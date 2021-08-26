Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Constitucion Politica de Colombia Articulos 1 al 57 y ...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y E...
Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad
Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad
Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad
Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad
Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad
Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
Aug. 26, 2021
51 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad

Download to read offline

Law
Aug. 26, 2021
51 views

sistema de riesgos laborales en colombia

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Arrest-Proof Yourself Dale C. Carson
(4/5)
Free
Smart on Crime Kamala Harris
(3/5)
Free
Manifest Injustice: The True Story of a Convicted Murderer and the Lawyers Who Fought for His Freedom Barry Siegel
(4/5)
Free
Witness for the Defense: The Accused, the Eyewitness, and the Expert Who Puts Memory on Trial Dr. Elizabeth Loftus
(4.5/5)
Free
Case of a Lifetime: A Criminal Defense Lawyer's Story Abbe Smith
(0/5)
Free
Pulled Over: How Police Stops Define Race and Citizenship Charles R. Epp
(0/5)
Free
The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America, With a New Preface Khalil Gibran Muhammad
(5/5)
Free
Guilty People Abbe Smith
(0/5)
Free
When Brute Force Fails: How to Have Less Crime and Less Punishment Mark A. R. Kleiman
(5/5)
Free
Misdemeanorland: Criminal Courts and Social Control in an Age of Broken Windows Policing Issa Kohler-Hausmann
(0/5)
Free
Caught: The Prison State and the Lockdown of American Politics Marie Gottschalk
(4/5)
Free
Unequal under Law: Race in the War on Drugs Doris Marie Provine
(0/5)
Free
The Right Wrong Man: John Demjanjuk and the Last Great Nazi War Crimes Trial Lawrence Douglas
(0/5)
Free
The Common Law Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.
(4.5/5)
Free
Punishment and Modern Society: A Study in Social Theory David Garland
(4/5)
Free
Invisible Punishment: The Collateral Consequences of Mass Imprisonment
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Courtroom 302: A Year Behind the Scenes in an American Criminal Courthouse Steve Bogira
(4.5/5)
Free
Blind Injustice: A Former Prosecutor Exposes the Psychology and Politics of Wrongful Convictions Mark Godsey
(5/5)
Free
Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss Casey Sherman
(5/5)
Free
Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States Tony Platt
(4.5/5)
Free
Three Felonies A Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent Harvey Silverglate
(3.5/5)
Free
Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free: And Other Paradoxes of Our Broken Legal System Jed S. Rakoff
(4/5)
Free
The Return of Martin Guerre Natalie Zemon Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Unforgiven: The Untold Story of One Woman's Search for Love and Justice Edith Brady-Lunny
(0/5)
Free
Innocent Blood: A True Story of Obsession and Serial Murder Terry Ganey
(4/5)
Free
Usual Cruelty: The Complicity of Lawyers in the Criminal Justice System Alec Karakatsanis
(4.5/5)
Free
On Treason: A Citizen's Guide to the Law Carlton F. W. Larson
(0/5)
Free
Lady Killers: Deadly Women Throughout History Tori Telfer
(4.5/5)
Free
More Guns, Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun Control Laws John R. Lott, Jr.
(4.5/5)
Free
Family Secrets: The Case That Crippled the Chicago Mob Jeff Coen
(5/5)
Free
Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America's Broken System Jerome F. Buting
(4.5/5)
Free
Executing Grace: How the Death Penalty Killed Jesus and Why It's Killing Us Shane Claiborne
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema de riesgo laborales normatividad

  1. 1. 1 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Constitucion Politica de Colombia Articulos 1 al 57 y Art. 95, Derechos fundamentales sobre el trabajo y salud del trabajador y de los deberes de la persona y del ciudadano Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 2 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Acto Legislativo No. 01 de 2005 Por el cual se adiciona el artículo 48 de la Constitución Política - Derecho a la Seguridad Social Vicepresidencia Técnica - Gerencia de Indemnizaciones Prestaciones Económicas- Pensiones 3 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Código Sustantivo del Trabajo ART. 104 -108 ART 205-206 ART 349-352 Obligaciones del Empleador en materia de Seguridad, Salud Ocupacional Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 4 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 100 de 1993, libro III artículos 249 a 256 Por la cual se crea el sistema de seguridad social integral y se dictan otras disposiciones - Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencia Técnica - Gerencia de Indemnizaciones Inteligencia de Negocios 5 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 828 de 2003 Control a la Evasión del Sistema de Seguridad Social Gerencia de Recursos Humanos y Coordinación de Recaudo y Cartera (especialmente los artículos 1 al 11). Autorizaciones, Prestaciones asistenciales, Prestaciones Económicas- Pensiones 6 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1122 de 2007 Por la cual se hacen algunas modificaciones en el Sistema General de Seguridad Social en Salud y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones asistenciales - Autorizaciones Prestaciones Económicas 7 Administrativo y Contratación Congreso de la República Ley 516 de 1999 Aprueba el "Código Iberoamericano de Seguridad Social", acordado por unanimidad en la "Reunión de Ministros -Máximos Responsables de Seguridad Social de los Países Iberoamericanos", celebrada en Madrid (España) los días dieciocho (18) y diecinueve (19) de septiembre de mil novecientos noventa y cinco (1995). Positiva Compañía de Seguros S.A. Todos los procesos 8 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1151 de 2007 Por la cual se expide el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2006-2010 Oficina Asesora de Planeación Revisión/Planeación estratégica 9 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 324 de 1996 por el cual se crean algunas normas a favor de la población sorda Gerencia de Recursos Humanos - Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 10 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 361 de 1997 Por la cual se establecen mecanismos de integración social de las personas con limitación y se dictan otras disposiciones Gerencia de Recursos Humanos y Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 11 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 378 de 1997 Por medio de la cual se aprueba el "Convenio número 161, sobre los servicios de salud en el trabajo" adoptado por la 71 Reunión de la Conferencia General de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo, OIT, Ginebra, 1985 Area de Recursos Humanos y Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 12 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 436 de 1998 Por la cual se aprueba el convenio 162, sobre utilización del asbesto en condiciones de seguridad, por la 72 Reunión de la Conferencia General de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo OIT Ginebra Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO
  2. 2. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 13 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 717 de 2001 Por la cual se establecen términos para el reconocimiento de las pensiones de sobrevivientes y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones Económicas- Pensiones 14 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 795 de 2003 Artículo 24 Por la cual se ajustan algunas normas del Estatuto Orgánico del Sistema Financiero y se dictan otras disposiciones, referentes a Protección al Consumidor Vicepresidencia Comercial Servicio al cliente 15 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 797 de 2003 Por la cual se reforman algunas disposiciones del sistema general de pensiones previsto en la Ley 100 de 1993 y se adoptan disposiciones sobre los Regímenes Pensionales exceptuados y especiales. Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones Económicas- Pensiones 16 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 860 de 2003 Por la cual se reforman algunas disposiciones del Sistema General de Pensiones previsto en la Ley 100 de 1993 y se dictan otras disposiciones. Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones Económicas - Pensiones 17 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 9 de 1979 por la cual se dictan Medidas Sanitarias Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 18 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 931 de 2004 Por la cual se dictan normas sobre el derecho al trabajo en condiciones de igualdad en razon a la edad Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Autorizaciones, Prestaciones asistenciales, Prestaciones Económicas-Pensiones 19 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 972 de 2005 Por la cual se aportan normas para mejorar la atención por parte del Estado Colombiano de la población que padece enfermedades ruinosas o catastróficas, especialmente el VIH/ Sida. Vicepresidencia Técnica - Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Recursos Humanos 20 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 1109 de 2006 Por medio de la cual se aprueba el "Convenio Marco de la OMS para el control del tabaco", hecho en Ginebra el 21 de mayo de 2003. Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Recursos Humanos 21 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Hacienda, Trabajo y Salud Decreto Ley 1295 de 1994 Por el cual se determina la organización y administración del Sistema General Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencias Técnica y de Operaciones (especialmente lo establecido en el capítulo III, artículo 13), y Oficna Asesora de Planeación (proceso de administración de agenda estratégica) Autorizaciones, Prestaciones económicas, Prestaciones asistenciales; Planeación Estratégica, Inteligencia de Negocios 22 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Consejo Andino de Ministros de Relaciones Exteriores (CAN) Decisión 584 Obligación de los países de adoptar políticas concretas en cuanto a prevención y procedimientos en materia de S y S.O Vicepresidencia Técnica Promoción y Prevención; Prestaciones asistenciales y Autorizaciones 23 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Protección Social Dec. 3085 de 2007 Reglamenta parcialmente Ley 1122 de 2007 Vicepresidencias de Operaciones y Técnica Prestaciones económicas 24 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Ambiente, Vivienda y Desarrollo Territorial Decreto 1220 de 2005 Por el cual se reglamenta el Título VIII de la Ley 99 de 1993 sobre licencias ambientales Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 25 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público Decreto 1294 de 1994 Por la cual se dictan normas para la autorización de las sociedades sin animo de lucro que pueden asumir los riesgos derivados de enfermedad profesional y accidente de trabajo Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención
