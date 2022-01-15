Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

Vat deregistration in dubai uae

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

KBA is one of the accounting firms in Dubai and the Company provides Accounting and bookkeeping services in Dubai | VAT Consultants in Dubai | Tax Agents in Dubai | CFO Services in Dubai | Internal Audit firms in Dubai | Accounting Outsourcing Services in Dubai | Accounting Services in Dubai. https://www.kbame.com/
https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

Vat deregistration in dubai uae

  1. 1. 1/14/22, 2:17 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/ 1/5 (https://www.kbame.com/)  How to apply for VAT Deregistration in UAE?  March 9, 2020(https://www.kbame.com/2020/03/09/)  10:25 am  No Comments(https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/#respond) VAT De-Registeration in UAE Twitter Facebook LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pinterest In UAE, if a business wants to cancel its VAT registration (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) with the federal department (https://www.tax.gov.ae/), they have to opt for VAT deregistration (https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/) process. This is an online process and whether it is individuals or businesses, they should be in any one of the below situations to go for VAT Deregisteration in UAE (https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/). Any business that ceased to make the taxable supply. If the business fails to earn or incurred expenses AED 187,500 in the first twelve months after Privacy - Terms English 1 1 1 1 1
  2. 2. 1/14/22, 2:17 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/ 2/5 registering themselves for VAT with the federal department. Any business that didn’t earn or incurred expenses AED 187,500 in the first twelve months after VAT registration (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) with FTA (https://www.tax.gov.ae/) can analyze and check whether it is possible for them to make 187,500 in the next coming thirty days. This is a grace period and after that they will have twenty days to complete VAT registration (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/). Procedure for applying VAT Deregisteration in UAE (https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in- uae/) The companies that are closing down should upload their liquidation letter from authorities while the companies that didn’t make AED 187,500 should provide their financial statements to the FTA. The entire process can be done online only without any hassle. Just go to the FTA Website (https://www.tax.gov.ae/) and in the home page, click on the option- “De- registration.” Now you will get a deregistration form, fill that. Ensure that you are giving correct information to the authorities. Send it to them and they will review the application and verify your business. Once the verification is done, the status of your application will convert to “pre-approved”. The next step is the business has to submit the final VAT return filing (https://www.kbame.com/vat- consultancy/) and clear all the outstanding liabilities and refundable. This way the process for VAT deregistration in UAE (https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/) will be completed. The VAT deregistration must be done in 20 days in any of the above-mentioned circumstances. The FTA will levy penalty on any business that fails to do so. The authorities will approve de-registration once their penalty is cleared. This entire process may seem a little bit chaotic to a person who doesn’t have proper idea. This is the reason why you have to get in touch with a reliable VAT consultant in Dubai (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) who will help with the entire deregistration process. This way the work will be done in time and there won’t be any mistakes either. The VAT Consultancy (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) with good experience will handle the entire process while you can focus on any other work you have. Twitter Facebook LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pinterest (https://www.kbame.com/things-to-know-on-volu (https://www.kbame.com/vat-compliance-in-uae/   Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1
  3. 3. 1/14/22, 2:17 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/ 3/5 (https://www.kbame.com/)  Office 801, API World Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road (https://maps.google.com/maps?ll=25.225292,55.28373&z=16&t=m&hl=en- US&gl=US&mapclient=embed&daddr=KBA%20Accounting%20%26%20Bookkeeping%20Services%20LLC%20%7C%20Renowned%20VAT%20Consultant%20in%20Dub %20Sheikh%20Zayed%20Rd%20Dubai%20United%20Arab%20Emirates@25.2252921,55.28372969999999)  +971 4 396 2233(tel:009714396%202233)  +971 55 618 2580(tel:00971529257525)  info@kbame.com(mailto:info@kbame.com) FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA (https://www.instagram.com/kbadubai/) (https://twitter.com/kba_llc?s=08) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/kbame/) (https://www.facebook.com/kbadubai/) (https://pinterest.com/kbaccountingbookkeeping/) (https://business.google.com/dashboard/l/08183456992852315799) AFFILIATIONS & ACCREDITATIONS Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA )  Ministry of Finance  Federal Tax Authority  Chamber of Commerce  37 Free Zones operating in UAE Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1
  4. 4. 1/14/22, 2:17 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/ 4/5 (https://www.kbame.com/) Most Trusted Tax Solutions Providers 2021 UAE Business Awards 2021, proudly hosted by MEA Markets Tax Consultancy of the Year - Dubai MEA Business Awards 2020, proudly hosted by MEA Markets (https://www.kbame.com/) KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services LLC named as Top Accounting Company in Dubai UAE (2021) Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1
  5. 5. 1/14/22, 2:17 PM 1 new message https://www.kbame.com/vat-deregistration-in-uae/ 5/5 © 2021 KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services LLC. All Rights Reserved (https://www.kbame.com/)  Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1

×