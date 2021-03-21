Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEVELOPING INTERPERSONAL SKILLS A micro-skills approach Kevin Feriansyah Wibowo 4520210022
TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN 1 2 3 4 5 Sadar akan bagaimana keterampilan interpersonal dapat dibuat dan digunakan untuk membantu in...
Kebanyakan orang belajar bagaimana berhubungan berdasarkan pengalaman, melalui proses percobaan dan kesalahan yang tidak t...
Sifat Hierarki Wright dan Taylor dari Keterampilan Interpersonal Tingkat tertinggi dalam hierarki Wright dan Taylor adalah...
Pilihan berdasarkan penilaian kritis Model hierarki dapat digunakan untuk membantu kita melangkah mundur dan menilai kriti...
• Accenting, yaitu istilah yang digunakan untuk menggambarkan pernyataan ulang satu atau dua kata yang memfokuskan perhati...
• Keterampilan mendengarkan, yang melibatkan pencarian aktif yang lengkap dan akurat pemahaman tentang makna pesan orang l...
Hargie(1997: 476) describes this approach as one of: homing in and honing up, where one aspect of social interaction is fo...
Menggunakan Pelatihan Keterampilan Mikro untuk Mengembangkan Perilaku Penguasaan Beberapa pendukung pertama pendekatan ket...
Mengembangkan Penguasaan Perilaku Melalui Pembelajaran Berdasarkan Pengalaman Perilaku kita terhadap orang lain tidak terd...
Isyarat dan pembelajaran Ketika peristiwa tidak berjalan sesuai rencana, ketika orang lain tidak merespons seperti yang ki...
Pembelajaran Eksperiensial Model pembelajaran eksperiensial yang dikembangkan oleh Lewin menawarkan proses yang dapat kita...
penekanannya pada pengalaman konkret di sini-dan- sekarang untuk memvalidasi dan menguji konsep abstrak. pentingnya dikait...
Interpersonal Skill at Work by John Hayes
THANKS YOU!
Tugas 3 developing interpersonal skills a micro skills approach 4520210022 Kevin Feriansyah Wibowo

  1. 1. DEVELOPING INTERPERSONAL SKILLS A micro-skills approach Kevin Feriansyah Wibowo 4520210022
  2. 2. TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN 1 2 3 4 5 Sadar akan bagaimana keterampilan interpersonal dapat dibuat dan digunakan untuk membantu individu Mampu mendeskripsikan struktur dari keterampilan interpersonal Memahami bagaimana mengisolasi dan mempraktikkan bagian bagian komponen mikro keterampilan Memahami bagaimana perbedaan antara isyarat dan pembelajaran Memahami bagaimana model belajar pembelajaran berdasarkan pengalaman
  3. 3. Kebanyakan orang belajar bagaimana berhubungan berdasarkan pengalaman, melalui proses percobaan dan kesalahan yang tidak terstruktur dan tidak disengaja. Terkadang pendekatan ini berhasil tetapi tidak dapat diandalkan dan tidak efektif. Bukan hal yang aneh bagi orang untuk mengembangkan mode kebiasaan berhubungan dengan orang lain yang secara konsisten memberikan hasil yang tidak memuaskan. Kompetensi interpersonal melibatkan diagnosis apa yang sedang terjadisituasi sosial, mengidentifikasi tindakan yang diperlukan untuk mewujudkan yang diinginkankeadaan dan menerjemahkan persyaratan ini menjadi efektifkinerja. KETERAMPILAN BISA DI PELAJARI
  4. 4. Sifat Hierarki Wright dan Taylor dari Keterampilan Interpersonal Tingkat tertinggi dalam hierarki Wright dan Taylor adalah pendekatan keseluruhan, atau apa yang disebut Honey (1988) sebagai 'gaya'. di tingkat paling bawah adalah komponen utama. Inilah yang sebenarnya kita katakan dan lakukan, perilaku verbal dan non- verbal kita Level selanjutnya adalah struktur. Ini berkaitan dengan cara kita mengurutkan komponen utama dari perilaku 1 2 3
  5. 5. Pilihan berdasarkan penilaian kritis Model hierarki dapat digunakan untuk membantu kita melangkah mundur dan menilai kritis secara keefektifan keterampilan sosial kita di setiap tingkatan. Model hierarki menyoroti kemungkinan mengadopsi berbagai gaya dan perilaku komponen yang berbeda dan memfokuskan perhatian pada nilai mengidentifikasi cara berhubungan, dalam situasi tertentu, yang akan berkontribusi pada pencapaian hasil yang diinginkan.
