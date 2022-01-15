Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vat registration in dubai uae

Jan. 15, 2022
Business

https://www.kbame.com/vat-registration-in-dubai-uae/

  1. 1. 1/14/22, 2:24 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-registration-in-dubai-uae/ 1/5 (https://www.kbame.com/)  Why You Need a VAT Consultant for VAT Registration in Dubai UAE  November 5, 2019(https://www.kbame.com/2019/11/05/)  12:32 pm Twitter Facebook LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pinterest VAT Registration in Dubai UAE (https://www.kbame.com/vat-registration-in-dubai-uae/) : With the recent changes in the United Arab Emirates’ taxation laws including the excise and value-added taxes, it is important to keep you and your company updated. Now, this can be challenging, especially as law, in general, can be complicated. Because of this, the best way to ensure that your business stays up-to- date with taxation laws is to hire an accountant. If you are looking to VAT Registration in Dubai UAE, hiring an accountant, specifically a VAT consultant, is necessary. Not sure why? Read on to find out. Why VAT Registration in Dubai UAE? Prior to registering for VAT, it is important to know why. Basically, a value-added tax is imposed on qualified good and services. These taxes are paid by end-consumers and are collected and accounted for by businesses on behalf of the government. Companies are required to register for it if their taxable turnover within a 12-month period is more Privacy - Terms English 1 1 1 1 1
  2. 2. 1/14/22, 2:24 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-registration-in-dubai-uae/ 2/5 than AED 375,000 or it the taxable turnover is expected to go over the said amount in the next 30 days. If your company does not go over AED 375,000 but is over AED 187,500, you can voluntarily apply. How to Register According to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), taxable entities or their official representatives can register for value-added tax through the FTA website. This can be done in three steps and is no longer than 20 minutes. You only need to go to www.tax.gov.ae, navigate to E-services and create an account. Keep in mind that you will need to verify your email address before you can log in and register your company. When you register, make sure that you have pertinent documents on-hand. This includes your business or trade license, passport or Emirates ID and duplicate copies, and proof of authorization. In case you do not have these on-hand, you can save your application and resume when you are ready. Reasons Why You Need a VAT Consultant in Dubai (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) While the process can be very simple, you want to make sure that you hire a VAT consultant (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/). Here’s why. · Professional advice – The most important reason to hire these accountants is that they are knowledgeable about taxation laws, especially value-added tax. These professionals will tell you whether or not you need to register, or if voluntarily registering is a smart move. · Document acquisition – These consultants will also tell you what documents you need to present to move the registration along. Moreover, they will help you acquire the required documents for easier application. · Peace of mind – Lastly, you want to make sure that there are no lapses in judgement when it comes to your business (https://www.slateinteriorsme.com/). These experts will help you eliminate such risks, allowing you to rest assured that the registration will go smoothly. Registering for value-added tax is the responsibility of every qualified company. If you are required to register for this, hiring a VAT consultant is the best way to start. This way, you do not have to worry as your consultant will advise you on what to do and what you need.   Twitter Facebook LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pinterest (https://www.kbame.com/5-things-vat-consultant (https://www.kbame.com/why-you-need-a-vat-co   Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1
  3. 3. 1/14/22, 2:24 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-registration-in-dubai-uae/ 3/5 (https://www.kbame.com/)  Office 801, API World Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road (https://maps.google.com/maps?ll=25.225292,55.28373&z=16&t=m&hl=en- US&gl=US&mapclient=embed&daddr=KBA%20Accounting%20%26%20Bookkeeping%20Services%20LLC%20%7C%20Renowned%20VAT%20Consultant%20in%20Dub %20Sheikh%20Zayed%20Rd%20Dubai%20United%20Arab%20Emirates@25.2252921,55.28372969999999)  +971 4 396 2233(tel:009714396%202233)  +971 55 618 2580(tel:00971529257525)  info@kbame.com(mailto:info@kbame.com) FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA (https://www.instagram.com/kbadubai/) (https://twitter.com/kba_llc?s=08) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/kbame/) (https://www.facebook.com/kbadubai/) (https://pinterest.com/kbaccountingbookkeeping/) (https://business.google.com/dashboard/l/08183456992852315799) AFFILIATIONS & ACCREDITATIONS Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA )  Ministry of Finance  Federal Tax Authority  Chamber of Commerce  37 Free Zones operating in UAE Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1
  4. 4. 1/14/22, 2:24 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-registration-in-dubai-uae/ 4/5 (https://www.kbame.com/) Most Trusted Tax Solutions Providers 2021 UAE Business Awards 2021, proudly hosted by MEA Markets Tax Consultancy of the Year - Dubai MEA Business Awards 2020, proudly hosted by MEA Markets (https://www.kbame.com/) KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services LLC named as Top Accounting Company in Dubai UAE (2021) Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1
  5. 5. 1/14/22, 2:24 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-registration-in-dubai-uae/ 5/5 © 2021 KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services LLC. All Rights Reserved (https://www.kbame.com/)  Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1

