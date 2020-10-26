Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hướng dẫn chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish

Published on

Nhà sản xuất Playtech thời gian gần đây đã cho cho ra đời game bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish – trò chơi có sức mạnh khuấy động các sòng bạc online, trong đó có nhà cái K8.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
Hướng dẫn chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish

  1. 1. SLOT - NỔ HŨ Hướng dẫn chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish P OST ED ON 11/10/2020 BY ADMIN Nhà sản xuất Playtech thời gian gần đây đã cho cho ra đời game bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish – trò chơi có sức mạnh khuấy động các sòng bạc online, trong đó có nhà cái K8. Thay bằng những máy trò chơi cồng kềnh tại các trung tâm thương mại, siêu thị… đáp ứng nhu cầu giải trí của con người, các nhà sản xuất phần mềm đã không ngừng tạo ra những trò chơi online mới lạ, hấp dẫn người chơi và đặc biệt là những trò chơi liên quan đến kinh tế như casino, đánh bài, đánh xèng…Trò chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng – slot game chính là sự nâng cấp trò chơi đó với tính năng di động và đa nền tảng; âm thanh, hình ảnh, đồ họa chất lượng, trò chơi có thể truy cập bằng tất cả các thiết bị thông minh có kết nối internet như smartphone, Ipad, laptop, máy tính để bàn…
  2. 2. Chơi game bắn cá tại nhà cái K8 1. Vì sao nên chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng tại nhà cái K8? Nhà cái K8 được biết đến là một casino trực tuyến mang tầm quốc tế chuyên nghiệp, uy tín luôn mang đến cho khách hàng những trò chơi kích thích và đầy thách thức với hình thức thanh toán an toàn và thuận tiện nhất. https://k8vina.me hiện nay đang là một trong những nhà cái lớn phân phối trò chơi bắn cá online của Playtech. Nhà cái K8 phân phối trò chơi bắn cá online đổi thưởng trên máy tính có giấy phép hoạt động cụ thể, rõ ràng, chịu sự giám sát của Chính quyền, phải công khai toàn bộ thông tin liên quan tới công ty nên trở thành nhà cái uy tín, tránh tình trạng gian lận, người chơi cảm thấy yên tâm hơn. Mặt khác, K8 có một số lượng người chơi lớn chứng minh xác suất chiến thắng tại K8 cao hơn so với các hình thức bắn cá thông thường khác. Do đó, người chơi có thể yên tâm tham gia các trò chơi cá cược tại K8 nói chung và bắn cá online nói riêng tại đây bằng tiền thật mà không lo lừa đảo hay các khó khăn liên quan tới uy tín
  3. 3. hoặc tài chính. Vậy, chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng tại nhà cái K8 như thế nào?” Tổng hợp các phương pháp soi cầu, kinh nghiệm chơi xổ số lâu năm tại K8 Hướng dẫn cách chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish 2.1. Hướng dẫn cách đăng nhập và bắt đầu trò chơi Cash Fish là một trong những trò chơi được K8 cung cấp trên website chính thức của mình. Tại đây, bạn sẽ thấy hiện lên tính năng nổi bật ưu tiên khách hàng của K8 mà các nhà cái khác chưa có là “Chơi thử miễn phí” . Khi nhấp vào đó, bạn sẽ được trải nghiệm thử trò chơi mà chưa cần là thành viên. Nhưng trò chơi chỉ chính thức được nhà cái tính và đổi thưởng cho bạn khi bạn đăng ký là thành viên, nạp tiền chơi thì mới có thể rút tiền thắng cược của mình về tài khoản ngân hàng. Đặc biệt là khi đăng ký k8, bạn được tặng ngay 100,000VND vào tài khoản.Ngay khi trò chơi bắt đầu, người chơi sẽ chọn mức cược của mình, đồng thời cũng là độ lớn của súng, súng càng lớn cơ hội tiêu diệt các sinh vật giá trị càng cao và nhận thưởng càng nhiều ( đi đôi với nó là rủi ro cũng cao ). Có 3 mức để người chơi lựa chọn gồm: Mức 1-9 BET: từ 1 đến 9 xu, kích hoạt 1 súng, nhả 1 viên đạn mỗi lần Mức 10-90 BET: từ 10 đến 90 xu, kích hoạt 2 súng Mức 100-1000 BET: từ 100 đến 1000 xu, kích hoạt khẩu thần công, nhả 3 viên đạn cùng lúc. Hãy nhấp vào để lựa chọn mức chơi phù hợp với kỹ năng và khả năng tài chính của mình. Trong bắn cá đổi thưởng, người chơi bấm chuột để nhả đạn theo hướng mình muốn, đạn sẽ bay thẳng, chạm tường sẽ nảy lại cho đến khi trúng một mục tiêu nào đó để tránh lãng phí đạn của người chơi. 2.2. Các tính năng độc quyền trong trò bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish Bắn cá online luôn được Playtech update liên tục với những tính năng ngày càng tốt nhất, thuận tiện nhất cho người chơi sử dụng. Hiện nay các tính năng độc quyền bao gồm: Tự động bắn: kích hoạt tính năng này bằng cách bấm 2 lần vào 1 khoảng trống trên màn hình trò chơi, bạn có thể xả đạn liên tục vào một vị trí nào đó và chỉnh theo hướng chuột của bạn. Tuy nhiên, khi sử dụng tính năng này, đạn sẽ chạm vào con cá đầu tiên mà nó gặp phải, không thể kiểm soát mục tiêu dẫn đến lãng phí đạn, đồng nghĩa với việc lãng phí tiền của người chơi.
