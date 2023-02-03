Our Healthy Jackson County Presentation - HIT Jan 2023

In our first presentation, Jannette Berkley-Patton, PhD., of University of Missouri - Kansa City's School of Medicine will describe Our Healthy Kansas City Eastside, a set of projects organized by Dr. Berkley-Patton and UMKC and funded by Jackson County (MO) to improve health status in some of the most challenging neighborhoods in Kansas City. An initial round of funding was dedicated to improving the coverage of vaccinations in these same neighborhoods. Based on the success of that effort, this current round of funding expands into key health screenings, initiatives in maternal health, chronic disease prevention, and digital inclusion. A number of research projects are included in the program. The County grant is for $5 million and is expected to be followed up with another $5 million to expand further.

The success of the program is based on strong sector-led support (health care, education, faith communities, business) directly in the community through networking and events, as well as participation by multiple relevant community entities, like KC Digital Drive. KCDD will be active in both the chronic disease prevention and digital inclusion aspects of the program.

Dr. Berkley-Patton is a professor in the departments of Biomedical and Health Informatics at the School of Medicine. A fuller biography is available here.