Importancia del uso de estrategias de venta en el sector ciclomotor

Magaña Lárraga Olga Elisa Méndez Rendón Karen Ramírez Aranda Dulce Lisset Romero Martínez Francisco Javier Prof. Palmer de...
2 Introducción Lo que nosotros buscamos al realizar esta investigación es conocer cuales son las preferencias del consumid...
Justificación del tema Incremento de costos de gasolina Precio de motocicletas Preferencias de los compradores para adquir...
4 Delimitación San Luis Potosí, SLP. Enero a Mayo 2017 Objeto de estudio: Empresas de motocicletas en la capital de SLP. U...
5 • ¿Cuál es el índice de motocicletas que circulan actualmente en la ciudad de San Luis Potosí? • ¿Qué estrategias podría...
6 Objetivos Generales Analizar diferentes estrategias de mercado que utiliza el sector ciclomotor para aumentar las ventas...
7 • Italika, marca fundada en el año 2004 por Carlos Salinas Pliego, Para el 2010 la marca ya se posicionaba en un 55% del...
Santillán • (Como citó en autocosmos.com, 2013). En el último año en nuestro país la venta de motos ha aumentado considera...
HIPÓTESIS La situación económica y el aumento del precio del combustible, cambian las preferencias del consumidor al compr...
Diseño de la investigación Enfoque Mixto No experimental Transeccional Correlacional causal
TÉCNICAS Recopilación y análisis de documentos Observación Encuesta/cuestio nario Entrevista
12
13
PROCEDIMIENTOS Observación de la realidad Consulta a colectivos y a personas expertas 14
Muestra En el 2010 la población de entre 15 a 64 años de edad de la capital de San Luis Potosí es de 97,864 habitantes (IN...
Nombre Edad Sexo Escolaridad Puesto María Lourdes López 45 años Femenino Preparatoria Asesor de ventas de la empresa YAMAH...
ACTIVIDADES Enero SEMANA 1 ENERO SEMANA 2 FEBRERO SEMANA 3 FEBRERO SEMANA 4 FEBRERO SEMANA 5 FEBRERO SEMANA 6 MARZO SEMANA...
ACTIVIDADES MARZO SEMANA 8 MARZO SEMANA 9 MARZO SEMANA 10 ABRIL SEMANA 11 ABRIL SEMANA 12 ABRIL SEMANA 13 ABRIL SEMANA 14 ...
 Amador, O. (13 de Octubre de 2016). El economista. Recuperado el 24 de Marzo de 2017, de http://eleconomista.com.mx/indu...
 INEGI. (2012). INEGI. Recuperado el 30 de marzo de 2017, de http://gaia.inegi.org.mx/scince2/viewer.html  Madurga López...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Importancia del uso de estrategias de venta en el sector ciclomotor

31 views

Published on

Investigación

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Importancia del uso de estrategias de venta en el sector ciclomotor

