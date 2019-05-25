Successfully reported this slideshow.
Art and Architectural Heritage of the Cholas By S. Kannan, Assistant Professor, Dept. of History, Annamalai University Pul...
Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Aditya I) Aptasahayesvara Temple, Tiruppalanam, Early Chola (Pallava- Chola Transition)...
Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Parantaka I) Brahmapurisvara Temple, Pullamangai, Early Chola, Parantaka I, c. CE 910 K...
Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Parantaka I) Kadambavanesvara Temple, Erumbur, Early Chola, Rebuilt by Kunavan Aparajit...
Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Gandaraditya) Visamangalesvara Temple, Tudaiyur, Early Chola, Gandaraditya, c. CE 955
Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Uttama Chola & Sembiyan Mahadevi) Uma Mahesvara Temple, Konerirajapuram, Early Chola, c...
Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajaraja I) Manikkesvara Temple, Dadapuram, Middle Chola, Rajaraja I, c. CE 1006
Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajaraja I) Brihadisvara Temple, Thanjavur, Middle Chola, Rajaraja I, c. CE 1010
Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajendra I) Brihadisvara Temple, Gangaikondacholapuram, Middle Chola, Rajendra I, c. C...
Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajendra I) Gangaikondacholisvara Temple, Kulampandal, Middle Chola, Rajendra I, c. CE...
Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Kulottunga I) Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, Kulottunga I,...
Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajaraja II) Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, c. CE 1170
Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Kulottunga III) Kampaharesvara Temple, Tribhuvanam, Late Chola, Kulottunga III, c. CE 12...
Early Chola Sculptures (Aditya I) Saptarishisvara Temple, Lalgudi, Early Chola, Rebuilt, Aditya I, c. CE 898 Nagesvarasvam...
Early Chola Sculptures (Parantaka I) Brahma Vishnu Durga Brahmapurisvara Temple, Pullamangai, Early Chola, Parantaka I, c....
Early Chola Sculptures (Parantaka I) BrahmaDakshinamurti Devotee Dakshinamurti Bikshatana Koranganatha Temple, Srinivasana...
Middle Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja I) Rishabaruda Ardhanari Tripurantaka Nataraja Kalasamhara Durga Brihadisvara Temple, Th...
Middle Chola Sculptures (Rajendra I) Chandesanugrhamurti Virabhadra Bikshatana Kalasamhara Gangadhara Brihadisvara Temple,...
Middle Chola Sculptures (Rajendra I) Durga Gnana Saraswathi Natraja Brahma Brihadisvara Temple, Gangaikondacholapuram, Mid...
Late Chola Sculptures (Kulottunga I) Agastya Gangadhara Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, Kulot...
Late Chola Sculptures (Kulottunga I) Patanjali Vimana Bearer Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, ...
Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) Patanjali VirabhadraBairava Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, ...
Vimana Bearer Sarabesvara Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) King/ Arjuna Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Ra...
Kannappa Nayanar Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) Thirunilakanta Nayanar Murthi Nayanar (grounding his elbow when he co...
Amarneethi Nayanar Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, c. CE 117...
Late Chola Sculptures (Kulottunga III) Kampaharesvara Temple, Tribhuvanam, Late Chola, Kulottunga III, c. CE 1212 Lingodbh...