  3. 3. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 26 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Ambiente, Vivienda y Desarrollo Territorial Decreto 1299 de 2008 Por el cual se reglamenta el departamento de gestión ambiental de las empresas a nivel industrial y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 27 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministros de Minas, Trabajo y Salud. Decreto 1335 de 1987 Por el cual se expide el Reglamento de Seguridad en las labores subterráneas Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 28 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico Decreto 1406 de 1999 Por el cual se adoptan unas disposiciones reglamentarias de la Ley 100 de 1993, se reglamenta parcialmente el artículo 91 de la Ley 488 de diciembre 24 de 1998, se dictan disposiciones para la puesta en operación del Registro Unico de Aportantes al Sistema de Seguridad Social Integral, se establece el régimen de recaudación de aportes que financian dicho Sistema y se dictan otras disposiciones. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones y Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Prestaciones económicas, recaudo y cartera 29 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 1465 de 2005 Por medio del cual se reglamentan los artículos 9° de la Ley 21 de 1982, el parágrafo 1° del artículo 1° de la Ley 89 de 1988, 287 de la Ley 100 de 1993, el numeral 4 del artículo 30 de la Ley 119 de 1994, 15 de la Ley 797 de 2003 y 10 de la Ley 828 de 2003.- Planilla Integrada de Liquidación de aportes Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención, y Coordinación de Recaudo y Cartera. Recusos Humanos y Recaudo y Cartera 30 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de Hacienda. Decreto 1515 de 1998- Artículo 5 Por el cual se reglamentan los artículos 60, ordinal g, y 109 de la Ley 100 de 1993 y 83 del Decreto Ley 1295 de 1994-Garantía de la Pensión Vicepresidencias Técnica y de Opéraciones Pago de pensiones 31 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 1530 de 1996 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente la Ley 100 de 1993 y el Decreto Ley 1295 de 1994 Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Vicepresidencia Técnica Gerencia de Indemnizaciones Promoción y Prevención, Prestaciones económicas 32 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Justicia, Trabajo y Salud Decreto 1543 de 1997 Por el cual se reglamenta el manejo de la infección por el virus de inmunodeficiencia humana (VIH), síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida (SIDA) y otras enfermedades de Transmisión Sexual (ETS) Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 33 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerios del Trabajo y Seguridad Social y Salud Decreto 1557 de 1995 Por el cual se reglamenta la integración y el funcionamiento de la Junta especial de calificación de invalidez Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones asistenciales 34 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerios del Trabajo y Seguridad Social y Salud Decreto 16 de 1997 Por el cual se reglamenta la integración, el funcionamiento y la red de los comites nacional, seccionales y locales de Salud ocupacional Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 35 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 1607 de 2002 Por el cual se modifica la Tabla de Clasificación de Actividades Económicas para el Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales y se dictan otras disposiciones. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones 36 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República Decreto 1609 de 2002 por el cual se reglamenta el manejo y transporte terrestre automotor de mercancías peligrosas por carretera Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención
  4. 4. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 37 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la Repúblic y Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 1637 de 2006 Por el cual se dictan unas disposiciones para la organización y funcionamiento del Registro Único de Afiliados al Sistema de la Protección Social Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones 38 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico y Ministerio de Salud Decreto 1703 de 2002 por el cual se adoptan medidas para promover y controlar la afiliación y el pago de aportes en el Sistema General de Seguridad Social en Salud. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones 39 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República y Ministerio de Ambiente Decreto 1728 de 2002 por el cual se reglamenta el Título VIII de la Ley 99 de 1993 sobre la Licencia Ambiental Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 40 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 1771 de 1994 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente el Decreto 1295 de 1994 Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones asistenciales - Autorizaciones, Prestaciones económicas 41 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y seguridad Social Decreto 1772 de 1994, capítulo I, artículos 2 y 17 Por el cual se reglamenta la afiliación y las cotizaciones al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Vicepresidencia Técnica Gerencia de Indemnizaciones Prestaciones asistenciales - Autorizaciones, Prestaciones económicas 42 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 1834 de 1994 y resolución 1323 de 2003 Por el cual se reglamenta la integración y funcionamiento del Consejo Nacional de Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 43 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República Decreto 1843 de 1991 Por el cual se reglamentan parcialmente los Titulos III, V, VII, y XI de la Ley 9 de 1979, sobre uso y manejo de plaguicidas Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Prestaciones Económicas 44 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 1859 de 1995 Por la cual se reglamentan parcialmente las inversiones del Fondo de Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencia Técnica Promoción y Prevención 45 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Haciemda y Credito Publico y Ministerio de Trabajo y seguridad social Decreto 1889 de 1994, artículo 6 al 11, artículo 18 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente la Ley 100 de 1993 -Afiliados al Sistema general de Riesgos profesionales Vicepresidencia Técnica Pago de pensiones 46 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Protección Social y Comunicaciones Decreto 195 de 2005 Por el cual se adopta límites de exposición de las personas a campos electromagnéticos, se adecuan procedimientos para la instalación de estaciones radioeléctricas y se dictan otras disposiciones. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Prestaciones asistenciales - Autorizaciones, Prestaciones económicas 47 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público y Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 2090 de 2003 Por el cual se definen las actividades de alto riesgo para la salud del trabajador y se modifican y señalan las condiciones, requisitos y beneficios del régimen de pensiones de los trabajadores que laboran en dichas actividades Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención, Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Promoción y Prevención 48 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Justicia Decreto 2150 de 1995 Por el cual se suprimen y reforman regulaciones, procedimientos o trámites innecesarios existentes en la Administración Pública Vicepresidencia Técnica Promoción y Prevención 49 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República Decreto 2177 de 1989 Por el cual se desarrolla la Ley 82 de 1988, aprobatoria del convenio numero 159 suscrito con la OIT, sobre readaptación profesional y empleo de personas inválidas Vicepresidencia Técnica y Gerencia Nacional de Recursos Humanos Prestaciones económicas, Prestaciones asistenciales, Autorizaciones
  5. 5. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 50 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerios de Minas, Trabajo y Salud Decreto 2222 de 1993 por el cual se expide el Reglamento de Higiene y Seguridad en las Labores Mineras a Cielo Abierto Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Prestaciones asistenciales; Autorizaciones 51 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud Decreto 2240 de 1996 Por el cual se dictan normas en lo referente a las condiciones sanitarias que deben cumplir las instituciones prestadoras de servicios de salud Positiva Compañía de Seguros S.A. en su ramo riesgos profesionales Promoción y Prevención 52 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 2309 de 2002 Por el cual se define el Sistema Obligatorio de Garantía de Calidad de la Atención de Salud del Sistema General de Seguridad Social en Salud. Vicepresidencia de P&P Promoción y prevención 53 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 2313 de 2006 Por el cual se modifica el Decreto 3615 de 2005 Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Promoción y prevención 54 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico Decreto 839 de 1991 Normas en relación con régimen de reservas técnicas y su inversión. Vicepresidencia Técnica (Oficna de Actuaria) y Gerencia de Tesorería. Cálculo de reservas 55 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público Decreto 2345 de 1995 Por el cual se dictan normas en relación con las reservas técnicas especiales para el ramo de seguros previsionales de invalidez y sobrevivencia Vicepresidencia Técnica y Oficina Asesora para la Administración Integral del Riesgo Tesorería 56 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico Decreto 2347 de 1995 Por el cual se dictan normas en relación con la constitución de reservas técnicas especiales para el ramo de riesgos profesionales Vicepresidencia Técnica y Gerencia de Tesorería Cálculo de Reservas 57 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico Decreto 2656 de 1998 Por medio del cual se modifica el articulo 3 del decreto 2347 de 1995 (políticas de reserva para siniestros ocurridos no avisados) Vicepresidencia Técnica y Oficina Asesora para la Administración Integral del Riesgo Cálculo de Reservas 58 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud Decreto 2400 de 2002 Por el cual se modifica el Decreto 1703 de 2002, obligatoriedad en la afiliación al Sistema General de Seguridad Social en Salud. Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Afiliaciones y novedades, promoción y prevención 59 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 2463 de 2001, resolución 1177 de 2003 y resolución 413 de 2004 Por el cual se reglamenta la integración, financiación y funcionamiento de las Juntas de Calificación de Invalidez. Vicepresidencia Técnica Recursos Humanos 60 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho Decreto 2591 de 1991 Reglamenta la acción de tutela Oficina Asesora Jurídica Prestaciones asistenciales; Autorizaciones 61 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social y Ministerio de Salud Decreto 2644 de 1994 Por el cual se expide la Tabla única para las indemnizaciones por pérdida de la capacidad laboral entre el 5% y el 49.99% y la prestación económica correspondiente. Vicepresidencia Técnica Gestión Jurídica, Prestaciones económicas 62 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Salud y Medio Ambiente Decreto 2676 de 2000 Por el cual se reglamenta la gestión integral de los residuos hospitalarios y similares Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Prestaciones Económicas 63 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 2800 de 2003 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente el literal b del art. 13 del Decreto Ley 1295 de 1994 “Los trabajadores independientes son afiliados voluntarios al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales” Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Promoción y Prevención