  4. 4. Nhắm mục tiêu: Khi có quá nhiều cá trên màn hình hoặc khi bạn muốn săn đuổi thủy quái và các sinh vật cổ xưa, tính năng này tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho bạn đuổi theo mục tiêu nào đó, bỏ qua các mục tiêu khác cho đến khi nó bị tiêu diệt hoặc bơi ra khỏi màn hình. Chính vì thế mà tính năng giúp bạn không rối mắt khi xác định mục tiêu và không bị lãng phí đạn, nâng cao khả năng chiến thắng 3. Mức thưởng và thưởng thêmtại K8 3.1. Các mức thưởng thông thường Trong bắn cá đổi thưởng tại K8, 1 xu có giá trị quy đổi là 100 VNĐ, đổi qua đổi lại có tỉ giá giống nhau. Nghĩa là mức cược nhỏ nhất chưa tới 1,000 VNĐ vào mỗi lần nhả đạn, bạn cũng có thể tham gia trò chơi với mức cược lớn hơn lên tới 10,000 VNĐ hoặc thậm chí tối đa 100,000 VNĐ mỗi viên đạn. Khi bạn ngừng chơi, xu sẽ được chuyển thành tiền trong tài khoản ngay lập tức. Mức thưởng Khi bạn tiêu diệt các loài cá khác nhau thì mức thưởng cũng là khác nhau, cá càng to tiêu diệt càng khó thì mức trả thưởng lại càng lớn và ngược lại, đôi khi bạn chỉ nhận được 2 xu khi tiêu diệt con cá nhỏ, nhưng nó cũng có thể lên tới 18 xu khi đó là con cá lớn. Đặc biệt, khi bạn tiêu diệt được những báu vật như nén vàng và cóc vàng, cá mập vàng hay rồng vàng – những báu vật được đánh giá là cực kỳ “sắt” thì bạn sẽ nhận được mức thưởng cực lớn lên tới 888 lần tiền cho mỗi viên đạn của bạn, tuy nhiên sẽ rất tốn kém đạn và rủi ro sẽ cao. 3.2. Các vòng thưởng khác: Trò chơi nào cũng có các vòng thưởng đặc biệt và bắn cá đổi thưởng không phải là một trường hợp ngoại lệ. Các vòng thưởng tại đây mang đến cho người chơi sự mong đợi cũng bởi tính chất dễ ăn của nó. Vòng thưởng mùa cá về: đây là vòng thưởng được kích hoạt ngẫu nhiên sau khi xả một số lượng đạn nào đó vào các chú cá ngộ nghĩnh. Vòng thưởng này các chú cá sẽ bơi nghiêm túc, chậm rãi thành đàn giúp bạn không bị rối mắt, có thể ngắm và chọn bắn mục tiêu mang về giá trị lớn nhất. Có lẽ đây là vòng thưởng được yêu thích nhất và mong đợi nhất đối với mỗi người chơi. Tuy nhiên để tối ưu hóa chiến thắng, hãy cố gắng xác định rõ mục tiêu và tiềm năng bắn hạ mục tiêu đó của bạn nhé. Cá nhân thưởng: khi tiêu diệt các chú cá có các vòng tròn số xung quanh, bạn sẽ nhận được khoản thưởng gấp từ 2 đến 6 lần một cách ngẫu nhiên. Nghe có vẻ ít nhưng đây là một tính năng cho bạn tỷ lệ thắng cược cao bởi tần suất xuất hiện liên tục.