  1. 1. Magaña Lárraga Olga Elisa Méndez Rendón Karen Ramírez Aranda Dulce Lisset Romero Martínez Francisco Javier Prof. Palmer de los Santos Guadalupe del Socorro. CURSO DEL NÚCLEO GENERAL II : COMUNICACIÓN E INVESTIGACIÓN 2° SEMESTRE | LIC. EN MERCADOTECNIA INTERNACIONAL GRUPO E17-370
  2. 2. 2 Introducción Lo que nosotros buscamos al realizar esta investigación es conocer cuales son las preferencias del consumidor así como las estrategias que usan las empresas de San Luis Potosí para incentivas la compra de motocicletas.
  3. 3. Justificación del tema Incremento de costos de gasolina Precio de motocicletas Preferencias de los compradores para adquirir una motocicleta Es factible la realización de la investigación para darnos cuenta si el aumento de la gasolina es un factor que influye a las personas al comprar una motocicleta. Desde el mes de Enero la gasolina tendrá aumentos de hasta 20% El precio de las motocicletas podría ayudar a compensar el costo de la gasolina Se quiere saber cuales son las preferencias del comprador y si el aumento de la gasolina tiene relación con sus preferencias 3
  4. 4. 4 Delimitación San Luis Potosí, SLP. Enero a Mayo 2017 Objeto de estudio: Empresas de motocicletas en la capital de SLP. Unidad de análisis: Hombres y mujeres de entre 15 a 64 años
  5. 5. 5 • ¿Cuál es el índice de motocicletas que circulan actualmente en la ciudad de San Luis Potosí? • ¿Qué estrategias podríamos utilizar para la venta de motocicletas? • ¿Cuánto ha aumentado la compra de motocicletas en los últimos 3 años ? • ¿Qué es lo que busca un consumidor al comprar una motocicleta? PREGUNTAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN
  6. 6. 6 Objetivos Generales Analizar diferentes estrategias de mercado que utiliza el sector ciclomotor para aumentar las ventas. Objetivos Específicos Identificar las tendencias preferenciales del consumidor al momento de comprar una motocicleta Determinar cual es la marca más vendida en la capital de San Luis Potosí
  7. 7. 7 • Italika, marca fundada en el año 2004 por Carlos Salinas Pliego, Para el 2010 la marca ya se posicionaba en un 55% del mercado mexicano, cifra que aumentó para el 2011 a un 70%. (Zorrilla, 2015). Antecedentes • En la Ciudad de México circular 200,00 motos todos los días; además el uso de la motocicleta se ha traducido en mejora en la movilidad urbana y una reducción de las emisiones de gases contaminantes. (Amador, 2016).
  8. 8. Santillán • (Como citó en autocosmos.com, 2013). En el último año en nuestro país la venta de motos ha aumentado considerablemente, lo que significó un crecimiento de 9.25% respecto al mismo periodo de 2012. Cobo • Aunque Italika es una de las marcas más vendidas en México, mundialmente la marca que más motos vende es Honda. (como citó en Mas motos net, 2016) Notimex • Una de las empresas que más ha invertido en el sector ciclomotor en México es BMW. (Notimex cita a Hans Blesse vicepresidente de BMW Motorrad para América, 2014).
  9. 9. HIPÓTESIS La situación económica y el aumento del precio del combustible, cambian las preferencias del consumidor al comprar una motocicleta. 9 Variable independiente: Situación económica; pecio del combustible Variable dependiente: Preferencias del consumidor
  10. 10. Diseño de la investigación Enfoque Mixto No experimental Transeccional Correlacional causal
  11. 11. TÉCNICAS Recopilación y análisis de documentos Observación Encuesta/cuestio nario Entrevista
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. PROCEDIMIENTOS Observación de la realidad Consulta a colectivos y a personas expertas 14
  15. 15. Muestra En el 2010 la población de entre 15 a 64 años de edad de la capital de San Luis Potosí es de 97,864 habitantes (INEGI 2012), que hemos tomado como universo. De esta manera, la formula tomada por Roberto Hernández Sampieri (2006) nos da como resultado un total de 383 encuestas.