  6. 6. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 64 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de Hacienda y Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 2925 de 1994 Por el cual se actualizan los montos de patrimonio técnico saneado que deben acreditar las entidades aseguradoras de vida para operar los ramos de seguros previsionales, de pensiones y de riesgos profesionales del régimen de seguridad social Vicepresidencias Técnica y Financiera y Administrativa Prestaciones económicas 65 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República y Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho Decreto 306 de 2002 Reglamenta la acción de tutela Oficina Asesora Jurídica Tesorería 66 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y seguridad Social Decreto 326 de 1996 Respecto a las autoliquidaciones, correcciones y otras Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Gestión Jurídica, prestaciones económicas 67 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de Minas Decreto 35 de 1994 por el cual se dictan unas disposiciones en materia de seguridad minera Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 68 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 3615 de 2005 por el cual se reglamenta la afiliación de los trabajadores independientes de manera colectiva al Sistema de Seguridad Social Integral Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Promoción y Prevención 69 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Transporte, Minas y Protección Social Decreto 4368 de 2006 Por el cual se modifica parcialmente el Decreto 1843 de 1991 Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Afiliaciones 70 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Agricultura y Salud. Decreto 459 de 2000 Por el cual se dictan normas relacionadas con los plaguicidas genéricos Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 71 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Protección Social Decreto 4747 de 2007 Capitulo III articulos 11 al 18 Por medio del cual se regulan algunos aspectos de las relaciones entre los prestadores de servicios de salud y las entidades responsables del pago de los servicios de salud de la población a su cargo, y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia Técnica Promoción y Prevención 72 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Protección Social Decreto 4982 de 2007 Por el cual se establece el incremento en la cotización para el Sistema General de Pensiones a partir del año 2008, de conformidad con las leyes 1122 de 2007 y 797 de 2003. Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Prestaciones asistenciales; Autorizaciones 73 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República y Ministerio de Ambiente Decreto 500 de 2006 por el cual se modifica el Decreto 1220 del 21 de abril de 2005, reglamentario del Título VIII de la Ley 99 de 1993 sobre licencias ambientales Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Recursos Humanos 74 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República y Ministerio de Salud Decreto 60 de 2002 Por el cual se promueve la aplicación del sistema de analisis de peligros y puntos de control critico HACCP en las fabricas de alimentos y se reglamenta el proceso de certificación Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 75 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Hacienda y Protección Social Decreto 600 de 2008 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente el artículo 155 de la Ley 1151 de 2007 en materia de riesgos profesionales Positiva Compañía de Seguros S.A. Promoción y Prevención
  7. 7. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 76 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerios de Hacienda y Salud Decreto 606 de 1998 Por la cual se reglamenta parcialmente el artículo 300 del Estatuto Orgánico del Sistema Financiero, en concordancia con la Ley 100 de 1993 Vicepresidencia Técnica Pago de Pensiones y Cálculo de Reservas 77 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 614 de 1984 por el cual se determinan las bases para la organización y administración de Salud Ocupacional en el país. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención y Recursos Humanos 78 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico Decreto 690 de 2003 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente el artículo 24 de la Ley 795 de 2003 Vicepresidencia Comercial Promoción y Prevención 79 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Decreto 758 de 1990 Por el cual se aprueba el acuerdo Nro. 049 de 1990, emanado del Consejo Nacional de Seguros Sociales Obligatorios Vicepresidencias Comercial y de Operaciones (especialmente en lo señalado en el capítulo IV, artículo 21 y ss - incremento de las pensiones de invalidez). Pago de Pensiones 80 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico Decreto 768 de 1993 Por el cual se reglamentan los articulos 2o., literal f), del decreto 2112 de 1992, los articulos 176 y 177 del Código Contencioso Administrativo, y el articulo 16 de la ley 38 de 1989. Oficina Asesora Jurídica Pago de pensiones 81 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud Decreto 77 de 1997 Por el cual se deroga totalmente el Decreto 1917 del 5 de Agosto de 1994 y se reglamenta el título VII de la Ley 9a. de 1979, en cuanto a los requisitos y condiciones técnico-sanitarias para el funcionamiento de los laboratorios clínicos y se dictan otras disposiciones sobre la materia Vicepresidencia de P&P Gestión Jurídica 82 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Credito Publico Decreto 818 de 1994 Por el cual se modifica y adiciona el Decreto 768 del 23 de abril de 1993. Oficina Asesora Jurídica Gestión Jurídica 83 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores Decreto 873 de 2001 Por el cual se promulga el "Convenio número 161 sobre los Servicios de Salud en el Trabajo", adoptado por la 71a. Reunión de la Conferencia General de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo, OIT, Ginebra, 1985. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 84 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores decreto 875 de 2001 Por el cual se promulga el "Convenio 162 sobre Utilización del Asbesto en Condiciones, de Seguridad", adoptado en la 72a Reunión de la Conferencia General de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo, Ginebra, 1986. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 85 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Trabajo y Salud Decreto 889 de 2001 Por el cual se dictan unas disposiciones para el funcionamiento del Registro Unico de Aportantes al Sistema de Seguridad Social Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones 86 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y seguridad Social Decreto 917 de 1999 y resolución 1971 de 1999 Por el cual se modifica el Decreto 692 de 1995. Manual Único para la Calificación de la Invalidez Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones asistenciales
  8. 8. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 87 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 794 de 2003 por la cual se modifica el Código de Procedimiento Civil, se regula el proceso ejecutivo y se dictan otras disposiciones. Vicepresidencia Técnica Gestión Jurídica 88 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo, Seguridad Social y Salud Resolución 1792 de 1990 Por la cual se adoptan valores límites permisibles para la exposición ocupacional al ruido. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 89 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional Ministerio Protección Social Resolución 3673 de 2008 Mediante la cual el Ministerio de la Protección Social estableció el Reglamento Técnico de Trabajo Seguro en Alturas que aplica a todos los empleadores, empresas, contratistas, subcontratistas y trabajadores de todas las actividades económicas de los sectores formales e informales de la economía, que desarrollen trabajos en alturas con peligro de caídas. Para efectos de la aplicación de la norma se entiende por trabajo en alturas, toda labor o desplazamiento que se realice a 1,50 metros o más sobre un nivel inferior. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 90 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio Protección Social Resolución 1013 de 2008 Guias de Atención Integral de Salud Ocupacional Basadas en Evidencia para asma ocupacional, trabajadores expuestos a benceno, plaguicidas inhibidores de la colinesterasa, dermatitis de contacto y cancer pulmonar relacionados co el trabajo (GATISO) Vicepresidencias Técnica y Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 91 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerios del Trabajo y Seguridad Social y Salud Resolución 1016 de de 1989 Por la cual se reglamenta la organización, funcionamiento y forma de los Programas de Salud Ocupacional que deben desarrollar los patronos o empleadores en el país. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 92 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 1401 de 2007 Reglamenta la Investigación de Incidentes y Accidentes de Trabajo Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 93 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 156 de 2005 por la cual se adoptan los formatos de informe de accidente de trabajo y de enfermedad profesional y se dictan otras disposiciones. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención y Vicepresidencia Técnica Promoción y Prevención; Prestaciones asistenciales 94 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 1570 de 2005 Anexo Técnico de la Resolución 156 de 2005 Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención y Vicepresidencia Técnica Afiliaciones y novedades, pago de pensiones 95 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio Protección Social Resolución 1677 de 2008 "Por la cual se señalan las actividades consideradas como peores formas de trabajo infantil y se establece la clasificación de actividades peligrosas y condiciones de trabajo nocivas para la salud e integridad física o psicológica de las personas menores de 18 años de edad" Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención y Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Promoción y Prevención 96 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolución 2013 de 1986 Por la cual se reglamenta la organización y funcionamiento de los comités de Medicina, Higiene y Seguridad Industrial en los lugares de trabajo. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención
  9. 9. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 97 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud Resolución 2318 de 1996 Por la cual se delega y reglamenta la expedición de Licencias de Salud Ocupacional para personas naturales y jurídicas, su Vigilancia y Control por las Direcciones Seccionales y Locales de Salud y se adopta el Manual de Procedimientos Técnico Administrativos para la ,expedición de estas Licencias. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 98 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolución 2346 de 2007 Regula la práctica de Evaluaciones médicas Ocupacionales y el manejo y contenido de la Historia Clínica Ocupacionales Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 99 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y seguridad Social Resolución 2400 de 1979 Por la cual se establecen algunas disposiciones sobre vivienda, higiene y seguridad en los establecimientos de trabajo. Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 100 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y seguridad Social Resolución 2413 de 1979 Por la cual se dicta el Reglamento de Higiene y Seguridad Industrial para la Industria de la Construcción Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y prevención 101 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 243 de 2004 Por la cual se reasigna la competencia para decidir los recursos de apelación y de queja interpuestos contra las decisiones que resuelven solicitudes en el Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Oficina Asesora Jurídica Gestión Jurídica 102 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho Resolución 2481 de 2005 Regula el Comité de Defensa judicial y Conciliación Oficina Asesora Jurídica Gestión Jurídica 103 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio Protección Social Resolución 2488 de 2007 Por la cual se adoptan las Guías de Atención Integral de Salud Ocupacional Basadas en la Evidencia. (dolor lumbar, desordenes musculo-esqueleticos, hombro doloroso, neunoconiosis e hipoacusia inducida por ruido en el lugar de trabajo) Vicepresidencias Técnica y Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención; Prestaciones asistenciales 104 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio Protección Social Resolución 2646 de 2008 Por la cual se establecen y definen responsabilidades para la identificación, evaluación, prevención, intervención y monitoreo permanente de la exposición a factores de riesgo psicosocial en el trabajo y para la determinación del origen de las patologías causadas por el estrés ocupacional Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 105 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 3815 de 2003 Por la cual se reglamentan los literales a) y b) del parágrafo del artículo 58 de la Ley 715 de 2001. Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Recursos Humanos 106 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolución 3843 de 1995 Se organiza y autoriza el funcionamiento de un Grupo de Trabajo de unas coordinaciones y de Centros de Atención Especializada y Básica de Salud Ocupacional. Vicepresidencia de P&P Promoción y Prevención 107 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolucion 612 de 2000 Por medio de la cual se asignan unas funciones a la junta de calificación de invalidez Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones asistenciales 108 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolución 8321 de 1983 Por la cual se dictan normas sobre la protección y conservación de la salud y el bienestar de las personas, por causas de la producción y la emisión de ruidos Vicepresidencia de P&P Promoción y Prevención
