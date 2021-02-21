Conexion a la nube

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE
Introducción La nube es un servicio que permite almacenar datos a través de Internet u otra red a un sistema de almacenami...
Cloud computing • Almacenar datos • Ejecutar aplicaciones • Entregar contenido o servicios Es una red mundial de servidore...
Conexión a la nube Ventajas • Acceso desde cualquier sitio y con varios dispositivos. • Ahorro tanto en software y hardwar...
Almacenamiento CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 5
Propiedad o capacidad en la cual se guardan datos que tiene un dispositivo electrónico. 6
Procesamiento CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 7
CLOUD 04/12/2020 CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 8 permite múltiples aplicaciones por cada nodo informático, cuando en el modelo tradic...
1. El fin de almacenamiento local 2. Protección de datos 3. Disminución de costos de almacenamiento 4. Facilidad en el int...
FOG 04/12/2020 CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 10 Es un modelo el cual tiene el procesamiento de los datos y las aplicaciones se concen...
EDGE 04/12/2020 CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 11 es un tipo de informática que ocurre en la ubicación física del usuario, de la fuent...
12
Hosting CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 13
Es un almacenamiento web es el espacio físico que rentas en un servidor en el que puedes guardar toda la información de tu...
Software CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 15
Es un programa o conjunto de programas de cómputo, así como datos, procedimientos y pautas que permiten realizar distintas...
Google Drive Es el servicio de almacenamiento en una nube; permite almacenar, crear, modificar, compartir y acceder a docu...
Dropbox Es un servicio de alojamiento de archivos multiplataforma en la nube. El servicio permite a los usuarios almacenar...
One Drive Es el servicio de almacenamiento en la nube de Microsoft, lo que lo convierte en una herramienta de utilidad par...
04/12/2020 CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 20
CONCLUSIONE S 04/12/2020 CONEXIÓN A LA NUBE 21