“Men may come and men may go; but I go on for ever” – A.L.Tennyson THANK YOU
  1. 1. Art and Architectural Heritage of the Cholas By S. Kannan, Assistant Professor, Dept. of History, Annamalai University Pullamangai Thanjavur Gangaikondacholapuram Darasuram
  2. 2. Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Aditya I) Aptasahayesvara Temple, Tiruppalanam, Early Chola (Pallava- Chola Transition), Aditya I, c. CE 884 Saptarishisvara Temple, Lalgudi, Early Chola, Rebuilt, Aditya I, c. CE 898 Nagesvarasvami Temple, Kumbakonam, Early Chola, Aditya I, c. CE 886
  3. 3. Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Parantaka I) Brahmapurisvara Temple, Pullamangai, Early Chola, Parantaka I, c. CE 910 Koranganatha Temple, Srinivasanallur, Early Chola, Rebuilt, Parantaka I, c. CE 927
  4. 4. Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Parantaka I) Kadambavanesvara Temple, Erumbur, Early Chola, Rebuilt by Kunavan Aparajitan, Parantaka I, c. CE 935
  5. 5. Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Gandaraditya) Visamangalesvara Temple, Tudaiyur, Early Chola, Gandaraditya, c. CE 955
  6. 6. Early Phase of Chola Architecture (Uttama Chola & Sembiyan Mahadevi) Uma Mahesvara Temple, Konerirajapuram, Early Chola, c. CE 974 Matsyapurisvara Temple, Kovil Devarayanpettai, Early Chola, Rebuilt, c. CE 980 Agastesvara Temple, Anangur, Early Chola, c. CE 981
  7. 7. Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajaraja I) Manikkesvara Temple, Dadapuram, Middle Chola, Rajaraja I, c. CE 1006
  8. 8. Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajaraja I) Brihadisvara Temple, Thanjavur, Middle Chola, Rajaraja I, c. CE 1010
  9. 9. Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajendra I) Brihadisvara Temple, Gangaikondacholapuram, Middle Chola, Rajendra I, c. CE 1018- 1035
  10. 10. Middle Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajendra I) Gangaikondacholisvara Temple, Kulampandal, Middle Chola, Rajendra I, c. CE 1034
  11. 11. Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Kulottunga I) Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, Kulottunga I, c. CE 1113
  12. 12. Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Kulottunga I) Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, Kulottunga I, c. CE 1113
  13. 13. Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Kulottunga I) Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, Kulottunga I, c. CE 1113
  14. 14. Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Rajaraja II) Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, c. CE 1170
  15. 15. Late Phase of Chola Architecture (Kulottunga III) Kampaharesvara Temple, Tribhuvanam, Late Chola, Kulottunga III, c. CE 1212
  16. 16. Early Chola Sculptures (Aditya I) Saptarishisvara Temple, Lalgudi, Early Chola, Rebuilt, Aditya I, c. CE 898 Nagesvarasvami Temple, Kumbakonam, Early Chola, Aditya I, c. CE 886 Apsara Vinadara Dakshinamurti Vinadara Dakshinamurti Bikshatana
  17. 17. Early Chola Sculptures (Parantaka I) Brahma Vishnu Durga Brahmapurisvara Temple, Pullamangai, Early Chola, Parantaka I, c. CE 910
  18. 18. Early Chola Sculptures (Parantaka I) BrahmaDakshinamurti Devotee Dakshinamurti Bikshatana Koranganatha Temple, Srinivasanallur, Early Chola, Rebuilt, Parantaka I, c. CE 927 Kadambavanesvara Temple, Erumbur, Early Chola, Rebuilt by Kunavan Aparajitan, Parantaka I, c. CE 935
  19. 19. Middle Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja I) Rishabaruda Ardhanari Tripurantaka Nataraja Kalasamhara Durga Brihadisvara Temple, Thanjavur, Middle Chola, Rajaraja I, c. CE 1010
  20. 20. Middle Chola Sculptures (Rajendra I) Chandesanugrhamurti Virabhadra Bikshatana Kalasamhara Gangadhara Brihadisvara Temple, Gangaikondacholapuram, Middle Chola, Rajendra I, c. CE 1018- 1035
  21. 21. Middle Chola Sculptures (Rajendra I) Durga Gnana Saraswathi Natraja Brahma Brihadisvara Temple, Gangaikondacholapuram, Middle Chola, Rajendra I, c. CE 1018- 1035 Rishabaruda Ardhanari
  22. 22. Late Chola Sculptures (Kulottunga I) Agastya Gangadhara Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, Kulottunga I, c. CE 1113
  23. 23. Late Chola Sculptures (Kulottunga I) Patanjali Vimana Bearer Amrtaghatesvara Temple, Melaikkadambur, Late Chola, Rebuilt, Kulottunga I, c. CE 1113 Sculptural Details
  24. 24. Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) Patanjali VirabhadraBairava Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, c. CE 1170
  25. 25. Vimana Bearer Sarabesvara Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) King/ Arjuna Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, c. CE 1170
  26. 26. Kannappa Nayanar Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) Thirunilakanta Nayanar Murthi Nayanar (grounding his elbow when he couldn’t find sandal wood) Naminandhi Nayanar Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, c. CE 1170
  27. 27. Amarneethi Nayanar Late Chola Sculptures (Rajaraja II) Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Late Chola, Rajaraja II, c. CE 1170 Sundaramurti Nayanar (splitting the river Kaveri)
  28. 28. Late Chola Sculptures (Kulottunga III) Kampaharesvara Temple, Tribhuvanam, Late Chola, Kulottunga III, c. CE 1212 Lingodbhava Sculptural Details in Balustrade
  29. 29. “Men may come and men may go; but I go on for ever” – A.L.Tennyson THANK YOU