  10. 10. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 109 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolución 8430 de 1993 Por la cual se establecen normas cientificas, tecnicas y administrativas para la investigación en salud Vicepresidencia de P&P Promoción y Prevención 110 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Trabajo, Seguridad Social y Salud Resolución 9031 de 1990 Por la cual se dictan normas y se establecen procedimientos relacionados con el funcionamiento y operación de equipos de rayos X y otros emisores de radiaciones ionizantes y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de P&P Promoción y Prevención 111 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolución 935 de 2001 Por la cual se conforma la Comisión Nacional de Salud Ocupacional del Sector Asbesto Vicepresidencia de P&P Promoción y Prevención 112 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo y Seguridad Social Resolución 983 de 2001 Por la cual se conforma la Comisión Nacional de Salud Ocupacional del Sector Eléctrico Vicepresidencia de P&P Promoción y Prevención 113 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Bancaria de Colombia Circular Externa 044 de 2004 Régimen de reservas técnicas Vicepresidencia Técnica y Oficina Asesora para la Administración Integral del Riesgo Cálculo de Reservas 114 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Bancaria de Colombia Circular Externa 045 de 2004 Modifica la resolución 2200 de 1994 con respecto a la reserva matemática en forma individual Vicepresidencia Técnica y Oficina Asesora para la Administración Integral del Riesgo Recepción, verificación y calificación de siniestros 115 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Bancaria de Colombia Comunicado SF2003013688-11 de 2004 Comentarios adicionales en relación con la circular 044 de 2003 Vicepresidencia Técnica y Oficina Asesora para la Administración Integral del Riesgo Cálculo de Reservas 116 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio Protección Social Circular informativa 230042 del 08 de agosto de 2008 Competencia, vigilancia y control en los casos de incapacidad temporal Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones económicas 117 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Circular Unificada 2004 Unificar las instrucciones para la vigilancia, control y administración del Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 118 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia C 250 de 2004 Demanda de inconstitucionalidad contra el artículo 16, parcial, del Decreto ley 1295 de 1994 "Por el cual se determina la organización y administración del Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales." Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Prestaciones económicas 119 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia C 425 de 2005 Declara inexequible el paragrafo 1 del artículo 1 de la Ley 776 de 2002 Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones económicas 120 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia C 858 Declara inexequibles los artículos 9, 10 y 13 en la expresión “En forma voluntaria” del Decreto 1295 de 1994. Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones económicas 121 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia T 275 de 1997 Resolución de derechos de petición y el silencio administrativo negativo Oficina Asesora Jurídica Gestión Jurídica 122 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencias C-19452 y C- 19453 de 2002 Demanda de inconstitucionalidad contra los artículos 9, 35 a 42, 44 a 55, 96 y 98 del Decreto 1295 de 1994 Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones económicas 123 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional Ministerio de Protección Social Dec. 3085 de 2007 Reglamenta parcialmente Ley 1122 de 2007 Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Recursos Humanos
  11. 11. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 124 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional Congreso de Colombia Ley 1122 de 2007, artículo 24 Por la cual se hacen algunas modificaciones en el Sistema General de Seguridad Social en Salud y se dictan otras disposiciones. (Afiliación de las Entidades Pública al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales) Vicepresidencia Comercial, Coordinación de Compras y Contratación Afiliaciones y novedades 125 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional Ministerio Protección Social Resolución 2377 de 2008 Por la cual se modifica la resolución 1747 de 2008 y se dictan otras disposiciones Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Recusos Humanos 126 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República Decreto 3170 de 1964 Por la cual se aprueba el reglamento general del seguro social obligatorio de accidentes de trabajo y enfermedades profesionales. Vicepresidencias Técnica y de Operaciones (especialmente lo establecido en el artículo 29, incisos II y III). Pago de Pensiones; prestaciones Económicas 127 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 776 de 2002 Por la cual se dictan normas sobre la organización, administración y prestaciones del Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales. Vicepresidencias Técnica, de Operaciones y Comercial, Oficina Asesora Jurídica, Oficina Asesora de Planeación (dentro del proceso de administración de agenda Estratégica) Planeación Estratégica, Inteligencia de Negocios, Pago de Pensiones; Prestaciones económicas, Prestaciones asistenciales, Autorizaciones 128 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia Positiva Compañía de Seguros S.A. Resolución No. 190 de 2009 Por la cual se conceden facultades a los gerentes de sucursales y regionales en la reclaficación de las empresas afiliadas a la Compañía. Vicepresidencia de P&P, Gerencias de Sucursales y Regionales. Promoción y Prevención 129 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia C- 1155 de 2008 Inexequibilidad del artículo 11 del decreto 1295 de 1994 Vicepresidencias de Operaciones y Comercial Recepción, verificación y calificación de siniestros 130 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia C-289 de 2008 Exequibilidad de apartes del artículo 24 de la ley 1122 de 2007 Vicepresidencias de Operaciones y Comercial, Gerencias de Sucursales y Regionales y Oficina Asesora Jurídica. Prestaciones asistenciales - Autorizaciones Prestaciones Económicas 131 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Consejo de Estado Sentencia 412-08 de 2008 Suspensión Provisional del artículo 6o. Del Decreto 2800 de 2003 Vicepresidencias de Operacione y Comercial, Gerencias de Sucursales y Regionales y Oficina Asesora Jurídica. Prestaciones económicas 132 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia C-1152 de 2005 Demanda de inconstitucionalidad del artículo 20 del Decreto-Ley 1295 de 1994 - Ingreso Base de Liquidación Vicepresidencia Técnica Prestaciones económicas 133 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Resolución No. 1112 de 2007 Se adoptan las tablas de mortalidad de los asegurados, por sexos, con el fin de establecer los parámetros de mortalidad en los planes de seguros de vida. Vicepresidencia Técnica (Oficina de Actuaría) y Vicepresidencia Comercial - Gerencia de Vida Ventas vida, Cálculo de Reservas, Suscripción 134 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Resolución 0996 de 1990 Por la cual se fija la esperanza de vida, para el cálculo de los seguros vida. Vicepresidencia Técnica (Oficina de Actuaría) y Vicepresidencia Comercial - Gerencia de Vida Cálculo de Reservas
  12. 12. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 135 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 700 de 2001, artículo 1o. Al 6o. Se dictan medidas tendientes a mejorar la calidad de vida de los pensionados(agilidad en el pago de las mesadas, consignación de las mismas en cuentas individuales). Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de Pensiones 136 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia C-1094 de 2003 Se declara inexequiblela norma que señala como obligatorios los requisitos de las condiciones académicas, para ser beneficiarios de la pensión de sobrevivientes. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de pensiones 137 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional Corte Constitucional Sentencia 1155 de 2008 Declaro insconstitucional la definición de Enfermedad Profesional del Art 11 del Decreto Ley 1295 de 1994 Vicepresidencia Técnica . Gerencia Médica Prestaciones económicas 138 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional Corte Constitucional Sentencias C-19452 y C- 19453 de 2002 Demanda de inconstitucionalidad contra los artículos 9, 35 a 42, 44 a 55, 96 y 98 del Decreto 1295 de 1994 Vicepresidencias de P&P, Técnica Prestaciones económicas 139 Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional Corte Constitucional Sentencias C- 1152 de 2005, C - 250 de 2004, C 858 de 2004, C- 250-2004, C -425 de 2004,C - 582 de 2002, C- 452 de 2002, C - 164 de 2000, C - 331 de 1999, C - 773 de 1998, C - 189 de 1996, C - 46 de 1996 Demandas de inconstitucionalidad que declaran inexequibles artículos del Decreto Ley 1295 de 1994 (ver notas de vigencia en esta ley) Gerencia de Recursos Humanos Promoción y Prevención, Prestaciones económicas 140 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular Externa No. 052 de 2002, capítulo III, numeral 3.4.2.1 "Por medio de la cual se modifica el título VII de la Circular Básica Jurídica 007de 1996, denominado Capitalización, Seguros e Intermediarios." - Vinculación y desvinculación al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones y novedades 141 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 90 de 1946, artículos 45 y ss. Por medio del cual se establece el Seguro Social Obligatorio y se crea el ISS. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Prestaciones económicas 142 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 962 de 2005, artículos 13, 21 y 52 Racionalización de trámites y procesos administrativos.(prohibición de exigencia de presentaciones personales y valor probatorio de las copias del registro del estado civil.) Procedimiento y trámite de calificación de origen y determinación de PCL. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Vicepresidencia Técnica Gerencia Médica Pago de pensiones; Prestaciones asistenciales 143 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de Salud Decreto 806 de 1998, artículos 26,52 y 67 Por medio del cual se reglamenta la afiliación al Régimen de Seguridad social en salud.- Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de pensiones 144 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 4248 de 2007, artículos 1 al 8 Por el cual se establecen las reglas para garantizar la afiliación y la prestación del servicio de salud de los pensionados del Sistema General de Pensiones.- Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de pensiones 145 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de hacienda y Trabajo y Seguridad Social. Decreto 1073 de 2002, artículos 1 al 4 Por el cual se reglamentan las Leyes 71 y 79 de 1988 y se regulan algunos aspectos relacionados con los descuentos permitidos a las mesadas pensionales en el régimen de prima media. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de pensiones
