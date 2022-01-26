Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
Everything you need to know about the IELTS exam

Jan. 26, 2022
Education

If you want to study abroad or migrate from one country to another country, you should prepare for the IELTS exam and enroll in this exam. Know here what is IELTS exam? How to prepare for the exam, how to find the best IELTS online coaching in Rajkot, and much more.

  1. 1. Everything you need to know about IELTS Exam
  2. 2. What is IELTS Examination? • IELTS is a worldwide recognized English language assessment for abroad studies or migration from one country to another country. • If you want to study abroad, you should enroll in this exam and prepare for this exam. • This test proves your English language proficiency. If you are migrating to another country where English is the language of communication, It is required. • The full form of the IELTS examination is the "International English Language Testing System". ?
  3. 3. IELTS Exam Types There are two types of IELTS examination IELTS Academic IELTS General Training If you want to study in an English- speaking school or university, IELTS Academic test is suitable for you. If you want to go abroad for work or training, the IELTS General Training test is suitable for you. Both the tests assess your English language skills. It asses your reading, listening, writing, and speaking the English language. Both are important.
  4. 4. Questions Regarding IELTS Exam 1. Why should you take the IELTS Exam? If you are a non-native English speaking person, you should enroll for this exam to study or migrate to the country where English is the native language. 2. Where is the IELTS certification recognized? IELTS certificates or marks are recognized in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other 140+ countries. 3. Who conducts the IELTS exam? British Council conducts the IELTS Exam.
  5. 5. IELTS Preparation If you want to appear for this exam, you should have to prepare well for the exam in order to get a good score.  First of all, understand the test format.  Develop your English reading skills.  Listen to the English language as much possible as.  Use the English language when you communicate with others who know English.  Improve your English writing skills as well.  If possible, join the IELTS online coaching center.
  6. 6. Importance of IELTS Online Coaching? • First of all, let me tell you that IELTS has 4 modules i.e., Reading, Speaking, Listening, Writing. • Experts of IELTS online coaching centers help you prepare well for the exam and enhance your understanding of the module. • They improve your confidence level to appear for the exam and get good marks. They motivate you. • They train you for the exam, teach you in a professional way, and solve your doubts. • They teach you from start to end. The meaning is that they follow the order of the learning phase, so you can learn easily and step-by-step.
  7. 7. How to Choose the Best IELTS Online Coaching? There are many IELTS online coaching in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. So, you have to choose the best one.  Fees of online coaching  Quality of education and study materials  Faculties or staff  Institutes past result  Student testimonials  Teaching environment K7 International is one of the best IELTS online coaching in Rajkot. You can enroll there and can take online coaching from the experts.
  8. 8. Prepare Yourself For the Exam  Online coaching can teach you and prepare you for the exam, but along with this if you don't prepare yourself for the exam, then there is no value in what you learned from the coaching.  You have to ensure you study well and try your best to achieve the best score in the exam.  You should take some time to learn all about the IELTS examination and some important points regarding the exam.  Practice well for the 4 phases of the IELTS exam, i.e., speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
  9. 9. Contact Us info@k7intl.com +91 98257 10288 www.k7intl.com 3rd Floor Business Plaza, Opp Parimal School, Kalawad Road
  10. 10. Thank You

