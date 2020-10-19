Successfully reported this slideshow.
H4 Technology presented to KC Digital Drive's Health Innovation Team on September 30, 2020. The health systems and data analytics company offers the COMPASS SDOH solution which quantifies social determinants and quality of life measures on a 100-point scale, tracks individual and program performance metrics, and applies real-time analytics / insights to improve care, empower patients, and deliver demonstrable impact.

  1. 1. Company Overview • Omaha, NE Based • Family Owned • Founded in 2012 • Community Focused • 24+ Years Healthcare Technology (Payer, Hospital, Behavioral Health, and Health Information Exchange) Chris Henkenius, President and CEO, Co- Founder Craig Christenson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Co-Founder
  2. 2. COMPASS Data Management-as-a-Service (DMaaS) Solutions • Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) • Claims Management & Analytics • Financial Analytics • Population Health • Episodes of Care • Sectors • State Behavioral Health Agencies • Behavioral Health Providers • State Hospital Associations • Hospitals • Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) • Strategic HIT Partners © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward. COMPASS TURNING DATA INTO INTELLIGENCE
  3. 3. Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Claims Finance • Payor Mix • 837-835 Analytics • Claim Reconciliation • Denied Claims • Actual vs. Budget • Revenue Opportunity • Aged Trial Balance Real Time End to End Integrated Solution to Optimize Operations & Maximize Revenue • Profitability Indicators • Days Cash on Hand • Revenue Cycle • Invoiced But Not Billed • Expense Ratios • Productivity (RVU) • Provider Utilization/Statistics • Hospital/Clinic EMR • Press Ganey Results • Clinical Quality Measures • Value Based Contracting • Physician Comp/Scorecard Data Management Solutions H4T offers several data management solutions designed to improve the performance of your organization. © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward. Population Health • SDOH Data Integration • Predictive Analytics • Patient Stratification • Patient Identification • Alerts • Community Resource Directory
  4. 4. COMPASS – Health Data Aggregator Master Patient Index Actionable Intelligence Create Operational Efficiencies, Manage Value Based Care Contracts and Turn Data into Actionable Intelligence Financial Behavioral Health EMR • Data Standardization • Comparative Benchmarks • Proactive Alerts • Single Source of Truth • Gaps in Care Identification • Dashboards and Analytics Claims (837/835) HIE SDOH © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  5. 5. COMPASS Solution Integration Engine System agnostic including multi-silo data integration (EMR, financial, lab, outcomes, claims, etc.) Analytics, Dashboards & Reports User-defined custom dashboards, reports and analytics with extensive “drill down” capabilities. Self- Service Tools for you to slice and dice the data as you see fit. Application Interfaces Simple integration with current apps and web services with the flexibility to integrate with future needs. Data Warehouse & Cleansing Multi-source data standardization for reliable and repeatable analytics including patient record matching through our Master Patient Index (MPI) process. © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  6. 6. COMPARISON of Key Capabilities Capability LACIE HIE SDOH Platforms H4T COMPASS Assessments Various Standard and Custom Resource Directory Proprietary Aggregate Open/Closed Loop Referrals Open & Closed Closed Plus API Claims Management (837/835) Submissions & Remittance Financials Revenue Maximization Module EMR Shared with Consent Shared with Consent Behavioral Health (MH/SUD) Shared with Consent Shared with Consent Capacity, Waitlist, Bed Tracking Shared with Agreement Vendor Agnostic Agnostic Varies Agnostic APIs, Interfaces Available Varies Available Master Patient Index Matching Matching Matching & Custom Scoring Data Warehouse Aggregate with Agreement Varies Aggregate with Agreement Data Standardization Varies Business Rules Engine Analytics Provided with Agreement Included Alerts and Notifications Planned Varies Included Dashboards and Reports Provided with Agreement Varies Provided with Agreement Self Service Reporting Varies Included Portal or Mobile App User Portal Available Varies Mobile Assessment with Reminders HIPAA Compliant Yes Yes Yes Data Management as a Service Available © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  7. 7. COMPASS Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Solution ✓SaaS-Based Turnkey Platform – lightweight & easy to use encounter system ✓Production Ready: Over 3000 Users, 2300 Providers, and 1.5M Members ✓ NE DBH, Division of Behavioral Health ✓ CO Department of Health Services, Office of Behavioral Health © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  8. 8. Industry Leading Assessment Features ✓Standard and Custom Assessments ✓Individual Data Points for Analytics ✓Trending Analysis ✓Predictive Analytics ✓Reactive Scoring © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  9. 9. Recovery Capital Index (RCI) framework models social determinants of health Social Capital Physical Capital Cultural Capital Family Support Significant Other Social Support Social Mobility Healthy Lifestyle Access to Healthcare Safety General Health Mental Wellbeing Nutrition Employment Education Housing Situation Transportation Clothing Beliefs Spirituality Sense of Purpose Cultural Relevance Sense of Community Values © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  10. 10. COMPASS SDOH Assessments via Mobile Devices The RCI automatically sends every 30 days to a patient’s/client’s email or text while they are enrolled. Automatic reminders to complete. Alerts and notifications on patient/client changes. Continuous patient/client feedback outside the provider office/organization. 90% Americans have smart phones. 98% of texts are read within the first 3 minutes.
  11. 11. Sample SDOH Assessment © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  12. 12. Text Notification and Reminders © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  13. 13. Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Simplified Workflow Entry Point The patient/client takes the initial assessment before or during an encounter. If a social need is identified, an eReferral is sent through the network. The network partner receives the eReferral, follows the case through resolution, and documents updates. The patient/client receives a reminder and completes an assessment. Social needs are updated. © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward. Every 30 Days New social needs identified, or old needs not mitigated.
  14. 14. Client Success – NE DBH • 85 providers rolled up into 6 different Regions. • Analytics identify trends utilizing outcomes that will improve the service delivery system and prevention efforts impacting mental health and substance abuse disorders. • Ties performance measures for services to reimbursement mechanism in contracts. • Customized dashboards to quickly and easily obtain critical state-wide information to assist in making data driven decisions based on predefined, measurable outcomes. • Automated authorization and intake process based on contracts. • Additional Applications: Waitlist, Bed Capacity, System of Care, Priority Populations, Custom Assessments, Cluster Based Planning and more! • Case Study: Ongoing savings of $70,000 per month utilizing COMPASS by automating manual processes, reducing waste and minimizing service irregularities. © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  15. 15. Business Intelligence & Reporting © 2020 H4T | All rights reserved. | Confidential. Please do not copy or forward.
  16. 16. SDOH DEMO 09/30/2020 @ 8:30 CST 15 minutes Let’s Talk 402-350-1681 craig@h4-technology.com www.h4-technology.com C E W
  17. 17. Let’s Talk 402-350-1681 craig@h4-technology.com www.h4-technology.com C E W THANK YOU Questions/Discussion