  13. 13. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 146 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1250 de 2008 Por la cual se adiciona un inciso al artículo 204 de la ley 100 de 1993 modificado por el artículo 10 de la ley 1122 de 2007 y un parágrafo al artículo 19 de la ley 100 de 1993 modificado por el artículo 6 de la ley 797 de 2003. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de pensiones 147 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia 1213 de 2008 Por medio de la cual la Corte otorga el reconocimiento de pensión de invalidez a ciudadanos bajo el principio de la progresividad consagrado en la ley 100 de 1993 Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de pensiones 148 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República, Ministerios de Hacienda, Trabajo y Salud Decreto-Ley 1295 de 1994, artículos 16 al 23 y 92 Por el cual se determina la organización y administración del Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales. Coordinación de Recaudo y Cartera Recaudo y Cartera 149 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia T-780 de 2008 Mediante la cual, la Corte Constitucional analizó el derecho a la seguridad social en la relación jurídica entre los Trabajadores Asociados y las Cooperativas de Trabajo Asociado (CTA). Al respecto, la Corte estableció que independientemente del hecho de que las CTA tengan cierta libertad para la adopción de sus estatutos, en estos no se pueden desconocer las normas que regulan el Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales en general y, especialmente, frente a accidentes de trabajo y reintegro laboral Coordinación de Recaudo y Cartera Recaudo y Cartera 150 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución No. 1414 de 2008, artículos 1 al 4 Por la cual se modifica la Resolución 634 de 2006, estableciendo que todas las personas que, de acuerdo con la ley estén obligadas a efectuar aportes al Sistema de la Protección Social, incluidas las personas que contando con ingresos, estos no provengan de una relación laboral o legal y reglamentaria, deberán hacerlo a través de la Planilla Integrada de Liquidación de Aportes, PILA, bien sea en su modalidad electrónica o en la asistida. Los municipios y distritos, por cuenta de sus servidores públicos, así como respecto de aquellas personas a quienes se aplique el descuento correspondiente de los honorarios perci-bidos, también deberán utilizar este instrumento para realizar el pago de sus aportes. Esta obligación también se extiende a los concejales municipales o distritales, dado que sus ingresos no provienen de una relación laboral o legal y reglamentaria, obligados a aportar a salud y a pensiones.” Coordinación de Recaudo y Cartera Recaudo y Cartera 151 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 100 de 1993, artículo 23 Sistema de Seguridad Social Integral, Sanción Moratoria Coordinación de Recaudo y Cartera Recaudo y Cartera
  14. 14. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 152 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular Externa No. 027 de 2007 Actualización validaciones del informe estadístico de las quejas presentadas por los consumidores financieros ante las entidades vigiladas por la Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia y ante los defensores del cliente. Gerencia de Servicio al Cliente Servicio al cliente 153 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la Repùblica Decreto-Ley 410 de 1971, libro IV, tìtulo V, capìtulo secciòn V, artìculos 1134 a 1136. Còdigo de Comercio, proceso de reaseguros. Vicpresidencia Tècnica Reaseguros 154 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 45 de 1990, artìculo 88 Por la cual se expiden normas en materia de intermediación financiera, se regula la actividad aseguradora, se conceden unas facultades y se dictan otras disposiciones. " Responsabilidad del reasegurador" Vicpresidencia Tècnica Reaseguros 155 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda Decreto 663 de 1993,capìtulo II artìculo 183, numeral 2, artìculo 94 numeral 3. Estatuto Orgànico del Sistema Financiero, proceso de reaseguros. Vicpresidencia Tècnica Reaseguros 156 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular Externa No. 052 de 2002,tìtulo Vi, capìtulo IV Capitalizaciòn, seguros e intermediarios " Proceso de reaseguros."-Título VI, Capítulo IV Vicpresidencia Tècnica Reaseguros 157 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la Repùblica, Ministerio de Hacienda Decreto 2605 de 1993 Por el cual se señala el régimen aplicable a los intermediarios de seguros y reaseguros y se fijan las condiciones para su supervisión. Vicepresidencia Tècnica Reaseguros 158 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la Repùblica, Ministerio de Hacienda Decreto 2271 de 1993 Por el cual se interviene la actividad aseguradora Vicepresidencia Tècnica Reaseguros 159 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular Externa No. 0011 de 2004, título VI, capítulo III, numeral 2.2 Reglas aplicables a los corredores de reaseguros, notas de cobertura Vicepresidencia Tècnica Reaseguros 160 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Resolución Nro 3187 del 28 de diciembre de 1995 Por la cual se autoriza la operación a la Compañía, en el ramo de riesgos profesionales. Vicepresidencias Técnica y de Operaciones Todos los procesos de Riesgos Profesionales 161 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Acuerdo 005 de 2001 Por el cual se recomiendan los fundamentos técnicos y jurídicos para afiliar a los trabajadores independientes al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales. Vicepresidencia de operaciones Afiliaciones 162 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Concepto No. 7064 del 09 de enero de 2009 Cubrimiento de actividades de alto riesgo por parte de las ARP. Vicepresidencias Técnica y de P&P Promoción y Prevención 163 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Suprema de Justicia - Sala de Casación Laboral Fallo radiciación No.. 35351de 22 de abril de 2009. Viabilidad de ingresos adicionales para padres que obtienen pensión de sobrevivientes de sus hijos. Vicepresidencia Técnica, Oficina Asesora Jurídica Prestaciones económicas 164 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Consejo de Estado - Sección Segunda Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo Fallo de fecha 02 de abril de 2009 - Nulildad art.6 Decreto 2800 de 2003 Declara la nulida de las expresiones "inferior a dos salarios mínimos.. En consecuencia el afiliado independiente al Sistema de Riesgos Profesionales deberá hacerlo sobre un salario mínimo legal mensual vigente. Vicepresidencias de Operaciones y Técnica Afiliaciones
  15. 15. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 165 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Secretaría General Positiva Compañía de Seguros S.A. Concepto de fecha 05 de agosto de 2009 Improcedencia de reconocer en el Sistema de Riesgos Profesionales los incrementos pensionales establecidos por personas a cargo en el Decreto 758 de 1990. Vicepresidencia Técnica - Oficina Asesora Jurídica Prestaciones económicas 166 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Secretaría General Positiva Compañía de Seguros S.A. Concepto de fecha 04 de noviembre de 2009 Compatibilidad de la pensión de sobrevivientes y la pensión de vejez. Vicepresidencias Técnica, de Operaciones y Oficina Asesora Jurídica Prestaciones económicas 167 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Suprema de Justicia - Sala de Casación Laboral Sentencia radicado No. 35211 del 09 de septiembre de 2009 Obligación del empleador de reconocer las prestaciones económicas a que haya lugar por el incumplimiento en la obligación de afiliar sus trabajadores al Sistema General de Seguridad Social y el pago las cotizaciones correspondientes. Vicepresidencias Técnica, de Operaciones y Oficina Asesora Jurídica Prestaciones económicas 168 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia T-642 de 2009 Lineamientos para que las EPS y ARP presten los servicios de salud y reconozcan los beneficios económicos respectivos a los afiliados. (Sin definición de origen de siniestro) Vicepresidencias Técnica, de Operaciones y Oficina Asesora Jurídica Prestaciones asistenciales; Autorizaciones 169 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Constitucional Sentencia T-582 de 2009 Pago de incapacidades laborales a cargo de la ARP. Vicepresidencia Técnica y Oficina Jurídica Prestaciones económicas 170 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Corte Suprema de Justicia - Sala de Casación Laboral Sentencia 33558 de diciembre 01 de 2009 Pensión de Invalidez por Riesgo Profesional es compatible con la pensión de vejez. Vicepresidencia Técnica y Oficina Jurídica Prestaciones económicas 171 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1393 de Julio 10 de 2010 Por la cual se definen rentas de destinación específica para la salud. . .se redireccionan recursos al interior del sistema de salud y se dictan otras disposiciones- Capitulo III, artículo 26 y ss-APORTES DE INDEPENDIENTES Vicepresidencia Técnica y de Operaciones Coordinación de afiliaciones Afiliaciones y novedades, Recaudo y Cartera 172 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Minproteccion social Resolución 1998 de 2010- Artículo 1 Por medio de la cual se definen los lineamientos para la renovación de la habilitación de los prestadores de servicios de salud Vicepresidencia Técnica- Gerencia Médica Gerencia Médica 173 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Minproteccion social Resolución 3061 de 2010 Por medio de la cual se modifica el artículo 1o. De la Resolución 1998 de 2010 Vicepresidencia Tecnica- gerencia Médica Gerencia Médica 174 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público Decreto 2555 de Julio 15 de 2010 Por medio del cual se recogen y reexpiden las normas en materia del sector financiero, asegurador, y del mercado de valores y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de operaciones-Gerencia de Tesorería Gerenc de Tesoreria 175 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superfinanciera Circular externa 019 de 2010 Por medio de la cual se incorporan en el capítulo decimo Primero del título Primero de la Circular Básica Jurídica (SARLAFT) las recomendaciones efectuadas por el Grupo de acción Financiera de Sudamérica GAFISUD-, acogidas por la Superfinanciera Oficina de Gestión integral del Riesgo Oficina de Gestión integral del Riesgo 176 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público Decreto 2954 de 2010 Por el cual se modifica el Decreto 2555 de Julio 15 de 2010, y se establece el Régimen de patrimonio adecuado de las entidades aseguradoras Oficina de Gestión integral del Riesgo Oficina de Gestión integral del Riesgo 177 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superfinanciera Circular externa 023 de agosto de 2010 Por la cual se modifica el capitulo segundo del título VI de la Circular Básica Jurídica ajustando los sunumerales 1.1.6 y 1.2.3.1 y adiconando un sunumeral denominado "Criterios y elementos mínimos de las notas mínimas" Oficina de Gestión integral del Riesgo-Vicetécnica Coordinación de actuaría Oficina de Gestión integral del Riesgo
