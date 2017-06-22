UNIVERSITY OF HORTICULTURAL SCIENCES,BAGALKOT COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURAL SCIENCES,BAGALKOT DEPT OF:-FLA-102 SUBMITTED TO:- D...
GARDENADORNAMENTS MEANING:- The act of making something attractive by decorating Types of ADORNAMENTS :- FOUNTAIN BIRDBA...
FOUNTAIN In early modern Europe, fountains were found in the elaborate gardens of the mansions of the wealthy, and in mod...
BIRDBATH A bird bath is an artificial puddle or small shallow pond, created with a water-filled basin, in which birds may...
SUNDIAL A sundial is a device that tells the time of day by the apparent position of the Sun in the sky
BEANCHES Garden furniture, also called patio furniture or outdoor furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed ...
FLORAL CLOCK A floral clock or flower clock is a large decorative clock with the clock face formed by carpet bedding, usua...
FENCES A fence is a structure that encloses an area, typically outdoors, and is usually constructed from posts that are co...
STATUE
GARDEN LANTERN Lanterns were usually made from a metal frame, commonly with a hook or hoop of metal on top. Though some la...
keerthi harshan
keerthi harshan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

keerthi harshan

24 views

Published on

GARDEN ADORNAMENTS

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

keerthi harshan

  1. 1. UNIVERSITY OF HORTICULTURAL SCIENCES,BAGALKOT COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURAL SCIENCES,BAGALKOT DEPT OF:-FLA-102 SUBMITTED TO:- Dr.SATHEESH Asst prof:-FLA- 102 SUBMITTED BY:- KEERTHI.Y UHS16UG2945 1ST BSc,Horti 2nd SEM TOPIC:-GARDEN ADORNAMENTS
  2. 2. GARDENADORNAMENTS MEANING:- The act of making something attractive by decorating Types of ADORNAMENTS :- FOUNTAIN BIRDBATH SUNDIAL BENCHES FLORAL CLOCK FENCES STATUE GARDEN LANTERN
  3. 3. FOUNTAIN In early modern Europe, fountains were found in the elaborate gardens of the mansions of the wealthy, and in modern times can be an element in urban design provided by the municipal authorities or public subscription. Water features are often found in gardens of middle class houses. A fountain (from the Latin "fons" (genitive "fontis"), a source or spring) is a piece of architecture which pours water into a basin or jets it into the air to supply drinking water and/or for a decorative or dramatic effect.
  4. 4. BIRDBATH A bird bath is an artificial puddle or small shallow pond, created with a water-filled basin, in which birds may drink, bathe, and cool themselves. A bird bath can be a garden ornament, small reflecting pool, outdoor sculpture, and part of creating a vital wildlife garden. A bird bath is an attraction for many different species of birds to visit gardens, especially during the summer and drought periods. Bird baths that provide a reliable source of water year round add to the popularity and "micro-habitat" suppor
  5. 5. SUNDIAL A sundial is a device that tells the time of day by the apparent position of the Sun in the sky
  6. 6. BEANCHES Garden furniture, also called patio furniture or outdoor furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of garden furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii.
  7. 7. FLORAL CLOCK A floral clock or flower clock is a large decorative clock with the clock face formed by carpet bedding, usually found in a park or other public recreation area.
  8. 8. FENCES A fence is a structure that encloses an area, typically outdoors, and is usually constructed from posts that are connected by boards, wire, rails or netting.A fence differs from a wall in not having a solid foundation along its whole length.
  9. 9. STATUE
  10. 10. GARDEN LANTERN Lanterns were usually made from a metal frame, commonly with a hook or hoop of metal on top. Though some lanterns had up to eight sides, five or six was not uncommon but four was the standard, these would be made of some translucent material, now usually glass or plastic but formerly thin sheets of animal horn or tinplate punched with holes or, more ornately, in decorative patterns; though some antique lanterns have only a metal grid, clearly indicating their function was that outlined below.

×