  6. 6. • Accenting, yaitu istilah yang digunakan untuk menggambarkan pernyataan ulang satu atau dua kata yang memfokuskan perhatian pada apa yang baru saja diucapkan seseorang. Pendekatan keterampilan mikro untuk mengembangkan interpersonal kompetensi • Keterampilan mengikuti adalah perilaku yang membantu satu orang mendorong beberapa orang lain untuk berbicara dan membantu orang pertama berkonsentrasi pada apa yang pembicara katakan.
  7. 7. • Keterampilan mendengarkan, yang melibatkan pencarian aktif yang lengkap dan akurat pemahaman tentang makna pesan orang lain, pada gilirannya, hanyalah salah satu dari kumpulan perilaku yang terdiri dari salah satu dari sejumlah keterampilan tingkat yang lebih tinggi. • Membantu dan bernegosiasi adalah contoh keterampilan tingkat yang lebih tinggi. sebuah gaya membantu atau bernegosiasi seseorang akan tercermin dalam cara masuk di mana berbagai keterampilan mikro ini diurutkan dan disusun.
  8. 8. Hargie(1997: 476) describes this approach as one of: homing in and honing up, where one aspect of social interaction is focused upon at a time and trainees are encouraged to refine their use of this particular aspect. Once the trainee has acquired a work- ing knowledge of a number of skills of social interaction, the ultimate goal is to encourage the appropriate use of these skills in an integrated fashion.
  9. 9. Menggunakan Pelatihan Keterampilan Mikro untuk Mengembangkan Perilaku Penguasaan Beberapa pendukung pertama pendekatan keterampilan mikro untuk mengembangkan inter kompetensi pribadi bekerja di bidang konseling dan psikoterapi (Carkhuff 1971; Kagan 1973). Pendekatan kagan dimulai dengan penyampaian konsep yang dilanjutkan dengan praktek keterampilan dalam latihan simulasi. Langkah selanjutnya melibatkan belajar mandiri sambil bekerja dengan klien nyata. Akhirnya, peserta pelatihan melanjutkan untuk mengembangkan pemahaman dan keterampilan dalam menangani dampak bilateral komplek yang terjadi ketika dua orang menjalin hubungan satu sama lain. Model pelatihan keterampilan mikro yang disajikan di sini memiliki banyak kemiripan dengan model Kagan. Ada dua tahap utama: pemahaman konseptual dan perilaku penguasaan (Kagan 1973: 44).
  10. 10. Mengembangkan Penguasaan Perilaku Melalui Pembelajaran Berdasarkan Pengalaman Perilaku kita terhadap orang lain tidak terdiri dari tindakan acak. Itu bertujuan, dan dipandu oleh nilai- nilai, keyakinan dan sikap kita, dan oleh asumsi yang kita buat tentang diri kita, orang lain dan situasi, dan oleh asumsi yang kita buat tentang cara semua elemen ini berhubungan satu sama lain.
  11. 11. Isyarat dan pembelajaran Ketika peristiwa tidak berjalan sesuai rencana, ketika orang lain tidak merespons seperti yang kita antisipasi, kita menggunakan teori subjektif kita untuk menentukan apa yang harus dilakukan selanjutnya.ini Teori Menunjukkan rutinitas koreksi. Ini memberi isyarat kepada kita untuk berperilaku dengan cara tertentu yang akan mengarah pada pencapaian hasil yang diinginkan.
  12. 12. Pembelajaran Eksperiensial Model pembelajaran eksperiensial yang dikembangkan oleh Lewin menawarkan proses yang dapat kita gunakan untuk menyempurnakan teori subjektif yang memandukita interaksi interpersonal
  13. 13. penekanannya pada pengalaman konkret di sini-dan- sekarang untuk memvalidasi dan menguji konsep abstrak. pentingnya dikaitkan dengan umpan balik, proses itu menghasilkan informasi yang valid untuk menilai penyimpangan dari tujuan yang dimaksudkan.Umpan balik ini memberikan dasar untuk proses tujuan- tindakan terarah dan evaluasi konsekuensi dari tindakan itu. YANG PERTAMA ADALAH YANG KEDUA ADALAH
  14. 14. Interpersonal Skill at Work by John Hayes
  15. 15. THANKS YOU!