  16. 16. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 178 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superfinanciera Circular Externa 027 de 2010 Por la cual se modifican los proformas F-0000-147 "Cálculo Actuarial" y F0000-148 Bonos y Títulos Pensionales "Cálculo Actuarial" Vicetécnica-Coordinación de actuaría Cálculo de Reservas 179 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superfinanciera Resolución 1555 de julio 30 de 2010 Por la cual se actualizan las tablas de Mortalidad de Rentistas hombres y mujeres. Gradualidad de los ajustes del cambio de tabla para los pensionados existentes Vicetécnica-Coordinación de actuaría Cálculo de Reservas y pago de pensiones 180 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Decreto 2953 de 2010 Por el cual se modifica el Decreto 2555 de Julio 15 de 2010, y se establece el Régimen de patrimonio adecuado de las entidades aseguradoras Vicepresidencia de operaciones-Gerencia de Tesorería Gerencia de Tesoreria 181 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Minas Resolución 180195 de 2009 Por el cual se establecen mecanismos transitorios para demostrar la conformidad con el Reglamento Técnico de instalaciones electricas RETIE y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de promocion y prevención Promocion y prevencion 182 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Minas Resolución 181406 de agosto de 2010 Por la cual se adopta el Protocolo técnico para visita de fiscalización, seguimiento y control de títulos para explotaciones suterráneas Vicepresidencia de promoción y prevención Promoción y Prevención 183 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superfinanciera Circular externa 042 de Noviembre 11 de 2010 Modifica los Capítulos I y XXI, y el Anexo 1 de la Circular Básica Contable y Financiera sobre valores clasificados como inve Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Tesorería 184 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Positiva Compañía de Seguros Resolución 693 del 19/10/2010 Por la cual se modifica el artículo 5 de la resolución 001 del 01.09.2008 y el artículo 4 de la resolución 221 del 4.05.2009 y se autoriza el funcionamiento de una gerencia en la vicepresidencia comercial Gerencia de Recuros Humanos Recursos Humanos 185 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular 043 de Noviembre de 2010 Modificación de códigos de trámites de correspondencia dirigida a la Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia. Toda la Compañía Toda la Compañía 186 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Circular 0003 de Enero 14 de 2011 Reajuste de Pensiones para el año 2011 Viceoperaciones Pago de Pensiones 187 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Circular Externa 009 de 24 de enero de 2011 Devolución de aportes Viceoperaciones Recaudo y Cartera 188 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1438 de ENERO 19 DE 2011 Se reforma el Sistema general de seguridad social en salud y se dictan otras disposiciones. Artículos que aplican: 43,85,103, 108, 114,121, 144 Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención y Vicepresidencia Técnica Promocion y Prevención, Prestaciones Asistenciales 189 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Protección Social Resolución 00014 de Enero 24 de 2011 Por la cual se adiciona un parágrafo al artículo 18 de la Resolución 2377 de 2008, modificada por las Resoluciones 3121 y 4141 de 2008 y 0504 y 1622 de 2009. "Los empleadores que contraten personas bajo la figura del “empleo de emergencia” establecida en el Decreto Legislativo 016 de 2011, estarán exceptuados de liquidar y pagar los apodes al Sistema de Seguridad Social Integral, a través de la Planilla Integrada de Liquidación de Apodes – PILA. . " Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones y Novedades 190 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 0000463 de Febrero 18 de 2011 Por la cual se derogan los artículos 2, 3 y 4 de la Resolución 2455 de 2008, modificada por las Resoluciones 3755 de 2008 y 4806 de 2009- Información biométrica de los afiliados-registro ünico de afiliados RUAF Vicepresidencia Técnica- Coordinación de actuaría Cálculo de Reservas
  17. 17. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 191 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 880 de Marzo 25 de 2011 Por el cual se prorroga la suspensión del plazo establecido en el parágrafo del artículo 3° del Decreto 2390 de 2010 (Prorrogar hasta el 29 de abril de 2011 la suspensión del plazo para que las entidades del Sistema de Seguridad Social Integral y de la Protección Social manifiesten su voluntad de no participar en la entidad de economía mixta que administrará el Registro Único de Afiliados) Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones y Recaudo 192 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 1362 de abril 29 de 2011 Por el cual se otorga una autorización para la constitución de una Entidad descentralizada Indirecta y se reglamenta parcialmente el sistema único de Afiliados Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones y Recaudo 193 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular Externa 021 de Mayo 27 de 2011 Por la cual se ajusta el numeral 6.2 del Capítulo I de la Circular Básica Contable y Financiera relacionada con la valoración de valores participativos en que inviertan las entidades vigiladas Vicepresidencia Administrativa y financiera Tesoreria 194 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 001510 de Mayo 6 de 2011 Por la cual se definen los criterios técnicos y de seguridad para piscinas y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 195 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1450 de 2011, artículos 160, 168, 170, 171, 172,230, 243,249, 255, 274 Por la cual se expide el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2011-2014 Oficina asesora de Planeación, secretaria General, Planeación estratégica, Recursos humanos, gestion juridica 196 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Decreto 2923 de agosto 12 de 2011 Por el cual se establece el Sistema de Garantía de Calidad del Sistema General de Riesgos profesionales Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 197 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Fondo de Garantías de instituciones Financieras Resolución No.003 de agosto 29 de 2011 Por medio de la cual se deroga la Resolución 001 de 2011 -Las Administradoras de riesgos profesionales no continuarán inscritas en el Fondo, cesan las facultades del Fondo para otorgar garantías en su favor y, en consecuencia, cesa la obligación de asumir los costos de la garantía por parte de las entidades Viceoperaciones Tesorería 198 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 4079 de 2011 de octubre 31 de 2011 Por el cual se reglamenta la afiliación voluntaria de las madres comunitarias al Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones 199 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular Externa 029 de 2011 numerales 2 a 5 Modificación al capítulo 2 Título VI de la Circular Básica Jurídica y adecuación de formatos Vicepresidencia Técnica Cálculo de Reservas 200 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Archivo General de la Nación Acuerdo 006 de 18 de octubre de 2011 Por el cual se reglamenta la organización y manejo de los expedientes pensionales Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de Pensiones 201 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo Circular No.00005 de 11 de Enero de 2012 Por la cual se reajustan las Pensiones para el 2012 Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Pago de Pensiones 202 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Departamento Administrativo de la Función Pública Decreto 0019 de 10 de enero de 2012 Por el cual se dictan normas para suprimir o reformar regulaciones, procedimientos y trámites innecesarios existentes en la administración pública : articulos 7,8,12, 13, 15, 16,21, 22 ,73,102, 112,118, 120, 142, 143, 146,172 , 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 225,227,230,231, 232 Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, Secretaría General, Vicepresidencia Técnica Pago de pensiones, Afiliaciones, Gestión jurídica, Recursos humanos, Suscripción
  18. 18. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 203 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Departamento Nacional de Planeación Decreto 053 de enero 13 de 2012 Por el que se corrigen unos yerros en el Decreto Legislativo 19 de 2012, "Por el cual se dictan normas para suprimir o reformar regulaciones, procedimientos y trámites innecesarios existentes en la administración pública" Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, Secretaría General, Vicepresidencia Técnica Pago de pensiones, Afiliaciones, Gestión jurídica, Recursos humanos, Suscripción 204 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud y protección social Decreto 0100 del 20 de enero de 2012 Por el cual se establecen regalas para cancelar la multiafiliación en el Sistema general de Riesgos Profesionales Vicepresidencia de Operaciones Afiliaciones 205 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud y protección social Decreto 0177 de enero 27 de 2012 por el cual se modifica el artículo 7° del Decreto número 1362 de 2011, modificado por el artículo 1 del decreto número 4022 de 2011: La depuración e integración de la información que se registrará en la base de datos única centralizada y el inicio de la operación de la entidad descentralizada indirecta, deberá efectuarse a más tardar el 30 de marzo de 2013 Vicepresidencia de operaciones Afiliaciones , Recaudo y Cartera 206 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Contraloria General de la República Concepto No.2011EE-93839 Cartera de Difícil Cobro POSITIVA COMPAÑÍA DE SEGUROS S.A. Vicepresidencia de operaciones-Secretaría General Reacaudo y cartera, Gestión Jurídica 207 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Concepto Jurídico No.2011052931-001 de 02/09/2011 Provisión y castigo de cartera correspondiente a las cotizaciones al Sistema general de Riesgos Profesionales adeudadas a Positiva Compañía de Seguros .S.A. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones-Secretaría General Recaudo y cartera, gestión Jurídica 208 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1480 de 2011 Por medio de la cual se expide el Estatuto del Consumidor y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia Comercial Servicio al cliente 209 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de la República Ley 1502 de 2011 Por la cual se promueve la cultura en seguridad social en Colombia, se establece la semana de la seguridad social, se implementa la jornada nacional de la seguridad social y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de promoción y Prevención Promoción y Prevención 210 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Presidencia de la República Decreto 4108 de 2011 Por el cual se modifican los objetivos y la estructura del Ministerio del Trabajo y se integra el Sector Administrativo del Trabajo Secretaría General Gestión Jurídica Recursos Humanos 211 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Carta Circular 037 de abril 14 de 2011 Informa el seguimiento a las actividades desarrolladas para la implementación del Sistema de Atención al Consumidor Fina Vicepresidencia Comercial Promoción y Prevención 212 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Congreso de Colombia Ley 1505 de Enero de 2012, artículo 9 Por medio de la cual se crea el sub-sistema nacional de voluntarios de primera respuesta y se otorgan estímulos a los voluntarios de la defensa civil, de los cuerpos de bomberos de Colombia y de la Cruz roja Colombiana y se dictan otras disposiciones en materia de voluntariado en primera respuesta . Vicepresidencia de operaciones Afiliaciones 213 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 0884 de abril 30 de 2012, artículos 3,6,7,8,9 Reglamenta la Ley 1221 de 2008 y se dictan otras disposiciones (TELETRABAJO) Secretaría General, Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención, Vicepresidencia Comercial Afiliaciones, Promoción y Prevención, Gestión Jurídica
