Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Revamping FYP using Agile Methodology.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 15
1 of 15

Revamping FYP using Agile Methodology.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

presentation about ase

presentation about ase

Engineering

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
Free
How to Survive a Robot Uprising: Tips on Defending Yourself Against the Coming Rebellion Daniel H. Wilson
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller Alec Nevala-Lee
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
Free
The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
Free

Revamping FYP using Agile Methodology.pptx

  1. 1. Contents • Overview of system • Traditional approach vs Agile approach • Documentation • User stories • Planning phase • Iteration plan • Task plan • Release plan • Team work • Design phase • Testing • Conclusion University of Gujrat 1
  2. 2. Overview of system • Hayat is a mobile app which allows users to donate and request food and objects easily. • These donations and requests are managed by web app. University of Gujrat 2
  3. 3. Traditional vs Agile approach • Our project is done through waterfall approach. Where development of the software flows sequentially from start point to end point. • On the other hand agile is all about increments and iterations. • It encourages flexible responses to change. • And now we revamping project according to agile approach. University of Gujrat 3
  4. 4. Documentation • While following traditional approach we did a complete comprehensive documentation. • Agile states that working software is more important than long documentation. • While keeping this in mind our 100 and more pages’ document can be cut short to only dozens of pages. • Instead of document we deliver working system to customers. • We depend less on our document and focus more on working system. University of Gujrat 4
  5. 5. User stories • Customer writes the few words about requirements and it is called user story. Some user stories of project: • As a user I want to update my profile • As a user I want to check record of donations • As a user I want to place donations • As an admin I want to keep records of riders University of Gujrat 5
  6. 6. Planning phase • In waterfall model all the planning was done only once in planning phase before moving to next stage which is requirement phase. Project Scheduling: • Instead of a planning phase, in XP planning is done at the start of each development cycle which usually lasts 2-3 weeks (short cycle) this improves communication between stakeholder and team. • Dates for meetings and project reviews are fixed University of Gujrat 6
  7. 7. Iteration plan • An iteration is usually 2-3 weeks in length. • First using concept of spiking we can get idea of team’s velocity. (3members) • A user story with 3 points will be completed in 6 days. If the user story is too long or too short, we will split it • Splitting story: As a user I want to place donation • Users can log in.(3points) • Users can log out. (3points) • User can place donation. (4points) University of Gujrat 7
  8. 8. Task plan • Developer breaks stories into tasks • Consider stories: While considering above stories some tasks can be • UI design of login interface • UI design of donation form • Establish connection of login form with firebase • Review code of donation form • Test login form University of Gujrat 8
  9. 9. Release plan • It consists of 6 iterations developer and customer will choose date for release. • Customer pick stories and their rough order in which they want to implement it. • Stories must be with in velocity University of Gujrat 9
  10. 10. Teamwork • Instead of allotting one module to each member which we did previously now all members will work on every task so each understands the system completely (collective ownership). • Rabia,Arooj: UI design of mobile app • Kashaf,Arooj: Firebase design • Rabia ,Kashaf: UI design Design Phase University of Gujrat 10
  11. 11. Design phase • Using traditional approach, we completed design before implementation the design is final and can’t be change later while in agile the design in the beginning is kept as simple as possible. • Instead of designing whole system we will only focus on the stories of current iteration. • keep design simple if login can work with flat files for now there is no need to design database. • Code duplication wasn’t considered very much while following traditional approach but in xp we have to eliminate duplicate code. • This can be done by making functions of code which is needed again and again. University of Gujrat 11
  12. 12. Cont… Consider in app: • Header of app is on every page instead of copying header code on each page we can simply make header component and import it where required, changes (add new menu, add new icons/buttons) can be later easily done in header component instead of doing on each page. Refactoring: • As the system is going to change after each iteration and new features will be added in order to prevent more bugs and complexity we will refactor. • we will continuously perform small transformations in code to improve efficiency without effecting behavior of system, perform unit tests to make sure everything is working accordingly. University of Gujrat 12
  13. 13. Testing • While following traditional approach we performed testing at the end to check if all requirements meet or not, it makes bug fixing complicated, but now following xp we will adapt test driven approach. Test Driven Development: • In traditional we wrote code first and then test cases against that code to test it but now we will write test case first. these test cases will fail first as there will be no code against it we will then write code which pass these test cases. University of Gujrat 13
  14. 14. Cont… Acceptance Tests: • Only testing is not enough in order to check user stories are complete we need to write acceptance test which capture all the details of user stories • When story will clear all acceptance test only then it will be considered complete else it will be incomplete and will be left for next iteration. • Acceptance test for place donation can be: • User should be able to place donation from his account • Only register user should be able to place donation • User should be able to upload pic of donation And so on • Story will be only considered complete when all acceptance tests written against it are passed. University of Gujrat 14
  15. 15. Conclusion • Agile approach can improve teamwork and help manage work burden better that traditional approach. • The working software can help in understanding system better by both developer and customer.as all the testing is performed continuously many bugs can be fixed early avoiding complexities later University of Gujrat 15

×