6 FORMATO DE ENTREVISTA A UN PADRE DE FAMILIA A preciados padres de familia les estamos solicitando su ayuda para contestar esta entrevista que permitirá contribuir al desarrollo de nuestro trabajo monográfico. Le agradecemos de antemano su participación. 1. ¿A qué se dedica su hijo? 2. ¿Es dé su conocimiento si su hijo consume droga? 3. ¿A qué le atribuye usted el consumo de drogas? 4. ¿Es frecuente este consumo? 5. ¿Cómo la consigue? 6. ¿Cómo es su comportamiento? 7. ¿Qué efectos considera usted que ha ocasionado el consumo de drogas en él y en la familia?
  79. 79. 70 Anexo 7 Grupo de jóvenes adictos a las drogas del Reparto Ana Virgen Roble del sector Nº 2 del municipio de Chinandega.

×