  19. 19. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 214 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Positiva Compañía de Seguros Concepto Jurídico Radic Intern.9261-Secretario general IBC en incapacidad temporal Vicepresidencia Técnica, Secretaría General Prestaciones económicas y asistenciales 215 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud y protección social Resolución No. 0001708 DE 2012 Por la cual se determinan las especificaciones técnicas para la consulta en línea del Sistema de Información de este Ministerio por parte de las entidades que deban verificar la fe de vida o supervivencia de las personas. Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, vicepresidencia Técnica Afiliaciones, Prestaciones económicas 216 Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Ministerio de Salud y protección social Decreto 1450 de 3 de julio de 2012 Por el cual se reglamenta el Decreto Ley 019 de 2012 para efectos de la acreditación de la supervivencia Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, Vicepresidenci Técnica Afiliaciones, Prestaciones económicas 217 Sistemas General de Riesgos Laborales Congreso de la República Ley 1562 de Julio 11 de 2012 Por la cual se modifica el Sistema de riesgos Laborales y se dictan otras disposciones en materia de Salud Ocupacional Viceoperaciones, Técnica, Py P, Comercial, Administrativa, secretaría general Afiliaciones, recaudo y cartera, Prestaciones económicas, promoción y prevención, contabilidad, gestión jurídica 218 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de la Protección Social Resolución 3047 de agosto 14 de 2008 Control a la Evasión del Sistema de Seguridad Social Vicetécnica-Gerencia Médica Prestaciones asistenciales 219 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Congreso de la República Ley 1574 de 02 de agosto de 2012 Por la cual se regula la condición de estudiante para el reconocimiento de la Pensión de sobrevivientes Vicetécnica-Gerencia de indemnizaciones, Viceoperaciones-Gerencia de pensiones Prestaciones económicas, pago de pensiones 220 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular externa 044 de octubre de 2012 Se imparten reglas para el cálculo de las reservas técnicas de los ramos Pensiones Ley 100 y Conmutación Pensional Vicetécnica-Actuaría, Viceoperaciones Pago de pensiones, cálculo de reservas 221 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Salud y protección social Decreto 100 de 2012 Por el cual se establecen reglas para cancelar la multiafiliación en el Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales Viceoperaciones afiliaciones 222 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Defensa nacional Decreto 2368 de 2012 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente la ley 1539 de 2012 y se dictan otras disposiciones- (vigilantes, escoltas y supervisores cuyas labores impliquen el porte o tenencia de armas de fuego, deben obtener el certificado de aptiutd psicofísica Vicepresidencia de promoción y prevención promoción y Prevención 223 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del trabajo Decreto 2738 de diciembre 28 de 2012 Por el cual se fija el salario mínmo legal (2013) Secretaría general Gerencia de Recursos humanos 224 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 2739 de diciembre 28 de 2012 Por el cual se establece el auxilio de transporte (2013) Secretaría general Gerencia de Recursos humanos 225 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de salud y protección social Resolucion No.4502 de 28 de diciembre de 2012 Por la cual se reglamenta el procedimiento, requisitos para el otorgamiento y renovación de las Licencias de salud ocupacional y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de Promoción y prevención promoción y prevención 226 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Circular 0002 de enero 11 de 2013 Reajuste de pensiones para el año 2013 Viceoperaciones, Vicetecnica gerencia de pensiones, prestaciones económicas 227 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 0197 de 12 de febrero de 2013 Por el cual se integra el Consejo nacional de riesgos laborales para el período 2013 2015 Vicetécnica, Viceoperaciones, Secretaría General Prestaciones económicas y asistenciales, Gestión Jurídica, afiliaciones 228 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales Ministerio de salud y de la protección social Resolución No. 00154 de enero 25 de 2013 por medio de la cual se determina el procedimiento para realizar el saneamiento de aportes patronales Viceoperaciones Recaudo y Cartera 229 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales Congreso de Colombia Ley 1527 de abril 27 de 2012 Por la cual se establece marco general para la Libranza o descuento a pensionados y otros Viceoperaciones Pensiones
  20. 20. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 230 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales Presidencia de la república Decreto 4023 de 2012 Por el cual se reglamenta el pago de prestaciones y devoluciones de aportes en Colombia Viceoperaciones Recaudo y cartera 231 Sistema general de riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 604 de abril 1 de 2013 Por el cual se reglamenta el acceso y operación del Servicio Social Complementario de beneficios Económicos periódicos BEPS Vicetécnica-Vicenegocios suscripción pólizas 232 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales Ministerio de Salud y protección social Decreto No.0658 de abril 5 de 2013, artículos 7, 9 y 12 Por el cual se expide el cronograma de reglamentación e implementación de la Ley 1616 de 2013 (por medio de la cual se expide la Ley de salud mental y se dictan otras disposiciones) Vicepresidencia de PyP- Vicetécnica Promoción y prevención- Prestaciones asistenciales 233 Sistema general de riesgos laborales Presidencia de la República Decreto 0723 de 2013 Por el cual se reglamenta la afiliación al Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales de las personas vinculadas a través de un contrato formal de prestación de servicios con entidades o instituciones públicas o privadas y de los trabajadores independientes que laboren en actividades de alto riesgo y se dictan otras disposiciones Viceoperaciones-VicePyP, Vicetécnica Afiliaciones, promoción y prevención, prestaciones asistenciales y económicas 234 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1352 de 2013 Por el cual se reglamenta la organización y funcionamiento de las Juntas de Calificación de Invalidez y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicetecnica-Gerencia Médica Prestaciones asistenciales y económicas 235 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales UGPP Resoluciòn 444 del 28 de junio de 2013 Por la cual se establecen estàndares de cobro que deben implementar las Administradoras del Sistema de Protecciòn Social Viceoperaciones Recaudo y Cartera 236 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular externa 017 de 2013 Modifica los numerales 1.1.6 y 1.2.3.1 del Capítulo Segundo del Título VI de la Circular Básica Jurídica respecto del envío electrónico de las modificaciones a las notas técnicas y la remisión de los modelos de las pólizas y anexos en cumplimiento del deber legal de depósito. Vicetécnica Actuaría 237 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social Resolución 0002087 de 2013 Por la cual se modifica la Resolución 1747 de 2008, modificada por las resoluciones 2377 de 2008, 990 Y 2249 DE 2009, 1004 de 2010, 475Y 476 de 2011 Y 3214 de 2012 y se dicatan otras disposiciones - Se adopta el formulario único como documento para la afiliación, retiro y novedades de trabajadores y contratistas al Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Viceoperaciones-Recaudo y Cartera Recaudo y Cartera 238 Sistema General de riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1637 de 31 de julio de 2013 Por el cual se reglamenta el parágrafo 50 del artículo 11 de la Ley 1562 de 2012 y se dictan otras disposiciones" y se reglamente la actividad de los intermediarios de riesgos laborales. Vicenegocios-Gerencia de canales Canales 239 Sistema General de riesgos laborales Presidencia de POSITIVA COMPAÑÍA DE SEGUROS S.A. Resolución No. 1657 del 23/09/2013 Por medio de la cual se reestructura el comité de Recobros de positiva Compañía de Seguros S.A. Viceoperaciones-Gerencia de Recaudo recaudo y cartera 240 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del trabajo Resolución 3544 de 2013 por medio de la cual se establece el límite de gastos de administración de las ARL Viceadministrativa y financiera/gerencia de Gestión Financiera Gestión financiera
  21. 21. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 241 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 2616 de noviembre 20 de 2013 Por medio del cual se regula la cotización a seguridad social para trabajadores dependientes que laboran por períodos inferiores a un mes, se desarrolla el mecanismo financiero y operativo de que trata el artículo 172 de la Ley 1450 de 2011 y se dictan disposiciones tendientes a lograr la formalización laboral de los trabajadores informales Viceoperaciones Afiliaciones y Recaudo y cartera 242 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 2943 del 17 de Diciembre de 2013 Por el cual se modifica el Parágrafo 1° del artículo 40 del Decreto 1406 de 199, quedará así: “A partir del 17 de Diciembre de 2013, el empleador solo pagará los dos (2) primeros días de incapacidad originada por enfermedad general. Así lo dispuso el Gobierno Nacional al expedir el Decreto 1406 de 1999…” Anterior a este Decreto al empleador le correspondía pagar los primeros tres días de incapacidad generada por origen común. El pago de incapacidad por accidente de trabajo o enfermedad laboral el empleador debe pagar el primer día y la ARL a partir del 2° día. Viceoperaciones Afiliaciones, Recaudo y cartera, prestaciones económicas y asistenciales 243 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio de Salud y Proteccion Social Decreto 3047 del 27 de Diciembre de 2013 - Art. 9 Por el cual se establecen reglas para movilidad entre regímenes para afiliados focalizados en los niveles I y II del Sisben. Vicetecnica-Gerencia Médica prestaciones asistenciales y economicas 244 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 3068 de 30 de diciembre de 2013 Por el cual se fija el salario minimo mensual legal. Secretaría General- Viceoperaciones talento humano-Afiliaciones- Pensiones 245 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público Decreto 3033 de diciembre de 2013 Por el cual se reglamentan los artículos 178 y 179 de la Ley 1607 de 2012 y se dictan otras disposiciones- La Unidad Administrativa Especial de Gestión Pensional y Contribuciones Parafiscales de la Protección Social -UGPP efectuará las labores de determinación y cobro de las contribuciones parafiscales de la protección social, en los casos de omisión, inexactitud y mora por acción preferente Viceoperaciones-Gerencia de Recaudo y cartera Recaudo y cartera 246 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público Decreto 2620 de Noviembre de 2013 Por medio del cual se reglamenta el artículo 14 de la Ley 1527 de 2012- Registro Único Nacional de Entidades Operadoras de Libranza· RUNEOL Viceoperaciones-Gerencia de Pensiones Pensiones
  22. 22. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 247 Sistema General de Riesgos laborales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público Decreto 3032 de diciembre de 2013, artículo 9 Por el cual se reglamenta parcialmente el Estatuto Tributario ARTíCULO 9. Modifíquese el artículo 3 del Decreto 1070 de 2013, el cual quedará así: . "ARTíCULO 3. Contribuciones al Sistema General de Seguridad Social. De acuerdo con lo previsto en el artículo 26 de la Ley 1393 de 2010 y el artículo 108 del Estatuto Tributario, la disminución de la base de retención para las personas naturales residentes cuyos ingresos no provengan de una relación laboral, o legal y reglamentaria, por concepto de contribuciones al Sistema General de Seguridad Social, pertenezcan o no a la categoría de empleados, estará condicionada a su liquidación y pago en lo relacionado con las sumas que son objeto del contrato, para lo cual se adjuntará a la respectiva factura o documento equivalente copia de la planilla o documento de pago. Para la procedencia de la deducción en el impuesto sobre la renta de los pagos realizados a las personas mencionadas en el inciso anterior por concepto de contratos de prestación de servicios, el contratante deberá verificar que los aportes al Sistema General de Seguridad Social estén realizados de acuerdo con los ingresos obtenidos en el· contrato respectivo, en los términos del artículo 18 de la Ley 1122 de 2007, los decretos 1703.de 2002 y 510 de 2003, las demás normas vigentes sobre la materia, así como aquellas disposiciones que las adicionen, modifiquen o sustituyan.. ." Viceoperaciones -gerencia de Reacudo y cartera Recaudo y Cartera 248 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Carta Circular 19 de 2014 Por medio de la cual se fijan estadísticas de mortalidad de afiliados y rentistas del Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Vicetécnica y Viceoperaciones Prestaciones asistencialesy económicas, pensiones 249 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 288 de 2014 Por el cual se reglamenta la Ley 1580 de 2012 Viceoperaciones recaudo y cartera, pensiones. 250 sistema general de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Circular 0014 de febrero 17 de 2014 Reporte de información de aportes al Fondo de riesgos laborales y empresas afiliadas al sistema de riesgos laborales Viceoperaciones Recaudo y cartera y Afiliaciones 251 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Resolucion 00892 de 2014 por la cual se adopta el Formulario Único de Intermediarios de Seguros en el Ramo de Riesgos Laborales y se dictan otras disposiciones Viceoperaciones Recaudo y Cartera, Canales 252 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 867 de mayo 7 de 2014 Por el cual se reglamenta el acceso de los pensionados a los servicios de las Cajas de Compensación Familiar y se dictan otras disposiciones Viceoperaciones Pensiones
