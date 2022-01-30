DESKTOP PUBLISHING

Microsoft Publisher is a software application developed by Microsoft Corporation to help businesses create high-quality marketing and business material. A part of the Office product family, Publisher provides business users with design options for a variety of publications, such as newsletters, flyers, brochures, and Web pages.

The term desktop means that all the publishing process can no be done on a desk in the office or at home using a personal computer.

Difference between publisher and word processor:-The difference between desktop publisher and a word processor is that desktop publisher software gives the user more tools and controls of the page layout, text manipulation and graphic design than a word processor.

NOTE:-Some word processor today has also been incorporated with text and graphic formatting and editing tools thus a tiny difference exist between them and the desktop publisher.

Examples of DTP software are:-

-Adobe page maker

-Microsoft Publisher

-Quark express

-Adobe in design

-Ventura

-Serif page plus and

-Apple page 2

Purpose of desktop publishing software:-

Using desktop publishing software a typesetter can create and edit very complex text and graphical objects like picture to the finest details.

With a desktop publish the user can be able to design a page layout by setting consistent picture and object locations, dividing a page is a number of columns and creating layers.

Desktop publishing software helps the user to prepare what a referred to as at work in commercial circles for printing.

ADVANTAGE OF DTP’s OVER WORD PROCESSORS