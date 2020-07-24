Redemption of debentures (problems)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Redemption of Debentures
2 Example 1
3 Example 1 $1,000 debentures were redeemed at par A new issue of $1,000 ordinary shares at par Dr. Cr. 1. Bank 1000 Ordin...
4 Example 2 $1,000 debentures were redeemed at par with no new issue of shares Dr. Cr. 1. Debentures 1000 Debenture Redemp...
5 Example 3 $1,000 debentures were redeemed at par Redemption was partly provided for out of the proceeds of a new issue o...
6 Example 4 $1,000 debentures were redeemed at a premium of 20% with no new issue of shares Dr. Cr. 1. Debentures 800 Debe...
7 Example 5 Case 1
8 Example 5 $1,000 debentures, issued at a premium of 5% Redeemed at a premium of 20% Case 1: 1,200 $1 ordinary shares at ...
9 Dr. Cr. Bank 1200 Ordinary Share 1200 Being issue of ordinary shares Debentures 1000 Debenture Redemption 1000 Being red...
10 Example 5 Case 2
11 Example 5 $1,000 debentures, issued at a premium of 5% Redeemed at a premium of 20% Case 2: 1,000 $1 ordinary shares at...
12 Dr. Cr. Bank 1100 Ordinary Share 1000 Share Premium (1000*0.1) 100 Being issue of ordinary shares Debentures 1000 Deben...
13 Example 5 Case 3
14 Example 5 $1,000 debentures, issued at a premium of 5% Redeemed at a premium of 20% Case 3: 800 $1 ordinary shares at a...
15 Dr. Cr. Bank 960 Ordinary Share 800 Share Premium 160 Being issue of ordinary shares Debentures 1000 Debenture Redempti...
16 Redemption of Debenture by a Sinking Fund
17 Descriptions Book-keeping Entries Set aside an annual appropriation to the Sinking Fund. The same amount out of cash or...
18 Descriptions Book-keeping Entries Disposal of Sinking Fund Investment Profit on disposal of Sinking Fund Investment or ...
19 Descriptions Book-keeping Entries Premium on Redemption “Profit on Redemption” will be transferred from Redemption Acco...
20 Example
21 Pacific Ltd. Issued $1,000,000 12% debentures at par on 1 January 1987. These were redeemable at a premium of 10% on 31...
22 Sinking Fund Cash Jan 1 Bal b/f 100,000 Jan 1 Sinking Fund 10,000 July 1 Sinking Fund Invest- ment 450,000 July 1 Deben...
23 Sinking Fund July 1 General Reserve 400,000 (par value) Dec 31 Debenture Redemption 60,000 (discount) Dec 31 General Re...
24 Debenture Redemption July 1 Sinking fund cash 380000 July 1 Sinking fund: profit 20000 July 1 12% Debenture 400000 4000...