  23. 23. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 253 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Salud y protección Social Resolución 0015631 de 28 de abril de 2014 Por la cual se modifica la Resolución 3374 de 2000 en cuanto al mecanismo de transferencia de datos del Registro Individual de Prestación de Servicios Médicos (RIPS) y su ámbito de aplicación. Vicetecnica Prestaciones asistenciales 254 Sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Salud y protección Social Resolución 2634 de 2014 Con la cual habilita entre otras poblaciones, a los subtipos de cotizante 11 “conductores del servicio público de transporte terrestre automotor individual de pasajeros en vehículo taxi Decreto 1047 de 2014” y cotizante 12 “Conductores del servicio público de transporte terrestre automotor individual de pasajeros en vehículos taxi Decreto 1047 de 2014. No obligado a cotizar pensión” para permitir el pago de los aportes al Sistema de la Protección Social en PILA. Vice operaciones -gerencia de Recaudo y cartera Recaudo y Cartera 255 Sistema general de Riesgos laborales y Seguros Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1047 de 4 de junio de 2014 Por el cual se establecen normas para asegurar la afiliación al Sistema Integral de Seguridad Social de los conductores del servicio público de transporte terrestre automotor individual de pasajeros en vehículos taxi, se reglamentan algunos aspectos del servicio para su operatividad y se dictan otras disposiciones" Viceoperaciones -Gerencia de Recaudo y cartera Gerencia de producto Vida, Vicepresidencia Técnica Gerencia Tecnica de Vida Gerencia de Actuaria Recaudo y Cartera,Producto Vida, Técnica de Vida, Gestión Jurídica 256 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1477 de agosto 5 de 2014 Por el cual se expide la Tabla de Enfermedades Laborales Vicetécnica- Gerencia Médica Prestaciones asistenciales 257 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1507 de 12 de Agosto de 2014 Por el cual se expide el Manual Único para la Calificación de la Pérdida de la Capacidad Laboral y Ocupacional y se deroga el Decreto 917 de 1999 Vicetécnica Vice PyP- Gerencia Médica, Gerencia Indemnizaciones, Gerencia de investigación y control del riesgo Prestaciones asistenciales y económicas, Promoción y prevención 258 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1441 de 31 de julio de 2014 Por el cual se prorroga el plazo establecido en el artículo 5 del decreto 1637 de 2013 (requisitos en materia de idoneidad profesional e infraestructura humana y operativa de los corredores de seguros, agencias y agentes) Vicenegocios-Gerencia de canales Canales 259 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1442 de julio 31 de 2014 Por el cual se establece como obligatoria la implementación de un esquema de compensación en el Sistema General de riesgos laborales por altos costos de siniestralidad y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicetecnica-Actuaría- Gerencia Médica, Vice PyP, Secretaría General, Gerencia Jurídica Prestaciones asistenciales y económicas, gestión jurídica 260 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1443 de julio 31 de 2014 Por el cual se dictan disposiciones para la implementacióndel Sistema de gestión de la Seguridad y Salud en el trabajo (SG_SST) Secretaría General-Talento Humano-VicePyP Talento Humano-Promoción y Prevención 261 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Resolución 3368 de agosto 12 de 2014 Por la cual se modifica parcialmente la resolución 1409 de 2012 y se dictan otras disposiciones (Amplía el perfil del Entrenador de Trabajo Seguro en Alturas) Secretaría General- Gerencia de Talento Humano Talento Humano
  24. 24. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 262 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de salud y protección Social Resolución No.0003796 DE Septiembre de 2014 Por la cual se sustituye el “Formulario Único de Afiliación, Retiro y Novedades de Trabajadores y Contratistas”, contenido en el Anexo 1 - Parte A de la Resolución 2087 de 2013 y se modifica la Resolución 2358 de 2006 Viceoperaciones,Gerencia de Afiliaciones, Gerencia de Recaudo Afiliaciones y Recaudo y Cartera 263 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular Externa 029 de 2014-Circular Básica jurídica Por medio de la cual se regulan instrucciones generales aplicables a las entidades vigiladas, Vicetécnica, Secretaría General, Vicenegocios Seguros, Mercadeo, canales, Gestión Jurídica 264 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Congreso de la República Ley 54 de 1990 por la cual se definen las uniones maritales de hecho y régimen patrimonial entre compañeros permanentes Vicetécnica: Gerencia de Indemnizaciones Prestaciones económicas y asistenciales 265 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Congreso de la República Ley 1306 De 2009 Por La Cual Se Dictan Normas Para La Protección De Personas Con Discapacidad Mental Y Se Establece El Régimen De La Representación Legal De Incapaces Emancipados. Vicetécnica: Gerencia de Indemnizaciones Prestaciones económicas y asistenciales 266 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Congreso de la República Ley 1437 de enero de 2011 Codigo de procedimiento administrativo y de lo contencioso administrativo Vicetécnica: Gerencia de Indemnizaciones Prestaciones económicas y asistenciales, Recobro y cartgera ARL 267 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito público Decreto 1828 de agosto de 2013 Por medio del cual se reglamenta parcialmente la Ley 1607 de 2012 Vicetécnica, Gerencia de Recaudo y cartera Prestaciones económicas y asistenciales, Recaudo y Cartera 268 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 1477 de agosto de 2014 Por el cual se expide la tabla de Enfermedades laborales Vicetécnica: Gerencia de Indemnizaciones, Gerencia Médica Prestaciones económicas y asistenciales 269 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Superintedencia Financiera de Colombia Circular externa 044 de 2014 Modifica el instructivo de la Proforma F3000-76, Formato 478: “Riesgo de Suscripción”, para hacer claridad en el cálculo de los siniestros liquidados para las Administradoras de Riesgos Laborales. Vicetécnica Vicefinanciera y administrativa Técnica de Vida, Gestión Financiera 270 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Defensa nacional Decreto 018 de 2015 Por el cual se modifica el artículo 8° del Decreto número 738 de 2013, modificado por el artículo 1° del Decreto número 931 de 2014.( requisitos que deben cumplirse para solicitar el permiso para tenencia y porte de armas. ) Viceoperaciones, Vicepromocion y prevencion Afilaciones, Promoción y Prevención 271 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de salud y Proteccion social Decreto 055 de 2015 Por el cual se reglamenta la afiliación de estudiantes al Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, Vicepresidencia de Negocios, Vicepresidencia de Promoción y Prevención Afiliaciones y Novedades, Recaudo y Cartera, Gerencia de Productos ARL, Promocion y Prevención 272 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Salud y la Protección Social Resolución No. 0225 del 29 de Enero de 2015 Por la cual se crea la Planilla “K. Estudiantes” y los tipos de cotizantes 23 “Estudiantes Decreto 055 de 2015” y 55 “afiliado partícipe – dependiente Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, Gerencia de Afiliaciones y Novedades, Gerencia de Recaudo y Cartera, Vicepresidencia de Negocios, Gerencia de Productos ARL Afiliaciones y Novedades, Recaudo y Cartera, Gerencia de Productos ARL
  25. 25. RESPONSABLES DEL CUMPLIMIENTO TEMA DE LA LEGALIZACIÓN No. CLASIFICACIÓN PROCESOS PROCEDENCIA NOMBRE DE LA LEGALIZACION Y EL AÑO 273 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Salud y la Protección Social Decreto 056 de 2015 Por el cual se establecen las reglas para el funcionamiento de la Subcuenta del Seguro de Riesgos Catastróficos y Accidentes de Tránsito -ECA T y las condiciones de cobertura. reconocimiento y pago de los servicios de salud. indemnizaciones y gastos derivados de accidentes de tránsito. eventos catastróficos de origen natural. eventos terroristas o los demás eventos aprobados por el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social en su calidad de Consejo de Administración del Fosyga, por parte de la Subcuenta ECAT del FOSYGA y de las entidades aseguradoras autorizadas para operar el SOA T Vicetécnica: Gerencia de Indemnizaciones, Gerencia Médica Autorizaciones, prestaciones asistenciales y económicas 274 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Transporte Resolución 1565 de Junio de 2014 Por la cual se expide la Guía metodológica para la elaboración del Plan Estratégico de Seguridad Vial VicePyP Promoción y Prevención 275 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 2655 de diciembre de 2014. Por el cual se amplía la vigencia del régimen de pensiones especiales para las actividades de alto riesgo previstas en el Decreto 2090 de 2003. VicePyP Promoción y Prevención 276 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Resolución 6045 de Diciembre de 2014. PLAN NACIONAL DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO 2013 - 2021 Por la cual se adopta el Plan Nacional de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo Vicepresidencia de PyP Promoción y Prevención 277 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Circular externa 003 de 2014 Por la cual se adiciona el numeral 3.4.4 al Capítulo Segundo del Título VI y el literal m) al numeral 4.4.3.2 del Capítulo Tercero del Título I de la Circular Básica Jurídica, y modificar el Capítulo IX de la Circular Básica Contable y Financiera, en materia de remuneración a favor de intermediarios de seguros del ramo de riesgos laborales Vicepresidencia de Operaciones: recaudo y cartera-Gestion Juridica- Gestion Financiera - Vicepresidencia de negocios: canales Recaudo y Cartera y Canales 278 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de la Protección Social Decreto 1636 de 2006 por el cual se reglamenta la forma y oportunidad para efectuar los giros de aportes patronales del Sistema General de Participaciones para Salud en desarrollo de lo establecido en el artículo 53 de la Ley 715 de 2001 y se dictan otras disposiciones Vicepresidencia de Operaciones-Gerencia Recaudo y Cartera Recaudo y Cartera 279 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio de Salud Y Proteccion Social Resolución 673 de 2015 Por la cual se modifican los artículos 7, 8 y 11 de la Resolución 1747 de 2008 (UGPP) Vicepresidencia de Operaciones. Gerencia de Recaudo y Cartera, Gerencia de Afiliaciones y Novedades Recaudo y Cartera, afiliaciones 280 Sistema General de Riesgos Laborales Ministerio del Trabajo Decreto 301 de 2015 Por el cual se dictan disposiciones para la revelacion de la informacion financiera en el sistema general de Riesgos Laborales Vicepresidencia de Operaciones, Vicepresidencia de Negocios, Vicepresidencia financiera y administrativa Comercial, Tesoreria, Recaudo y Cartera

    Be the first to comment

sistema de riesgos laborales en colombia

Views

Total views

51

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×