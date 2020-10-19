-
H4 Technology presented to KC Digital Drive's Health Innovation Team on September 30, 2020. The health systems and data analytics company offers the COMPASS SDOH solution which quantifies social determinants and quality of life measures on a 100-point scale, tracks individual and program performance metrics, and applies real-time analytics / insights to improve care, empower patients, and deliver demonstrable impact.