  5. 5. Bom thịnh nộ: Đối với nhiều trò chơi khác người chơi sẽ phải né khi thấy quả bom xuất hiện, nhưng đối với Cash Fish khi kích hoạt bom nổ, mỗi chú cá sẽ được thưởng 5 lần tiền cược, tối đa lên tới 5000 lần. Tuy nhiên sẽ khá tốn kém để có thể kích hoạt bom nổ bởi bom ở đây khá cứng đầu. Game bắn cá huyền thoại nay đã có mặt tại K8 4. Lưu ý người chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish Để thắng cược trong trò chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish tại K8, người chơi cần chú ý những điểm sau: Mỗi viên đạn đều là tiền mặt của bạn, mỗi khi nhả đạn bạn sẽ bị trừ tiền thẳng vào tài khoản mà không cần biết đạn có trúng mục tiêu hay bạn có được xu thưởng nào hay không. Hãy nhớ rằng “bạn chỉ nhận được xu thưởng khi bạn tiêu diệt được 1 con cá hoặc một báu vật nào đó” nếu bạn không muốn thua cược, trắng tay chỉ sau vài phút chơi. Do đó, hãy thật bình tĩnh, đừng xả đạn bừa bãi mà phải cân nhắc kỹ mục tiêu trước khi xả đạn. Đừng lo ngại mất đạn vì đạn sẽ bay thẳng, chạm cá thì nổ, chạm tường sẽ nảy lại cho tới khi chạm cá. Các tính năng độc quyền của Cash Fish cung cấp cho người chơi luôn có tính 2 mặt của nó nên bạn cần cân nhắc thật kỹ trước khi sử dụng
  6. 6. Thông thường tính năng bắn tự động được sử dụng trong Mùa cá về còn nếu không bạn nên hạn chế sử dụng nó vì đây là một tính năng không tốt, làm bạn tốn đạn, dễ thua cược Nhắm mục tiêu lại là một tính năng tuyệt vời, nhất là trong lúc nhiều cá, đạn tự động tìm mục tiêu cho đến khi mục tiêu bị tiêu diệt. Tính năng này nếu được tận dụng một cách tối đa thì sẽ cực hữu hiệu, không sợ lãng phí đạn mà vẫn tối ưu hóa khả năng ăn thưởng. Tuy nhiên, cần lựa chọn mục tiêu một cách chính xác, tránh trường hợp mục tiêu bơi ra khỏi màn hình rồi nhưng vẫn chưa thể tiêu diệt. Cố gắng làm giảm tốc độ trò chơi: Trò chơi này khá sôi động và thu hút bạn, nhất là sẽ đưa bạn vào trạng thái kích thích khi bạn nhả đạn liên tục, tạo hứng thú lớn làm bạn quên mất mình phải xả đạn có hiệu quả, chính xác nếu không sẽ trắng tay. Chính vì vậy hãy bình tĩnh, sáng suốt trong việc lựa chọn mục tiêu, xả đạn và đừng bị quá phấn khích. Với cách chơi đơn giản, dễ chơi ( người chơi chỉ cần nhấn nút bắn và điều khiển súng ), hình ảnh sắc nét, âm thanh vui nhộn, game bắn cá đổi thưởng online Cash Fish không còn xa lạ gì với các game thủ trong thế giới giải trí và ngày càng có sức mê hoặc lớn. Nhà cái K8 là nhà cái uy tín, có thời gian hoạt động lâu dài tại Việt Nam, sẵn sàng phục vụ bạn 24/7 và tại bất cứ địa điểm nào bạn mang theo thiết bị di động thông minh của mình. Kết Luận Cash Fish – Một trò chơi không chỉ mang lại cho bạn những giây phút thư giãn thoải mái mà còn giúp bạn có khả năng mở rộng quỹ tài chính của mình. Hãy trải nghiệm trò chơi bắn cá đổi thưởng Cash Fish tại nhà cái K8 để có những phút giây giải trí tuyệt vời và chúc bạn chiến thắng!

