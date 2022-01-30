Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
TAXATION
Is the Compulsory Contributions from different Source of Income to the government for the purpose of finance Its activities.WHY TAXATION OR WHY DO THE GOVERNMENT TAX/PURPOSE OF TAXATION/REASON OF TAXATION
1. To cover the cost of general administration
Government charge taxation purposely to cover such as defense and social services provided by the state i.e.
Army
Police
Hospital
2. Control harmful goods like alcohol etc
To check the consumption of goods which can be harmful to human being.
To control the consumption of harmful goods such as spirits and tobacco by increasing its taxation.
3. To reduce income inequalities
The government adopt a system of taxation which reduce the gap between the lower income earner and higher earner through (PAYE)
'Pay as you earn'
PAYE
Is a progressive income tax system which imposed to a person according to his or her Income.
4. for furtherance of economic activities
The revenue is needed by the government in order to establish or improve economic activities such as road constructions,