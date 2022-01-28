SOIL CHEMISTRY

INTRODUCTION

Soil is a top layer of earth's surface. It is made up of broken down rock particles, rotted plant materials, water and air. It is a medium in which plant grow and derive moisture and nutrient.

Soil chemistry- is the study of various chemical nutrient present in soil and their influence on the properties of soil such as alkalinity or acidity

OR

Is the study of the soil to show its physical and chemical properties and components of the soil including biological and fertility property.

SOIL FORMATION

This is evolution of soil from parent material. The formation of the soil particle is regarded to the result from the combination of the waste products, or dead organic matter, water, and air which combines to form the soil.

These processes are continuously and take place through the action of weathering on the parental rock.

Mineral matters

These are substances which are considered to result from the weathering process.

With an exception of nitrates, all salts originate from the mineral. Nitrates originate from the humus.

Mineral matter in the soil are said to be derived from the weathering process – breaking of the rocks which form the earth's crust.

Weathering

This is the process which the parent rocks undergo disintegration (breaking) down to form the fragments or small particles. Weathering process is a combination of disintegration and synthesis (building up process).

It involves series of complex change that alter form of colour, texture, and composition of rock particles. The rock first broken down to smaller fragment and eventually into individually constituent minerals

These fragments can combine with dead organic