  16. 16. Nombre Edad Sexo Escolaridad Puesto María Lourdes López 45 años Femenino Preparatoria Asesor de ventas de la empresa YAMAHA Edmundo Romero 30 años Masculino Preparatoria Asesor de ventas de la empresa HONDA Jessica Rodríguez 27 años Femenino Lic. En Mercadotecnia Administración de la empresa HONDA 16 Entrevista
  17. 17. ACTIVIDADES Enero SEMANA 1 ENERO SEMANA 2 FEBRERO SEMANA 3 FEBRERO SEMANA 4 FEBRERO SEMANA 5 FEBRERO SEMANA 6 MARZO SEMANA 7 IDENTIFICAR EL TEMA Y BUSCAR INFORMACION ESTABLECER OBJETIVOS FORMULAR PREGUNTAS GENERAR HIPÓTESIS Y DISEÑAR LA INVESTIGACION IDENTIFICAR VARIABLES Y SELECCIONAR TECNICAS INSTRUMENTO DE RECOLECCION DE DATOS APLICAR INSTRUMENTOS
  18. 18. ACTIVIDADES MARZO SEMANA 8 MARZO SEMANA 9 MARZO SEMANA 10 ABRIL SEMANA 11 ABRIL SEMANA 12 ABRIL SEMANA 13 ABRIL SEMANA 14 MAYO SEMANA 15 MARCO TEORICO ANALIZAR LA INFORMACION HACER ENTREVISTAS Y CUESTIONARIOS ANALIZAR LA INFORMACION ,GRAFICAR E INTERPRETAR LA INFORMACION HACER EL DOCUMENTAL Y CARTEL EXPOCISION FINAL
  19. 19.  Amador, O. (13 de Octubre de 2016). El economista. Recuperado el 24 de Marzo de 2017, de http://eleconomista.com.mx/industrias/2016/10/13/motocicletas-mucho-rodar-mexico  Aquino Morfin, B. (12 de Marzo de 2014). gestiopolis.com. Recuperado el 07 de Febrero de 2017, de http://www.gestiopolis.com/la-importancia-de-las-ventas-en-las-empresas/  Chavarría , E. (27 de Mayo de 2014). Alto nivel. Recuperado el 09 de Febrero de 2017, de http://www.altonivel.com.mx/42799-al-alza-la-industria-de-motos-en-mexico/  Choferia, J. (28 de Agosto de 2016). Blogspot. Recuperado el 23 de Febrero de 2017, de http://juanchoferia.blogspot.mx/2012/08/historia-y-evolucion-de-la-moto_28.html  Cobbo, S. (06 de abril de 2016). Las 10 Motos más vendidas en Marzo 2016. Obtenido de Mas motos de: http://www.masmoto.net/actualidad-seguridad-vial/10-motos-vendidas-marzo- 2016/  Díaz Ricardo, J. (19 de Marzo de 2015). emprendices.co. Recuperado el 09 de Febrero de 2017, de https://www.emprendices.co/la-importancia-de-una-buena-estrategia-comercial-para-tu- negocio/  Hernández Sampieri, R., Fernández-Collado, C., & Baptisma Lucio, P. (2006). Metodología de la Investigación (Cuarta ed.). México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana. Recuperado el 30 de Marzo de 2017 19 Bibliografía
  20. 20.  INEGI. (2012). INEGI. Recuperado el 30 de marzo de 2017, de http://gaia.inegi.org.mx/scince2/viewer.html  Madurga López, J. (27 de Noviembre de 2015). Semrush Blog. Recuperado el 09 de Febrero de 2017, de https://es.semrush.com/blog/estrategia-ventas-superar-competencia/  Méndez Díaz, C. (2017 de Enero de 04). Comparaguru.com. Recuperado el 25 de Febrero de 2017, de https://www.comparaguru.com/blog/cuanto-ha-subido-el-precio-de-la-gasolina-en- mexico-en-6-anos  Moreno, M., & Roberto, P. (Julio de 1996). Science Direct. Recuperado el 09 de Febrero de 2017, de http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0737678296000343  Notimex. (4 de Febrero de 2014). Manufactura. Recuperado el 07 de Marzo de 2017, de http://www.manufactura.mx/automotriz/2014/02/20/mexico-el-tercer-mercado-de- importancia-para-las-motos-bmw  Panizzolo, R. (s.f.). Science Direct. (M. Muffato, Editor) Recuperado el 9 de Febrero de 2017, de http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0737678296000343  Santillán, M. (13 de agosto de 2013). Las marcas de motos mas vendidas en México. Obtenido de autoscosmos.com : http://noticias.autocosmos.com.mx/2013/08/13/las-marcas-de-motos- mas-vendidas-en-mexico  Zorrilla, A. (1 de Julio de 2015). De Motos. Obtenido de http://demotosonline.com/historia-de- las-motos-italika/ 20

×