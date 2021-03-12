Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDADNACIONALDE LOJA FACULTADJURIDICA, SOCIALY ADMINISTRATIVA KarinaJimenez Ciclo: VII “B” Docente: Dra. Rinadel Cis...
PRESENTACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Caso práctico . Alfredo lleva enfermo un año. Desde que le diagnosticaron un tumor en la gargant...
DIAGNÓSTICO DEL CASO El caso atendido corresponde a un paciente con problemas de autonomía y decisión, debido al avance de...
Necesidades, oportunidades, disponibilidad de recursos Alfredo no asume la responsabilidad de la toma de medicación, ni l...
Plan de intervención/tratamiento
QUÉ TÉCNICAS HERRAMIENTAS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS UTILIZA PARA RECOPILAR LA INFORMACIÓN Un genograma es una representación gráfic...
Entrevista Visita domiciliaria ciclo vital familiar Árbol de problemas
Terapia cognitiva Terapia familiar Terapia de autoayuda
Practica profesional desde el Trabajo Social en Planificación Estratégica: Fases del Proceso de Planificación
Practica profesional desde el Trabajo Social en Planificación Estratégica: Fases del Proceso de Planificación

CASO PRACTICO

Practica profesional desde el Trabajo Social en Planificación Estratégica: Fases del Proceso de Planificación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADNACIONALDE LOJA FACULTADJURIDICA, SOCIALY ADMINISTRATIVA KarinaJimenez Ciclo: VII “B” Docente: Dra. Rinadel Cisne Narváez E
  2. 2. PRESENTACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Caso práctico . Alfredo lleva enfermo un año. Desde que le diagnosticaron un tumor en la garganta, no asume la responsabilidad de la toma de medicación, ni las gestiones de las citas médicas. Su tumor tiene curación. Carmen, su mujer, está angustiada porque toda la responsabilidad recae sobre ella desde hace muchos años. Dice que Alfredo siempre se ha comportado como un niño desde que se casaron, pero ahora se agrava la situación. No tienen hijos ni familia en que apoyarse. (ciclo cerrado: Transición complementaria: Alfredo se comporta como un niño, para que su mujer le diga lo que tiene que hacer y asuma la responsabilidad de cada cita médica y de su enfermeda
  3. 3. DIAGNÓSTICO DEL CASO El caso atendido corresponde a un paciente con problemas de autonomía y decisión, debido al avance de su enfermedad crónica el usuario presenta poco interés al tomar sus medicamentos y asistir a los chequeos mensuales ,pues es incapaz de tomar alguna decisión por sí mismo y depende absolutamente de su esposa quien aduce estar cansada de la falta de decisión de su esposo, esta situación está trayendo problemas en su matrimonio y en su salud. Es por esta razón que se creyó conveniente intervenir el caso y viabilizar acciones que respondan a la mejora o solución del caso en donde se realizará las siguientes acciones. Investigación del caso Derivación del caso a las áreas de Trabajo Social y Psicología
  4. 4. Necesidades, oportunidades, disponibilidad de recursos Alfredo no asume la responsabilidad de la toma de medicación, ni la gestión de citas médicas. Toda la responsabilidad recae sobre Carmen (esposa). Alfredo tiene una actitud infantil No cuentan con apoyo familiar. El usuario no asume la realidad en la que se encuentra. Amenazas y limitaciones que no son favorables con las que se debe convivir. Alfredo no asume la responsabilidad de la toma de medicación, ni la gestión de citas médicas. Toda la responsabilidad recae sobre Carmen (esposa). Alfredo tiene una actitud infantil No cuentan con apoyo familiar. El usuario no asume la realidad en la que se encuentra.
  5. 5. Plan de intervención/tratamiento
  6. 6. QUÉ TÉCNICAS HERRAMIENTAS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS UTILIZA PARA RECOPILAR LA INFORMACIÓN Un genograma es una representación gráfica de las relaciones familiares y el historial médico de una persona. Va más allá de un árbol genealógico tradicional al permitir al usuario visualizar patrones hereditarios y factores psicológicos que puntúan las relaciones. Apgar familiar es un instrumento que muestra cómo perciben los miembros de la familia el nivel de funcionamiento de la unidad familiar Ficha socioeconómica Ficha social Informe social Informe de derivación Los datos personales y/o familiares del usuario.
  7. 7. Entrevista Visita domiciliaria ciclo vital familiar Árbol de problemas
  8. 8. Terapia cognitiva Terapia familiar Terapia de autoayuda

