Vat consultants in dubai vat advisory services vat experts

Jan. 15, 2022
Business

KBA is one of the accounting firms in Dubai and the Company provides Accounting and bookkeeping services in Dubai | VAT Consultants in Dubai | Tax Agents in Dubai | CFO Services in Dubai | Internal Audit firms in Dubai | Accounting Outsourcing Services in Dubai | Accounting Services in Dubai. https://www.kbame.com/

  1. 1. 1/14/22, 2:21 PM VAT Consultants in Dubai | VAT Advisory Services | VAT Experts | KBAME https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/ 1/7 (https://www.kbame.com/)  VAT Consultants in Dubai VAT Consultancy Services in Dubai Approved by FTA UAE We are an approved and registered VAT consultants in (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) UAE with Certified VAT experts (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA). Understanding the concept of the tax is the first step to compliance and we do for VAT Registration, VAT return filing, VAT auditing, VAT Advisory services in Dubai, UAE. Make sure your business is VAT-ready with the help of KBA – the trusted VAT consultants in Dubai (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/). Talk to an Expert Name Email Mobile Company Name Your Message Privacy - Terms English 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
  2. 2. 1/14/22, 2:21 PM VAT Consultants in Dubai | VAT Advisory Services | VAT Experts | KBAME https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/ 2/7 How to File Your VAT Returns in the UAE? (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) At KBA, we make your procedure for filing VAT Returns a seamless and effortless one. Following the guidelines of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), we assist taxpayers from dealing with online portal operations to the final payment and seeking refunds, all in compliance with UAE law. Businesses that are expected to pay VAT, are divided into respective categories as per their size. The FTA e-portal is developed to accept VAT returns only in the online mode so as to provide total transparency between client and auditor. Hence, the business is required to provide values manually of their Sales, Output VAT, and Input VAT in the designated boxes of the VAT Return form provided by the FTA e-portal. This form is known as ‘VAT 201’ is categorized into seven sectors: Privacy - Terms Send 1 1 1 1 1 1
  3. 3. 1/14/22, 2:21 PM VAT Consultants in Dubai | VAT Advisory Services | VAT Experts | KBAME https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/ 3/7 VAT Return Period Taxable Person Details Net VAT Due VAT on sales and all other outputs VAT on expenses and all other inputs Declaration and Authorized Signatory Additional reporting requirements Another form available on the e-portal is called the ‘VAT Voluntary Disclosure Form 211’ and must be filled under specific conditions. Every business taxpayer must use their registered credentials for accessing their VAT Return. While the filing of VAT Return in the UAE needs a precise summation of the business transaction details, the Purchase/ Expenses, Sales, Input and Output VAT can be calculated separately. You must be sure that these separate tallies produce a reliable and error-free summary that can be integrated into the FTA approved, e-portal VAT Return Form. It is useful to note that although this blog highlights useful concepts to guide you to file your VAT Returns, is not the one-size-fits-all for every business transaction. This is where a trusting and dependable Tax Consultant can alleviate the stress of your VAT Return process with unique analysis as per the business at hand, which is essential for precise Tax Reporting and FTA compliance. KBA FTA Certified Tax Consultants, take the hassle out of documentation, filing and compiling all your necessary papers and provide transparency in your VAT Return procedure. We are the top Tax Agents in the UAE, and guarantee quality service and customer care throughout and after your Tax Return Process. Expert VAT Consultancy in UAE for all Your Businesses (https://www.kbame.com/vat- consultancy/) KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services LLC is an industry (https://cimserpsystem.com/)-leading accounting and consultancy firm in Dubai. Offering comprehensive VAT consultancy with VAT Experts and VAT return filing solutions to companies all over the UAE. We help educate businesses on the financial impact of tax to goods and services, and the measures they can take to mitigate the effects. We can guide businesses on the steps to proper taxation compliance, VAT refund and adoption including the necessary updates to accounting systems and databases. Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1 1 1
  4. 4. 1/14/22, 2:21 PM VAT Consultants in Dubai | VAT Advisory Services | VAT Experts | KBAME https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/ 4/7 Join Our Team to Get Professional Advice Analysis of Value Added Tax on businesses in the country. Application of protocols and controls for proper tax compliance. Implementation of compliant accounting software and systems. Registration for taxation purposes in UAE. Comprehensive personnel training for VAT in Dubai, UAE. (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) VAT Advisory Services in Dubai, UAE (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) Restructuring of the entire supply chain, including processes, transactions. Assessment of contracts and other affected documents Development and application of VAT structure within the company Progressive training of personnel in preparation of Value Added Tax Best VAT Consultants in Dubai, UAE (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) Our Benefits We employ a personalized approach to servicing clients, ensuring that they benefit from a tailored solution through a dedicated tax consultant in Dubai (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/). Your dedicated Dubai VAT consultants (https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/) will help you understand all you need to know about the new policies and regulations relevant to VAT, and advise you regarding the changes that have to be made to your existing business. Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1 1 1
  5. 5. 1/14/22, 2:21 PM VAT Consultants in Dubai | VAT Advisory Services | VAT Experts | KBAME https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/ 5/7 PARTNER WITH THE TOP VAT CONSULTANTS IN UAE (HTTPS://WWW.KBAME.COM/VAT-CONSULTANCY/) Get in touch with KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services (https://www.kbame.com/) by calling our helpline +971 4 3962233 (tel:+971%204%203962233) or emailing us at info@kbame.com (mailto:info@kbame.com) (https://www.kbame.com/)  Office 801, API World Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road (https://maps.google.com/maps?ll=25.225292,55.28373&z=16&t=m&hl=en- US&gl=US&mapclient=embed&daddr=KBA%20Accounting%20%26%20Bookkeeping%20Services%20LLC%20%7C%20Renowned%20VAT%20Consultant%20in%20Dub %20Sheikh%20Zayed%20Rd%20Dubai%20United%20Arab%20Emirates@25.2252921,55.28372969999999)  +971 4 396 2233(tel:009714396%202233)  +971 55 618 2580(tel:00971529257525)  info@kbame.com(mailto:info@kbame.com) FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA (https://www.instagram.com/kbadubai/) (https://twitter.com/kba_llc?s=08) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/kbame/) (https://www.facebook.com/kbadubai/) (https://pinterest.com/kbaccountingbookkeeping/) (https://business.google.com/dashboard/l/08183456992852315799) AFFILIATIONS & ACCREDITATIONS Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA )  Ministry of Finance  Federal Tax Authority  Chamber of Commerce  37 Free Zones operating in UAE Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1 1 1
  6. 6. 1/14/22, 2:21 PM VAT Consultants in Dubai | VAT Advisory Services | VAT Experts | KBAME https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/ 6/7 p g (https://www.kbame.com/) Most Trusted Tax Solutions Providers 2021 UAE Business Awards 2021, proudly hosted by MEA Markets Tax Consultancy of the Year - Dubai MEA Business Awards 2020, proudly hosted by MEA Markets (https://www.kbame.com/) KBA A ti d B kk i S i LLC d T A ti C i D b i UAE (2021) Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1 1 1
  7. 7. 1/14/22, 2:21 PM VAT Consultants in Dubai | VAT Advisory Services | VAT Experts | KBAME https://www.kbame.com/vat-consultancy/ 7/7 KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services LLC named as Top Accounting Company in Dubai UAE (2021) © 2021 KBA Accounting and Bookkeeping Services LLC. All Rights Reserved (https://www.kbame.com/)  Privacy - Terms 1 1 1 1 1 1

