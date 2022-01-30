Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
DESKTOP PUBLISHING
Microsoft Publisher is a software application developed by Microsoft Corporation to help businesses create high-quality marketing and business material. A part of the Office product family, Publisher provides business users with design options for a variety of publications, such as newsletters, flyers, brochures, and Web pages.
The term desktop means that all the publishing process can no be done on a desk in the office or at home using a personal computer.
Difference between publisher and word processor:-The difference between desktop publisher and a word processor is that desktop publisher software gives the user more tools and controls of the page layout, text manipulation and graphic design than a word processor.
NOTE:-Some word processor today has also been incorporated with text and graphic formatting and editing tools thus a tiny difference exist between them and the desktop publisher.
Examples of DTP software are:-
-Adobe page maker
-Microsoft Publisher
-Quark express
-Adobe in design
-Ventura
-Serif page plus and
-Apple page 2
Purpose of desktop publishing software:-
Using desktop publishing software a typesetter can create and edit very complex text and graphical objects like picture to the finest details.
With a desktop publish the user can be able to design a page layout by setting consistent picture and object locations, dividing a page is a number of columns and creating layers.
Desktop publishing software helps the user to prepare what a referred to as at work in commercial circles for printing.
ADVANTAGE OF DTP’s OVER WORD PROCESSORS